What's new

Hilal Publications - Monthly bilingual magazine of the Pakistan Armed Forces .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Aug 7, 2019
Messages
3,419
Reaction score
9
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hilal is a monthly bilingual magazine of the Pakistan Armed Forces with a long and rich history dating back to 1948.





Cadet Colleges in KP: Strengthening the Foundation of Nation Building​


"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.
–Nelson Mandela
76908ab39c07d85c0b3693ce5d700771.jpg

The establishment of cadet colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has brought significant transformation in the education system of the region. The cadet colleges have not only provided quality education to the students, but also contributed to the development of the region in terms of economic stability, preparation of youth as responsible citizens, and transformation through education. This article explores the importance and impact of cadet colleges in KP and the tribal areas. KP has been affected by terrorism and militancy for a long time, which had a significant impact on the education system of the area. Cadet colleges were introduced as a solution to this problem, with a focus on providing quality education and shaping the character and values of young students, preparing them to become responsible and contributing members of the society.
These cadet colleges have not only succeeded in providing a platform for education, but have also played a significant role in nation-building among the students. The establishment of cadet colleges has also contributed to the development of the region's economy by creating job opportunities for the locals and promoting a positive image of the area. Cadet colleges in KP, such as Cadet College Kohat, Garrison Cadet College Kohat, Cadet College Warsak, Cadet College Razmak, Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College Swabi, Cadet College Swat, Cadet College Mohmand, Cadet College Spinkai, Cadet College Wana and Girl's Cadet College Mardan, are significant institutions that have promoted discipline, leadership, and patriotism among students, which are crucial for the country's progress. In addition, these institutions are empowering females in the region, with a particular focus on Girl's Cadet College Mardan. Overall, it is important to highlight the pivotal role these cadet colleges are playing in transforming the future of KP and Pakistan by providing quality education, creating job opportunities, and preparing the youth to become responsible citizens.
Cadet College Kohat. Founded in 1964 and situated on the outskirts of Kohat in KP, it is an esteemed educational institution known for providing quality education to students from grade 8th to 12th, solely on merit and competition. As one of the top elite institutions in the country, it caters to all segments of society, aiming to produce leaders and responsible citizens who can contribute positively to the society. Through its rigorous academic and co-curricular programs, the college strives to instil discipline, foster leadership qualities, and develop a sense of responsibility in its students. Consequently, Cadet College Kohat has produced a myriad of distinguished individuals who have excelled in various fields, rendering invaluable contributions to the development of the country. It is thus widely recognized as a crucial institution in the process of nation-building, not only in KP but also beyond.
1c330c47cabfad26af32d6249919ecb8.jpg

Garrison Cadet College Kohat. Located in the suburbs of Kohat city, it is one of the oldest cadet colleges in KP, established in 1965. The college has produced many notable alumni, including former Chief Secretary KP, Dr. Shehzad Khan. He believes that his life as a cadet made him more disciplined and groomed his personality, leading him to the position of Chief Secretary, KP. The college has a history of producing quality education and remarkable individuals.
Cadet College Warsak. Located in the suburbs of Peshawar and established in 1974, the college focuses on academic excellence, character building, and leadership skills. With a well-qualified faculty and a well-equipped campus, the college has also nurtured and produced numerous notable alumni who are serving the country in various fields.
Cadet College Razmak. It is the first-ever cadet college established in the tribal areas of KP. The college was established in 1978 and has been providing quality education to the students of the area. The college boasts a highly qualified faculty and state-of-the-art facilities to provide its students with a conducive learning environment. Additionally, the college emphasizes the importance of extracurricular activities, allowing students to develop their skills beyond academics. The college has a rich history of producing distinguished alumni who have achieved success in various spheres of life.
c3c617a9b80b3ae1ebd868b0017cc349.jpg

Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College, Swabi. The college was established in 2002 in memory of Captain Karnal Sher Khan, who embraced martyrdom in the Kargil War. The college aims to provide quality education and training to the students, preparing them for the future challenges. The college has modern facilities, including well-equipped labs, a library, and sports facilities. Moreover, the college offers various extracurricular activities to enhance the students' skills and abilities. The college has produced many notable alumni who have made their mark in different fields of life.
Cadet College Swat. It was established in 2011, and since then, it has been providing quality education to the students. The college is known for its focus on character building, academic excellence, and leadership skills. The college has a qualified faculty and a well-equipped campus. The college provides opportunities for its students to participate in a range of extracurricular activities, aimed at developing their skills and abilities. Furthermore, the college has a track record of producing distinguished alumni who have made significant contributions to the country in different domains.
16fa2b0294e410b2551c3bf6965c0853.jpg

Cadet College Mohmand. It is a relatively new addition to the cadet colleges in KP. Established in 2013, the primary objective of the college is to impart high-quality education to the students and equip them with the necessary skills to overcome future challenges. The college has a modern infrastructure, fully assembled labs, and sports facilities. Additionally, the college provides a range of extracurricular activities that serve to develop the skills and abilities of its students.
Cadet College Spinkai. The college is located in South Waziristan, one of the areas most affected by terrorism and militancy. The college was established in 2014, with the aim of providing quality education to the students of the area. The college has made a significant contribution to the education sector, providing a ray of hope to the children of the region. The college boasts a competent faculty and top-notch infrastructure, providing ample opportunities for the students to engage in extracurricular activities and hone their skills.
d6428eecbe0f7dff83fc607c5044b2b9.jpg

Cadet College Wana. It is located in South Waziristan, one of the areas most affected by terrorism and militancy. The college was established in 2015, with the aim of providing quality education to the students of the area. In addition to its well-qualified faculty and modern facilities, the college also provides students with opportunities for extracurricular activities that foster skill-building and personal growth.
Girl's Cadet College Mardan. Established in 2016, the college is empowering 200 girls, which is a great example of how cadet colleges are enhancing the role of females in KP and Pakistan. The college has overseas students from various countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Education is the biggest asset any country can have, and investing in female education is particularly important as it promotes gender equality and empowers women to play a more significant role in the society. The Girl's Cadet College Mardan is providing girls with quality education and preparing them for a brighter future, not only for themselves but also for their families, communities, and the nation as a whole.
316282ddb77e11b0b58c60ed59b1e308.jpg

The establishment of cadet colleges in KP and the adjoining tribal areas has contributed greatly to the development of the region by promoting education and reducing terrorism. The local elders believe that militancy in the area affected education the most, but the establishment of cadet colleges has given hope to the children in the region. Presently, 5000 students are enrolled in cadet colleges, providing them with quality education and giving the locals hope for a brighter future.
Cadet colleges play a crucial role in shaping the future of a nation by providing quality education and instilling discipline in the youth. By promoting education, cadet colleges not only contribute to nation-building, but also help in curbing the menace of terrorism and leading the country towards economic stability and solidarity. As Malcolm X said, education is the passport to the future, and cadet colleges are playing a vital role in paving the way for a better tomorrow, "Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today."
Establishing cadet colleges in the remote areas of KP has proven to be a stepping stone towards peace, prosperity, and a successful future for Pakistan. Cadet colleges are playing a vital role in shaping the future of the country by instilling a sense of responsibility and discipline in the youth. These institutions are not only imparting quality education, but also contributing to the socioeconomic development of the region. By promoting leadership, patriotism, and values, cadet colleges are nurturing a generation of responsible citizens who will lead the country towards progress and prosperity.
The writer is a member of staff.
E-mail: murtazamir88@gmail.com


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663911238332473348




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654735831876370437




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663598825494437889




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648938365541298177




www.facebook.com

HILAL - The Pakistan Armed Forces' Magazine

HILAL - The Pakistan Armed Forces' Magazine, Равалпинди. Отметки "Нравится": 11 585 · Обсуждают: 97. HILAL is The Pakistan Armed Forces' Magazine published since July 1948.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com


# Twitter handle of Hilal Publications started recently so i would request Mods to Pin this thread and other members to follow it on Twitter while facebook link is also mentioned . Thanks .
 
Last edited:

Minerals and Mining, Tourism and Trade: An Alternative Perspective of KP’s Security (Part II)​


KP, especially NMDs, are blessed with enormous mineral resources, and this sector alone can drive NMDs and KP out of their socioeconomic uncertainties. Therefore, mineral exploration and mining must be guided and driven by a deliberate and all-encompassing mineral development policy and implementation mechanism.
25824988925b5fd75ef84e8202957b74.jpg

In the introductory paper (published in the last edition of this magazine), I made an argument that security and development are interdependent and highlighted that the future of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s security and development lies in three fields, i.e., minerals and mining, tourism, and trade. In continuation to the brief introduction of each field covered in the previous article, my focus for this writeup will be the potential of mines and minerals in KP and how this potential can be utilized to address the woes of KP’s security and development.
Pakistan is blessed with massive deposits of minerals located mostly in Balochistan, KP, including newly merged districts (NMDs), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Thar (Sindh), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). KP has on its inventory several varieties of gems, metallic minerals, rare earth minerals, marble/dimension stones (50 types), and industrial minerals. The spread is almost all over KP’s landmass, especially in northern areas and NMDs.
The total mineral worth of KP is estimated to be around Rs. 200 trillion. Dimension stones reserves are estimated to be around 3 billion tons (78% of the total estimated national reserves). In contrast, gems, metallic minerals, and industrial minerals are estimated to be around 10 billion tons in NMDs alone (20% of the estimated national reserves).
c8877cff22082a16395a57e97232bb6f.jpg

Authenticity about the exact quantity and grade of minerals may be contested; however, since minerals exist on the surface and sub-surface, general information and availability of minerals seem nearly accurate. The issue is that relevant geological maps or formalized data do not support the estimates of mineral reserves in KP. No formal survey to date has been carried out to ascertain the reliable estimates, type, and grade of mineral reserves in KP. The basis of KP Mine and Mineral Development Department (MMDD) estimates are traditional discoveries by local miners, Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) data (incomplete), rudimentary surveys, and piecemeal academic research.
Constitutional Apportionment and Licensing Mechanism
The federal government formulates policies for energy planning, investment, and development. It is responsible for the development and management of large-scale power generation projects. The federal government also plays a vital role in synchronizing energy-related matters among different provinces, ensuring equitable distribution of resources, and resolving disputes. Provinces are autonomous in dealing with all types of minerals except radioactive and hydrocarbon substances, which are purely federal subjects.
KP is blessed with a large amount of oil and gas reserves that, if utilized effectively, can provide much relief to our country’s oil and gas imports. The overall need for oil in Pakistan is approximately 450,000 barrels per day (BPD). The current production of Pakistan is 88,262 BPD, whereas KP alone produces 35,000 BPD (40% of national production).
In 2009, a mineral directorate (sub-department of the KP Industries Department) was converted into an independent KP MMDD under a dedicated secretary. Later, during post-FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) merger in the year 2017, Mines and Minerals Act 2017 was extended, and district MMDD offices were made functional in NMDs.
Three types of licenses, i.e., prospecting license (PL), exploration license (EL), and mining license (ML) are issued by KP NMDD through its online digitized Mine Cadaster System. The interest of local investors in prospecting and exploration licenses is encouraging. Currently, 869 PLs and ELs are issued in KP (including 623 PLs/ELs in NMDs); also, 1014 applications for prospecting licenses are in the process of approval by KP MMDD.
Based on hearsay and inadequate geological information, small-scale mining (SSM) can quickly move towards exploration and limited mine development/operation phase. Whereas, for large-scale mining (LSM) companies, decision-making depends on reliable data obtained through international exploration processes of topo survey, geological survey, geophysical survey, drilling, and resource estimation.
KP Government has realized the need for geological mapping and delineation of prospective and mineralized zones. A federal department, the GSP, which KP has contracted at the cost of Rs. 334 million, has initiated resource mapping of the mineral reserves of KP. Ground surveys of six districts (Swat, Chitral, Khyber, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan District) have been completed. In addition, a survey for the evaluation of placer gold along the Indus River (a part of KP) is in progress.
a2790947391a51d18dc235eea344d981.jpg

GSP has a massive pool of qualified Human Resource (HR) (165 geologists, 21 geophysicists, 27 chemists, 25 drilling engineers); however, it lacks modernized survey and exploration technology. Currently, it does not have the capability for geophysical surveys and beyond. Frontier Works Organizations (FWO)’s exploration capability is also currently limited to geological surveys; however, the organization is in the process of acquiring the latest technology for geophysical exploration. Multinational Mining Companies may be engaged in geological and geophysical explorations. Panoro Minerals Limited, a Canadian-based multinational company, is conducting general prospecting in KP. Exploration data authenticated through established international norms is a sellable product.
8ca696ca160520b1cf5a569b4be525e8.jpg

Mining Activities
KP mineral development policies and regulations put in place in the year 2017 (updated in 2022) have started to pay dividends. In KP, 442 mining leases have been issued to miners (mainly small-scale). 26% of KP’s mining leases are issued for NMDs. The current production of minerals in KP is 40.2 million tons/year. The revenue has increased from approximately Rs. 2.1 billion in 2018-19 to Rs. 8.2 billion in 2021-22, with a 61% increase in a short period of three years; however, in the complete province, very few JVs (joint ventures)/LSM projects are undertaken–including FWO’s signature Muhammad Khel Copper Mining Project. LSM is a cost-prohibitive, HR-intensive, risk-prone, and long-duration activity. The mining value chain explains that mining duration from small to large scale can be three to nine years. Hence in times to come, small-scale mining activities will form a significant share of mining.
624567140fecc40163fed3c45a959a7c.jpg

The use of technology by small miners during the mining and processing minerals is limited. Small miners use informal mining methods, which causes loss to government revenue and provides limited benefit to local miners and the community. In mining, done manually or by blasting, 40 to 75 percent of the value of minerals is lost.
4150d6a4725ff1484640c9d2e458a429.jpg

Value Additions, Certifications, and Marketing
In KP, many minerals are extracted in raw form and exported. Unfortunately, until now, even after 75 years of independence, no worthwhile mineral-based industry could be established except marble and ceramic. Not a single reputable gold or jewelry-related manufacturing or refinery setup exists in Pakistan.
Minerals can contribute immensely to increasing Pakistan's exports if minerals, especially gemstones, are certified. There is no modern certified gemstone laboratory present in KP. KP MMDD has a laboratory with essential testing capability. However, its certification is not recognized globally.
ebf99bb5df6533b6dd9180a59034698d.jpg

There is no exclusive, mineral-related, cutting and polishing vocational training institute (government and private) in KP. Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) is mandated and working to develop the dimensional stone industry of Pakistan. They are also in the process of setting up PASDEC-Marble City in Rislapur, which includes planned 222 marble factories and boosting the much-needed exports of the sector.
Regulatory Policy/Mechanism–Mines and Minerals
KP MMDD is responsible for regulating the mineral sector, mineral exploration and development, and the safety of exploration and mining operations. Superseding the 2014 policy, in the year 2022, new Mineral Development Policy was approved by the KP Government, which seems futuristic and is aimed at industrialization, digitization, broad base action, and strengthening the institutions. The central cardinals are land rights/land use options, development of integrated mining sector, LSM, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), transparency in mineral development activities, sector modernization and investing in the future.
It is expected that 500 million barrels of oil and 9 trillion cubic feet of gas in total can be produced from KP, which is almost six times the potential of Sui (The total potential of Sui is 1.6 trillion cubic feet).
Hydrocarbons
KP is blessed with a large amount of oil and gas reserves that, if utilized effectively, can provide much relief to our country’s oil and gas imports. The overall need for oil in Pakistan is approximately 450,000 barrels per day (BPD). The current production of Pakistan is 88,262 BPD, whereas KP alone produces 35,000 BPD (40% of national production). Currently, five oil and gas companies are working in KP, all Pakistani companies. Oil and gas production in KP is on a very limited scale. Only 42 producing wells in Naspa, Tal, Chanda, and Mela oil blocks in Kohat, Hangu, and Karak Districts are operational. Another 10 wells are also expected to be drilled by 2026 in KP; however, it is assessed that the production rate is less compared to the potential of KP.
89daa89c41ffb71f97a15ad3ae830a06.jpg

It is expected that 500 million barrels of oil and 9 trillion cubic feet of gas in total can be produced from KP, which is almost six times the potential of Sui (The total potential of Sui is 1.6 trillion cubic feet). Exploration is currently taking place in Miranshah, Bannu West, Wali, Shewa, Lakki Marwat, and some blocks in Orakzai and Tirah, where high-impact oil and gas discoveries are expected in KP (80% of which lie in NMDs and the adjoining belt). Oil and gas exploration and production is a cost-intensive preposition, way beyond the capability of local companies. To take due advantage, a substantial investment poured in as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will have to be focused upon.
d97d404b6119214e4a7018391195240a.jpg

Non-Availability of Land Record
Since no land record is held in NMDs and the land belongs to the tribe, a particular provision of Ijlas-i-Aam under the KP Act is in place to reach an agreement between the investor and the tribe. However, it is not a neat arrangement, as investors must deal with a tribe comprising multiple individuals with different motives or interests simultaneously. Finalizing an agreement between investors and multiple tribes or stakeholders for a single prospecting piece of land is a huge challenge. The issue becomes even more pronounced for prominent investors or the corporate sector.
Superseding the 2014 policy, in the year 2022, new Mineral Development Policy was approved by the KP Government, which seems futuristic and is aimed at industrialization, digitization, broad base action, and strengthening the institutions.
The Impact of Security Situation in KP
The poor security situation is a huge challenge for KP to attract the desired investors, especially FDI, for mining and exploration and production projects. The inclusion of security components by small or medium-level miners makes mining an unviable proposition for them. More prominent companies such as FWO, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), etc., usually include the security component in their overall budget plan and employ Civil Armed Forces/Frontier Corps (FC) troops for security through requisition; however, such deployments put enormous stress on the already operationally committed troops in NMDs. Although providing security to companies and their employees is not a tremendous task for Armed Forces, as a better alternative, there is a need to reinvigorate the concept of ‘khawra’ (protection through locals), which can be included in the CSR package offered by bigger companies for the local population. This will provide numerous employment opportunities for the locals and create local stakes in the mining sector, providing security through development in KP. The Mohammad Khel Copper Mining Project in North Waziristan is a case in point. Rs. 102 million was paid as Quom share last year, Rs. 68 million was dedicated to CSR activities, and approximately 1,500 jobs have been generated for the locals.
Environmental Issues
Mining activities, particularly open-pit mining, can remove forests and vegetation cover. This leads to the loss of carbon sinks, contributes to climate change, and can result in soil erosion and the degradation of local ecosystems. Mining also causes water and air pollution, including greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions, which are mainly linked to coal mining, waste generation, and overall land degeneration. KP mining policy lacks the requisite focus on incorporating environmental issues linked with mining and the measures to mitigate or compensate for them.
Corruption Affecting the Mines and Mineral Sector
Despite the digitization of applications and monitoring systems, corruption in the mine and mineral sector is often reported. Reported corrupt practices are self-interest based, inconsistent, and ambiguous policy-making; exploitation of investors at all levels; bribery of/by field and department staff; preparation of false and malafide reports by field monitoring teams; causing delays in Ijlas-i-Aam or favoritism by district administration; and pop influences. Corruption hinders progress, leads to inefficiencies, and undermines public trust.
The Way Forward
KP MMDD forms a Task Force led by a corporate mining consultant to review and propose measures in the existing policy, regulations, fiscal framework, media and marketing strategy, institutional building measures, and implementation mechanism with an overall aim to transform KP MMDD into a modern and investor-friendly organization.
Strengthening and restructuring of KP MMDD be carried out by contracting experienced specialists and experts for policy formulation in the department; employing qualified and enabled field staff for implementation of MMDD policies/regulations; and formulation of mechanisms to liaise/coordinate with other departments such as energy and power; C&W; planning and development; revenue; and finance departments. Retaining the consultants and officials for a longer term is necessary to take the reforms along. The rapid postings, transfers, and shuffling within the departments and ministries hinder policy implementation and result in the loss of institutional memory.
A special coordination and implementation committee be formed at the district level to finalize the pending Ijlas-i-Aam proceedings, which are essential to proceed with exploration and mining activities. To facilitate the corporate sector for LSM, the process of Ijlas-i-Aam be initiated and followed up for timely and fair agreement between investors and landowners.
Considering the overall financial health of federal and provincial governments, an exclusive strategy be formulated for public-private partnerships (PPP) and FDI in a complete value chain of survey, exploration, production, and product manufacturing/value addition and reduce the gap between federal and provincial mining institutions.
To attract local and foreign investors, KP MMDD to formulate a provincial online database for mineral deposits. For this:
▪ KP MMDD to ensure early completion of topo and geological survey by GSP. In addition, survey and exploration capabilities of Degan Exploration Works (DEW) ex-FWO and international exploration companies be integrated into an overall survey effort. This exploration and mining survey data is valuable and can be used to earn revenue.
▪ For the long term, a survey and exploration company be established by KP MMDD. In collaboration with multinational academia and exploration corporations, integral topo, geological, and geophysical survey/exploration capabilities be obtained by KP MMDD.
KP MMDD prepares solicited proposals for government-owned blocks. KP MMDD to identify potential blocks of exclusive minerals in NMDs for exploration and production by bigger companies through joint ventures. The model of FWO in North Waziristan District is replicated for all NMDs while focusing initially on South Waziristan District, Mohmand, and Bajaur. Establishment of KP mineral processing zones and mineral parks in SEZs (Special Economic Zones), especially Rashakai and Daraban be considered. PASDEC-Marble City Risalpur needs the requisite focus to effectively start functioning and provide machinery and expertise to small-scale minors and investors in low-cost and easy financial terms. Establishment of copper city at NWD by inviting international companies with expertise in copper mining.
On the same lines, oil and gas blocks with prospects be offered to friendly companies for FDI in Exploration and Production joint ventures with the local companies. Miran block, owned by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL), has been proposed for investment by a friendly country. For increased business and revenue generation, opportunities be afforded to local investors to participate in national and international exhibitions.
KP MMDD mineral testing lab be upgraded and converted into a state-of-the-art facility for identifying the composition of extracted raw material and certification of mineral products. Private companies be encouraged to establish testing lab facilities as per the desired standards.
MMDD to focus on facilitation, ease of doing business, and capacity building of small-scale miners. It includes providing authentic topographic maps for exploration; shortening the procedural period for obtaining licenses/NOCs; provision of loans to small investors/entrepreneurs; introducing mechanized mining techniques to reduce the waste of precious mineral resources; and extracting export quality products. On the lines of PASDEC, establishing a company at the provincial level to provide machinery and equipment to miners, gemstone cutters, and jewelry manufacturers at subsidized rates is also required. One of the most important steps is facilitating access/linkup to end market/customer and skill development for the locals through Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), industry department.
To sum it up, what I have written seems complex, but it is not. KP, especially NMDs, are blessed with enormous mineral resources, and this sector alone can drive NMDs and KP out of their socioeconomic uncertainties. Therefore, mineral exploration and mining must be guided and driven by a deliberate and all-encompassing mineral development policy and implementation mechanism.
What is important is to create awareness locally and internationally through joint efforts by KP and the Federal government, including roadshows, exhibitions, workshops, and through media. We need to understand that it is doable and well within our reach in order to help soothe the financial concerns in the long term and bring stability to the surrounding regions. Minerals and mining are indeed a part of KP's development and security.
The author has a vast experience of serving in erstwhile FATA during the War on Terror. He commanded a Brigade in South Waziristan, a Division in North Waziristan and is Commanding Peshawar Corps at the moment. He has also been Pakistan’s Defence Attaché to China


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666413379538546689
 
this must be the feel good gazzette for publications so the junta can feel good. afterall selling churan like this is an expertise.
 

