Hilal Publications - Monthly bilingual magazine of the Pakistan Armed Forces .

August 1, 2022 dawned on Orchard House just like any other day. The lady of the house, Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, prepared breakfast herself so that her husband could go abouthis immensely important day on a full, satisfied stomach. When he was ready to leave, she saw him out and then went on about her morning. The day dragged on as she did her usual chores and fulfilled commitments. As the afternoon drew in, she started feeling a bit pulled down; she didn’t mull attributing it to the post-wedding weariness, after all it had merely been a week since their beloved daughter Zainab’s wedding to Capt Shehryar Umar. It was just as she was idling with these thoughts that the phone rang.It was her brother. After the usual pleasantries and quickly asking after her, he asked about her son Capt Ahmad Sarfraz and her husband, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali. There was a sort of probing inquisitiveness in the way he asked about them. She replied to his inquiries and after a short conversation hung up the phone. But it was then that the oddity of the call hit her. Her brother was always quite busy with his professional commitments and wouldn’t call her for long periods on end, certainly not so soon after he had just seen her at the wedding, so for him to call her in the middle of the day was certainly unexpected. And why was he asking repeatedly about her son and husband? She decided to call him back. The second call that may as well have lasted an eternity gave her the news that was disquieting, to say the least, given who was receiving it. He told her that the Cessna that was flying her husband and their son (also his Staff Officer), to the flood-ravaged areas of Balochistan had gone missing.This is not news that a devoted wife and doting mother would absorb with any measure of calm, but then Arifa Sarfraz is no ordinary woman. This is a woman who was born to a warrior, was married to one, had raised one, and helping prepare her younger son to become one. Valor, fortitude and a strong sense of duty to the country runs through her veins. So, on receiving such perturbing news, her optimism and strong faith in the will of Allah coalesced and gave her unyielding courage. As a military wife, more specifically as Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali’s wife, this was not her first brush off with such news. Her husband had served in hard areas many times throughout his career that had spanned a good 33 years or so, 26 of which he had spent with her. He was a decorated officer having earned(Tbt) twice for his bravery (he had said that one of his TBts belonged to his dear Arifa because she was so brave and encouraging); needless to say, he had had his run in with death before, and so a missing plane was not as dire a news for her as it potentially is. Maybe, it went off radar because of some technical reason. So she hoped. And she prayed.By evening, things began looking bleaker. By now it was confirmed that it was not the plane but the helicopter that was carrying Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali along with senior officers and the flight staff had gone missing near Lasbela (thankfully, Capt Ahmad was not on board). The weather, however, was making the search and rescue difficult. Meanwhile, Mrs Arifa kept hope alive: “There was hope in my heart. I was visualizing how it have been, the malfunctioning heli landing because of the bad weather and Sarfraz sitting there cross-legged on a big rock, nonchalant, waiting to be rescued. I was continuously praying; my heart was anxious but there was hope that it cannot be (worse than that).“I had a feeling about his. I was prepared for it because of the life that we had lived and I had the realization that when it’s time for you to go then it is time for you to go. And he also believed the same. But as long as there was no confirmation, there was hope.“I had told the guard at the gate not to let any car through without my authorization because I dreaded the moment some officer would come in and confirm what my heart already knew but was not willing to hear coming from anyone’s lips giving it finality. I just thought that if I won’t let anyone come and give the news, it would somehow not come to be. I sometimes still can’t believe it and imagine what it would be like if he just walked in through the door.”Evening turned into night, night into morning, and morning into midday before the news of the fatal crash was confirmed a little after 1 o’clock. But through those unending anxious hours, Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali kept herself together, for herself, her children, and her husband. She knew that what was imminent at that point would need her to be strong; she had known her whole life that no officer can do his job the way it is meant to be done unless he has the full support of his wife. And, that meant that in times like these she had to be able to take charge. Her husband, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, had always believed that his wife could do anything, so how could she let him down in that hardest ofsituations.Where had this courage come from? Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Aliattributes this strength to various factors. First and foremost, she believes that just as Allah had chosen her husband for the great honor of, He must’ve seen something in her as well to honor her this way. She believes strongly that this strength flows through her because of the immense aid that Allah provides to awife: “Allah gives courage. When someone says to me,I tell them that it is Allah; I can’t even breathe on my own accord, how can I endure without His aid. Allah must’ve known that if He put me in this situation, I would be able to bear it.”In addition to this, she believes that her parents brought her up in a way that gave her the confidence that she could brave through anything. She also thinks that she inherited her steely attitude from her father, Maj Gen (Retd) Muhammad Arshad Chaudhary. “My father was famous for being an ironman. And I have his genes. He was a very gentle father but very encouraging and gave me a lot of confidence in myself.“Sarfraz was a ghazi and life with him had toughened me up. I feel that shuhada are special people and they prepare their wives whether they have lived together for months or years. The young wife of one of the soldiers who embracedwith Sarfraz said to me,, and that resonates with me. Those were the exact same sentiments Sarfraz had.“This understanding and the quiet strength I have inherited from my father helped me to never worry. I think after Sarfraz’sall that strength and energy just filled me up, and what I had learnt when I was with Sarfraz made it that much easier for me to deal with things.”She goes on to say that one of the biggest things that gives her peace is the fact that Lt Gen Sarfraz Aliwanted to go from this world awhen his time came, and Allah gave him his greatest wish; how could she not be satisfied with that: “Everyone has to go, but to leave this world ais incomparable. He didn’t want to die behind a desk or in a hospital bed. He wanted to die in the field serving his country. It was his heart’s desire and Allah gave it to him. How can I mourn over that? I’m grateful that he got what he wanted. It did not suit an officer who had earned not one but two Tbts for his bravery to go any way other than as a shaheed; less than that was certainly not desirable. He went at his high point with the greatest of honors. That brings me peace.”She says that for as long as they had been married, he had wantedif that was what the motherland needed. She recalls: “His desire was so intense that just last year, on the 21st of Ramadan, he said to me that he wondered what Allah didn’t like in him that he was not being granted his wish. With that he asked me to pray that he would embrace shahadat.”Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Alihas been a very hands-on mother to her three children, especially because she is an Army officer’s wife and more importantly because her husband believed in giving his all to the motherland, and so he needed his wife to hold the home front. And since Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Alihad seen what was required of an officer’s wife in her parent’s household and then in her own as well, she stepped into the role with a deep sense of duty to her husband, her children and to her country: “I always tried my best that he should not feel any stress ever because of me or the children so that he could give his hundred percent at his job. This is also the reason I never took up any career, because I took on all the responsibility of the house and kids.” And thus it happened that when her husband embraced, one of the reasons she knew she could not break down was so she could shield her children as much as possible from the trauma of the earthshattering event that had taken place in their lives.Life with him was like living in Paradise for Mrs Arifa Sarfraz. Her whole world was her husband and children. She feels that she has lived a full life and has a trove of memories to cherish: “There are so many memories, everything around me brings back memories. I have been a very lucky woman. He was always so committed that even when sitting with family he was working, but I understood that and so the little time that we had to ourselves felt heavenly. Being with him at the end of the day, enjoying our cup of tea or a meal that I cooked for him was all that mattered: the little things. I used to thank Allah every day that at least he returned home to us every night. He felt the same way. He used to say that I must be bothered that we didn’t vacation but for me wherever I was with him felt like a vacation, so I never complained.“I am just so grateful to Allah that we got to spend 26 beautiful years together, full of love and laughter. It doesn’t matter that we didn’t spend more time than we did because what we had together was something most people would envy.”Despite the ordinary ups and downs that are there in any marriage, there was immense understanding, love and support. She affirms this, saying, “I’ve seen extreme love, the kind that’s very rare. And now that he has become immortal, the bond has become stronger if anything.”Life since August 1, 2022, has been ‘different’ for Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali; it is the same and yet elementally different. She feels that people think she is alone not realizing that she is neither alone nor lonely. For one she has Allah and her family, and for another she feels the presence of her husband around her: “He’s aand Allah has declared aalive, only people don’t have the consciousness. But I do, he’s around all the time.”She goes on to say, “People expect you to behave and even show your emotions in a certain way, like a damsel in distress. In a male dominant society, they consider you to be alone after your husband, and they have to be told that I’m not alone. I feel his presence all the time, even when I lose myself in something, Allah reminds me he’s with me. For the world he’s left us but I have him with me even now, more so than before.”