Combating the Menace of Fake News on Social Media​


This article explores the detrimental effects of misinformation, such as eroding trust, distorting reality, and hindering informed decision-making. It specifically focuses on the proliferation of fake news on social media, analysing its impact and proposing strategies to address and combat this issue.
a5909bff60540745d3da1ccda2f99bff.jpg

In today's digital age, social media has become an integral part of our lives, connecting us with friends, family and a vast array of information. Social media platforms have brought numerous benefits, such as connecting people, sharing information and facilitating social movements; however, this information ecosystem is not without challenges. One of the most pressing issues we face is the proliferation of fake news on social media platforms. The spread of misinformation can have far-reaching consequences, eroding trust, distorting reality, and undermining the foundations of informed decision-making. In this article, we delve into the phenomenon of fake news on social media, its impact, and strategies to combat it.
Fake news on social media refers to intentionally false or misleading information presented as news or factual content. It can take various forms, such as fabricated stories, manipulated images or videos, misleading headlines, or distorted facts. The primary goal of fake news is often to deceive readers, manipulate public opinion, and generate clicks or web traffic and engagement for financial or ideological reasons.
Fake news can spread rapidly on social media due to the ease of sharing and the viral nature of online content. It can exploit people's cognitive biases, emotions, and echo chambers, making it challenging for individuals to discern accurate information from false or misleading claims.
Fake news can have serious consequences, including the distortion of public discourse, the erosion of trust in media and institutions, the manipulation of elections, and the potential to incite social unrest or harm individuals and communities.
It is important to note that fake news is distinct from unintentional errors or mistakes in reporting, which are common in journalism. Fake news involves deliberate fabrication or manipulation intending to deceive or mislead.
f4db8537e9d75da46c4efc36a2d70956.jpg

The rise of social media platforms has democratized information sharing, allowing anyone with an internet connection to publish and disseminate content. While this has enabled diverse voices and empowered individuals, it has also opened the door to the spread of fake news. The impact of fake news on social media is vast and multidimensional, which cannot be understated. It breeds confusion, fuels polarization, and erodes trust in traditional media and institutions. Fake news can sway elections, influence public policies, and even incite social unrest by manipulating public opinion. Moreover, the viral nature of social media amplifies the reach and speed of fake news, making it a potent force in shaping public discourse.
The Impact of Fake News on Society and Individuals
Social media platforms have billions of active users, providing an enormous audience for disseminating fake news. Information can spread rapidly and reach many people within minutes or hours, often before its falsehood can be exposed. The issue of fake news on social media is significant and has profound implications for individuals, societies, and democratic processes. Here are some reasons why it is a significant problem:
Spread of Misinformation. Fake news spreads rapidly on social media due to its viral nature. Inaccurate information can be shared within seconds, reaching a wide audience before corrections or fact-checking occur. This perpetuates misinformation and can have real-world consequences, such as spreading false health information or causing panic during emergencies.
Erosion of Trust. Fake news undermines trust in media, institutions, and even our fellow citizens. When people are continuously exposed to false information where false or misleading information is repeatedly presented as a fact, it becomes increasingly challenging to discern reliable sources and accurate information, leading to general scepticism and erosion of trust in the media ecosystem. This erosion of trust can have long-lasting effects on public discourse, democratic processes, and social cohesion.
Manipulation of Public Opinion and Decision-making. Fake news on social media with a broad reach and rapid spread can sway public opinion, shape perceptions, and influence decision-making processes, leading to poor choices regarding essential aspects of life. By presenting false narratives or biased information as facts, fake news can manipulate individuals’ beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours, potentially impacting elections, public policies, and social dynamics. This can have direct consequences on individuals’ well-being and the overall societal progress.
Fake news can have serious consequences, including the distortion of public discourse, the erosion of trust in media and institutions, the manipulation of elections, and the potential to incite social unrest or harm individuals and communities.
Polarization of Societies and Division. Fake news often thrives in echo chambers and can contribute to the polarization of societies by presenting distorted narratives that fuel hostility and animosity towards different groups or ideologies. It reinforces existing biases, deepens divisions, and fosters group hostility, hindering constructive dialogue and understanding, which hinders constructive dialogue, empathy, and understanding.
Social and Religious Tensions. Fake news can fuel social and religious tensions within the Pakistani society. False or sensationalized information related to religious matters can lead to misunderstandings, provoke conflicts, or incite violence. It can also perpetuate stereotypes, stigmatize specific communities, and contribute to the marginalization of vulnerable groups.
Threat to Democracy. The spread of fake news threatens democratic processes. It can distort public debates, manipulate election outcomes, and undermine the citizens' ability to make informed choices. By spreading misinformation, fake news can undermine the foundation of democracy, including the principles of transparency, accountability, and an informed electorate.
Personal and Societal Harm. Fake news can cause harm at the individual and societal level. It can incite violence, stigmatize communities, or create social unrest based on fabricated narratives. In addition, individuals who fall victim to fake news may experience embarrassment, make poor choices, or suffer reputational damage.
e2a89271adb634edc3e692846f9e0675.jpg
Impact on Public Health. Misinformation regarding health issues can have severe consequences for public health. False information about diseases, treatments, or vaccines can lead to confusion and distrust in healthcare systems and hinder efforts to control the spread of diseases. This can jeopardize the well-being of individuals and communities.
Economic Implications. The monetization of fake news through advertising and clickbait strategies creates financial incentives for its creation and dissemination. This undermines the credibility of legitimate news organizations and affects their revenue streams, leading to financial challenges for reputable media outlets and journalists, potentially impacting the quality and sustainability of journalism.
Unravelling the Motivations Behind the Spread of Fake News
There are several motivations behind spreading fake news on social media. These motivations can often overlap, and identifying the intent behind spreading fake news can be challenging; however, understanding these motivations can help in developing strategies to counter the spread of fake news and mitigate its impact on social media platforms. Here are some common ones:
Financial Gain. Fake news can be used as a tool to generate revenue through various means. By creating sensational or controversial content, individuals or groups can attract a large audience and generate ad revenue based on the number of clicks or views. They may also use fake news to promote specific products or services and drive traffic to their websites or platforms.
Ideological or Political Agendas. Fake news is often used as a means to advance specific ideological or political agendas. It can be employed to manipulate public opinion, influence elections, or undermine certain individuals, organizations, or governments. Fake news can exploit people's existing beliefs or biases, reinforcing echo chambers and fostering polarization.
Sensationalism and Clickbait. Fake news is designed to grab attention and generate high engagement. Sensational or shocking headlines and content can attract clicks, likes, shares, and comments, boosting visibility and advertisement revenue. Spreading fake news that appeals to people's emotions can lead to increased engagement and viral sharing.
Mischief and Satire. In some cases, spreading fake news on social media is done for the sake of mischief or satire. People may create and share false stories as entertainment, humour, or to test the gullibility of others. However, even when intended as satire, fake news can still contribute to the overall problem of misinformation and confusion.
Propaganda and Disinformation. Fake news can be used for propaganda or campaigns. State actors, political groups, or other entities may spread false narratives to manipulate public opinion, sow discord, or destabilize target countries or organizations. This can involve creating and disseminating entirely fabricated stories or manipulating genuine information to serve a specific agenda.
Why Fake News Spreads Faster Than Real News
Social media platforms are not intentionally allowing fake news on their platforms. However, the sheer volume of content posted on these platforms, combined with the challenges of content moderation and the dynamic nature of the online environment, can make it challenging to eliminate fake news. Automated systems and algorithms are used to detect and address problematic content, but they are not foolproof and can sometimes struggle to identify nuanced instances of fake news. Social media platforms also prioritize the promotion of free speech and the exchange of ideas. Determining the precise share of fake news versus real news on social media is challenging due to online content's vast and constantly evolving nature. The share of fake news can vary depending on the platform, region, and specific time under consideration. A research study found that false information spreads on social media platforms significantly faster and reaches more people than actual news. Another study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) estimated that false news stories on Twitter were 70% more likely to be retweeted than true stories. Fake news may initially spread faster, but real news' long-term impact and credibility are typically more significant. Fake news on social media often spreads faster than real news due to several factors:
Emotional Appeal. Fake news evokes strong emotional responses, such as outrage, fear, or excitement. These emotional triggers can capture users’ attention and prompt them to share the content without verifying its authenticity. On the other hand, real news may not always have the same immediate emotional impact, leading to a slower spread.
Confirmation Bias. People are likelier to share information that aligns with their beliefs and biases. Fake news often caters to these preconceived notions, reinforcing them and gaining traction among like-minded individuals. Real news, which may present a more nuanced or complex view of events, might be less likely to resonate with a specific group immediately.
Echo Chambers and Filter Bubbles. Social media algorithms often personalize content based on user's preferences, creating echo chambers and filter bubbles. This means that individuals are exposed to content that aligns with their current views, reinforcing confirmation bias. Fake news that aligns with users' beliefs is more likely to be shared within these closed networks, leading to its rapid spread.
Viral Network Effects. Social media platforms are designed to amplify content that generates high engagement. When fake news starts circulating and gaining initial attention, algorithms may promote it further, increasing visibility and reach. Real news, which often requires careful analysis and verification, may generate different initial engagement and receive different algorithmic promotion levels.
Algorithmic Influence. Social media platforms employ algorithms that determine the visibility and reach of content. These algorithms prioritize engagement and user interactions, which can inadvertently promote sensational or controversial content, including fake news. The algorithmic influence can amplify the spread of fake news by giving it more visibility on users' news feeds.
Ease of Content Creation and Sharing. Technology has made it easier for individuals to create and share content online. Anyone with internet access can create websites, blogs, or social media accounts to publish and distribute information. This ease of content creation allows misinformation to be generated and spread rapidly.
The primary goal of fake news is often to deceive readers, manipulate public opinion, and generate clicks or web traffic to engage the viewers for financial or ideological reasons.
Bots and Automation. Technology enables the use of bots and automated accounts to spread misinformation. These bots can be programmed to mimic human behaviour, generate and amplify fake news content, and artificially increase its reach and impact. Bots can create an illusion of widespread support for false narratives.
Deepfakes and Manipulated Media. Advances in technology have made it easier to create realistic audio, video, and image manipulations, known as deepfakes. Deepfakes can be used to create false narratives, deceive viewers, and spread misinformation. They pose significant challenges in detecting and debunking fake content.
Speed of Information Sharing. Technology enables information to be shared rapidly and widely across social media platforms. While this can be advantageous for disseminating accurate and timely news, it also allows fake news to spread quickly, making it difficult to contain or debunk before it reaches a large audience.
Limited Attention Span. Users on social media platforms often have limited attention spans and consume information in bite-sized formats. Fake news takes advantage of this by presenting eye-catching headlines or sensationalized snippets that grab attention quickly. Users may share content based solely on these brief snippets without fully reading or verifying the entire article.
Sensationalism and Clickbait. Fake news often employs sensationalized headlines and clickbait tactics to grab users' attention. These attention-grabbing strategies make it more likely for users to click, share, and engage with the content. Real news prioritizes accuracy and balanced reporting and may not resort to such tactics, leading to a slower spread.
Lack of Verification. Fake news can be easily created and shared without proper verification. In contrast, reputable news organizations follow journalistic standards, fact-check
71ddb91e8fa0541e426a54e538075a5a.jpg
information, and ensure accuracy before publishing. This verification process for real news may take time, leading to a delay in dissemination while fake news spreads rapidly.
Malicious Intent. In some cases, fake news is intentionally created and spread maliciously, such as influencing public opinion, promoting specific agendas, or sowing discord. These malicious actors may employ tactics like creating fake accounts, using bots or leveraging coordinated campaigns to amplify the spread of fake news.
How to Distinguish Fake News from Real News
Distinguishing fake news on social media can be challenging as no single method is foolproof; it is thus essential to critically evaluate the information you encounter. Here are some strategies that can help you identify and evaluate the credibility of the information you come across:
Verify the Source. Examine the credibility of the source sharing the news or information. Look for well-established, reputable news organizations or official sources. Be sceptical of unfamiliar or obscure websites or sources that lack credibility.
Cross-verify with Multiple Sources. Consult multiple sources to verify the information. If a single source only reports a news story, it may be less reliable. Multiple reputable sources typically cover reliable news stories.
Assess the Author's Credibility. Investigate the author's credentials and expertise. Look for their background, experience, and reputation in the relevant field. Lack of authorship attribution or incomplete information about the author may be a red flag.
Go Beyond the Headline. Read beyond the headline and evaluate its tone. Fake news headlines often use excessive capitalization, exaggerated claims, or inflammatory language. Misleading headlines may be clickbait designed to grab attention without accurately representing the content.
Examine the Content. Read the entire article or post to understand the context and gather details. Fake news articles may lack proper sourcing, contain grammatical errors, or present biased opinions as facts. Look for direct quotes, attributed sources, and supporting evidence within the content.
Analyse the Tone and Language. Pay attention to the tone and language used in the news piece. Sensational or inflammatory language, excessive use of capital letters or exclamation marks, and emotionally charged content can be signs of potential bias or exaggeration.
Examine the Evidence and Supporting Sources. Scrutinize the evidence provided to support the claims made in the news story. Look for links to reputable sources, expert quotes, or verifiable data. Lack of evidence or reliance on anonymous sources should raise scepticism.
Fact-check Using Reliable Sources. Utilize fact-checking websites or organizations that specialize in verifying the accuracy of news stories. Check if they have analyzed the information and what their findings reveal. Some reputable fact-checking organizations include Snopes, FactCheck.org, and PolitiFact.
Assess the Quality of Reporting. Consider the quality of reporting, including objectivity, balance, and journalistic standards. Reliable news sources strive to present information objectively, provide multiple perspectives, and cite sources. If the content is overly biased, lacks transparency, or resorts to sensationalism, it may be a sign of fake news.
Consider the Date and Context. Check the publication or posting date of the news story. Sometimes outdated or out-of-context information can resurface and be presented as current news. Ensure that the information is relevant and up to date.
Evaluate Visual Content. Fake news often includes manipulated or doctored images and videos. Use reverse image search or video verification tools to check the authenticity of visual content. Look for signs of photo editing, inconsistencies, or signs of tampering.
By developing media literacy skills, promoting responsible sharing, and supporting fact-checking organizations, we can counter fake news and promote a more informed and reliable online environment
Be Aware of Bias and Clickbait. Recognize your biases and be cautious of news confirming your pre-existing beliefs. Fake news often exploits emotions and biases to generate clicks and engagement. Be sceptical of sensational headlines, exaggerated claims, and stories designed solely to evoke strong emotional responses.
Evaluate the Website or Platform. Assess the overall credibility and trustworthiness of the website or social media platform where the information is shared. Look for signs of professional design, transparency, clear editorial policies, and reliable content across the platform.
Be Mindful of Emotional Reactions. Fake news often aims to evoke strong emotions to provoke instant reactions and shares. Pause and reflect on your emotional response before sharing news. Please take a moment to verify the information and ensure its accuracy before contributing to its spread.
Trust Your Instincts but be Cautious. If something seems too good to be true, highly suspicious, or does not align with your general knowledge, trust your instincts and proceed with caution. Please do not share or amplify information until you have verified its accuracy.
Combating Fake News: Strategies and Solutions
Combating fake news on social media is an ongoing effort and a shared responsibility that requires a multifaceted approach involving individuals, social media platforms, and society. Here are some key strategies to combat the spread of misinformation:
Developing Media Literacy Skills. Strengthening media literacy skills is essential for individuals to evaluate the information they encounter critically. Developing media literacy skills and being a critical news consumer can help you navigate the complex information landscape on social media. Learn to identify reliable sources, fact-check information, and scrutinize the credibility of the content you come across. Education programs should focus on teaching people how to verify sources, fact-check information, and think critically about the news they consume. It is essential to think critically about the news we encounter. We may share tips on how to spot fake news, such as checking the source, examining the evidence provided, and looking for any biases in the reporting.
Promoting Responsible Sharing. Encouraging responsible sharing habits is crucial. Individuals must take the time to read and verify the authenticity of the information before sharing it with others. Misinformation spreads when people share content based solely on sensational headlines or misleading summaries without reading the full content. By being mindful of the content we propagate, we can help mitigate the spread of fake news. Look for multiple sources reporting the same information and check if reputable news organizations or fact-checking websites have covered the story.
Supporting Fact-checking Organizations. Reputable fact-checking organizations play a vital role in debunking misinformation. Supporting and following these organizations can help spread accurate information and raise awareness about the importance of fact-checking.
Engage in Constructive Discussions. When encountering fake news, engage in respectful and constructive discussions with others. Share reliable sources and evidence to support your point of view and encourage open dialogue.
Educate the Younger Generation. Focus on educating children and young adults about media literacy and critical thinking skills. Teach them how to navigate the vast amount of online information and encourage them to question what they read.
Promote Transparency from Social Media Platforms. Advocate for increased transparency and accountability from social media platforms. Encourage them to implement stricter policies and algorithms prioritizing reliable and accurate information while reducing the spread of fake news. Social media platforms should be transparent about their algorithms and how they prioritize content. These platforms are responsible for implementing and enforcing stricter policies against fake news. This includes improving algorithms to prioritize reliable sources, reducing the visibility of misleading content, and providing clear labels for potentially false information.
Independent Third-party Auditing. Independent third-party audits of social media platforms' content moderation practices and policies can provide an additional layer of accountability. These audits can assess if platforms effectively address fake news while upholding freedom of expression, providing public reassurance and transparency.
Journalistic Ethics and Accountability. Promoting responsible journalism practices, fact-checking, and adherence to ethical standards within the media industry. Encouraging the professionalization of journalism can help counter the spread of fake news and build public trust.
A research study found that false information spreads on social media platforms significantly faster and reaches more people than actual news
Strengthening the News Ecosystem. Supporting and strengthening the traditional news ecosystem is essential. Promoting high-quality journalism, independent media outlets, and fact-based reporting can provide a reliable counterbalance to fake news. Collaboration between social media platforms and reputable news organizations can help ensure the wider dissemination of accurate and trustworthy information.
Collaborating with Governments and Regulators. Governments and regulatory bodies should work with social media platforms to establish guidelines and regulations that strike a balance between freedom of speech and the need to combat misinformation. Such efforts can encourage transparency and accountability in content moderation practices. Sincere efforts from the government shall be supported. However, mutual trust needs to be established and strengthened. We must advocate for government regulations that promote transparency, accountability, and the fight against fake news on social media. Support legislation aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation while safeguarding freedom of speech.
International Cooperation. Collaboration and sharing of best practices among countries and international organizations can enhance efforts to combat fake news. International cooperation can help address cross-border challenges, share technological advancements, and foster a global approach to tackling misinformation.
Fostering User Responsibility. Users also play a crucial role in combating fake news. Individuals must cultivate responsible online behaviour by verifying information before sharing it and being mindful of the potential consequences of their actions. Encouraging respectful dialogue and discouraging the spread of rumours can contribute to a healthier online ecosystem. Promoting digital citizenship and ethical guidelines for online behaviour should be integrated into educational curricula and awareness campaigns. By empowering users to be vigilant and responsible, we can collectively reduce the impact of fake news.
To mitigate the impact of fake news on social media, efforts are needed at various levels. Individuals should develop media literacy skills to critically evaluate information and verify sources before sharing. Social media platforms must implement stricter policies, algorithms, and content moderation practices to curb the spread of fake news. Fact-checking organizations are crucial in debunking misinformation and providing accurate information to the public. Governments and regulators should collaborate with platforms to establish guidelines and regulations that promote transparency and accountability. By addressing the impact of fake news collectively, we can foster an informed and resilient society that values accurate information, critical thinking, and responsible sharing.
Fake news on social media presents a formidable challenge in the digital age. Modern technology can facilitate the spread of fake news and offers solutions to combat misinformation. Fact-checking organizations, AI-driven algorithms, and collaborative efforts between platforms, researchers, and users are employed to identify and counter false information. However, the evolving nature of technology and misinformation requires ongoing efforts to address these challenges effectively.
The spread of misinformation threatens the fabric of our societies, democratic processes, and individual decision-making. By developing media literacy skills, promoting responsible sharing, and supporting fact-checking organizations, we can counter fake news and promote a more informed and reliable online environment. Additionally, social media platforms must take proactive measures to address this issue, ensuring the dissemination of reliable information and safeguarding the integrity of their platforms. Ultimately, through a collaborative effort involving individuals, platforms, and society as a whole, we can mitigate the impact of fake news and foster an informed, trustworthy digital landscape. Moreover, we must remain vigilant and proactive in the battle against fake news on social media. By equipping ourselves with the necessary tools and knowledge, holding platforms accountable, and promoting responsible behaviour, we can collectively mitigate the spread of misinformation and safeguard the credibility of information in the digital realm.
The writer is an Associate Professor at NUST and Associate of Higher Education Academy, UK.
E-mail: a.rauf@mcs.edu.pk



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666687800174059520




War & Heroes​


From Dumayr Air Base to Glory: The Tale of Shooting Down an Israeli Mirage


In the midst of the Arab-Israel War of 1973, Pakistan Air Force pilots flew with bravery and glory. The thirty second air combat of Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi showcased the bravery and skill of Pakistani pilots in defending the Syrian airspace. The adversary Mirage was instantly reduced to a smoldering wreck. The missile had hit its target with deadly accuracy, causing a deafening explosion that tore through the sky.
e4d09d3f57c2c971c8b2bf8efb416a0a.jpg

The month of April holds a special place in military aviation history as on April 26, 1973, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) braveheart, Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi, etched his name in golden words by shooting down an Israeli Mirage aircraft while piloting a Syrian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet. The aerial combat that occurred that day over Golan Heights is not just a story of a dogfight between two adversary aircraft, but a tale of valor, strategy, and ultimate triumph. It is a story that echoes through the corridors of time, a saga of unparalleled professionalism. In this air battle, the brave PAF pilots, armed with courage and skill, faced off against the technologically advanced Israeli Mirage fighter jets piloted by some of the world's most well-trained pilots. It is a reminder that no matter how insurmountable the odds may seem, there is always a way to triumph. It is a tale of courage, skill, and above all, the unyielding spirit of brotherhood.
The Arab-Israel War of 1973, also known as the Ramadan War, was one of the most intense conflicts the world had ever witnessed. It was a battle for survival, as the Arab nations fought to defend their sovereignty against Israeli aggression. PAF played a crucial role in this war, with its pilots and air defense controllers exhibiting unparalleled professionalism and bravery. As the war broke out, 16 PAF fighter pilots volunteered to support their Arab brethren and flew to the Middle East. The volunteers were divided into two groups, wherein half of them were deployed in Egypt.
The aerial combat that occurred that day over Golan Heights is not just a story of a dogfight between two adversary aircraft, but a tale of valor, strategy, and ultimate triumph. It is a story that echoes through the corridors of time, a saga of unparalleled professionalism.
In contrast, the remaining eight bravehearts were positioned at No. 67A Squadron (a detachment comprising all PAF pilots) of Dumayr Air Base, Syria. By the time the PAF batch reached Cairo, Egypt had agreed to a ceasefire and it was, therefore, decided that the PAF aircrew would continue to serve as instructors imparting flying training to their war-struck Egyptian brothers. However, the situation in Syria was a totally different story. Syria had not agreed to a ceasefire since Israeli operations in Golan were continuing at a threatening pace. Israeli Air Force missions included interdiction under the top cover well supported by intense radio and radar jamming. So just after arrival in Syria, the hasty checkouts by PAF aircrew were immediately followed by the serious business of Air Defence Alert scrambles and Combat Air Patrols from Dumayr Air Base. The PAF formation using the call-sign “Shahbaz," though formidable in size, soon came to stand out owing to their innovative and bold tactics. The PAF aircrews were not just skilled aviators; their hearts were filled with love for their Arab brethren as they put their lives on the line everyday, determined to protect their allies. They flew sorties day and night, strafing Israeli positions and providing cover to the ground troops. The pilots flew their planes with precision, dodging enemy fire and taking out targets with deadly accuracy.
Despite the chaos and danger of war, the PAF contingent of eight valiant sons of the soil remained determined, so when the air defense alert hooter blew around 3:30 pm, Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi, along with his seven fellow PAF pilots, scrambled to face the threat of 56 intruding enemy aircraft.
On the eventful day of April 26, 1974, the aerial encounter saw Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi flying a Mig-21 fighter jet with Serial No. 1863, engaged in a deadly aerial battle with
bc45ee46080d94757d84677cd9fb7395.jpg
an Israeli Mirage. Despite the chaos and danger of war, the PAF contingent of eight valiant sons of the soil remained determined, so when the air defense alert hooter blew around 3:30 pm, Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi, along with his seven fellow PAF pilots, scrambled to face the threat of 56 intruding enemy aircraft. The limited fuel of the MiG-21 permitted just a 30-minute sortie, which was almost over when the ground radar blurted out on the radio that two bogeys were approaching them head-on. At this stage, fuel was low, and engagement was the least preferred option. Presented with a fait accompli, the leader of the formation called for a turn into the bogeys. Just then, heavy radio and radar jamming was also initiated by the adversary. While the formation was gathering itself after the turn, two Israeli F-4E Phantoms sped past almost head-on. Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi was in the rearmost position of the PAF formation and was still adjusting after the hard turn when he caught sight of two more Israeli Mirage-III-CJ zooming into them. With no way of warning the formation of the impending danger, he instinctively decided to handle them alone. Peeling away from his formation, he turned hard into the Mirages as one of them overshot. Against the other, he did a steep reversal dropping his speed literally to zero. Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi proved to be more skilled in slow-speed combat than his opponent, who made the mistake of engaging him in a fight at a disadvantage. The tension was palpable as the two planes engaged in a deadly dance in the skies. The PAF pilot was determined to protect the brotherly Muslim country's sovereignty and was not willing to back down. The result was that within a few seconds, the second Mirage filled his gun sight. While Flight Lieutenant Sattar was worried about having to concentrate for precious seconds on aiming and shooting, the lead Mirage started to turn around to get him. Thinking that help was at hand, the target Mirage decided to accelerate away. The quick-witted Sattar reckoned that a missile shot would be just right for the range his target had opened up to, and in just thirty seconds, Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi emerged victorious, shooting down the Israeli Mirage with a well-timed missile. The adversary Mirage was instantly reduced to a smoldering wreck. The missile had hit its target with deadly accuracy, causing a deafening explosion that tore through the sky. The pilot of the Israeli Mirage, Captain Lutz of No. 5 Air Wing based at Hatzor, was forced to eject from his disintegrated aircraft. Captain Lutz later succumbed to the wounds that he sustained during ejection.
It was later learned that the Israeli Mirages were on a reconnaissance mission, escorted by Phantoms of No. 1 Air Wing operating out of Ramat David Air Base. The Phantoms were to trap any interceptors while the Mirages carried out the recce. Timely warning by the radar controller (also from PAF) had turned the tables on the escorts, allowing Flight Lieutenant Sattar to shoot down one of the intruding Mirages while the remaining Israeli aircraft fled from the battle zone recognizing the superiority of the Pakistani pilots in air combat.
497d0b20f66cebdedc7935e3ffd46efa.jpg

The encounter was an accolade for the courage and skill of Pakistani pilots, who were able to overcome the odds and emerge victorious against a formidable enemy. Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi's accurate missile hit was a shining example of the bravery and determination that it takes to defend one's ally against all threats. The emotional impact of the mission was felt not just in Pakistan and Syria, but around the world. It was a stark reminder that courage and determination can overcome even the most daunting challenges. It was later learned that the Israeli Mirages were on a reconnaissance mission, escorted by Phantoms of No. 1 Air Wing operating out of Ramat David Air Base. The Phantoms were to trap any interceptors while the Mirages carried out the recce. Timely warning by the radar controller (also from PAF) had turned the tables on the escorts, allowing Flight Lieutenant Sattar to shoot down one of the intruding Mirages while the remaining Israeli aircraft fled from the battle zone recognizing the superiority of the Pakistani pilots in air combat. Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi and his leader, Squadron Leader Arif Manzoor were awarded two of Syria’s highest decorations for gallantry, the Wisaam Faris and Wisaam Shuja’at, while the Government of Pakistan, in recognition of their valor, awarded them Sitara-e-Jurat.
The PAF pilots knew the stakes were high, yet they were willing to sacrifice, to do or die. With precision and skill, they took to the air, their planes roaring as they strafed enemy positions. Dodging and weaving, they took out targets with deadly accuracy, their professionalism shining through each and every action.
e71ad22eed10d8f6f8242f67695b215f.jpg

The thirty second air combat of Flight Lieutnant Sattar Alvi showcased the bravery and skill of Pakistani pilots in defending the Syrian airspace. In the midst of the Arab-Israel War of 1973, the Pakistan Air Force pilots flew with bravery and glory. Their planes soared through the skies, their hearts filled with determination and pride. Their mission was clear, to defend their Arab brothers against the Israeli aggression. The PAF pilots knew the stakes were high, yet they were willing to sacrifice, to do or die. With precision and skill, they took to the air, their planes roaring as they strafed enemy positions. Dodging and weaving, they took out targets with deadly accuracy, their professionalism shining through each and every action. They faced the toughest of challenges against the might of the Israeli Air Force's advanced technologies, but were undaunted; their loyalty to their Arab allies was unwavering, and their courage and determination an inspiration worth beholding. In fierce dogfights, they engaged the enemy with ferocity, taking out Israeli warplanes and forcing them to retreat without losing a single aircraft of their own. Their Arab allies hailed them as heroes, their actions inspiring a new generation of young pilots, enthralled by their professionalism and dedication.
The battle highlighted the importance of having a well-trained and equipped air force to deter potential aggressors. The event underlined the importance of quick reflexes, strategic thinking, and aircraft mastery in air combat, whereas the outcome of the air battle demonstrated the courage and determination of Pakistani pilots in protecting the sovereignty of a brotherly nation and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. It was truly a moment of pride for the Pakistani nation and a source of inspiration for generations to come.
Group Captain Muhammad Bahroni is working as Director Public Relations at Directorate General Public Relations Air Force.
E-mail: bahroni_riyadi@yahoo.com


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666730630892384257
 

Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan​


The recent events of May 9 have emphasized the importance of commemorating Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on May 25, 2023. The vandalism of military installations, desecration of Shuhada monuments, and damage to state property highlight the need to uphold the sanctity of our martyrs. Their sacrifices, regardless of their field or affiliation, represent the highest values of sacrifice and devotion.
d26b10ca0de48de1619fcefc39d00d64.jpg

In a recent incident that unfolded on May 9, Pakistan witnessed a deeply unsettling event that shook the nation to its core. Military installations were vandalized, and the sacred monuments of Shuhada, the martyrs who embody the spirit of the armed forces, were desecrated. These reprehensible acts not only damaged state property, but also undermined the respect and reverence owed to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country and inflicted profound grief to the families of martyrs.
The sanctity of the Shuhada of Pakistan holds the utmost importance, irrespective of their respective fields or law enforcement agencies they work for. Whether they belonged to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, or civilians, these individuals, through their selflessness and sacrifice, uplifted the spirit of Pakistan and fortified its integrity. It is disheartening to witness miscreants exploiting the masses and instigating hatred, thereby challenging the respect for these martyrs and undermining the democratic narrative of the state.
While those who took part in vandalizing state property and desecrating the sacred monuments should be taken to task, it is crucial to acknowledge the presence of miscreants who harbor malicious intent toward Pakistan. This incident serves as a lesson for the people, urging them to reflect on the ‘May 9th arson’ and never to repeat such actions in the future. It is imperative that if a similar situation were to arise again, those protesting, even in a peaceful manner, should immediately come together to halt any aggressive mob attempting to vandalize and desecrate the monuments of our martyrs.
The question arises: what did these miscreants hope to achieve? This ‘May 9 arson’ tensions have created a volatile situation, allowing non-state actors like the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to exploit the vulnerability and undermine the Pakistani state. A senior TTP commander expressed support for the protests and called upon TTP fighters to seize the opportunity to attack the military. The TTP's endorsement of the protests aligns with their strategy to discredit the Pakistani government and military. Their primary goal was to sow discord between the armed forces and the citizenry. It is crucial to address the ongoing unrest and prevent non-state actors from exploiting the situation for their own agenda.
fc3dee15d074d783730c00430d839765.jpg

"And never think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision." (Quran 3:169)
The tragic events of May 9 expose the tactics of grey zone warfare that have been unleashed upon Pakistan. The youth, who constitute a significant portion of the population, are particularly susceptible to exploitation through misinformation warfare and social media manipulation. This misinformation confuses them and incites them to attack the state without comprehending the consequences; however, the nation, united in their support for the Armed Forces, has vehemently condemned these actions and vowed never to allow such events to occur again. The youth, in particular, are aligned with the vision of Pakistan and stand resolutely against any attempts to undermine the integrity of the armed forces. The unwavering commitment of the people, especially the younger generation, strengthens the bond between the nation and its defenders, ensuring that the spirit of martyrdom and the sanctity of national symbols remains steadfast.
The success of nations is measured by their respect for the sanctity of those who laid down their lives for their motherland. This includes the families of the fallen—daughters, sons, sisters, mothers, and fathers—who go to sleep each night without worrying about their security. People in other countries universally honor the sanctity of their martyrs, refraining from attacking or desecrating their memory.
Such events of violence, vandalism, and desecration not only inflict damage upon state property and disrespect the martyrs, but they also have a profound impact on the integrity and morale of the armed forces of Pakistan. When the monuments and symbols representing the sacrifices of the Shuhada are desecrated, it undermines the sense of honor and pride that soldiers associate with their service. If the nation fails to uphold the sanctity and grace of its soldiers and their sacrifices, it raises questions about the value placed on their lives and their dedication to defending the motherland. It becomes crucial to preserve the sanctity of the martyrs' monuments and instill in every soldier the unwavering belief that their sacrifices will be cherished, respected, and remembered, even in the face of adversities. This ensures that the spirit of martyrdom and the commitment to defending the nation remains a source of inspiration and motivation for the soldiers who selflessly put their lives on the line.
51594de14eeb96bc7fe59cf5cad96706.jpg

A senior TTP commander expressed support for the protests and called upon TTP fighters to seize the opportunity to attack the military. The TTP's endorsement of the protests aligns with their strategy to discredit the Pakistani government and military.
By attacking or vandalizing the very essence of the nation's pride, it belittles the sacrifice made by each Shaheed, reducing it to a mere routine act. It implies that the life of a soldier is not held supreme when the innocent masses are exploited by such violent mobs/miscreants. Is it even conceivable to entertain politics or biases when a soldier lays down his life to defend his motherland? No, a Shaheed transcends all such divisions. They do not represent any particular ethnicity, race, sect, or religion—they embody the ultimate value of life, sacrificing themselves for the greater good of their country. The events of May 9 serve as a stark reminder of the need to preserve the sanctity of our martyrs, protect state property, and foster unity among citizens and every citizen of Pakistan must honor and respect this sacrifice for the sake of our nation's integrity.
Today, the families of the Shuhada are filled with anguish. They demand to know why the national symbols were desecrated. The significance of martyrs is embedded in all religions, and the Holy Quran teaches us they remain alive, aware of the happenings in their country.
"And never think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision." (Quran 3:169)
Imagine how the families of these martyrs must feel to learn that their loved ones' monuments were desecrated by the very masses for whom they made the ultimate sacrifice.
It is difficult to fathom how citizens of a sovereign state could desecrate their nation's honor in such a manner. There must be external involvement at play because the citizens of Pakistan, whose armed forces have always come to their aid during times of natural disasters and terrorism, should never turn against them.
1457c0d6bfcb4967418bfb8ac142f64a.jpg

It becomes crucial to preserve the sanctity of the martyrs' monuments and instill in every soldier the unwavering belief that their sacrifices will be cherished, respected, and remembered, even in the face of adversities. This ensures that the spirit of martyrdom and the commitment to defending the nation remains a source of inspiration and motivation for the soldiers who selflessly put their lives on the line.
Every citizen has the right to protest peacefully; however, it is crucial to remember that the citizens should be well-informed about the nefarious designs of such extremist elements that aim to destroy and vandalize state property and desecrate the monuments of Shuhada and citizens should rise above all biases when it comes to safeguarding the respect and sanctity of the Shuhada. All the stakeholders of the state should contribute to educate the youth to remember that the sanctity of Shuhada should never be compromised again as it has happened in the deplorable incident like the one on May 9. Youth must be made aware of how their emotions can be exploited by the miscreants by organizing events like Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada at all levels to highlight the importance of Shuhada, armed forces and national assets of Pakistan. So much so that the children from school age should be made conscious enough to not become part of any extremist campaign or propaganda which aims to harm the national security of Pakistan and the state symbols.
Looking ahead, it is imperative that the elders of families ensure that their children will not be swayed or exploited by miscreants during times of public violence, vandalism, and desecration of martyrs' monuments. This can also be achieved through comprehensive educational programs and initiatives that focus on fostering critical thinking, resilience, and a strong sense of national identity. By instilling in the younger generation a deep understanding of the sacrifices made by the martyrs, as well as the values and principles that underpin our nation, we can empower them to resist manipulation and actively contribute to the betterment of the society. It is crucial to provide them with the tools necessary to discern between peaceful protests and destructive actions, and to cultivate a strong moral compass that guides them to protect their state and honor the sanctity of our martyrs.
In conclusion, the recent events of May 9 have emphasized the importance of commemorating Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on May 25, 2023. The vandalism of military installations, desecration of Shuhada monuments, and damage to state property highlight the need to uphold the sanctity of our martyrs. Their sacrifices, regardless of their field or affiliation, represent the highest values of sacrifice and devotion. It is crucial to educate and unite the youth against the manipulation of miscreants. By honoring their memory, we ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten and that the sanctity of their legacy shapes our nation's future with unity and resilience.
The author is a member of staff.
Email: murtazamir88@gmail.com


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1667073253100388354



 
Last edited:
Pakistan Ka Beta said:

Minerals and Mining, Tourism and Trade: An Alternative Perspective of KP’s Security (Part II)​


KP, especially NMDs, are blessed with enormous mineral resources, and this sector alone can drive NMDs and KP out of their socioeconomic uncertainties. Therefore, mineral exploration and mining must be guided and driven by a deliberate and all-encompassing mineral development policy and implementation mechanism.
25824988925b5fd75ef84e8202957b74.jpg

In the introductory paper (published in the last edition of this magazine), I made an argument that security and development are interdependent and highlighted that the future of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s security and development lies in three fields, i.e., minerals and mining, tourism, and trade. In continuation to the brief introduction of each field covered in the previous article, my focus for this writeup will be the potential of mines and minerals in KP and how this potential can be utilized to address the woes of KP’s security and development.
Pakistan is blessed with massive deposits of minerals located mostly in Balochistan, KP, including newly merged districts (NMDs), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Thar (Sindh), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). KP has on its inventory several varieties of gems, metallic minerals, rare earth minerals, marble/dimension stones (50 types), and industrial minerals. The spread is almost all over KP’s landmass, especially in northern areas and NMDs.
The total mineral worth of KP is estimated to be around Rs. 200 trillion. Dimension stones reserves are estimated to be around 3 billion tons (78% of the total estimated national reserves). In contrast, gems, metallic minerals, and industrial minerals are estimated to be around 10 billion tons in NMDs alone (20% of the estimated national reserves).
c8877cff22082a16395a57e97232bb6f.jpg

Authenticity about the exact quantity and grade of minerals may be contested; however, since minerals exist on the surface and sub-surface, general information and availability of minerals seem nearly accurate. The issue is that relevant geological maps or formalized data do not support the estimates of mineral reserves in KP. No formal survey to date has been carried out to ascertain the reliable estimates, type, and grade of mineral reserves in KP. The basis of KP Mine and Mineral Development Department (MMDD) estimates are traditional discoveries by local miners, Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) data (incomplete), rudimentary surveys, and piecemeal academic research.
Constitutional Apportionment and Licensing Mechanism
The federal government formulates policies for energy planning, investment, and development. It is responsible for the development and management of large-scale power generation projects. The federal government also plays a vital role in synchronizing energy-related matters among different provinces, ensuring equitable distribution of resources, and resolving disputes. Provinces are autonomous in dealing with all types of minerals except radioactive and hydrocarbon substances, which are purely federal subjects.
KP is blessed with a large amount of oil and gas reserves that, if utilized effectively, can provide much relief to our country’s oil and gas imports. The overall need for oil in Pakistan is approximately 450,000 barrels per day (BPD). The current production of Pakistan is 88,262 BPD, whereas KP alone produces 35,000 BPD (40% of national production).
In 2009, a mineral directorate (sub-department of the KP Industries Department) was converted into an independent KP MMDD under a dedicated secretary. Later, during post-FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) merger in the year 2017, Mines and Minerals Act 2017 was extended, and district MMDD offices were made functional in NMDs.
Three types of licenses, i.e., prospecting license (PL), exploration license (EL), and mining license (ML) are issued by KP NMDD through its online digitized Mine Cadaster System. The interest of local investors in prospecting and exploration licenses is encouraging. Currently, 869 PLs and ELs are issued in KP (including 623 PLs/ELs in NMDs); also, 1014 applications for prospecting licenses are in the process of approval by KP MMDD.
Based on hearsay and inadequate geological information, small-scale mining (SSM) can quickly move towards exploration and limited mine development/operation phase. Whereas, for large-scale mining (LSM) companies, decision-making depends on reliable data obtained through international exploration processes of topo survey, geological survey, geophysical survey, drilling, and resource estimation.
KP Government has realized the need for geological mapping and delineation of prospective and mineralized zones. A federal department, the GSP, which KP has contracted at the cost of Rs. 334 million, has initiated resource mapping of the mineral reserves of KP. Ground surveys of six districts (Swat, Chitral, Khyber, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan District) have been completed. In addition, a survey for the evaluation of placer gold along the Indus River (a part of KP) is in progress.
a2790947391a51d18dc235eea344d981.jpg

GSP has a massive pool of qualified Human Resource (HR) (165 geologists, 21 geophysicists, 27 chemists, 25 drilling engineers); however, it lacks modernized survey and exploration technology. Currently, it does not have the capability for geophysical surveys and beyond. Frontier Works Organizations (FWO)’s exploration capability is also currently limited to geological surveys; however, the organization is in the process of acquiring the latest technology for geophysical exploration. Multinational Mining Companies may be engaged in geological and geophysical explorations. Panoro Minerals Limited, a Canadian-based multinational company, is conducting general prospecting in KP. Exploration data authenticated through established international norms is a sellable product.
8ca696ca160520b1cf5a569b4be525e8.jpg

Mining Activities
KP mineral development policies and regulations put in place in the year 2017 (updated in 2022) have started to pay dividends. In KP, 442 mining leases have been issued to miners (mainly small-scale). 26% of KP’s mining leases are issued for NMDs. The current production of minerals in KP is 40.2 million tons/year. The revenue has increased from approximately Rs. 2.1 billion in 2018-19 to Rs. 8.2 billion in 2021-22, with a 61% increase in a short period of three years; however, in the complete province, very few JVs (joint ventures)/LSM projects are undertaken–including FWO’s signature Muhammad Khel Copper Mining Project. LSM is a cost-prohibitive, HR-intensive, risk-prone, and long-duration activity. The mining value chain explains that mining duration from small to large scale can be three to nine years. Hence in times to come, small-scale mining activities will form a significant share of mining.
624567140fecc40163fed3c45a959a7c.jpg

The use of technology by small miners during the mining and processing minerals is limited. Small miners use informal mining methods, which causes loss to government revenue and provides limited benefit to local miners and the community. In mining, done manually or by blasting, 40 to 75 percent of the value of minerals is lost.
4150d6a4725ff1484640c9d2e458a429.jpg

Value Additions, Certifications, and Marketing
In KP, many minerals are extracted in raw form and exported. Unfortunately, until now, even after 75 years of independence, no worthwhile mineral-based industry could be established except marble and ceramic. Not a single reputable gold or jewelry-related manufacturing or refinery setup exists in Pakistan.
Minerals can contribute immensely to increasing Pakistan's exports if minerals, especially gemstones, are certified. There is no modern certified gemstone laboratory present in KP. KP MMDD has a laboratory with essential testing capability. However, its certification is not recognized globally.
ebf99bb5df6533b6dd9180a59034698d.jpg

There is no exclusive, mineral-related, cutting and polishing vocational training institute (government and private) in KP. Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) is mandated and working to develop the dimensional stone industry of Pakistan. They are also in the process of setting up PASDEC-Marble City in Rislapur, which includes planned 222 marble factories and boosting the much-needed exports of the sector.
Regulatory Policy/Mechanism–Mines and Minerals
KP MMDD is responsible for regulating the mineral sector, mineral exploration and development, and the safety of exploration and mining operations. Superseding the 2014 policy, in the year 2022, new Mineral Development Policy was approved by the KP Government, which seems futuristic and is aimed at industrialization, digitization, broad base action, and strengthening the institutions. The central cardinals are land rights/land use options, development of integrated mining sector, LSM, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), transparency in mineral development activities, sector modernization and investing in the future.
It is expected that 500 million barrels of oil and 9 trillion cubic feet of gas in total can be produced from KP, which is almost six times the potential of Sui (The total potential of Sui is 1.6 trillion cubic feet).
Hydrocarbons
KP is blessed with a large amount of oil and gas reserves that, if utilized effectively, can provide much relief to our country’s oil and gas imports. The overall need for oil in Pakistan is approximately 450,000 barrels per day (BPD). The current production of Pakistan is 88,262 BPD, whereas KP alone produces 35,000 BPD (40% of national production). Currently, five oil and gas companies are working in KP, all Pakistani companies. Oil and gas production in KP is on a very limited scale. Only 42 producing wells in Naspa, Tal, Chanda, and Mela oil blocks in Kohat, Hangu, and Karak Districts are operational. Another 10 wells are also expected to be drilled by 2026 in KP; however, it is assessed that the production rate is less compared to the potential of KP.
89daa89c41ffb71f97a15ad3ae830a06.jpg

It is expected that 500 million barrels of oil and 9 trillion cubic feet of gas in total can be produced from KP, which is almost six times the potential of Sui (The total potential of Sui is 1.6 trillion cubic feet). Exploration is currently taking place in Miranshah, Bannu West, Wali, Shewa, Lakki Marwat, and some blocks in Orakzai and Tirah, where high-impact oil and gas discoveries are expected in KP (80% of which lie in NMDs and the adjoining belt). Oil and gas exploration and production is a cost-intensive preposition, way beyond the capability of local companies. To take due advantage, a substantial investment poured in as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will have to be focused upon.
d97d404b6119214e4a7018391195240a.jpg