“I feel that if Allah was with us before at a certain level, His aid is there infinitely more now. There are times every day when I’m down in the dumps but then Allah reminds me that He is with me. Allah gave himand He reminds me that I am awife. Allah is the one, the only one. I strongly believe that Allah knows best and he must’ve seen something in me to decide that this was the life for me but ultimately, Allah is the wali and sustainer of a widow and orphans; I’m the widow of aand these are kids of a shaheed. I’m just very grateful to Allah. All I want is that my children and I lead our lives in a manner that is an homage to the legacy of myhusband.”Where before, she was ever so busy with the house and the children alongside a host of responsibilities and commitments as Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, now as the wife of Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, her life has taken on a more nuanced meaning. All the things she did before, she still does but now she has to steer it all herself, all the time making sure that this is what her husband would have wanted. She says: “People think I don’t have anything left to do in my life now, whereas, the truth is that I’m still as busy as ever because I held the fort at home when he was walking among us and now that he’s in the other world looking over us, I still do all that, and more, because now I have additional responsibilities.”She believes that now the responsibility of being a parent is squarely on her shoulders, she strives to protect her children from the problems she faces because she feels that their father’sis enough for them to deal with. She wants them to excel in life and not be concerned with burdens that she could carry for them. However, she feels it is important that she shares with them how she manages it all so they can learn from her experience about how the world works. She now also has to take on the role of steering her children through life in ways that usually a father does. She says: “I need to stand in for their father. On the 15th or 20th day after Sarfraz’s, I told my kids that I was now theiras well, just without a mustache. I tell my children that they are not ordinary, they’re the offspring of a– they are chosen ones – so they cannot behave like ordinary people.“I make sure that they know I’m always there if they need guidance. Sometimes, when my son Ahmad muses what his father would say or do in a particular situation, I tell him that he can come to me for guidance, after all I have experience of Army life because of hisin addition to the time spent with his father.”“I share my experiences with my daughter and tell her that she can learn a lot from my experiences rather than experiencing herself. I also make sure that she doesn’t feel the absence of her father, so I do things for her the way her father would want telling her thatand I have decided to do this or that. Because by the will of Allah he’s aand is always with me.” The way this lady of steel smiles that incredible wide, full of life smile and makes light of it as she talks about all of this in the face of perhaps the greatest upheaval in her life, leaves one in awe of her inspiring courage and fortitude.Moreover, just as she did when her husband was serving, she performs her duty towards other military families: “There were six people in that heli and I feel it my duty to help them (the families) in any way they need me to. We all stay in touch and talk to each other; I want to be able to help them. I feel like they’re all special and strong.”One feels that there is something uniquely special about the family of a. Lt Gen Sarfraz Aliis no exception to this; it certainly feels like this family was destined for this distinction. The moment you turn into the driveway of their residence you see a huge Pakistani flag on the house that demonstrates the deep-rooted patriotism. The family is no stranger to sacrifices for Pakistan; both, theand his wife, belong to military families. Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Alifather was a war veteran who fought in both the 1965 and 1971 wars. His family had to endure the pains and pangs of Partition as they migrated to Pakistan. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that not only the men but women of this family would be willing to do go above and beyond for the country in times of need. Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed says that she never worried when her husband was sent to hard areas and neither is she afraid now for her son. In fact, she is even supportive of her younger son Muhammad’s wish to join Pakistan Army.If duty runs in your veins, there is also concern for the country. Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Aliheart aches for Pakistan: “We should not take our country for granted. People lost their lives and families during partition, and since then. We must all understand and fulfill our responsibilities to make sure that all the sacrifices that people made for this country and the blood of shuhada should not go in vain, and we can take our country out of these tough times. As for myself, Allah has somehow chosen me to be a part of this family that continues to put their sweat and blood in service of the country, so as the wife of a, I think that I need to pray for the country and I do with all my heart because I believe that Allah can do anything.”Lt Gen Sarfraz Alicould have delayed his visit because of the bad weather but chose not to because he felt for the desperate people of Balochistan who were sleeping without shelter, awaiting relief. On the day before his, July 31, 2022, he came back at 5 in the evening from a mission for flood affectees because they couldn’t land at their destination due to bad weather. He came home dejected and told his wife that they couldn’t land and he was back without doing what he set out to do. She soothed him and told him that he could do all that he wanted on the day that Allah willed. Fate must have been smiling down upon them at that moment because it had great honor in store for them, the very next day. Lt Gen Sarfraz Aliwill forever be remembered by the people of Balcohistan for his service in their hour of need. He spent his life serving the country and left this world doing that. Our shuhada and their families have done their part. However, the mission continues and is incomplete until we, as a nation, soldiers, or as civilians, also do our duty.The process of evolution of the nursing services in Armed Forces of Pakistan started with its inception in 1947. Initially, the nursing services started with only twelve trained nurses who served in various military hospitals. This shortage led the military authorities to recruit nurses from abroad. The difference of culture created adjustment issuesresulting in unsatisfactory and inefficient performance. Competent authorities were compelled to develop the nursing force, which led to the formation of(ANS) in 1948 with a six months training program deemed appropriate at that time. In 1949, Pakistan Army had an agreement with theandLahore, to develop a better and competent workforce. The training program aimed at training two batches of 20 nurses in the domain of General Nursing for about three years.After completion of training, only 30 nurses joined the Armed Forces, which led the authorities to change the policy and led to the development of nursing training institutes. All the nurses serving in Pakistan Army, AirForce and Navy were brought under the central command of one director and the newly formed entity was named(AFNS) in 1952. Concurrently, DGMS (IS) Lt Gen (Late) WA Burki officially approachedto send experienced nursing officers from United Kingdom for the purpose of training and development of effectual nursing services in Pakistan Army. In response, four senior nursing officers of major rank were sent on deputation to Pakistan and were posted to Rawalpindi, Lahore, Quetta and Abbottabad. Over time, second batch of foreign nurses of four senior nursing officers (one colonel and 3 majors) were also sent on deputation toin 1957. The first nursing school of Army approved bywas established in 1956 at the(CMH), Rawalpindi, and affiliated with Punjab University, where the first batch of six trainees was run independently in the same year. The formation of a similar facility at CMH Lahore followed soon. These trained nurses were offered commission into the Armed Forces with permission to wear military uniforms and given the ranks of Nursing Officers in 1959. The first director of Nursing Services, Col CP Maudsley took charge on November 27, 1959, holding the distinction of rendering meritorious services for nursing personnel in Pakistan. In 1964, Col Mehboob Fatima Qureshi replaced him and thus became the first Pakistani Muslim female Director of the Nursing Services. Director Col Safdari Beg, was the first Nursing Officer promoted to the rank of Brigadier on January 17, 1978. Training of military nurses shifted to(AFMC) Rawalpindi in 1959, later named as(AFPGMI), while the school at CMH Lahore also kept functioning. Passing out parade of nursing cadets also started in 1980 at AFMC Rawalpindi.Three more schools of nursing were opened at CMH Quetta, CMH Malir and CMH Multan. Eight more schools started functioning in 1990 at CMH Abbottabad, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Sialkot, Gujranwala, POF Hospital Wah, and Jhelum. Initially, diploma was offered by them Hospital–based Nursing Schools and the nurses who completed diploma were recognized as registered nurse (RN). After completion of three years training, these nursing cadets were grantedin the AFNS in the rank of Lieutenant in the Army or equivalent rank in Navy or Air Force. Later in 2005, 3-year diploma in RN phased out and was replaced by 4-year BSc nursing degree programthroughout the country. Currently, almost 3318 AFNS officers are serving in all forces across Pakistan and 902 Nursing Cadets are under study in Military Colleges of Nursing.AFNS officers are the backbone of the healthcare system of Pakistan