Non-Availability of Land Record
Since no land record is held in NMDs and the land belongs to the tribe, a particular provision of Ijlas-i-Aam under the KP Act is in place to reach an agreement between the investor and the tribe. However, it is not a neat arrangement, as investors must deal with a tribe comprising multiple individuals with different motives or interests simultaneously. Finalizing an agreement between investors and multiple tribes or stakeholders for a single prospecting piece of land is a huge challenge. The issue becomes even more pronounced for prominent investors or the corporate sector.
Superseding the 2014 policy, in the year 2022, new Mineral Development Policy was approved by the KP Government, which seems futuristic and is aimed at industrialization, digitization, broad base action, and strengthening the institutions.
The Impact of Security Situation in KP
The poor security situation is a huge challenge for KP to attract the desired investors, especially FDI, for mining and exploration and production projects. The inclusion of security components by small or medium-level miners makes mining an unviable proposition for them. More prominent companies such as FWO, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), etc., usually include the security component in their overall budget plan and employ Civil Armed Forces/Frontier Corps (FC) troops for security through requisition; however, such deployments put enormous stress on the already operationally committed troops in NMDs. Although providing security to companies and their employees is not a tremendous task for Armed Forces, as a better alternative, there is a need to reinvigorate the concept of ‘khawra’ (protection through locals), which can be included in the CSR package offered by bigger companies for the local population. This will provide numerous employment opportunities for the locals and create local stakes in the mining sector, providing security through development in KP. The Mohammad Khel Copper Mining Project in North Waziristan is a case in point. Rs. 102 million was paid as Quom share last year, Rs. 68 million was dedicated to CSR activities, and approximately 1,500 jobs have been generated for the locals.
Environmental Issues
Mining activities, particularly open-pit mining, can remove forests and vegetation cover. This leads to the loss of carbon sinks, contributes to climate change, and can result in soil erosion and the degradation of local ecosystems. Mining also causes water and air pollution, including greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions, which are mainly linked to coal mining, waste generation, and overall land degeneration. KP mining policy lacks the requisite focus on incorporating environmental issues linked with mining and the measures to mitigate or compensate for them.
Corruption Affecting the Mines and Mineral Sector
Despite the digitization of applications and monitoring systems, corruption in the mine and mineral sector is often reported. Reported corrupt practices are self-interest based, inconsistent, and ambiguous policy-making; exploitation of investors at all levels; bribery of/by field and department staff; preparation of false and malafide reports by field monitoring teams; causing delays in Ijlas-i-Aam or favoritism by district administration; and pop influences. Corruption hinders progress, leads to inefficiencies, and undermines public trust.
The Way Forward
KP MMDD forms a Task Force led by a corporate mining consultant to review and propose measures in the existing policy, regulations, fiscal framework, media and marketing strategy, institutional building measures, and implementation mechanism with an overall aim to transform KP MMDD into a modern and investor-friendly organization.
Strengthening and restructuring of KP MMDD be carried out by contracting experienced specialists and experts for policy formulation in the department; employing qualified and enabled field staff for implementation of MMDD policies/regulations; and formulation of mechanisms to liaise/coordinate with other departments such as energy and power; C&W; planning and development; revenue; and finance departments. Retaining the consultants and officials for a longer term is necessary to take the reforms along. The rapid postings, transfers, and shuffling within the departments and ministries hinder policy implementation and result in the loss of institutional memory.
A special coordination and implementation committee be formed at the district level to finalize the pending Ijlas-i-Aam proceedings, which are essential to proceed with exploration and mining activities. To facilitate the corporate sector for LSM, the process of Ijlas-i-Aam be initiated and followed up for timely and fair agreement between investors and landowners.
Considering the overall financial health of federal and provincial governments, an exclusive strategy be formulated for public-private partnerships (PPP) and FDI in a complete value chain of survey, exploration, production, and product manufacturing/value addition and reduce the gap between federal and provincial mining institutions.
To attract local and foreign investors, KP MMDD to formulate a provincial online database for mineral deposits. For this:
▪ KP MMDD to ensure early completion of topo and geological survey by GSP. In addition, survey and exploration capabilities of Degan Exploration Works (DEW) ex-FWO and international exploration companies be integrated into an overall survey effort. This exploration and mining survey data is valuable and can be used to earn revenue.
▪ For the long term, a survey and exploration company be established by KP MMDD. In collaboration with multinational academia and exploration corporations, integral topo, geological, and geophysical survey/exploration capabilities be obtained by KP MMDD.
KP MMDD prepares solicited proposals for government-owned blocks. KP MMDD to identify potential blocks of exclusive minerals in NMDs for exploration and production by bigger companies through joint ventures. The model of FWO in North Waziristan District is replicated for all NMDs while focusing initially on South Waziristan District, Mohmand, and Bajaur. Establishment of KP mineral processing zones and mineral parks in SEZs (Special Economic Zones), especially Rashakai and Daraban be considered. PASDEC-Marble City Risalpur needs the requisite focus to effectively start functioning and provide machinery and expertise to small-scale minors and investors in low-cost and easy financial terms. Establishment of copper city at NWD by inviting international companies with expertise in copper mining.
On the same lines, oil and gas blocks with prospects be offered to friendly companies for FDI in Exploration and Production joint ventures with the local companies. Miran block, owned by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL), has been proposed for investment by a friendly country. For increased business and revenue generation, opportunities be afforded to local investors to participate in national and international exhibitions.
KP MMDD mineral testing lab be upgraded and converted into a state-of-the-art facility for identifying the composition of extracted raw material and certification of mineral products. Private companies be encouraged to establish testing lab facilities as per the desired standards.
MMDD to focus on facilitation, ease of doing business, and capacity building of small-scale miners. It includes providing authentic topographic maps for exploration; shortening the procedural period for obtaining licenses/NOCs; provision of loans to small investors/entrepreneurs; introducing mechanized mining techniques to reduce the waste of precious mineral resources; and extracting export quality products. On the lines of PASDEC, establishing a company at the provincial level to provide machinery and equipment to miners, gemstone cutters, and jewelry manufacturers at subsidized rates is also required. One of the most important steps is facilitating access/linkup to end market/customer and skill development for the locals through Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), industry department.
To sum it up, what I have written seems complex, but it is not. KP, especially NMDs, are blessed with enormous mineral resources, and this sector alone can drive NMDs and KP out of their socioeconomic uncertainties. Therefore, mineral exploration and mining must be guided and driven by a deliberate and all-encompassing mineral development policy and implementation mechanism.
What is important is to create awareness locally and internationally through joint efforts by KP and the Federal government, including roadshows, exhibitions, workshops, and through media. We need to understand that it is doable and well within our reach in order to help soothe the financial concerns in the long term and bring stability to the surrounding regions. Minerals and mining are indeed a part of KP's development and security.
The author has a vast experience of serving in erstwhile FATA during the War on Terror. He commanded a Brigade in South Waziristan, a Division in North Waziristan and is Commanding Peshawar Corps at the moment. He has also been Pakistan’s Defence Attaché to China


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666413379538546689
Click to expand...




Fauji Minerals incoming? :blink:

Pakistan Ka Beta said:
51594de14eeb96bc7fe59cf5cad96706.jpg
Click to expand...



The letter by so called Governor of TTP Baluchistan, dated 11th May appreciating public reactions against IK's arrest. Totally believable.


Hey by the way:


Pakistan Ka Beta said:
f4db8537e9d75da46c4efc36a2d70956.jpg
Click to expand...


Where is the source of this letter by the so called Governor TTP from Baluchistan? :lol:
 

Making an Oasis of Hope and Prosperity: A Story of Resilience and Community Development​


Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, Awaran Militia’s area of responsibility lies in the sub-districts or tehsils of Hoshab and Gwargo, which is characterized by a complex sociopolitical landscape, instability and economic marginalization. Geographically, the area is characterized by vastness of terrain, scattered population centers and underdeveloped communication infrastructure. Inaccessibility of the forces and limited ingress among the population is exploited by the terrorists through conduct of activities in a manner to achieve psychological ascendency over the security forces, especially in the realm of perception domain. Challenges for the security forces stem out from the locals’ inaccessibility to basic needs, which ultimately strengthens the terrorists’ narrative. This volatile security milieu and socioeconomic inadequacies necessitate the need for deliberate operational planning, well-coordinated execution viz-a-viz a strong parallel effect-based social maneuver. Thus, allowing the security forces to engage with the social and political dynamics of the conflict, rather than simply responding to them.
88052b22c8c2349c0599bd39a654c534.jpg

Not long ago, the area served as headquarters and operations base for the Baloch Liberation Front’s (BLF) leader, Allah Nazar Baloch. Due to the notoriety, the area was considered a no-go area for the government functionaries and security forces alike. In the social realm, it was and is considered to be one of the least developed areas in Southern Balochistan. The myth of locals’ averse emotions towards the security forces was repeatedly strengthened through terrorist activities with an aim to carve a gap between the population and its defenders. But in 2022, Headquarters (HQ) Awaran Militia took the initiative to light up the dark reality of Kolwa Valley and transformed its notorious repute into an oasis of hope and prosperity. Supported by HQ FC, Commandant Awaran Militia, Brigadier Mazar Iqbal took the arduous task to transform the socio-kinetic plight of the locals by encouraging the resilience of local populace and security forces through enhanced community outreach and confidence-building measures (CBM). For the achievement of the desired vision, a hybrid strategy based on the enhanced operational efficiency was evolved with a parallel effect-based social maneuver. The lines of effort identified for this vision were education, healthcare, access to clean water, uplifting the underprivileged and the most important of all, the youth, who are the torchbearers of the mantle of leadership in the coming years. In order to streamline the process, a detailed survey of the education facilities, sports grounds and water accessibility was carried out.
59d9b46aa00c70238bb89056cfeb96c0.jpg

Education
In many parts of the world, access to education is a luxury that many children simply do not have. As in any other underdeveloped neighborhood, schools are often overcrowded and under-resourced, leaving children without the necessities needed to learn and develop. In Hoshab and Gwargo Tehsil, of the total 74 schools, 22 schools are without buildings, and 10 schools are non-functional. Based on the survey, the plight of the education sector turned out to be disenchanting, with 95% schools not having school furniture at all. The demand for chairs was calculated to be 4000 with a cost of 11.27 million Rupees. Arrangement of funds for the project was in itself a strenuous task, but as the saying goes, ‘where there is a will, there is a way.’ Funds were collected and orders were placed and finally the chairs started arriving. As the FC arrived with the chairs at different schools, the children eagerly gathered around, their eyes filled with wonder and excitement. For many of them, this was the first time they had ever seen a school chair, let alone sit on one. As FC began to distribute the chairs, the children's joy was palpable, they grinned from ear to ear, giggling and whispering to each other as they picked out their chairs. As they settled into their new chairs, the children's faces lit up with pure joy. For the first time, they had a comfortable and stable place to sit, allowing them to focus on their studies without distractions. These are not just chairs, but the future hope and confidence of thousands of children who will occupy them in their quest for learning.
04f2a4140112ae491f66a1c558df795f.jpg

A similar project in the education sector was the construction of a school at Shabir Bazar, which in itself is a milestone with everlasting results. Keeping in view the condition of the school, this project was taken up as a challenge. The school with its 63 students was the only future ray of hope for the population covering a radius of 6 kilometers (km). Presently, the new school is under construction at a cost of 1.4 million Rupees. The anxiousness of the children for their new school cannot be expressed in words. School chairs for the school have also been procured and once completed, it will be an oasis of learning for the children of Shabir Bazar and its neighboring areas.
Access to Clean Drinking Water
Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right and is essential for good health and well-being. Unfortunately, Hoshab Tehsil, like many other underdeveloped areas, lacks access to clean drinking water, leading to widespread illness and disease. In Hoshab Tehsil, out of the 28 mauzas (administrative district) and 145 settlements, only nine mauzas have tube wells installed. Headquarters FC, in its endeavor to ensure the provision of clean drinking water, has so far completed seven water projects worth 7.1 million Rupees in different villages and three projects worth 3.7 million Rupees are in progress. So far, 14,250 individuals have benefited from the water projects conducted in the area.
Youth Empowerment
Youth plays a vital role in the development and progress of a nation. They are the future of a country and hold the potential to bring positive changes to the society. The importance of youth in nation-building cannot be overstated, as they are the ones who will inherit the country and take it forward. HQ Awaran Militia has always stressed the need to give prime importance to youth’s empowerment. In this regard, a fully sponsored visit has been conducted for the youth to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in Quetta, Gwadar, Cadet College Panjgur and Girls Cadet College Turbat. Moreover, special events for youth’s inclusion have also become a regular factor in which sports events between FC troops and local teams have been organized, sports kits are distributed to the local school, and a marathon has also been conducted. With the
9ce3d416394a5c9a29756027ff8cb37a.jpg
energy, enthusiasm and motivation of our future generation, the oasis of hope will soon expand to the whole province.
Community Engagement
Community engagement is especially important for security forces operating in LIC (low-intensity conflict) environments, as these situations are often characterized by a lack of trust, high levels of violence, and complex social dynamics. Effective community engagement can help security forces to address these challenges and promote stability and security in the affected areas, which will build trust, improve intelligence, increase cooperation, enhance public safety and foster a sense of ownership. Through the conduct of various events, HQ Awaran Militia has increased the trust of the local populace in the endeavors of FC. Moreover, sensing the deprivation of the locals, wheelchairs have been distributed among all the needy individuals of Hoshab Tehsil, along with the free ration distribution activities. Furthermore, two mosques (Balgatar and Dandar) are also being built in the area costing 9 million Rupees.
The achievements of the desired collection of funds was a major issue, but the same was smoothly conducted through the gracious allocation by Joint Services Headquarters, Headquarters 10 Corps, Headquarters 11 Corps, Headquarters Frontier Corps (South), Awaran Militia and Karachi-based philanthropists (Saturday Welfare Group and Mr. Mehrab Gul).
The value of oasis lies in its ability to provide a source of sustenance and hope for people against the harsh and challenging environments. It represents triumph over adversity and a testament to the resilience and determination of those who create and maintain it.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668865629322084352





Military College Murree: Nurturing Heroes' Legacies through Education and Empowerment​


In the picturesque hills of Murree lies a remarkable institution dedicated to shaping the future of the nation's bravest and most deserving individuals. Military College Murree (MCM), a welfare institution for the wards of serving and retired Army personnel, civilians, and martyrs, stands tall as a beacon of hope, providing an exceptional environment for these extraordinary cadets’ education, development, and growth. May 25th marks an important day for the college, as nine more cadets, who are wards of martyrs, joined the esteemed ranks of this prestigious institution. Let us delve into the profound impact and remarkable opportunities that MCM offers these young heroes.
30f607dcab85f4577f6935084e733fd2.jpg

The college stands as a living testament to the sacrifice and valor of our fallen heroes. By admitting the wards of martyrs, the institution honors their supreme sacrifice and provides a nurturing environment where these young individuals can carry their legacies forward.It instills in its cadets a deep sense of pride, patriotism, and duty, creating a generation of compassionate, responsible citizens who are determined to positively impact their communities and the nation as a whole . It is more than just an educational institution; it is a close-knit community that offers unwavering support to the wards of martyrs. The college ensures that the cadets receive the care and guidance they need to thrive academically and emotionally. The instructors and staff members act as mentors and role models, providing a nurturing environment where the cadets can grow, explore their potential, and overcome challenges. The strong camaraderie among the cadets themselves creates a bond that goes beyond friendship and fosters a lifelong sense of brotherhood.
a399f7f1554f59cecb453623c1c2a196.jpg

99ba5c4097c6b8fef5ed774a1a6714b8.jpg

The impact of MCM extends far beyond its campus. As the cadets graduate and embark on their respective paths, they carry with them the values inculcated by the college. Whether they choose a military career or pursue other fields, these young individuals become beacons of inspiration, embodying the spirit of sacrifice, discipline, and dedication. By contributing positively to the society, they honor the memory of their fallen loved ones and serve as a testament to the resilience and strength of our nation. Our Shuhada are our pride, and we will never forget their supreme sacrifices for this nation.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668670167457632256



 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1674142351093121024



Arifa Sarfraz: Ode to Duty​


“Throughout our 26-years marriage, I knew that he would be a shaheed, I expected it every day when he left home. He always led from the front, willing to lay his life for the country, if that’s what was needed. I understood and mirrored his sentiments. Without the support of his wife an officer cannot serve his country to the fullest and so I did my duty to my country and husband by making sure that Sarfraz knew he always had my support.”
– Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed
August 1, 2022 dawned on Orchard House just like any other day. The lady of the house, Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, prepared breakfast herself so that her husband could go about
7867d6557b82ed3b5d61e6591a2a2fd3.jpg
his immensely important day on a full, satisfied stomach. When he was ready to leave, she saw him out and then went on about her morning. The day dragged on as she did her usual chores and fulfilled commitments. As the afternoon drew in, she started feeling a bit pulled down; she didn’t mull attributing it to the post-wedding weariness, after all it had merely been a week since their beloved daughter Zainab’s wedding to Capt Shehryar Umar. It was just as she was idling with these thoughts that the phone rang.
It was her brother. After the usual pleasantries and quickly asking after her, he asked about her son Capt Ahmad Sarfraz and her husband, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali. There was a sort of probing inquisitiveness in the way he asked about them. She replied to his inquiries and after a short conversation hung up the phone. But it was then that the oddity of the call hit her. Her brother was always quite busy with his professional commitments and wouldn’t call her for long periods on end, certainly not so soon after he had just seen her at the wedding, so for him to call her in the middle of the day was certainly unexpected. And why was he asking repeatedly about her son and husband? She decided to call him back. The second call that may as well have lasted an eternity gave her the news that was disquieting, to say the least, given who was receiving it. He told her that the Cessna that was flying her husband and their son (also his Staff Officer), to the flood-ravaged areas of Balochistan had gone missing.
This is not news that a devoted wife and doting mother would absorb with any measure of calm, but then Arifa Sarfraz is no ordinary woman. This is a woman who was born to a warrior, was married to one, had raised one, and helping prepare her younger son to become one. Valor, fortitude and a strong sense of duty to the country runs through her veins. So, on receiving such perturbing news, her optimism and strong faith in the will of Allah coalesced and gave her unyielding courage. As a military wife, more specifically as Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali’s wife, this was not her first brush off with such news. Her husband had served in hard areas many times throughout his career that had spanned a good 33 years or so, 26 of which he had spent with her. He was a decorated officer having earned Tamgha-e-Basalat (Tbt) twice for his bravery (he had said that one of his TBts belonged to his dear Arifa because she was so brave and encouraging); needless to say, he had had his run in with death before, and so a missing plane was not as dire a news for her as it potentially is. Maybe, it went off radar because of some technical reason. So she hoped. And she prayed.
By evening, things began looking bleaker. By now it was confirmed that it was not the plane but the helicopter that was carrying Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali along with senior officers and the flight staff had gone missing near Lasbela (thankfully, Capt Ahmad was not on board). The weather, however, was making the search and rescue difficult. Meanwhile, Mrs Arifa kept hope alive: “There was hope in my heart. I was visualizing how it have been, the malfunctioning heli landing because of the bad weather and Sarfraz sitting there cross-legged on a big rock, nonchalant, waiting to be rescued. I was continuously praying; my heart was anxious but there was hope that it cannot be (worse than that).
“I had a feeling about his shahadat. I was prepared for it because of the life that we had lived and I had the realization that when it’s time for you to go then it is time for you to go. And he also believed the same. But as long as there was no confirmation, there was hope.
“I had told the guard at the gate not to let any car through without my authorization because I dreaded the moment some officer would come in and confirm what my heart already knew but was not willing to hear coming from anyone’s lips giving it finality. I just thought that if I won’t let anyone come and give the news, it would somehow not come to be. I sometimes still can’t believe it and imagine what it would be like if he just walked in through the door.”
97737a7937a18cf131d9e21eda811113.jpg

Evening turned into night, night into morning, and morning into midday before the news of the fatal crash was confirmed a little after 1 o’clock. But through those unending anxious hours, Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali kept herself together, for herself, her children, and her husband. She knew that what was imminent at that point would need her to be strong; she had known her whole life that no officer can do his job the way it is meant to be done unless he has the full support of his wife. And, that meant that in times like these she had to be able to take charge. Her husband, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, had always believed that his wife could do anything, so how could she let him down in that hardest of
4e668929edb3bf915e1a3a9d96c3c97e.jpg
situations.
Where had this courage come from? Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed attributes this strength to various factors. First and foremost, she believes that just as Allah had chosen her husband for the great honor of shahadat, He must’ve seen something in her as well to honor her this way. She believes strongly that this strength flows through her because of the immense aid that Allah provides to a shaheed’s wife: “Allah gives courage. When someone says to me, ‘Ap mein bohat hosla hai’ I tell them that it is Allah; I can’t even breathe on my own accord, how can I endure without His aid. Allah must’ve known that if He put me in this situation, I would be able to bear it.”
In addition to this, she believes that her parents brought her up in a way that gave her the confidence that she could brave through anything. She also thinks that she inherited her steely attitude from her father, Maj Gen (Retd) Muhammad Arshad Chaudhary. “My father was famous for being an ironman. And I have his genes. He was a very gentle father but very encouraging and gave me a lot of confidence in myself.
“Sarfraz was a ghazi and life with him had toughened me up. I feel that shuhada are special people and they prepare their wives whether they have lived together for months or years. The young wife of one of the soldiers who embraced shahadat with Sarfraz said to me, ‘Mudaasar kehtay hain mein, mera heli, aur mera Pakistan. Mein issi heli pe shaheed honga’, and that resonates with me. Those were the exact same sentiments Sarfraz had.
“This understanding and the quiet strength I have inherited from my father helped me to never worry. I think after Sarfraz’s shahadat all that strength and energy just filled me up, and what I had learnt when I was with Sarfraz made it that much easier for me to deal with things.”
She goes on to say that one of the biggest things that gives her peace is the fact that Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed wanted to go from this world a shaheed when his time came, and Allah gave him his greatest wish; how could she not be satisfied with that: “Everyone has to go, but to leave this world a Shaheed is incomparable. He didn’t want to die behind a desk or in a hospital bed. He wanted to die in the field serving his country. It was his heart’s desire and Allah gave it to him. How can I mourn over that? I’m grateful that he got what he wanted. It did not suit an officer who had earned not one but two Tbts for his bravery to go any way other than as a shaheed; less than that was certainly not desirable. He went at his high point with the greatest of honors. That brings me peace.”
She says that for as long as they had been married, he had wanted shahadat if that was what the motherland needed. She recalls: “His desire was so intense that just last year, on the 21st of Ramadan, he said to me that he wondered what Allah didn’t like in him that he was not being granted his wish. With that he asked me to pray that he would embrace shahadat.”
Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed has been a very hands-on mother to her three children, especially because she is an Army officer’s wife and more importantly because her husband believed in giving his all to the motherland, and so he needed his wife to hold the home front. And since Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed had seen what was required of an officer’s wife in her parent’s household and then in her own as well, she stepped into the role with a deep sense of duty to her husband, her children and to her country: “I always tried my best that he should not feel any stress ever because of me or the children so that he could give his hundred percent at his job. This is also the reason I never took up any career, because I took on all the responsibility of the house and kids.” And thus it happened that when her husband embraced shahadat, one of the reasons she knew she could not break down was so she could shield her children as much as possible from the trauma of the earthshattering event that had taken place in their lives.
2191b602b73b93ec19da67d1b7e349c6.jpg
Life with him was like living in Paradise for Mrs Arifa Sarfraz. Her whole world was her husband and children. She feels that she has lived a full life and has a trove of memories to cherish: “There are so many memories, everything around me brings back memories. I have been a very lucky woman. He was always so committed that even when sitting with family he was working, but I understood that and so the little time that we had to ourselves felt heavenly. Being with him at the end of the day, enjoying our cup of tea or a meal that I cooked for him was all that mattered: the little things. I used to thank Allah every day that at least he returned home to us every night. He felt the same way. He used to say that I must be bothered that we didn’t vacation but for me wherever I was with him felt like a vacation, so I never complained.
“I am just so grateful to Allah that we got to spend 26 beautiful years together, full of love and laughter. It doesn’t matter that we didn’t spend more time than we did because what we had together was something most people would envy.”
Despite the ordinary ups and downs that are there in any marriage, there was immense understanding, love and support. She affirms this, saying, “I’ve seen extreme love, the kind that’s very rare. And now that he has become immortal, the bond has become stronger if anything.”
Life since August 1, 2022, has been ‘different’ for Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed; it is the same and yet elementally different. She feels that people think she is alone not realizing that she is neither alone nor lonely. For one she has Allah and her family, and for another she feels the presence of her husband around her: “He’s a Shaheed and Allah has declared a shaheed alive, only people don’t have the consciousness. But I do, he’s around all the time.”
She goes on to say, “People expect you to behave and even show your emotions in a certain way, like a damsel in distress. In a male dominant society, they consider you to be alone after your husband, and they have to be told that I’m not alone. I feel his presence all the time, even when I lose myself in something, Allah reminds me he’s with me. For the world he’s left us but I have him with me even now, more so than before.”
“I feel that if Allah was with us before at a certain level, His aid is there infinitely more now. There are times every day when I’m down in the dumps but then Allah reminds me that He is with me. Allah gave him shahadat and He reminds me that I am a shaheed’s wife. Allah is the one, the only one. I strongly believe that Allah knows best and he must’ve seen something in me to decide that this was the life for me but ultimately, Allah is the wali and sustainer of a widow and orphans; I’m the widow of a shaheed and these are kids of a shaheed. I’m just very grateful to Allah. All I want is that my children and I lead our lives in a manner that is an homage to the legacy of my shaheed husband.”
Where before, she was ever so busy with the house and the children alongside a host of responsibilities and commitments as Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, now as the wife of Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed, her life has taken on a more nuanced meaning. All the things she did before, she still does but now she has to steer it all herself, all the time making sure that this is what her husband would have wanted. She says: “People think I don’t have anything left to do in my life now, whereas, the truth is that I’m still as busy as ever because I held the fort at home when he was walking among us and now that he’s in the other world looking over us, I still do all that, and more, because now I have additional responsibilities.”
She believes that now the responsibility of being a parent is squarely on her shoulders, she strives to protect her children from the problems she faces because she feels that their father’s shahadat is enough for them to deal with. She wants them to excel in life and not be concerned with burdens that she could carry for them. However, she feels it is important that she shares with them how she manages it all so they can learn from her experience about how the world works. She now also has to take on the role of steering her children through life in ways that usually a father does. She says: “I need to stand in for their father. On the 15th or 20th day after Sarfraz’s shahadat, I told my kids that I was now their Papa as well, just without a mustache. I tell my children that they are not ordinary, they’re the offspring of a shaheed – they are chosen ones – so they cannot behave like ordinary people.
“I make sure that they know I’m always there if they need guidance. Sometimes, when my son Ahmad muses what his father would say or do in a particular situation, I tell him that he can come to me for guidance, after all I have experience of Army life because of his Nana Abba in addition to the time spent with his father.”
“I share my experiences with my daughter and tell her that she can learn a lot from my experiences rather than experiencing herself. I also make sure that she doesn’t feel the absence of her father, so I do things for her the way her father would want telling her that Papa and I have decided to do this or that. Because by the will of Allah he’s a shaheed and is always with me. Bus bachchay papa saab ko daikh nahi saktay, but I can.” The way this lady of steel smiles that incredible wide, full of life smile and makes light of it as she talks about all of this in the face of perhaps the greatest upheaval in her life, leaves one in awe of her inspiring courage and fortitude.
Moreover, just as she did when her husband was serving, she performs her duty towards other military families: “There were six people in that heli and I feel it my duty to help them (the families) in any way they need me to. We all stay in touch and talk to each other; I want to be able to help them. I feel like they’re all special and strong.”
One feels that there is something uniquely special about the family of a shaheed. Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed’s is no exception to this; it certainly feels like this family was destined for this distinction. The moment you turn into the driveway of their residence you see a huge Pakistani flag on the house that demonstrates the deep-rooted patriotism. The family is no stranger to sacrifices for Pakistan; both, the Shaheed and his wife, belong to military families. Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed’s father was a war veteran who fought in both the 1965 and 1971 wars. His family had to endure the pains and pangs of Partition as they migrated to Pakistan. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that not only the men but women of this family would be willing to do go above and beyond for the country in times of need. Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed says that she never worried when her husband was sent to hard areas and neither is she afraid now for her son. In fact, she is even supportive of her younger son Muhammad’s wish to join Pakistan Army.
If duty runs in your veins, there is also concern for the country. Mrs Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed’s heart aches for Pakistan: “We should not take our country for granted. People lost their lives and families during partition, and since then. We must all understand and fulfill our responsibilities to make sure that all the sacrifices that people made for this country and the blood of shuhada should not go in vain, and we can take our country out of these tough times. As for myself, Allah has somehow chosen me to be a part of this family that continues to put their sweat and blood in service of the country, so as the wife of a shaheed, I think that I need to pray for the country and I do with all my heart because I believe that Allah can do anything.”
Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed could have delayed his visit because of the bad weather but chose not to because he felt for the desperate people of Balochistan who were sleeping without shelter, awaiting relief. On the day before his shahadat, July 31, 2022, he came back at 5 in the evening from a mission for flood affectees because they couldn’t land at their destination due to bad weather. He came home dejected and told his wife that they couldn’t land and he was back without doing what he set out to do. She soothed him and told him that he could do all that he wanted on the day that Allah willed. Fate must have been smiling down upon them at that moment because it had great honor in store for them, the very next day. Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed will forever be remembered by the people of Balcohistan for his service in their hour of need. He spent his life serving the country and left this world doing that. Our shuhada and their families have done their part. However, the mission continues and is incomplete until we, as a nation, soldiers, or as civilians, also do our duty. HH