Army. The contemporary changes, challenges and software technologies requires nursing services to enhance and upgrade their educational standards and clinical competencies so that quality patient care can be delivered. Considering this, Pakistan Army replenished AFNS with seven colleges of nursing (CON) at different locations in Pakistan.The role of AFNS has been commendable both in times of peace and in war. The AFNS officers have always worked with fighting spirit, extraordinary courage, exceptional dedication and devotion. Their unwavering courage and endeavors are highly appreciated by the Pakistani government and military leadership.In war times, they were responsible for the maintenance of medical camps, provision of emergency care and evacuation of wounded soldiers from war areas to safe zones. During the war of 1965 between Pakistan and India, AFNS officers were deployed in different hospitals across Pakistan. In this criticality, the Army nurses stood the test of time, proved their mettle and worked extremely hard. The services and sacrifices made by nurses during the tumultuous days of wars were acknowledged by the government. For outstanding performance of duty and devotion Capt Nusrat Jahan Beg was awarded with gallantry awardmaking her the first recipient of this honor in AFNS.In 1971, Pakistan entered into war again with India. The nurses in this colossal war, did not lag behind in their efforts to serve and support their brothers in arms. Unfortunately, seven nursing officers fell into the hands of enemy, who were brought to India as prisoners of war. These nurses endured mental torture but demonstrated high level of patience and endurance. Maj Salma Mumtaz, one of the imprisoned nurses, was honored with theby the Government on her release.AFNS officers also worked actively in the war against terror at different levels. They worked with counterterrorism teams to provide emergency medical care to injured civilians and soldiers. They have been deployed in areas where terrorist activities are at high level.Pakistan has gone through multiple natural calamities including earthquakes (e.g., 2005), floods (e.g., 2010, 2022), drought of Thar (2014) and pandemic of COVID (2020). The AFNS officers performed their role effectively in all times of need with true strength, devotion, dedication and commitment.During the earthquake of 2005, Pakistan faced massive loses of all resources. AFNS officers, on duty and off duty, were among the first respondents. They worked with national healthcare teams and nongovernmental organization to save lives by providing emergency services.During the floods as well, they remained part of evacuation teams, mobile clinics, particularly for maternal child services. AFNS officers worked tirelessly and enthusiastically while providing emergency care to affected communities, particularly the malnourished children. They worked in collaboration with other healthcare teams to minimize the risk of spread of water-borne diseases during the floods.AFNS officers have always remained first line clinical warriors in all times of need. The contribution and work done by AFNS officers cannot be overlooked. AFNS officers were in direct contact with patients of COVID-19 since the first case was reported. They worked extra hours leaving their families at homes unattended. These officers performed duties on quarantine patients, fulfilling their basic needs of nursing care, medication, food and all required facilities. They remained actively involved in vaccination and testing at all levels despite the extreme burden and stress. Since, contact tracing remained a significant element in COVID-19 control, AFNS officers helped other healthcare team members in this as well.AFNS also plays a crucial role in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions by providing healthcare services to the local populations and military personnel. Initially, nurses were deployed in Somalia and Liberia for UN peacekeeping missions. UN mission to Darfur Sudan, Congo, Mali, and CAR were also added in the list of UN missions later on in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The role of nurses at UN missions is in the establishment of medical camps and mobile clinics for the civilian and those affected by ongoing conflicting issues, provision of basic and emergency healthcare services to the mothers, infants and children, and dissemination of information through educational campaign andworkshops.AFNS officers play a significant role during the annualorganized by the Ministry of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Theis a massive undertaking that provides medical care to the millions of pilgrims who visit Mecca and Medina every year for Hajj. AFNS officers are responsible for providing comprehensive medical care to the pilgrims, including managing emergency medical situations, providing preventive healthcare, conducting health education programs and medical facilities set up. They also work in collaboration with other medical professionals to manage day-to-day operations including staffing, inventory management, and equipment maintenance. Their expertise and dedication are essential to ensure smooth functioning so that the medical needs of the pilgrims are met.The AFNS plays a significant role in providing healthcare services to the military and their families, as well as in times of national disasters and emergencies. They work at different military hospitals and institutes to deliver quality nursing care as per needs of patients. AFNS officers are acknowledged for their hard work and devotion to duty. Nominations of outstanding AFNS officers are received from all Military setups across the country for which they are awarded theby the Surgeon General/DGMS (IS).Pakistan Army has played a vital role in strengthening Pakistan-China relations through military diplomacy. It serves as the linchpin of the close friendship between the two countries, often referred to as the iron brotherhood. The army has facilitated defense cooperation, technology transfer, and training programs, enhancing Pakistan's military capabilities. Joint counterterrorism efforts and shared security concerns have further deepened bilateral ties, contributing to regional stability. Overall, Pakistan Army's contribution has solidified the strategic partnership with China and fostered a broader environment of peace and stability in South Asia.Since the inception of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Pakistan Army has undertaken the responsibility of ensuring a secure environment for its smooth implementation. Recognizing the importance of safeguarding CPEC, a Special Security Division (SSD) comprising 15,000 soldiers was established. Their primary task is to provide security to the various projects and personnel associated with CPEC.In addition to their role in providing security,Pakistan Army has also played a vital role in coordinating and facilitating security measures for Chinese personnel employed in different capacities within the CPEC projects. Through close collaboration with relevant authorities and stakeholders, the army has ensured a safe and protected working environment. This comprehensive approach to security has fostered confidence among the Chinese government and investors, reinforcing their commitment to the success of CPEC.The professionalism and effectiveness of Pakistan Army in combating terrorism has been widely acknowledged and appreciated, including the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Chief, General Han Weiguo.1 In 2018, General Weiguo expressed his admiration for Pakistan Army's capabilities in countering terrorism and their commitment to providing a high degree of security to the CPEC project. Such recognition from the PLA Chief highlights the significant role played by Pakistan Army in ensuring the safety and progress of CPEC.Pakistan Army's dedication to providing security for CPEC has instilled confidence among the Chinese investors. Their unwavering efforts demonstrate the seriousness with which they approach the successful implementation of the project. The high professional standing of Pakistan Army and the secure environment they have created have been crucial factors in attracting Chinese investment and strengthening the partnership between Pakistan and China.The continuous efforts of Pakistan Army in maintaining security and stability have given China the assurance to invest in the CPEC project. The army's commitment to providing a safe environment for the execution of CPEC initiatives has not only strengthened bilateral ties, but also paved the way for socioeconomic development, infrastructure advancement, and regional connectivity between Pakistan and China.Military-to-military diplomacy and cooperation between Pakistan and China have been the cornerstone of their enduring and valuable relationship. Over the past five years, the two nations have actively engaged in various levels of military cooperation and diplomacy.During this period, more than 70 bilateral and multilateral visits have taken place, involving high-level meetings between foreign and defense ministers, ambassadors, and senior military officials from China. These visits have underscored China's confidence in Pakistan's military leadership and have focused on areas such as bilateral cooperation, strategic partnership, defense diplomacy, joint efforts against COVID-19, security for CPEC and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects, counterterrorism, and a review of the security situation in Afghanistan. Visiting Chinese dignitaries have consistently acknowledged and appreciated the role of Pakistan army in promoting regional peace and stability.One notable event was the address given by the former Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on July 12, 2017, at the CPEC logistics international forum. COAS expressed immense pride in Pakistan-China relationship, referring to it as an ascending trajectory that encompasses various aspects of both countries' lives. This sentiment highlights the deep bond between the two nations, often referred to as ‘Iron Brothers.’Another significant meeting occurred on October 19, 2018, when the former COAS was invited for a special meeting with President Xi Jinping. This interaction between the military commander and the President of China held great value as they discussed the regional security environment, challenges, and the way forward. President Xi emphasized Pakistan's status as China's ‘time-tested iron friend’ and praised the pivotal role of Pakistan Army in nurturing this enduring relationship.In August 2019, General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), visited