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671074513990324225



The Nightingales of Pakistan: Armed Forces Nursing Services​


b977b532403e14d6681a00f78f95506e.jpg

The process of evolution of the nursing services in Armed Forces of Pakistan started with its inception in 1947. Initially, the nursing services started with only twelve trained nurses who served in various military hospitals. This shortage led the military authorities to recruit nurses from abroad. The difference of culture created adjustment issues
af086cdab7954f11a518e3af68dc2fce.jpg
resulting in unsatisfactory and inefficient performance. Competent authorities were compelled to develop the nursing force, which led to the formation of Auxiliary Nursing Scheme (ANS) in 1948 with a six months training program deemed appropriate at that time. In 1949, Pakistan Army had an agreement with the Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi, and Mayo Hospital, Lahore, to develop a better and competent workforce. The training program aimed at training two batches of 20 nurses in the domain of General Nursing for about three years.
After completion of training, only 30 nurses joined the Armed Forces, which led the authorities to change the policy and led to the development of nursing training institutes. All the nurses serving in Pakistan Army, Air
39016cfe079db1bfb359ca72fcba3fd8.jpg
Force and Navy were brought under the central command of one director and the newly formed entity was named Armed Forces Nursing Services (AFNS) in 1952. Concurrently, DGMS (IS) Lt Gen (Late) WA Burki officially approached Queen Alexandria Royal Nursing Corps to send experienced nursing officers from United Kingdom for the purpose of training and development of effectual nursing services in Pakistan Army. In response, four senior nursing officers of major rank were sent on deputation to Pakistan and were posted to Rawalpindi, Lahore, Quetta and Abbottabad. Over time, second batch of foreign nurses of four senior nursing officers (one colonel and 3 majors) were also sent on deputation to Pakistan Army Medical Corps in 1957. The first nursing school of Army approved by Pakistan Nursing Council was established in 1956 at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Rawalpindi, and affiliated with Punjab University, where the first batch of six trainees was run independently in the same year. The formation of a similar facility at CMH Lahore followed soon. These trained nurses were offered commission into the Armed Forces with permission to wear military uniforms and given the ranks of Nursing Officers in 1959. The first director of Nursing Services, Col CP Maudsley took charge on November 27, 1959, holding the distinction of rendering meritorious services for nursing personnel in Pakistan. In 1964, Col Mehboob Fatima Qureshi replaced him and thus became the first Pakistani Muslim female Director of the Nursing Services. Director Col Safdari Beg, was the first Nursing Officer promoted to the rank of Brigadier on January 17, 1978. Training of military nurses shifted to Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Rawalpindi in 1959, later named as Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute (AFPGMI), while the school at CMH Lahore also kept functioning. Passing out parade of nursing cadets also started in 1980 at AFMC Rawalpindi.
f5bf2f80e0924a366859e958c6507ea9.jpg

Three more schools of nursing were opened at CMH Quetta, CMH Malir and CMH Multan. Eight more schools started functioning in 1990 at CMH Abbottabad, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Sialkot, Gujranwala, POF Hospital Wah, and Jhelum. Initially, diploma was offered by them Hospital–based Nursing Schools and the nurses who completed diploma were recognized as registered nurse (RN). After completion of three years training, these nursing cadets were granted Short Service Regular Commission in the AFNS in the rank of Lieutenant in the Army or equivalent rank in Navy or Air Force. Later in 2005, 3-year diploma in RN phased out and was replaced by 4-year BSc nursing degree program
9dc603ead062664055f36b11fe0cad61.jpg
throughout the country. Currently, almost 3318 AFNS officers are serving in all forces across Pakistan and 902 Nursing Cadets are under study in Military Colleges of Nursing.
AFNS officers are the backbone of the healthcare system of Pakistan Army. The contemporary changes, challenges and software technologies requires nursing services to enhance and upgrade their educational standards and clinical competencies so that quality patient care can be delivered. Considering this, Pakistan Army replenished AFNS with seven colleges of nursing (CON) at different locations in Pakistan.
The role of AFNS has been commendable both in times of peace and in war. The AFNS officers have always worked with fighting spirit, extraordinary courage, exceptional dedication and devotion. Their unwavering courage and endeavors are highly appreciated by the Pakistani government and military leadership.
In war times, they were responsible for the maintenance of medical camps, provision of emergency care and evacuation of wounded soldiers from war areas to safe zones. During the war of 1965 between Pakistan and India, AFNS officers were deployed in different hospitals across Pakistan. In this criticality, the Army nurses stood the test of time, proved their mettle and worked extremely hard. The services and sacrifices made by nurses during the tumultuous days of wars were acknowledged by the government. For outstanding performance of duty and devotion Capt Nusrat Jahan Beg was awarded with gallantry award Tamagha-e-Imtiaz, making her the first recipient of this honor in AFNS.
In 1971, Pakistan entered into war again with India. The nurses in this colossal war, did not lag behind in their efforts to serve and support their brothers in arms. Unfortunately, seven nursing officers fell into the hands of enemy, who were brought to India as prisoners of war. These nurses endured mental torture but demonstrated high level of patience and endurance. Maj Salma Mumtaz, one of the imprisoned nurses, was honored with the Florence Nightingale Medal by the Government on her release.
AFNS officers also worked actively in the war against terror at different levels. They worked with counterterrorism teams to provide emergency medical care to injured civilians and soldiers. They have been deployed in areas where terrorist activities are at high level.
e05e2327a8ceada096724afc802bbf7e.jpg
Pakistan has gone through multiple natural calamities including earthquakes (e.g., 2005), floods (e.g., 2010, 2022), drought of Thar (2014) and pandemic of COVID (2020). The AFNS officers performed their role effectively in all times of need with true strength, devotion, dedication and commitment.
During the earthquake of 2005, Pakistan faced massive loses of all resources. AFNS officers, on duty and off duty, were among the first respondents. They worked with national healthcare teams and nongovernmental organization to save lives by providing emergency services.
During the floods as well, they remained part of evacuation teams, mobile clinics, particularly for maternal child services. AFNS officers worked tirelessly and enthusiastically while providing emergency care to affected communities, particularly the malnourished children. They worked in collaboration with other healthcare teams to minimize the risk of spread of water-borne diseases during the floods.
AFNS officers have always remained first line clinical warriors in all times of need. The contribution and work done by AFNS officers cannot be overlooked. AFNS officers were in direct contact with patients of COVID-19 since the first case was reported. They worked extra hours leaving their families at homes unattended. These officers performed duties on quarantine patients, fulfilling their basic needs of nursing care, medication, food and all required facilities. They remained actively involved in vaccination and testing at all levels despite the extreme burden and stress. Since, contact tracing remained a significant element in COVID-19 control, AFNS officers helped other healthcare team members in this as well.
AFNS also plays a crucial role in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions by providing healthcare services to the local populations and military personnel. Initially, nurses were deployed in Somalia and Liberia for UN peacekeeping missions. UN mission to Darfur Sudan, Congo, Mali, and CAR were also added in the list of UN missions later on in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The role of nurses at UN missions is in the establishment of medical camps and mobile clinics for the civilian and those affected by ongoing conflicting issues, provision of basic and emergency healthcare services to the mothers, infants and children, and dissemination of information through educational campaign and
workshops.
AFNS officers play a significant role during the annual Hajj Medical Mission, organized by the Ministry of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The Hajj Medical Mission is a massive undertaking that provides medical care to the millions of pilgrims who visit Mecca and Medina every year for Hajj. AFNS officers are responsible for providing comprehensive medical care to the pilgrims, including managing emergency medical situations, providing preventive healthcare, conducting health education programs and medical facilities set up. They also work in collaboration with other medical professionals to manage day-to-day operations including staffing, inventory management, and equipment maintenance. Their expertise and dedication are essential to ensure smooth functioning so that the medical needs of the pilgrims are met.
The AFNS plays a significant role in providing healthcare services to the military and their families, as well as in times of national disasters and emergencies. They work at different military hospitals and institutes to deliver quality nursing care as per needs of patients. AFNS officers are acknowledged for their hard work and devotion to duty. Nominations of outstanding AFNS officers are received from all Military setups across the country for which they are awarded the Rufaida Medal by the Surgeon General/DGMS (IS). HH


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671891275619143680



Forging a Stronger Bond: The Pakistan Army's Vital Role in Strengthening Pakistan-China Relations​


Pakistan Army's military diplomacy has bolstered Pakistan-China relations, deepening the iron brotherhood through defense cooperation and counterterrorism efforts, solidifying a strategic partnership that promotes peace and stability in South Asia.
408269455f78f1355681e814c317679a.jpg

Pakistan Army has played a vital role in strengthening Pakistan-China relations through military diplomacy. It serves as the linchpin of the close friendship between the two countries, often referred to as the iron brotherhood. The army has facilitated defense cooperation, technology transfer, and training programs, enhancing Pakistan's military capabilities. Joint counterterrorism efforts and shared security concerns have further deepened bilateral ties, contributing to regional stability. Overall, Pakistan Army's contribution has solidified the strategic partnership with China and fostered a broader environment of peace and stability in South Asia.
Provision of Security to CPEC
Since the inception of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Pakistan Army has undertaken the responsibility of ensuring a secure environment for its smooth implementation. Recognizing the importance of safeguarding CPEC, a Special Security Division (SSD) comprising 15,000 soldiers was established. Their primary task is to provide security to the various projects and personnel associated with CPEC.
7eea1f266bfc82028683ad15da46e05e.jpg

In addition to their role in providing security,Pakistan Army has also played a vital role in coordinating and facilitating security measures for Chinese personnel employed in different capacities within the CPEC projects. Through close collaboration with relevant authorities and stakeholders, the army has ensured a safe and protected working environment. This comprehensive approach to security has fostered confidence among the Chinese government and investors, reinforcing their commitment to the success of CPEC.
The professionalism and effectiveness of Pakistan Army in combating terrorism has been widely acknowledged and appreciated, including the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Chief, General Han Weiguo.1 In 2018, General Weiguo expressed his admiration for Pakistan Army's capabilities in countering terrorism and their commitment to providing a high degree of security to the CPEC project. Such recognition from the PLA Chief highlights the significant role played by Pakistan Army in ensuring the safety and progress of CPEC.
2dd758690d1113777f254f9eae319874.jpg

Pakistan Army's dedication to providing security for CPEC has instilled confidence among the Chinese investors. Their unwavering efforts demonstrate the seriousness with which they approach the successful implementation of the project. The high professional standing of Pakistan Army and the secure environment they have created have been crucial factors in attracting Chinese investment and strengthening the partnership between Pakistan and China.
The continuous efforts of Pakistan Army in maintaining security and stability have given China the assurance to invest in the CPEC project. The army's commitment to providing a safe environment for the execution of CPEC initiatives has not only strengthened bilateral ties, but also paved the way for socioeconomic development, infrastructure advancement, and regional connectivity between Pakistan and China.
The Significance of Military-to-Military Diplomacy in Pakistan-China Relations
Military-to-military diplomacy and cooperation between Pakistan and China have been the cornerstone of their enduring and valuable relationship. Over the past five years, the two nations have actively engaged in various levels of military cooperation and diplomacy.
adbe673fd502b32bee221970f9cb0e8d.jpg

During this period, more than 70 bilateral and multilateral visits have taken place, involving high-level meetings between foreign and defense ministers, ambassadors, and senior military officials from China. These visits have underscored China's confidence in Pakistan's military leadership and have focused on areas such as bilateral cooperation, strategic partnership, defense diplomacy, joint efforts against COVID-19, security for CPEC and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects, counterterrorism, and a review of the security situation in Afghanistan. Visiting Chinese dignitaries have consistently acknowledged and appreciated the role of Pakistan army in promoting regional peace and stability.
One notable event was the address given by the former Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on July 12, 2017, at the CPEC logistics international forum. COAS expressed immense pride in Pakistan-China relationship, referring to it as an ascending trajectory that encompasses various aspects of both countries' lives. This sentiment highlights the deep bond between the two nations, often referred to as ‘Iron Brothers.’
Another significant meeting occurred on October 19, 2018, when the former COAS was invited for a special meeting with President Xi Jinping. This interaction between the military commander and the President of China held great value as they discussed the regional security environment, challenges, and the way forward. President Xi emphasized Pakistan's status as China's ‘time-tested iron friend’ and praised the pivotal role of Pakistan Army in nurturing this enduring relationship.
In August 2019, General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), visited Pakistan and held discussions with the then COAS at General Headquarters (GHQ). The leaders explored matters of mutual interest, regional security, avenues for enhancing bilateral defense collaboration, and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Furthermore, in November 2020, the Chinese Ambassador, H.E. Mr. Nong Rong, met with General Nadeem Raza, the former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The discussions focused on the geostrategic environment and further strengthening security and defense cooperation between the two countries.
Most recently, a tri-service military delegation led by the former COAS visited China from June 9 to 12, 2022. The apex meeting held on June 12 covered international and regional security situations, defense cooperation, exchange of perspectives on mutual interests, training, technology, and counterterrorism cooperation. This landmark visit of Pakistan's military leadership to China demonstrates the strength and unity in pursuing mutual interests, and it serves as a testament to the strong and harmonious relations between the two peace-loving nations.
The military-to-military diplomacy and cooperation between Pakistan and China have served as a vital pillar in their enduring relationship, reinforcing their commitment to regional stability and shared interests.
46c67bed153cfbe02079aa014f3d6387.jpg

Strengthening Defense Cooperation: Pakistan-China Defense Production, Procurement, and Joint Exercises
Pakistan and China have forged a robust partnership in defense production and procurement, thanks to the concerted military diplomacy efforts by the leadership of Pakistan Army. This cooperation has resulted in significant advancements in various defense sectors, contributing to both countries' security and self-sufficiency. The key aspects of this collaboration are highlighted below:
PAC JF-17 Thunder. The joint development of the PAC JF-17 Thunder, a multirole combat aircraft, exemplifies the successful indigenization of fighter aircraft production in Pakistan. This achievement has enabled Pakistan not only to meet its own defense requirements, but also to export the JF-17 Thunder. An agreement worth USD 552 million was signed with Nigeria, bolstering Pakistan's military exports and contributing to its national exchequer.
J-10C Fighter Aircraft. In June 2021, China and Pakistan signed a bilateral agreement to acquire 25 J-10C fighter aircraft. This state-of-the-art 4.5 generation fighter jet is designed for air-to-air combat and strike missions, further enhancing Pakistan's defense capabilities.
VT-4 Battle Tanks. The induction of Chinese-made VT-4 battle tanks into the Pakistan Army has significantly strengthened defensive responses and protective measures. These advanced tanks, supplied by China's Norinco (defense company), provide all-weather, all-terrain, and comprehensive night fighting capabilities. Pakistan becomes the third country, after Thailand and Nigeria, to procure the VT-4 tanks.
Z-10ME Attack Helicopters. Pakistan is likely to become the first country to purchase Z-10ME attack helicopters from China. This procurement will bolster Pakistan's aerial firepower and combat capabilities.
9cac2ca53c5fe723c249d012d6091c50.jpg

Type-054 Class Frigate (Naval Warships). Pakistan has acquired two Type-054 Class Frigates from China. These modern warships equipped with medium-range air defense systems, high-tech radar systems, and surface-to-air missile systems have enhanced Pakistan's naval defense capabilities.
Azmat-class Stealth Fast Attack Craft (Missile). The defense cooperation between Pakistan and China has resulted in the joint production of four Azmat-class fast attack craft (missiles). These state-of-the-art ships, built for Pakistan Navy (PN), possess capabilities for anti-surface and anti-air warfare, search-and-rescue missions, and anti-piracy operations.
Maritime Patrol Vessel. In collaboration with China, Pakistan built a Maritime Patrol Vessel (MPV) in 2019. The ship is fully equipped for maritime security enforcement and search-and-rescue missions within Pakistan's exclusive maritime economic zone.
Joint Military Exercises. Pakistan and China have actively engaged in joint military exercises, which have contributed to an increased military interoperability and mutual learning. These exercises serve as platforms for sharing real war experiences and strengthening the relationship between the two countries. The notable exercises include:
PN-PLA(N) Bilateral Exercise. Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Saif participated in the 5th PN-PLA(N) Bilateral Exercise held in Shanghai, China, in December 2017.
Warrior-VI 2018. Special Forces contingents from both armies participated in the Pak-China joint military exercise Warrior-VI 2018. The exercise focused on counterterrorism operations.
Warrior-VII. The joint military exercise was held in Cherat in December 2019. The month-long training covered various areas such as counterterrorism operations, target defense, close combat skills, and reconnaissance.
Shaheen-IX. In December 2020, the Pak-China Joint Air Exercise Shaheen-IX took place at Kamra Air Base. This exercise aimed to enhance the interoperability of both air forces and facilitate learning from each other's experiences.
Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise. From September to October 2021, Pakistan and China conducted the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) in Pabbi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on enhancing cooperation and cohesiveness in combating international terrorism.
The strong bond between Pakistan and China has been fortified through extensive military cooperation, including defense production, procurement, and joint exercises. These collaborative efforts have not only bolstered Pakistan's defense capabilities, but also strengthened bilateral ties. The Pakistan military's crucial role in providing security to CPEC projects, coupled with advancements in defense technology and joint training exercises, remains fundamental to the lasting friendship between the two nations.
The writer is a Strategic Communications graduate from Loughborough University.
E-mail: aizafdogar@gmail.com


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671896553911623685








 
Last edited:

Minerals and Mining, Tourism and Trade: An Alternative Perspective of KP's Security (Part III)​


This article will focus on the potential of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. To some extent, that potential has already been correctly identified and work is also underway; however, that can be best described as baby steps to a whole new dimension of development and security.
5cce25ff8c3ce169488fe6c6f1ad3c97.jpg

As a military person, one gets a chance to see places otherwise difficult to manage and visit, but it always struck my mind that if these places were open to tourism, they have the capability to transform the destiny of that area. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is synonymous to tourism. KP has been immensely blessed with diverse geographical features and landscapes from glaciers of Broghil to plains of Dera Ismail Khan, from forests of Tirah and Dir to barren and uninhabited rocky lands in North and South Waziristan, from green and blue rivers running in the entire KP to ‘Khars’ and canyons
in Bannu and Lakki Marwat.
I also think that we don’t really know what potential KP has to offer, although there have been some efforts and some work has been done, but we are a long way to go. People are more conversant with Kaghan and Naran in Hazara, but the rest of the KP remains mostly unexplored. KP’s rich history coupled with diversity of culture and gifted beauty makes it at par with other spots or even far superior destination for tourists.
2287c6b8641dd2d21ab050eb9ff795f3.jpg