Pakistan and held discussions with the then COAS at General Headquarters (GHQ). The leaders explored matters of mutual interest, regional security, avenues for enhancing bilateral defense collaboration, and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).Furthermore, in November 2020, the Chinese Ambassador, H.E. Mr. Nong Rong, met with General Nadeem Raza, the former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The discussions focused on the geostrategic environment and further strengthening security and defense cooperation between the two countries.Most recently, a tri-service military delegation led by the former COAS visited China from June 9 to 12, 2022. The apex meeting held on June 12 covered international and regional security situations, defense cooperation, exchange of perspectives on mutual interests, training, technology, and counterterrorism cooperation. This landmark visit of Pakistan's military leadership to China demonstrates the strength and unity in pursuing mutual interests, and it serves as a testament to the strong and harmonious relations between the two peace-loving nations.The military-to-military diplomacy and cooperation between Pakistan and China have served as a vital pillar in their enduring relationship, reinforcing their commitment to regional stability and shared interests.Pakistan and China have forged a robust partnership in defense production and procurement, thanks to the concerted military diplomacy efforts by the leadership of Pakistan Army. This cooperation has resulted in significant advancements in various defense sectors, contributing to both countries' security and self-sufficiency. The key aspects of this collaboration are highlighted below:The joint development of the PAC JF-17 Thunder, a multirole combat aircraft, exemplifies the successful indigenization of fighter aircraft production in Pakistan. This achievement has enabled Pakistan not only to meet its own defense requirements, but also to export the JF-17 Thunder. An agreement worth USD 552 million was signed with Nigeria, bolstering Pakistan's military exports and contributing to its national exchequer.In June 2021, China and Pakistan signed a bilateral agreement to acquire 25 J-10C fighter aircraft. This state-of-the-art 4.5 generation fighter jet is designed for air-to-air combat and strike missions, further enhancing Pakistan's defense capabilities.The induction of Chinese-made VT-4 battle tanks into the Pakistan Army has significantly strengthened defensive responses and protective measures. These advanced tanks, supplied by China's Norinco (defense company), provide all-weather, all-terrain, and comprehensive night fighting capabilities. Pakistan becomes the third country, after Thailand and Nigeria, to procure the VT-4 tanks.Pakistan is likely to become the first country to purchase Z-10ME attack helicopters from China. This procurement will bolster Pakistan's aerial firepower and combat capabilities.Pakistan has acquired two Type-054 Class Frigates from China. These modern warships equipped with medium-range air defense systems, high-tech radar systems, and surface-to-air missile systems have enhanced Pakistan's naval defense capabilities.The defense cooperation between Pakistan and China has resulted in the joint production of four Azmat-class fast attack craft (missiles). These state-of-the-art ships, built for Pakistan Navy (PN), possess capabilities for anti-surface and anti-air warfare, search-and-rescue missions, and anti-piracy operations.In collaboration with China, Pakistan built a Maritime Patrol Vessel (MPV) in 2019. The ship is fully equipped for maritime security enforcement and search-and-rescue missions within Pakistan's exclusive maritime economic zone.Pakistan and China have actively engaged in joint military exercises, which have contributed to an increased military interoperability and mutual learning. These exercises serve as platforms for sharing real war experiences and strengthening the relationship between the two countries. The notable exercises include:Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Saif participated in the 5th PN-PLA(N) Bilateral Exercise held in Shanghai, China, in December 2017.Special Forces contingents from both armies participated in the Pak-China joint military exercise Warrior-VI 2018. The exercise focused on counterterrorism operations.The joint military exercise was held in Cherat in December 2019. The month-long training covered various areas such as counterterrorism operations, target defense, close combat skills, and reconnaissance.In December 2020, the Pak-China Joint Air Exercise Shaheen-IX took place at Kamra Air Base. This exercise aimed to enhance the interoperability of both air forces and facilitate learning from each other's experiences.From September to October 2021, Pakistan and China conducted the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) in Pabbi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on enhancing cooperation and cohesiveness in combating international terrorism.The strong bond between Pakistan and China has been fortified through extensive military cooperation, including defense production, procurement, and joint exercises. These collaborative efforts have not only bolstered Pakistan's defense capabilities, but also strengthened bilateral ties. 