Honestly, we call it an industry in Pakistan, but in reality, it is just a copied buzzword for use. Over the years, tourism has increased globally by 500 percent. Before COVID-19, tourism brought around 9.6 trillion USD to global economy and even post-COVID, tourism is rising again and has contributed 5.81 trillion USD in 2021. However, we have not been able to attract local tourists, what to talk about foreign tourists and that too in KP. Currently we rank 83rd in the World Economic Forum's Tourism and Competitive Ranking. Let’s have a word about tourism and what KP has to offer.
Tourism is classified into six major categories according to the purpose of travel including recreational /leisure tourism, religious /historical/cultural tourism, sports/adventure tourism, health tourism, convention tourism and incentive tourism.
Tourism requires our focus as it contributes to regional value addition and development of the developing countries. We can safely say that tourism is an essential pillar of the economy. It essentially serves as a huge service industry, creating jobs locally for people with different qualifications, genders and communities, but most importantly, it raises the happiness index of that area. Tourism has stakes in many other industries such as hoteling, food and beverage industry, transport and trade industries along with other linked service providers for events such as exhibitions, conferences, sports and leisure activities. Moreover, tourism tax revenues contribute towards public budgets and investment in local infrastructure. In December 2020, Pakistan's tourism revenue was 765 million USD, down from 992 million USD the year before. Pakistan, due to its huge population, 60% of whom are under 35 years, is a market for roughly 50 million potential domestic visitors; however, the potential of international tourists remains untapped. Pakistan has made tourist visas more accessible and has allowed visa free entry to visitors from 30 nations. We have also started tourist initiatives like ‘Emerging Pakistan’ and ‘Amazing Pakistan’ to help Pakistan’s destination brand image.
What KP Has to Offer
KP is Pakistan’s tourism treasure chest and is fast becoming a destination of choice for international and domestic tourists. KP used to welcome 50,000 international visitors per year prior to the year 2002; however, beginning in 2015, the number of domestic arrivals have led to a mushrooming of tourism ventures and activities. Around 1.2 million domestic tourists and around 2,000 international tourists have visited last year and generated over 120 million USD in direct revenue. On Eid-ul-Fitr, last year alone, tourists spent approximately Rs. 56 billion.
If we talk about heritage tourism, KP has many ancient heritage sites linking to early people of the region–the Vedic people known as the Pakthas; now identified with the modern day Pakhtun people. The Vedic culture reached its peak between the 6th and 1st centuries BC under the Gandhara Civilization and was identified as a center of Hindu and Buddhist learning and scholarship. Ancient Gandhara has often been called a ‘Melting Pot of Cultures’ and offers heritage sites for Sufism, Buddhism, Sikhism and Hinduism. Various ‘tourist routes’ have been planned and are being implemented for the ease of tourists, covering all sites that have been now inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Dharmarajika Stupa, Jaulian Monastery, Bhamala, Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Taxila and Hassan Abdal area, Takht-i-Bahi, Ashoka Rock edicts, Jamal Garhi, Baziri Barikot, Amluk Dara Stupa and Ghaznavi Mosque in Mardan and Swat area. These tourist routes will be linked to Kartarpur Corridor as well. There have been recent discoveries in Mohmand District including pre-historic caves, rock carvings, Buddhist and Hindu Shahi archaeological sites. These heritage sites are already attracting Buddhists from Japan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Korea and many international monks hope for Pakistan to become the hub of religious tourism.
If we talk about adventure tourism, KP has so much to offer that we cannot imagine. Apart from the zipline in Swat, there is another one opening in Mansehra which is termed as the biggest in South Asia. Malam Jabba Ski Resort is no less than the famous resorts in France or Switzerland and there are others opening soon such as Gabin Jabba Ski Resort. It is a delight to see that the locals of Malam Jabba have mastered skiing through the patronage of foreign trainers and should make Pakistan proud. The mountains of Upper Chitral offer opportunities to mountain climbers and expeditions. Tirich Mir is the highest mountain outside Karakoram-Himalayas range and offers a challenging climb and work has already begun on the concept of a mountaineering training institute in Chitral. There are bright prospects for paragliding in Orakzai, Chitral, Dir and Malakand and is already being offered in Abbottabad and Khanpur with another paragliding club opening up in Orakzai. Rafting has already begun in Swat and Kunhar River through a private enterprise.
KP has immense potential for medical tourism, which is ever increasing, primarily due to the lack of good health facilities in Afghanistan. It is estimated that 90 percent of Afghans who travel abroad for medical treatment come to Pakistan and almost one-third of all visas issued to Afghan nationals by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan pertain to medical reasons. Trade tourism is also very pertinent and important for KP due to its historical significance in trade routes from Central Asia towards South. Torkham, Kharlachi, Angoor Adda, Zarmilan, Nawapas and Ghulam Khan are some of the important passes and crossing points that have great potential for trade tourism.
The biggest tourist attraction in the north of KP is the nomadic Kalash tribe located in Lower Chitral. Tourists pour in throughout the year to witness three main festivals that are Chilam Joshi (Spring Festival), Chiomus (Winter Festival) and Uchal (Summer Festival). Shandur Polo Festival is yet another epic event that captures the attention of international and local tourists. Shandur pass is also important because it connects Northern Areas with KP. Kumrat Valley in Upper Dir District is the latest spot that has opened up to tourists from all around the country providing breathtaking views, serenity and beautiful waterfalls. With the accessibility to Kumrat gradually getting better and the infrastructure building up, it will soon become one of the top tourist spots in the country.
The historic Khyber Pass, an integral part of the ancient Silk Road, connects the town of Landi Kotal to the valley of Peshawar at Jamrud by traversing from the Spin Ghar mountains. ‘Khyber Trail’ which connects Peshawar to Torkham is being developed for tourists to visit Balahisar Fort, Jamrud Fort which is located besides Bab-e-Khyber and an important destination for Sikh tourists being the epitome of the Sikh Empire where the famous Sardar General Hari Singh Nalwa died, Shagai Fort, Ali Masjid, Landi Kotal, Saphola Stupa and Michni Post. It is being developed under a special program of Rs. 190 million where all the destinations will be converted into top class sight-seeing resorts.
Peshawar, the capital and the largest city in KP, is an ancient marvel with history dating back to at least 539 BCE, which makes it the oldest city in South Asia. The capital itself has so much to offer to tourists! The historic Gor Khatri, Masjid Mahabat Khan, Burj at Dabgari Gardens, Ali Mardan Villa, and Sethi House are just some of the places. Peshawar Museum is housing one of the biggest Gandhara art collections in the world. The building itself is a monument converted into a museum in 1906. Peshawar not only offers historical and heritage places, but the food in Peshawar is famous all over the world with the modern and oriental mix in eateries making it unique. The copper and brass ornaments and handicrafts of Qissa Khwani Bazar are also one of its kind and famous all around the world.
Knowing the Unknown: Tribal Districts of KP
The enchanted forests of Dir and Rajgal in Khyber, Nanavar Caves, and Samana Fort in Orakzai, lofty mountains and meadows of Kurram, Deep Canyons of Bannu, scenic views and water sports at Gomal Zam Dam, picturesque spots along snow-covered mountains in Razmak (also known as ‘mini London’) and Shawal are a few places–unknown to even the locals–that are potential tourist destinations in KP. The tribal areas used to be a ‘No Go Area’ and have not been affected by the outer world. Its pre-Pakistan tribal identity is even now maintained in the shape of unique culture and social way of life–riwaj. Exodus due to War on Terror gave exposure to the locals of outer world and an opportunity of opening up to them. The people of NMDs. while retaining their identity, have been able to bring back ideas.
1d02e76acf9122a892c8143cd6cb6222.jpg

The fear of unknown–peace, better environment and hospitality in culture are advantages newly merged tribal districts have to offer. Exponential tourism activities in Swat after what it suffered at the hands of terrorists is a model which needs to be followed. Swat, at present, has a tourism related economy of approximately Rupees 48 billion. Similarly, Pash Ziarat in South Waziristan attracted around 200,000 local and domestic tourists with over 35,000 cars. Pine nut forests of Shawal and Shakarwara are unique in the world that, apart from the pine nut business, also provide great tourism potential. Samana Top in Orakzai District is being transformed into a heritage tourist resort (including Fort Lockhart, Saragarhi Monument and a recreational park). On the recent Eid-ul-Azha, over 85,000 tourists visited Orakzai, 140,000 visited Razmak, over 200,000 visited Dir, Swat and Chitral.
5f0ad4db43d8723d18169b2e4817a160.jpg

Focus of KP Government on Tourism
It is pertinent to note that tourism-related responsibilities are shared between the federal and provincial governments. The 18th amendment expanded powers and devolved delivery of key services to the provinces. KP government has been focused on the tourism sector over the period, especially in the last 7-8 years. It has restructured its tourism and culture department by making it an exclusive department under a dedicated Provincial Secretary. In the year 2019, KP Government was able to secure a loan of 70 million USD with World Bank for KP Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) Project. Although a lot is desired, the initiatives of making authorities (Galiyat, Kaghan), reviving Gandhara civilization heritage, infrastructure development in the far-flung areas, opening of new tourist destinations (Kumrat and Orakzai), introduction of tourism police, establishment of facilitation centers, tourists’ helpline 1422 and sign postings through public-private partnership and foreign funding, have given KP tourism the required impetus. Currently there are four 5-star hotels in KP with one in Malam Jabba as well. Although new 5-star hotels are coming up in Chitral and Kalam, but local tourists prefer 3-star hotels which are available at many popular tourist resorts.
Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) is a maiden concept in Pakistan that is characterized by the development of planned and well-managed tourist destinations for national and international tourists. The major components of the ITZs project include roads, pathways, tracks and, WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene), stable supply of electricity and other utilities and eco-restoration. KP plans to establish state-of-the-art theme-based ITZs in Thandiani and Ganool in Mansehra (envisaged covered area of 59.6 acres and total development cost of Rs. 5.5 billion), Gabbin Jabba and Mankiyal in Swat (envisaged covered area of 29.5 acres and total development cost of Rs. 2.9 nillion), and Madhklasht in Chitral (envisaged covered area of 69.4 acres and total development cost of Rs. 3.8 billion). These ITZs are planned to be developed by a single developer or a consortium of developers. ITZs are likely to add 10 billion USD to the national economy. In the future, ITZs are also planned in Kurram, Orakzai and Rajgal in Khyber.
KP Government has also taken steps to improve the accessibility and road network to the tourist sites. Numerous new routes have been planned for development; however, they are currently mired in the economic condition and lack of funds. The alignment of planned Motorway between Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan, funded by KP Government, will not only provide a much shorter and faster route, but will also improve the connectivity of Dara Adam Khel, Kohat, Hangu, Thall, Bannu and Lakki Marwat. It will also improve the access to Mir Ali, Miranshah and onwards till Ghulam Khan. The existing Swat Motorway is planned to be extended up to Madyan for which land acquisition has already been done and construction is underway through public-private partnership. Hazara Motorway has already provided reliable and fast connectivity of CPEC till Mansehra. The dualization of road from Abbottabad to Thandiani is already underway and almost near completion. The road connecting Chitral with Gilgit is also planned to be expanded and improved. Railway connectivity of Afghanistan with CPEC route, through Kharlachi in Kurram District, is also in the pipeline with initial survey already underway. The focus on road network in Newly Merged Districts, under special funding scheme, is certainly improving the interconnectivity and will see an exponential rise in tourism in these areas.
Impediments for Tourism in KP
The challenges for tourism in KP need our immediate attention as they restrict and obstruct KP in providing the ideal tourist destinations:
▪ The security and law-and-order situation has improved manifold for the tourists, especially in the tribal districts, and locals of those areas have rebuked terrorism and its facilitation with Swat as a case in point. Where criminal activities have increased in KP, especially NMDs such as extortion, Hundi and Hawala or kidnapping, the danger to tourists remains minimal. We can safely say that opening up of these erstwhile ‘no-go areas’ certainly
0d8f8313c83e69d101e8997d3065fbff.jpg
provides an opportunity as a game changer for the security in KP.
▪ Quality infrastructure like airports, roads, hotels and tourist destinations are critical to tourism. With the ongoing fight against terrorism and lack of due attention, a very few good standard hotels exist. Poor road accessibility, tourist routes and visitor services also remain wanting. A number of air landing strips and helipads exist in KP, but are not effectively utilized especially linking them to tourism, for example, the landing strips in Saidu Sharif, Razmak, Wana, Chitral, Bannu, Parachinar and Miranshah. The hospitality sector is also underdeveloped with hotel industry and food and retail outlets not being at par with international standards. Some historical and religious sites, that have immense potential for tourism, are undeveloped and exist without any infrastructure to accommodate any visitors. This also provides an opportunity for small enterprises and private investors to open budget-friendly hotels.
▪ Pashtun cultural sensitivities and limitations like that of ‘parda, chadar and chardevari’ is a barrier in the way of tourism prospects of KP. Despite the locals being very hospitable, the compatibility with foreign and local urban tourists remains an issue, especially the female tourists. Nonetheless, the tribal areas are slowly and gradually opening up. Moreover, the approach of tribal people to hygiene and general areas’ cleanliness coupled with the ineffective role of local municipalities remains a huge challenge in attracting visitors. A case in point is Kumrat Valley in Dir, which has a very few facilities for tourists despite tourist families pouring in from across Pakistan and abroad.
▪ No concrete steps have so far been taken for the promotion of professional acumen and competitiveness in the field of tourism. There are no specialized institutes or organizations working for the promotion of tourism industry. The tourism authorities have capability issues to formulate new policies as per the changing environment and then consequently in its implementation. There is a dearth of qualified and competent local guides. The relatively new set up KP Culture and Tourism Authority is a good initiative, but currently is not suitably equipped to cater for the needs of tourism sector and the implementation of its mandate.
▪ Private sector investment is also insufficient and rare to be seen due to negligible incentivization. This problem is further aggravated by insufficient regulations and policies–building laws, environment, traffic, overcrowding and acceptance of local cultural/societal norms. The construction on tourist sites is mostly in a haphazard and unregulated manner creating difficulties for their administration.
▪ The local media and correspondingly the international media generates too much negativity that scares away the local as well as foreign tourists. People even think twice before undertaking a visit to accessible tourist spots, let alone the remote tourist spots. Insufficient advertisement, marketing and media projection has also created lack of awareness amongst the tourists regarding the tourism potential of KP.
▪ KP forests started to decline over the years due to incessant deforestation. The primary reason is cutting of trees by locals due to non-availability of alternative sources of income. People in KP also burn wood worth Rs. 75 billion annually. Encroachment of forest land for agricultural purposes is another reason. However, initiatives like Billion Tree Tsunami Program are helping to restore and grow new forests all over KP.
0b4078ee99ffc88fb383ffcdcd377d67.jpg

▪ Land disputes in tribal areas have a huge contribution in the lack of infrastructure and investments. Development of tourist spots in some areas has been stalled due to the impending resolution of land disputes.
The Way Forward
A few corrective measures are suggested below in this writing to stimulate the true tourism potential of KP:
▪ Opening of tribal districts to tourists will not only unleash employment opportunities and development, but ultimately restore the security. Local civil administration must implement a security mechanism of tourist zones with incorporation of the stakes of locals. Theme-based tourism specific to these areas needs to be planned and targeted. Sports and cultural festivals will provide awareness and confidence to tourists. Initially, it is required to develop these areas as Integrated Tourism Compounds with a potential to convert into ITZs.
35613dde17e11caa281c2e7bc2ac7acc.jpg

▪ KP Tourism Department needs to be rejuvenated. The current tourism act and the policies must be reviewed and updated in consultation with international subject experts and
e0e6518d2cac6a5b1fa6b05498a5e7be.jpg
consultants. Training of managerial and field staff of the department, as per international standards, is also essential for enforcing and implementation of policies. Better coordination with other provincial departments along with liaison with tourism authorities of other provinces must be focused on. The monitoring mechanism of tourists (especially foreign tourists) in KP needs to be rehashed and improved. Laws are required to be institutionalized for all policy matters including building and construction in tourist zones, creation of tax-free zones, controlling deforestation, garbage collection mechanism and tourist policing.
▪ There is a need to create interest as well as training opportunities for tour operators to carry out their operations in NMDs and newly developed tourist spots. Visits of renowned tour operators are already being conducted in order to create awareness and familiarization. KP Government should also increase interaction with operators and facilitate them in giving NOCs.
▪ International religious tourism be specifically focused upon to increase the international inbound tourism. The influx of international tourists on Sikh and Buddhist sites should be linked together through dedicated tour operators providing tours from Kartarpur till Jamrud Fort incorporating Buddhists sites too. We also need to generate awareness for Buddhists and Sikhs all across the world and attract them to these historical and religious sites of Gandhara Civilization and Sikh era heritage.
▪ KP government needs to devise policies which can mitigate the risks of investors and developers. Incentives such as tax-free investment in the initial phases of development along with public-private partnership and joint ventures will pay huge dividends. For ITZs, instead of attracting larger investor groups to develop complete ITZ, which may be difficult, smaller investors may be attracted through JVs or even collaboration with government. The more government invests on the development of depleted infrastructures and security in the area for promoting tourism, the more investment through private sector will be attracted.
▪ Instead of reinventing the wheel, the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) compiled quantifiable best practices be adopted to enable both public and private sector, to learn from the successful experiences of other countries as they develop, review and implement travel and tourism-related policies. We have a successful model of Galyat Development Authority in Galyat Hazara Division, which needs to be implemented in Dir, Swat and NMDs. Development is needed in line with environmental and sociocultural criteria.
▪ We need to promote sustained, inclusive employment and decent policies for locals through a professional approach. Availability of work policies and opportunities in tourism, particularly for youth and women can enhance the socioeconomic impact. Local government needs to increase stakes of locals through employment in security apparatus and as tour guides and travel operators. Moreover, they will have to take on a lead role in maintaining and upkeep of sites.
c622c085c04eadc473f08541b255320e.jpg

▪ Tourism industry across the globe throughout the entire customer journey (planning, travelling, boarding, lodging, shopping, and payment) has been digitized. Digital platform giants such as Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Agoda or Booking.com have turned around the rules of tourism sector. That makes it imperative to adapt to take advantages it offers. Growth can be achieved through digital communication, advertisement and marketing. Electronic and social media platforms are required to be used to aptly present the tourism product.
▪ Seminars, road shows and symposiums to be regularly held to attract tourists and investors. There is also a requirement to make people aware of environmental issues and pollution, which can be done in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme of the investors and developers.
▪ Small and Medium Enterprises should be integrated into the tourism ecosystem as regionalizing tourism in our case is a challenge since tourism sector is based on small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Development of SMEs from neighboring sectors such as agriculture and crafts will help grow the local economy.
▪ The importance and need of forest resources and forest-based industries as an admitted fact for our economic development. We need to preserve what is left of the forests in KP and carry on and follow up on projects like Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Program. Instead of constructing massive infrastructure at tourist spots in natural parks and forests, camping pods be set up in consultation with local forest department office having the provision of basic facilities including toilets, drinking water and cooking place, etc.
We have come a long way to promote tourism in KP and many steps have already been taken in the right direction. What retards us is the perception of security, our tourist habits, lack of awareness and accessibility, hospitality and cultural sensitivities. I strongly feel that tourism can change the fate of KP and Pakistan, only if we bring it in focus.
(To be continued…)
The author has a vast experience of serving in erstwhile FATA during the War on Terror. He commanded a Brigade in South Waziristan, a Division in North Waziristan and is Commanding Peshawar Corps at the moment. He has also been Pakistan’s Defence Attaché to China.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1679386502453956609





پنجاب رجمنٹ کا ہیرو۔۔حوالدار تیمورحسن بٹ شہید​


میں نے بیٹے سے کہا :
'' تمہیں جہاں بھی کھڑا کردیاجائے تم نے پیچھے نہیں ہٹنا،پیٹھ نہیں دکھانی، جرأت کے ساتھ ڈیوٹی کرنی ہے''
حوالدار تیمورحسن بٹ پاک دھرتی کے عظیم بیٹے تھے۔انہوںنے 22اپریل 2022ء کو شمالی وزیرستان میں دہشت گردوںکے خلاف ایک معرکے میں بڑی بے جگری کے ساتھ لڑتے ہوئے جام شہادت نوش کیا۔حوالدار تیمور حسن کاتعلق ضلع جہلم سے تھا۔ان کے والد گرامی کانام محمد رفیق بٹ ہے۔ تیمورحسن بٹ 31مارچ 1992ء کو پیداہوئے۔میٹرک کاامتحان گورنمنٹ اسلامیہ ہائی سکول جہلم اور انٹرمیڈیٹ کاامتحان گورنمنٹ گریجویٹ کالج جہلم سے پاس کیا۔بے پناہ جذبہ حب الوطنی ان کو فوج میں لے آیااور 5 اپریل2010ء میں پاک فوج میں شامل ہوگئے۔مردان ٹریننگ سنٹر سے فوجی تربیت حاصل کی اور55 پنجاب رجمنٹ کا حصہ بن گئے۔ان کی یونٹ کو ان کی بہادری اور فرض کے ساتھ لگن پر ہمیشہ ناز رہا۔ تیمور حسن نے13سالہ فوجی زندگی میں سیاچن،گجرات،کوئٹہ،پشاور،وزیرستان اورراولپنڈی میں خدمات انجام دیں۔تیمور حسن کبڈی،ریس،فٹ بال اور نشانہ بازی میں خوب مہارت رکھتے تھے۔ فٹ بال میں نمایاں کارکردگی پرانہیں سلور میڈل عطاکیاگیا۔ پاک فوج کی طرف سے بہترین نشانہ بازی پر کیش پرائز بھی دیاگیا۔وہ صوم وصلوٰة کے پابنداورایک اچھے نعت خوان تھے۔ انہوں نے نعت خوانی میں بھی متعددبار انعامات حاصل کیے۔تیمورحسن اپنے بہن بھائیوں اور تمام عزیز واقار ب کے لاڈلے تھے،سبھی ان سے بہت پیار کرتے ۔وہ ہمیشہ بڑوں کا احترام اور چھوٹوں پر شفقت کرتے۔اپنی بہنوں کا خاص خیال رکھتے اور ا ن کی ہر ضرورت پوری کرنے کی کوشش کرتے۔سبھی ان سے بہت خوش تھے۔ تیمور حسن شہید کے نانا،دادا اور خاندان کے چنددیگر افراد بھی پاک فوج میں خدما ت انجام دیتے رہے۔جب تیمور حسن کی شہادت ہوئی اس وقت ان کی ایک سال کی بیٹی تھی۔
59b5a32ef22091b6057d844141c0bafd.jpg

شہیدکے بڑے بھائی محمد عمران گل بٹ بتاتے ہیں''بھائی کی شہادت نے مجھے بالکل تنہا کردیاہے۔ایسا لگتا ہے کہ میری ریڑھ کی ہڈی ٹوٹ گئی ہے،میرا ایک بازو کٹ گیا ہے،وہ میرا سب کچھ تھا۔ میرا چھوٹابھائی،میرا دوست اورمیرا دکھ سکھ کا بہترین ساتھی تھا۔ہم سب اس کے ساتھ بہت پیار کرتے ۔کوئی بھی مشور ہ ہوتا تو وہ مجھ سے ضرور بات کرتا۔وہ فوج میں بھی جانے لگا تواس نے مجھ سے اوروالدین سے اجازت لی۔
Click to expand...
شہیدکے بڑے بھائی محمد عمران گل بٹ بتاتے ہیں''بھائی کی شہادت نے مجھے بالکل تنہا کردیاہے۔ایسا لگتا ہے کہ میری ریڑھ کی ہڈی ٹوٹ گئی ہے،میرا ایک بازو کٹ گیا ہے،وہ میرا سب کچھ تھا۔ میرا چھوٹابھائی،میرا دوست اورمیرا
c0fda89ebd645bd7cea60fcbb5960309.jpg
دکھ سکھ کا بہترین ساتھی تھا۔ہم سب اس کے ساتھ بہت پیار کرتے تھے ۔کوئی بھی مشور ہ ہوتا تو وہ مجھ سے ضرور بات کرتا۔وہ فوج میں بھی جانے لگا تواس نے مجھ سے اوروالدین سے اجازت لی۔وہ بہت پیارا بچہ تھا ، ہر کام کرنے سے پہلے وہ بڑوں سے اس کی اجازت ضرور لیتا،وہ ضدی ہرگز نہ تھا ۔میں نے اسے کہا کہ اگرفوج میں جارہے ہوتو پھر بھاگنا نہیں ہے،والدین کی عزت اور لاج رکھنی ہے۔ کہیں ایسا نہ ہو کہ فوج کی سختی سے گھبرا کر واپس آجائو۔لیکن اس کی سوچ پختہ تھی۔ اس نے بڑی ہمت اور جرأت کے ساتھ فوج کی نوکر ی کی اورآخرکار شہید ہو کر گھر آیا۔وہ دشمن کے خوف سے اور فوج کی سختی سے دُ م دبا کر نہیں بھاگا ،اس نے 13سال زبردست انداز میں نوکر ی کی۔ حوالدار تک رینک حاصل کیا اور پھر جام شہادت نو ش کرگیا۔جب مجھے اطلاع ملی کہ اسے گولی لگ گئی ہے تواس وقت میں یونان میں تھا۔میں نے یونٹ کے افسر وں کو فون کیاتوانہوں نے بتایا کہ آپ کا بھائی شہید ہو گیاہے۔میں جلد از جلد ٹکٹ لے کر پاکستان روانہ ہوا اور تیمور شہید کا جسدخاکی پہنچنے سے ایک دو گھنٹے پہلے ہی گھر پہنچ گیا۔لوگ کہتے تھے کہ ہم نے آج تک اس علاقے میں اتنا بڑا جنازہ نہیں دیکھا۔میرے شہید بھائی کا اتنا بڑا استقبال دیکھ کر اُ س لمحے میرا سارادکھ جاتا رہا اور میرے دل کو سکون ملا کہ لوگ کس قدر محبت کے ساتھ اپنے ہیرو کا استقبال کر رہے ہیں۔میں سمجھتا ہوںکہ واقعی زندہ قومیں اپنے ہیروز کاایسے ہی استقبال کرتی ہیں۔''
شہید کی بیوہ نے بتایا کہ'' ہم سب لوگ اس بہادرجوان کی شہادت پربہت غمزدہ ہیں لیکن اللہ کاشکر بھی ادا کرتے ہیں۔شہید کی دوسال کی معصوم بیٹی ہے، وہ اپنے بابا کی تصویر کو دیکھ کر خوش ہوتی ہے اور ان سے باتیں کرتی ہے ۔شہیدکے سب اہل خانہ کہتے ہیں کہ وہ ایک اچھے بیٹے،اچھے سپاہی ،اچھے خاوند اور اچھے والد ثابت ہوئے۔شہید اپنے بہن بھائیوں میں سب سے چھوٹے اورلاڈلے تھے۔ہم سب کو ان کی بہت یاد ستاتی ہے۔ان کا ہنستا ہوا چہرہ کبھی بھی آنکھوں سے اوجھل نہیں ہوتا ۔ہم سب ان کے لیے دعا گوہیںکہ اللہ ان کی مغفرت فرمائے اور ان کی شہادت کا رتبہ قبول فرمائے۔اللہ سے دعا ہے کہ ہم سب کو صبر عطا فرمائے''۔
حوالدار تیمور حسن بٹ شہید کے والد محترم محمد رفیق بٹ بتارہے تھے :''جب تیمور فوج میں بھرتی ہواتو اس نے مجھے نہیں بتایا ، کہنے لگا اباجان!آپ مجھے خوشی سے اجازت دے دیںکہ میں فوج میں بھرتی کے لیے درخواست دے دوں۔حالانکہ وہ بھرتی تو ہوچکا تھا اور اب اس نے جوائننگ دینی تھی۔پھر اس نے اپنے بڑے بھائی عمران سے کہا کہ مجھے اجازت دیں۔بھائی نے کہا اگر والدین آپ کوبخوشی اجازت دے دیں تومیری طرف سے بھی اجازت ہے، میں آپ کو نہیں روکوں گا۔جب اس کا اصرار بہت زیادہ بڑھاتومیں نے اسے اجازت دے دی۔وہ بہت خوشی سے چارپائی سے اٹھااور سامنے والی الماری میں اس کی فائل رکھی ہوئی تھی۔اس نے مجھے وہ فائل دکھادی اورکہنے لگا کہ میرا لیٹرآگیا ہے اور میں تو بھرتی بھی ہو چکاہوں۔میں صرف آپ سے اجازت لینا چاہتاتھا۔صبح اس نے جوائننگ دینی تھی۔پھر میں نے اسے چندنصیحتیں کیں اور اسے کہاکہ جائو اب ہماری دعائیں تمہارے ساتھ ہیں ۔بیٹا! دیکھناملک کی خاطر تمہیںجہاں بھی کھڑا کردیاجائے پھر تم نے پیچھے نہیںہٹنا،پیٹھ نہیںدکھانی اور بہادربن کرڈیوٹی کرنی
37f76c6fe3ab45e0cd7ecb176b5a046d.jpg
ہے۔جب وہ پنجاب رجمنٹل سنٹر مردان جارہاتھااور ہم اسے گاڑی میں بٹھانے کے لیے گئے تو والدہ سے کہنے لگا ماں جی !آپ نے گھبرانابالکل نہیں ہے،میں آگے بھی پڑھوں گا۔آپ نے میرے لیے دعا کرنی ہے۔وہ ہمارے ساتھ بہت پیار کرتا تھا۔والدین کی بہت عزت کرتا ۔ جب وہ ٹریننگ کر کے یونٹ میں گیاتو اس کی پہلی پوسٹنگ جلالپور جٹاں میں تھی۔وہ مجھے تقریبا ًروز فون کرتاتھا اورہماری خیریت دریافت کرتا۔جب گھروالے اسے میری شکایت لگاتے کہ آپ کے اباجی ہم سب کوتنگ کرتے ہیں تو وہ کہتا کہ آپ سب لوگ میرے اباجی کا بہت خیال رکھاکریں،وہ اب بہت بوڑھے ہو چکے ہیں،ان کی طبیعت ہی ایسی ہے کہ ان سے پیار کیاکریں۔جب بھی تیمور حسن چھٹی لے کر گھرا رہا ہوتا توسب افراد مجھ سے کہتے کہ اب توآپ'' شیر''بن گئے ہو کیونکہ آپ کا بیٹاآرہاہے۔میرا یہ پیارا بیٹا سپاہی سے ترقی کرتے ہوئے جلد حوالدار کے رینک پر فائز ہوگیا۔یہ اس کی اپنے فرض سے لگن کا ثبوت تھا کہ وہ جلد حوالدار بن گیا۔مجھ سے کہا کرتا کہ اباجی آپ کو جب بھی پیسوںکی ضرورت ہو صرف مجھے بتایاکریں۔آج ہمیں اپنے اس پیارے بیٹے کی بہت یادیں ستاتی ہیںلیکن ہمارا بس نہیں چلتا ،ہم بے بس ہیں اور ہم کچھ بھی نہیںکرسکتے۔مجھے اپنے بیٹے کی جدائی کا بہت زیادہ دکھ ہے لیکن میں اس بات پر فخربھی محسوس کرتاہوں کہ میرا بیٹا دشمن کے ڈر سے میدان چھوڑ کر نہیں بھاگااور ڈٹ کر فوج میں رہا اور آخر کار شہادت کوگلے لگا لیا۔
شہید کی والدہ محترمہ نے بتایا :''میرے تین بیٹے اور دو بیٹیاںہیں۔تیمور حسن سب سے چھوٹا تھا۔بڑے بھائی کا بہت زیادہ لاڈلا اور اس کادوست تھا۔وہ مجھے اکثرکہتا تھاکہ اماں جی پریشان نہ ہواکریں،آپ بہت امیرہیںکہ آپ کے تین جوان بیٹے ہیں جوہر وقت آپ کی خدمت کے لیے موجودرہتے ہیں۔وہ بہنوں کے لیے بہت پریشان رہتا اور ان کا خاص خیال رکھتا۔میں اسے کہتی تھی بیٹا تو فوج میںتو چلا گیا ہے لیکن مجھے ڈر بہت لگتا ہے کہ کہیں تجھے کچھ ہو نہ جائے۔وہ کہتا تھا ماں جی !آپ پریشان نہ ہواکرو،دیکھو کہ مجھ سے پہلے بھی تو ہمارے خاندان کے کئی لوگ فوج میں گئے ہیںلیکن کسی کو کچھ نہیںہوا۔مجھے بھی کچھ نہیں ہوگا،کہنے لگا ماں !آپ کے دل میں ویسے ہی فوج کا ''ڈر'' بیٹھ گیا ہے لیکن اتنا ڈرنے کی بات نہیں ہے۔زندگی وہی ہے جو اللہ نے لکھ دی ہے ۔موت کہیں بھی آسکتی ہے،گھر میں بستر پر بھی موت آسکتی ہے۔میرے چاند سے بیٹے نے اپنی جان اللہ کے لیے ، اس وطن کے لیے اور اس وطن کے عوام کے لیے پیش کی ہے ۔جب وہ شہیدہوااس کی عمر30برس تھی لیکن وہ دیکھنے میں بہت کم عمر لگتاتھا۔شہادت سے چند دن پہلے اس کا فون آیا تو میں نے کہا بیٹا آج آپ اداس لگ رہے ہو۔کہنے لگا ماں جی میر ایک دوست شہید ہوگیاہے اور میں بہت پریشان ہوں۔یہ سن کر میں سکتے میں آگئی اورمیں بہت زیادہ خوفزدہ ہو گئی۔شہادت سے ایک دن پہلے جمعرات کو اس کی کال آئی کہنے لگا ماں جی کسی چیز کی ضرورت ہوتوبتائیں۔میں نے کہا کہ بس آپ چھٹی لے کر گھر آجائو۔مجھے کسی چیز کی ضرورت نہیں ہے۔کہنے لگا ماں جی اپنی صحت اور اپنی میڈیسن کاخاص خیال رکھا کریں۔میں سحری کے وقت روزہ رکھنے کے لیے بیدار ہوئی تومیری طبیعت میں بہت اداسی تھی۔میں روز ہ رکھ کر سو گئی اور پھردس بجے اٹھ کر قرآن پاک کی تلاوت کررہی تھی کہ اسی دوران تیمور حسن کے والد نے اپنا فون بہو کو دیتے ہوئے کہا کہ یہ فون آرہا ہے ، یہ اٹینڈکرلو۔ہم نے کال اٹینڈکی تو بتایا گیا کہ تیمور کو گولی لگ گئی ہے ۔یہ سنتے ہی ہم سب پر یشان ہوگئے ،محلے کی خواتین آنا شروع ہوگئیں اورقرآن پاک پڑھنے بیٹھ گئیں۔ڈیڑھ دوگھنٹے بعد اطلاع آئی کہ تیمور حسن جام شہادت نوش کرگیاہے۔یہ سنتے ہی پورے گھر اور پورے محلے میں صفِ ماتم بچھ گئی۔اس د ن میں بہت روئی کیونکہ مجھ سے صبر نہیں ہورہاتھا۔جب میرے تیمور حسن کو سبز ہلالی پرچم میں لپیٹ کرلایا گیا توہمارے گھر کے ہر طرف لوگوںکا بہت بڑا ہجوم اکٹھا ہوگیا۔اتنی زیادہ خلقت تھی جس نے تیمور حسن بٹ کی ایمبولینس کو بھی پھولو ں میں نہلا دیا۔لوگ بڑے جذبے کے ساتھ اپنے ہیرو کااستقبال کررہے تھے اور اللہ اکبر کے نعرے لگارہے تھے۔''
قارئین! دھرتی کے اس قابل فخر سپوت اورپاک فوج کے اس بہادر جوان نے شمالی وزیرستان میں22اپریل2022ء کو جام شہادت نوش کیا۔شہید کاجنازہ بڑی شان وشوکت سے اٹھا اور ہزاروں محبان وطن نے آپ کوپرتپاک انداز میں الوداع کیا۔شہیدکوجہلم کے جادہ قبرستان میں باباجادہ دربار کے قریب سپرد خاک کیاگیااورپاک فوج کے چاق چوبند دستے نے انہیںپروقار انداز میں سلامی پیش کی۔ ||
مضمون نگار شعبہ صحافت کے ساتھ منسلک ہیں اوراخبارات میں کالم بھی لکھتے ہیں۔
sattarawan@gmail.com



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670726250959376386



Mineral Potential of Balochistan​


Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province, possesses immense natural resources, including mineral reserves estimated at USD1 trillion. Unlocking the potential of these resources intelligently has the power to revolutionize Pakistan's economy.
b0bb808a5994aefa4f47d7ec6e58c984.jpg

Natural resource wealth is a double-edged sword; it can both be a benefit and a burden if neglected over time, while its prudent administration and equal distribution can bring wealth and development to the region, reducing the likelihood of unpleasant conflict and inter-provisional disharmony. Natural resources alone can only help bolster a country’s economy if better institutions, rule of law, and competent governance enable equitable resource distribution.
In addition to being the country's geostrategic and geoeconomic center, Balochistan is also a place of colossal mountain ranges and mesmerizingly gorgeous beaches, which holds evergreen minerals underneath it. Balochistan, Pakistan's biggest province, is rich in natural resources. The province's mineral riches, estimated to be worth $1 trillion, can revolutionize Pakistan's economy if utilized intelligently.1 Despite having such vast potential, the mining sector in Balochistan still needs to be developed due to the lack of investment, and insufficient infrastructure, among other factors.
Balochistan also boasts an abundance of natural resources. Coal, sulfur, chromite, iron ore, barite, marble, quartzite, and limestone are all abundant in the province. Balochistan has significant oil reserves and the world's most considerable quantities of copper and gold. Natural gas was discovered in 1953 in the Sui area of Dera Bugti, Balochistan, and has since been used to deliver gas throughout Pakistan.
The Saindak and Reko Diq mines are only two of the province's primary copper and gold reserves. One of the world's most significant undeveloped copper and gold resources, the Reko Diq mine in Balochistan is thought to have about 5.9 billion tons of copper and gold reserves. Balochistan also contains enormous quantities of other minerals. The province is one of the biggest producers of chromite in the world and produces more than 90% of the country's total output. The manufacturing of stainless steel requires mineral chromite, which is in great demand in the international market.
With an estimated 200 million tons of reserves, Balochistan also has significant iron ore resources.2 The province offers excellent potential for the growth of a sizable iron and steel sector, which might contribute to job creation and strengthen the local economy. Whereas coal, which is mainly utilized for power generation, is another significant resource that may be found in Balochistan. The province's estimated 185 billion tons of coal reserves can improve the nation's energy requirements. Due to the lack of infrastructure and investment, the majority of these deposits still need to be tapped.3
One of the fundamental causes for most mineral deposits to stay undeveloped is a lack of infrastructure and investment. Additionally, the province's political unrest and security problems have impeded the growth of the mining industry.
Balochistan's mineral deposits also contain priceless gems like emerald, garnet, and tourmaline. Some of the finest emeralds in the world, which are in high demand in the international market, are found in the province. Additionally, the region has substantial marble reserves that may be utilized for building and adornment. Despite its enormous
d10f24cc96c40a85ed11ce68142e80df.jpg
potential, Balochistan's mining industry is faced with several difficulties. One of the fundamental causes for most mineral deposits to stay undeveloped is a lack of infrastructure and investment. Additionally, the province's political unrest and security problems have impeded the growth of the mining industry.
Mineral Potential of Balochistan in Relevance to District Locations
Gold and Copper. Reko Diq has reserves of 5.87 billion tons of copper and 42 million ounces of gold. Saindak's copper deposits are estimated to be 412 million tons, whereas Dasht-e-Kain's reserves are 400 million tons. Copper processing factories are urged to be built in the aforementioned places.
Iron Ore. There are about 75 million tons of iron ore deposits. It is found in large quantities in the Chagai districts of Pachin Koh, Chigendik, and Chilgazi. Investors are strongly encouraged to build units such as iron ore beneficiation and upgradation plants.
Marble. Onyx marble is abundant in Chaghi and nearby areas. Other locations with marble deposits include Julil (10 million tons), Mashkicha (12 million tons), and Butuk (15 million tons). Marble is in great demand in the construction business due to its aesthetic qualities, such as beauty and sculpting. As a result, investment in this sector, particularly in marble-cutting companies, has much promise.
Sulfur. Sulfur resources are concentrated in the Chaghi area of Balochistan, around the southern and southwestern sides of an extinct volcanic crater known as Koh-i-Sultan. Sulfur reserves in Koh-i-Sultan are 50 million tons. Investing in sulfur chemical packaging factories has a high return on investment.
Chromite. For over a century, the Khuzdar-Pishin and Muslim Bagh-Killa Saifullah districts have produced half a million tons of chromium ore yearly. Chromite deposits have also been discovered at Khuzdar, Bela, Zhob, and Dalbandin. As a result, installing plants such as ferro-chromite plants is strongly advocated.
Titanium. Titanium and its alloys are utilized in military and civilian aircraft, rockets, missiles, and power plants. Titanium has been discovered in Ziarat and used. Investments in value-added factories and processing units are therefore encouraged.
Gypsum and Nickle. Gypsum deposits are abundant in the districts of Sibi, Barkan, Kohlu, and Loralai. Furthermore, Nickle ore with 0.85% Nickle has been reported from Muslim Bagh and Zhob districts. Investment in value-added and processing plants is encouraged.
Coal. Degari, Sinjidi, Mach, Pir Ismael, Ziarat, Duki, and Chamalang have a total coal resource of 217 million tons. Investment in coal-fired power stations and coal-washing plants is attractive for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).
The militant groups active in Balochistan are one of the significant obstacles to its socioeconomic development because, other than just targeting the security forces, these militant outfits have extended their targets, including the attacks on infrastructure and developmental project sites in the province
Barite. Pakistan is regarded as one of the world's top Barite-producing countries, with just Khudzar providing over 1.7 million tons of the entire 5 million tons of yearly output. A barium chemical plant with assured high returns can be constructed in Khuzdar.
Tungsten, Lead, and Zinc. Tungsten ore, molybdenum, and tin may be found in the Amalaf region of the Chagai district. More than 26 million tons of lead and zinc ore are in Lasbela and Chagai. Investment in value-added and processing plants is encouraged.
Challenges and the Way Forward
Making infrastructural investments and creating a climate that is favorable to international investors is needed if Pakistan is to realize the enormous potential of Balochistan's mining industry fully. However, to take full advantage of the mineral potential of Balochistan, it is mandatory to tackle the security challenges and mounting threats of terrorism and militancy in the shape of low-scale insurgency in the province.
5118af07364440598cd7a922ccf4a955.jpg

The militant groups active in Balochistan are one of the significant obstacles to its socioeconomic development because other than just targeting the security forces, these militant outfits have extended their targets, including the attacks on infrastructures and developmental project sites in the province. According to a tweet and press release of Counter Terrorism Department Balochistan, the Baloch sub-ethno-nationalist groups have conducted numerous attacks. Their primary targets were the infrastructure and developmental project sites, including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and others.
These militant groups always propagated that foreign states and companies are looting and exploiting the recourses of Balochistan. In the past, these militant groups proved to be a threat to national and international companies that intended to utilize the resources of Balochistan by extraction.
Meanwhile, the security forces, with the collaboration of local forces, are leaving no stone unturned to neutralize the security threats posed by the militants. The counterterrorism efforts include numerous impactful Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs). According to an assessment, 4040 IBOs were counted in Balochistan in pursuit of counterterrorism efforts since January 2023.5
Other than the security challenges, attracting FDI would be the next concern for the provincial and federal governments. The government should also protect their safety and security to increase international investors' trust in the area. The growth of the mining industry can aid in job creation, local economic growth, and provincial poverty reduction.
The cooperation of the government and law enforcement agencies is necessary to ensure the prosperity of the region, which can have a direct positive impact on the socioeconomic conditions of the people of the province, and that may be made possible via the efforts of all concerned institutions. Additionally, the civil and military leadership must be on one page to fight the long-existing traditional and non-traditional security threats in the region, which could increase the chances of bringing a fast and smooth developmental revolution in Balochistan. The resulting betterment and prosperity of Balochistan would have a direct influence on Pakistan’s security threat matrix index because a prosperous Balochistan is a guarantee of a peaceful Pakistan.
The writer is a graduate of International Relations from National Defence University and regularly writes for electronic media.
E-mail: mehmoodalijcd2019@gmail.com


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666697773960544256












 
Last edited:
Pakistan Ka Beta said:

Combating the Menace of Fake News on Social Media​


This article explores the detrimental effects of misinformation, such as eroding trust, distorting reality, and hindering informed decision-making. It specifically focuses on the proliferation of fake news on social media, analysing its impact and proposing strategies to address and combat this issue.
a5909bff60540745d3da1ccda2f99bff.jpg

In today's digital age, social media has become an integral part of our lives, connecting us with friends, family and a vast array of information. Social media platforms have brought numerous benefits, such as connecting people, sharing information and facilitating social movements; however, this information ecosystem is not without challenges. One of the most pressing issues we face is the proliferation of fake news on social media platforms. The spread of misinformation can have far-reaching consequences, eroding trust, distorting reality, and undermining the foundations of informed decision-making. In this article, we delve into the phenomenon of fake news on social media, its impact, and strategies to combat it.
Fake news on social media refers to intentionally false or misleading information presented as news or factual content. It can take various forms, such as fabricated stories, manipulated images or videos, misleading headlines, or distorted facts. The primary goal of fake news is often to deceive readers, manipulate public opinion, and generate clicks or web traffic and engagement for financial or ideological reasons.
Fake news can spread rapidly on social media due to the ease of sharing and the viral nature of online content. It can exploit people's cognitive biases, emotions, and echo chambers, making it challenging for individuals to discern accurate information from false or misleading claims.
Fake news can have serious consequences, including the distortion of public discourse, the erosion of trust in media and institutions, the manipulation of elections, and the potential to incite social unrest or harm individuals and communities.
It is important to note that fake news is distinct from unintentional errors or mistakes in reporting, which are common in journalism. Fake news involves deliberate fabrication or manipulation intending to deceive or mislead.
f4db8537e9d75da46c4efc36a2d70956.jpg

The rise of social media platforms has democratized information sharing, allowing anyone with an internet connection to publish and disseminate content. While this has enabled diverse voices and empowered individuals, it has also opened the door to the spread of fake news. The impact of fake news on social media is vast and multidimensional, which cannot be understated. It breeds confusion, fuels polarization, and erodes trust in traditional media and institutions. Fake news can sway elections, influence public policies, and even incite social unrest by manipulating public opinion. Moreover, the viral nature of social media amplifies the reach and speed of fake news, making it a potent force in shaping public discourse.
The Impact of Fake News on Society and Individuals
Social media platforms have billions of active users, providing an enormous audience for disseminating fake news. Information can spread rapidly and reach many people within minutes or hours, often before its falsehood can be exposed. The issue of fake news on social media is significant and has profound implications for individuals, societies, and democratic processes. Here are some reasons why it is a significant problem:
Spread of Misinformation. Fake news spreads rapidly on social media due to its viral nature. Inaccurate information can be shared within seconds, reaching a wide audience before corrections or fact-checking occur. This perpetuates misinformation and can have real-world consequences, such as spreading false health information or causing panic during emergencies.
Erosion of Trust. Fake news undermines trust in media, institutions, and even our fellow citizens. When people are continuously exposed to false information where false or misleading information is repeatedly presented as a fact, it becomes increasingly challenging to discern reliable sources and accurate information, leading to general scepticism and erosion of trust in the media ecosystem. This erosion of trust can have long-lasting effects on public discourse, democratic processes, and social cohesion.
Manipulation of Public Opinion and Decision-making. Fake news on social media with a broad reach and rapid spread can sway public opinion, shape perceptions, and influence decision-making processes, leading to poor choices regarding essential aspects of life. By presenting false narratives or biased information as facts, fake news can manipulate individuals’ beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours, potentially impacting elections, public policies, and social dynamics. This can have direct consequences on individuals’ well-being and the overall societal progress.
Fake news can have serious consequences, including the distortion of public discourse, the erosion of trust in media and institutions, the manipulation of elections, and the potential to incite social unrest or harm individuals and communities.
Polarization of Societies and Division. Fake news often thrives in echo chambers and can contribute to the polarization of societies by presenting distorted narratives that fuel hostility and animosity towards different groups or ideologies. It reinforces existing biases, deepens divisions, and fosters group hostility, hindering constructive dialogue and understanding, which hinders constructive dialogue, empathy, and understanding.
Social and Religious Tensions. Fake news can fuel social and religious tensions within the Pakistani society. False or sensationalized information related to religious matters can lead to misunderstandings, provoke conflicts, or incite violence. It can also perpetuate stereotypes, stigmatize specific communities, and contribute to the marginalization of vulnerable groups.
Threat to Democracy. The spread of fake news threatens democratic processes. It can distort public debates, manipulate election outcomes, and undermine the citizens' ability to make informed choices. By spreading misinformation, fake news can undermine the foundation of democracy, including the principles of transparency, accountability, and an informed electorate.
Personal and Societal Harm. Fake news can cause harm at the individual and societal level. It can incite violence, stigmatize communities, or create social unrest based on fabricated narratives. In addition, individuals who fall victim to fake news may experience embarrassment, make poor choices, or suffer reputational damage.
e2a89271adb634edc3e692846f9e0675.jpg
Impact on Public Health. Misinformation regarding health issues can have severe consequences for public health. False information about diseases, treatments, or vaccines can lead to confusion and distrust in healthcare systems and hinder efforts to control the spread of diseases. This can jeopardize the well-being of individuals and communities.
Economic Implications. The monetization of fake news through advertising and clickbait strategies creates financial incentives for its creation and dissemination. This undermines the credibility of legitimate news organizations and affects their revenue streams, leading to financial challenges for reputable media outlets and journalists, potentially impacting the quality and sustainability of journalism.
Unravelling the Motivations Behind the Spread of Fake News
There are several motivations behind spreading fake news on social media. These motivations can often overlap, and identifying the intent behind spreading fake news can be challenging; however, understanding these motivations can help in developing strategies to counter the spread of fake news and mitigate its impact on social media platforms. Here are some common ones:
Financial Gain. Fake news can be used as a tool to generate revenue through various means. By creating sensational or controversial content, individuals or groups can attract a large audience and generate ad revenue based on the number of clicks or views. They may also use fake news to promote specific products or services and drive traffic to their websites or platforms.
Ideological or Political Agendas. Fake news is often used as a means to advance specific ideological or political agendas. It can be employed to manipulate public opinion, influence elections, or undermine certain individuals, organizations, or governments. Fake news can exploit people's existing beliefs or biases, reinforcing echo chambers and fostering polarization.
Sensationalism and Clickbait. Fake news is designed to grab attention and generate high engagement. Sensational or shocking headlines and content can attract clicks, likes, shares, and comments, boosting visibility and advertisement revenue. Spreading fake news that appeals to people's emotions can lead to increased engagement and viral sharing.
Mischief and Satire. In some cases, spreading fake news on social media is done for the sake of mischief or satire. People may create and share false stories as entertainment, humour, or to test the gullibility of others. However, even when intended as satire, fake news can still contribute to the overall problem of misinformation and confusion.
Propaganda and Disinformation. Fake news can be used for propaganda or campaigns. State actors, political groups, or other entities may spread false narratives to manipulate public opinion, sow discord, or destabilize target countries or organizations. This can involve creating and disseminating entirely fabricated stories or manipulating genuine information to serve a specific agenda.
Why Fake News Spreads Faster Than Real News
Social media platforms are not intentionally allowing fake news on their platforms. However, the sheer volume of content posted on these platforms, combined with the challenges of content moderation and the dynamic nature of the online environment, can make it challenging to eliminate fake news. Automated systems and algorithms are used to detect and address problematic content, but they are not foolproof and can sometimes struggle to identify nuanced instances of fake news. Social media platforms also prioritize the promotion of free speech and the exchange of ideas. Determining the precise share of fake news versus real news on social media is challenging due to online content's vast and constantly evolving nature. The share of fake news can vary depending on the platform, region, and specific time under consideration. A research study found that false information spreads on social media platforms significantly faster and reaches more people than actual news. Another study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) estimated that false news stories on Twitter were 70% more likely to be retweeted than true stories. Fake news may initially spread faster, but real news' long-term impact and credibility are typically more significant. Fake news on social media often spreads faster than real news due to several factors:
Emotional Appeal. Fake news evokes strong emotional responses, such as outrage, fear, or excitement. These emotional triggers can capture users’ attention and prompt them to share the content without verifying its authenticity. On the other hand, real news may not always have the same immediate emotional impact, leading to a slower spread.
Confirmation Bias. People are likelier to share information that aligns with their beliefs and biases. Fake news often caters to these preconceived notions, reinforcing them and gaining traction among like-minded individuals. Real news, which may present a more nuanced or complex view of events, might be less likely to resonate with a specific group immediately.
Echo Chambers and Filter Bubbles. Social media algorithms often personalize content based on user's preferences, creating echo chambers and filter bubbles. This means that individuals are exposed to content that aligns with their current views, reinforcing confirmation bias. Fake news that aligns with users' beliefs is more likely to be shared within these closed networks, leading to its rapid spread.
Viral Network Effects. Social media platforms are designed to amplify content that generates high engagement. When fake news starts circulating and gaining initial attention, algorithms may promote it further, increasing visibility and reach. Real news, which often requires careful analysis and verification, may generate different initial engagement and receive different algorithmic promotion levels.
Algorithmic Influence. Social media platforms employ algorithms that determine the visibility and reach of content. These algorithms prioritize engagement and user interactions, which can inadvertently promote sensational or controversial content, including fake news. The algorithmic influence can amplify the spread of fake news by giving it more visibility on users' news feeds.
Ease of Content Creation and Sharing. Technology has made it easier for individuals to create and share content online. Anyone with internet access can create websites, blogs, or social media accounts to publish and distribute information. This ease of content creation allows misinformation to be generated and spread rapidly.
The primary goal of fake news is often to deceive readers, manipulate public opinion, and generate clicks or web traffic to engage the viewers for financial or ideological reasons.
Bots and Automation. Technology enables the use of bots and automated accounts to spread misinformation. These bots can be programmed to mimic human behaviour, generate and amplify fake news content, and artificially increase its reach and impact. Bots can create an illusion of widespread support for false narratives.
Deepfakes and Manipulated Media. Advances in technology have made it easier to create realistic audio, video, and image manipulations, known as deepfakes. Deepfakes can be used to create false narratives, deceive viewers, and spread misinformation. They pose significant challenges in detecting and debunking fake content.
Speed of Information Sharing. Technology enables information to be shared rapidly and widely across social media platforms. While this can be advantageous for disseminating accurate and timely news, it also allows fake news to spread quickly, making it difficult to contain or debunk before it reaches a large audience.
Limited Attention Span. Users on social media platforms often have limited attention spans and consume information in bite-sized formats. Fake news takes advantage of this by presenting eye-catching headlines or sensationalized snippets that grab attention quickly. Users may share content based solely on these brief snippets without fully reading or verifying the entire article.
Sensationalism and Clickbait. Fake news often employs sensationalized headlines and clickbait tactics to grab users' attention. These attention-grabbing strategies make it more likely for users to click, share, and engage with the content. Real news prioritizes accuracy and balanced reporting and may not resort to such tactics, leading to a slower spread.
Lack of Verification. Fake news can be easily created and shared without proper verification. In contrast, reputable news organizations follow journalistic standards, fact-check
71ddb91e8fa0541e426a54e538075a5a.jpg
information, and ensure accuracy before publishing. This verification process for real news may take time, leading to a delay in dissemination while fake news spreads rapidly.
Malicious Intent. In some cases, fake news is intentionally created and spread maliciously, such as influencing public opinion, promoting specific agendas, or sowing discord. These malicious actors may employ tactics like creating fake accounts, using bots or leveraging coordinated campaigns to amplify the spread of fake news.
How to Distinguish Fake News from Real News
Distinguishing fake news on social media can be challenging as no single method is foolproof; it is thus essential to critically evaluate the information you encounter. Here are some strategies that can help you identify and evaluate the credibility of the information you come across:
Verify the Source. Examine the credibility of the source sharing the news or information. Look for well-established, reputable news organizations or official sources. Be sceptical of unfamiliar or obscure websites or sources that lack credibility.
Cross-verify with Multiple Sources. Consult multiple sources to verify the information. If a single source only reports a news story, it may be less reliable. Multiple reputable sources typically cover reliable news stories.
Assess the Author's Credibility. Investigate the author's credentials and expertise. Look for their background, experience, and reputation in the relevant field. Lack of authorship attribution or incomplete information about the author may be a red flag.
Go Beyond the Headline. Read beyond the headline and evaluate its tone. Fake news headlines often use excessive capitalization, exaggerated claims, or inflammatory language. Misleading headlines may be clickbait designed to grab attention without accurately representing the content.
Examine the Content. Read the entire article or post to understand the context and gather details. Fake news articles may lack proper sourcing, contain grammatical errors, or present biased opinions as facts. Look for direct quotes, attributed sources, and supporting evidence within the content.
Analyse the Tone and Language. Pay attention to the tone and language used in the news piece. Sensational or inflammatory language, excessive use of capital letters or exclamation marks, and emotionally charged content can be signs of potential bias or exaggeration.
Examine the Evidence and Supporting Sources. Scrutinize the evidence provided to support the claims made in the news story. Look for links to reputable sources, expert quotes, or verifiable data. Lack of evidence or reliance on anonymous sources should raise scepticism.
Fact-check Using Reliable Sources. Utilize fact-checking websites or organizations that specialize in verifying the accuracy of news stories. Check if they have analyzed the information and what their findings reveal. Some reputable fact-checking organizations include Snopes, FactCheck.org, and PolitiFact.
Assess the Quality of Reporting. Consider the quality of reporting, including objectivity, balance, and journalistic standards. Reliable news sources strive to present information objectively, provide multiple perspectives, and cite sources. If the content is overly biased, lacks transparency, or resorts to sensationalism, it may be a sign of fake news.
Consider the Date and Context. Check the publication or posting date of the news story. Sometimes outdated or out-of-context information can resurface and be presented as current news. Ensure that the information is relevant and up to date.
Evaluate Visual Content. Fake news often includes manipulated or doctored images and videos. Use reverse image search or video verification tools to check the authenticity of visual content. Look for signs of photo editing, inconsistencies, or signs of tampering.
By developing media literacy skills, promoting responsible sharing, and supporting fact-checking organizations, we can counter fake news and promote a more informed and reliable online environment
Be Aware of Bias and Clickbait. Recognize your biases and be cautious of news confirming your pre-existing beliefs. Fake news often exploits emotions and biases to generate clicks and engagement. Be sceptical of sensational headlines, exaggerated claims, and stories designed solely to evoke strong emotional responses.
Evaluate the Website or Platform. Assess the overall credibility and trustworthiness of the website or social media platform where the information is shared. Look for signs of professional design, transparency, clear editorial policies, and reliable content across the platform.
Be Mindful of Emotional Reactions. Fake news often aims to evoke strong emotions to provoke instant reactions and shares. Pause and reflect on your emotional response before sharing news. Please take a moment to verify the information and ensure its accuracy before contributing to its spread.
Trust Your Instincts but be Cautious. If something seems too good to be true, highly suspicious, or does not align with your general knowledge, trust your instincts and proceed with caution. Please do not share or amplify information until you have verified its accuracy.
Combating Fake News: Strategies and Solutions
Combating fake news on social media is an ongoing effort and a shared responsibility that requires a multifaceted approach involving individuals, social media platforms, and society. Here are some key strategies to combat the spread of misinformation:
Developing Media Literacy Skills. Strengthening media literacy skills is essential for individuals to evaluate the information they encounter critically. Developing media literacy skills and being a critical news consumer can help you navigate the complex information landscape on social media. Learn to identify reliable sources, fact-check information, and scrutinize the credibility of the content you come across. Education programs should focus on teaching people how to verify sources, fact-check information, and think critically about the news they consume. It is essential to think critically about the news we encounter. We may share tips on how to spot fake news, such as checking the source, examining the evidence provided, and looking for any biases in the reporting.
Promoting Responsible Sharing. Encouraging responsible sharing habits is crucial. Individuals must take the time to read and verify the authenticity of the information before sharing it with others. Misinformation spreads when people share content based solely on sensational headlines or misleading summaries without reading the full content. By being mindful of the content we propagate, we can help mitigate the spread of fake news. Look for multiple sources reporting the same information and check if reputable news organizations or fact-checking websites have covered the story.
Supporting Fact-checking Organizations. Reputable fact-checking organizations play a vital role in debunking misinformation. Supporting and following these organizations can help spread accurate information and raise awareness about the importance of fact-checking.
Engage in Constructive Discussions. When encountering fake news, engage in respectful and constructive discussions with others. Share reliable sources and evidence to support your point of view and encourage open dialogue.
Educate the Younger Generation. Focus on educating children and young adults about media literacy and critical thinking skills. Teach them how to navigate the vast amount of online information and encourage them to question what they read.
Promote Transparency from Social Media Platforms. Advocate for increased transparency and accountability from social media platforms. Encourage them to implement stricter policies and algorithms prioritizing reliable and accurate information while reducing the spread of fake news. Social media platforms should be transparent about their algorithms and how they prioritize content. These platforms are responsible for implementing and enforcing stricter policies against fake news. This includes improving algorithms to prioritize reliable sources, reducing the visibility of misleading content, and providing clear labels for potentially false information.
Independent Third-party Auditing. Independent third-party audits of social media platforms' content moderation practices and policies can provide an additional layer of accountability. These audits can assess if platforms effectively address fake news while upholding freedom of expression, providing public reassurance and transparency.
Journalistic Ethics and Accountability. Promoting responsible journalism practices, fact-checking, and adherence to ethical standards within the media industry. Encouraging the professionalization of journalism can help counter the spread of fake news and build public trust.
A research study found that false information spreads on social media platforms significantly faster and reaches more people than actual news
Strengthening the News Ecosystem. Supporting and strengthening the traditional news ecosystem is essential. Promoting high-quality journalism, independent media outlets, and fact-based reporting can provide a reliable counterbalance to fake news. Collaboration between social media platforms and reputable news organizations can help ensure the wider dissemination of accurate and trustworthy information.
Collaborating with Governments and Regulators. Governments and regulatory bodies should work with social media platforms to establish guidelines and regulations that strike a balance between freedom of speech and the need to combat misinformation. Such efforts can encourage transparency and accountability in content moderation practices. Sincere efforts from the government shall be supported. However, mutual trust needs to be established and strengthened. We must advocate for government regulations that promote transparency, accountability, and the fight against fake news on social media. Support legislation aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation while safeguarding freedom of speech.
International Cooperation. Collaboration and sharing of best practices among countries and international organizations can enhance efforts to combat fake news. International cooperation can help address cross-border challenges, share technological advancements, and foster a global approach to tackling misinformation.
Fostering User Responsibility. Users also play a crucial role in combating fake news. Individuals must cultivate responsible online behaviour by verifying information before sharing it and being mindful of the potential consequences of their actions. Encouraging respectful dialogue and discouraging the spread of rumours can contribute to a healthier online ecosystem. Promoting digital citizenship and ethical guidelines for online behaviour should be integrated into educational curricula and awareness campaigns. By empowering users to be vigilant and responsible, we can collectively reduce the impact of fake news.
To mitigate the impact of fake news on social media, efforts are needed at various levels. Individuals should develop media literacy skills to critically evaluate information and verify sources before sharing. Social media platforms must implement stricter policies, algorithms, and content moderation practices to curb the spread of fake news. Fact-checking organizations are crucial in debunking misinformation and providing accurate information to the public. Governments and regulators should collaborate with platforms to establish guidelines and regulations that promote transparency and accountability. By addressing the impact of fake news collectively, we can foster an informed and resilient society that values accurate information, critical thinking, and responsible sharing.
Fake news on social media presents a formidable challenge in the digital age. Modern technology can facilitate the spread of fake news and offers solutions to combat misinformation. Fact-checking organizations, AI-driven algorithms, and collaborative efforts between platforms, researchers, and users are employed to identify and counter false information. However, the evolving nature of technology and misinformation requires ongoing efforts to address these challenges effectively.
The spread of misinformation threatens the fabric of our societies, democratic processes, and individual decision-making. By developing media literacy skills, promoting responsible sharing, and supporting fact-checking organizations, we can counter fake news and promote a more informed and reliable online environment. Additionally, social media platforms must take proactive measures to address this issue, ensuring the dissemination of reliable information and safeguarding the integrity of their platforms. Ultimately, through a collaborative effort involving individuals, platforms, and society as a whole, we can mitigate the impact of fake news and foster an informed, trustworthy digital landscape. Moreover, we must remain vigilant and proactive in the battle against fake news on social media. By equipping ourselves with the necessary tools and knowledge, holding platforms accountable, and promoting responsible behaviour, we can collectively mitigate the spread of misinformation and safeguard the credibility of information in the digital realm.
The writer is an Associate Professor at NUST and Associate of Higher Education Academy, UK.
E-mail: a.rauf@mcs.edu.pk



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666687800174059520




War & Heroes​


From Dumayr Air Base to Glory: The Tale of Shooting Down an Israeli Mirage


In the midst of the Arab-Israel War of 1973, Pakistan Air Force pilots flew with bravery and glory. The thirty second air combat of Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi showcased the bravery and skill of Pakistani pilots in defending the Syrian airspace. The adversary Mirage was instantly reduced to a smoldering wreck. The missile had hit its target with deadly accuracy, causing a deafening explosion that tore through the sky.
e4d09d3f57c2c971c8b2bf8efb416a0a.jpg

The month of April holds a special place in military aviation history as on April 26, 1973, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) braveheart, Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi, etched his name in golden words by shooting down an Israeli Mirage aircraft while piloting a Syrian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet. The aerial combat that occurred that day over Golan Heights is not just a story of a dogfight between two adversary aircraft, but a tale of valor, strategy, and ultimate triumph. It is a story that echoes through the corridors of time, a saga of unparalleled professionalism. In this air battle, the brave PAF pilots, armed with courage and skill, faced off against the technologically advanced Israeli Mirage fighter jets piloted by some of the world's most well-trained pilots. It is a reminder that no matter how insurmountable the odds may seem, there is always a way to triumph. It is a tale of courage, skill, and above all, the unyielding spirit of brotherhood.
The Arab-Israel War of 1973, also known as the Ramadan War, was one of the most intense conflicts the world had ever witnessed. It was a battle for survival, as the Arab nations fought to defend their sovereignty against Israeli aggression. PAF played a crucial role in this war, with its pilots and air defense controllers exhibiting unparalleled professionalism and bravery. As the war broke out, 16 PAF fighter pilots volunteered to support their Arab brethren and flew to the Middle East. The volunteers were divided into two groups, wherein half of them were deployed in Egypt.
The aerial combat that occurred that day over Golan Heights is not just a story of a dogfight between two adversary aircraft, but a tale of valor, strategy, and ultimate triumph. It is a story that echoes through the corridors of time, a saga of unparalleled professionalism.
In contrast, the remaining eight bravehearts were positioned at No. 67A Squadron (a detachment comprising all PAF pilots) of Dumayr Air Base, Syria. By the time the PAF batch reached Cairo, Egypt had agreed to a ceasefire and it was, therefore, decided that the PAF aircrew would continue to serve as instructors imparting flying training to their war-struck Egyptian brothers. However, the situation in Syria was a totally different story. Syria had not agreed to a ceasefire since Israeli operations in Golan were continuing at a threatening pace. Israeli Air Force missions included interdiction under the top cover well supported by intense radio and radar jamming. So just after arrival in Syria, the hasty checkouts by PAF aircrew were immediately followed by the serious business of Air Defence Alert scrambles and Combat Air Patrols from Dumayr Air Base. The PAF formation using the call-sign “Shahbaz," though formidable in size, soon came to stand out owing to their innovative and bold tactics. The PAF aircrews were not just skilled aviators; their hearts were filled with love for their Arab brethren as they put their lives on the line everyday, determined to protect their allies. They flew sorties day and night, strafing Israeli positions and providing cover to the ground troops. The pilots flew their planes with precision, dodging enemy fire and taking out targets with deadly accuracy.
Despite the chaos and danger of war, the PAF contingent of eight valiant sons of the soil remained determined, so when the air defense alert hooter blew around 3:30 pm, Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi, along with his seven fellow PAF pilots, scrambled to face the threat of 56 intruding enemy aircraft.
On the eventful day of April 26, 1974, the aerial encounter saw Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi flying a Mig-21 fighter jet with Serial No. 1863, engaged in a deadly aerial battle with
bc45ee46080d94757d84677cd9fb7395.jpg
an Israeli Mirage. Despite the chaos and danger of war, the PAF contingent of eight valiant sons of the soil remained determined, so when the air defense alert hooter blew around 3:30 pm, Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi, along with his seven fellow PAF pilots, scrambled to face the threat of 56 intruding enemy aircraft. The limited fuel of the MiG-21 permitted just a 30-minute sortie, which was almost over when the ground radar blurted out on the radio that two bogeys were approaching them head-on. At this stage, fuel was low, and engagement was the least preferred option. Presented with a fait accompli, the leader of the formation called for a turn into the bogeys. Just then, heavy radio and radar jamming was also initiated by the adversary. While the formation was gathering itself after the turn, two Israeli F-4E Phantoms sped past almost head-on. Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi was in the rearmost position of the PAF formation and was still adjusting after the hard turn when he caught sight of two more Israeli Mirage-III-CJ zooming into them. With no way of warning the formation of the impending danger, he instinctively decided to handle them alone. Peeling away from his formation, he turned hard into the Mirages as one of them overshot. Against the other, he did a steep reversal dropping his speed literally to zero. Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi proved to be more skilled in slow-speed combat than his opponent, who made the mistake of engaging him in a fight at a disadvantage. The tension was palpable as the two planes engaged in a deadly dance in the skies. The PAF pilot was determined to protect the brotherly Muslim country's sovereignty and was not willing to back down. The result was that within a few seconds, the second Mirage filled his gun sight. While Flight Lieutenant Sattar was worried about having to concentrate for precious seconds on aiming and shooting, the lead Mirage started to turn around to get him. Thinking that help was at hand, the target Mirage decided to accelerate away. The quick-witted Sattar reckoned that a missile shot would be just right for the range his target had opened up to, and in just thirty seconds, Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi emerged victorious, shooting down the Israeli Mirage with a well-timed missile. The adversary Mirage was instantly reduced to a smoldering wreck. The missile had hit its target with deadly accuracy, causing a deafening explosion that tore through the sky. The pilot of the Israeli Mirage, Captain Lutz of No. 5 Air Wing based at Hatzor, was forced to eject from his disintegrated aircraft. Captain Lutz later succumbed to the wounds that he sustained during ejection.
It was later learned that the Israeli Mirages were on a reconnaissance mission, escorted by Phantoms of No. 1 Air Wing operating out of Ramat David Air Base. The Phantoms were to trap any interceptors while the Mirages carried out the recce. Timely warning by the radar controller (also from PAF) had turned the tables on the escorts, allowing Flight Lieutenant Sattar to shoot down one of the intruding Mirages while the remaining Israeli aircraft fled from the battle zone recognizing the superiority of the Pakistani pilots in air combat.
497d0b20f66cebdedc7935e3ffd46efa.jpg

The encounter was an accolade for the courage and skill of Pakistani pilots, who were able to overcome the odds and emerge victorious against a formidable enemy. Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi's accurate missile hit was a shining example of the bravery and determination that it takes to defend one's ally against all threats. The emotional impact of the mission was felt not just in Pakistan and Syria, but around the world. It was a stark reminder that courage and determination can overcome even the most daunting challenges. It was later learned that the Israeli Mirages were on a reconnaissance mission, escorted by Phantoms of No. 1 Air Wing operating out of Ramat David Air Base. The Phantoms were to trap any interceptors while the Mirages carried out the recce. Timely warning by the radar controller (also from PAF) had turned the tables on the escorts, allowing Flight Lieutenant Sattar to shoot down one of the intruding Mirages while the remaining Israeli aircraft fled from the battle zone recognizing the superiority of the Pakistani pilots in air combat. Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi and his leader, Squadron Leader Arif Manzoor were awarded two of Syria’s highest decorations for gallantry, the Wisaam Faris and Wisaam Shuja’at, while the Government of Pakistan, in recognition of their valor, awarded them Sitara-e-Jurat.
The PAF pilots knew the stakes were high, yet they were willing to sacrifice, to do or die. With precision and skill, they took to the air, their planes roaring as they strafed enemy positions. Dodging and weaving, they took out targets with deadly accuracy, their professionalism shining through each and every action.
e71ad22eed10d8f6f8242f67695b215f.jpg

The thirty second air combat of Flight Lieutnant Sattar Alvi showcased the bravery and skill of Pakistani pilots in defending the Syrian airspace. In the midst of the Arab-Israel War of 1973, the Pakistan Air Force pilots flew with bravery and glory. Their planes soared through the skies, their hearts filled with determination and pride. Their mission was clear, to defend their Arab brothers against the Israeli aggression. The PAF pilots knew the stakes were high, yet they were willing to sacrifice, to do or die. With precision and skill, they took to the air, their planes roaring as they strafed enemy positions. Dodging and weaving, they took out targets with deadly accuracy, their professionalism shining through each and every action. They faced the toughest of challenges against the might of the Israeli Air Force's advanced technologies, but were undaunted; their loyalty to their Arab allies was unwavering, and their courage and determination an inspiration worth beholding. In fierce dogfights, they engaged the enemy with ferocity, taking out Israeli warplanes and forcing them to retreat without losing a single aircraft of their own. Their Arab allies hailed them as heroes, their actions inspiring a new generation of young pilots, enthralled by their professionalism and dedication.
The battle highlighted the importance of having a well-trained and equipped air force to deter potential aggressors. The event underlined the importance of quick reflexes, strategic thinking, and aircraft mastery in air combat, whereas the outcome of the air battle demonstrated the courage and determination of Pakistani pilots in protecting the sovereignty of a brotherly nation and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. It was truly a moment of pride for the Pakistani nation and a source of inspiration for generations to come.
Group Captain Muhammad Bahroni is working as Director Public Relations at Directorate General Public Relations Air Force.
E-mail: bahroni_riyadi@yahoo.com


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666730630892384257
Click to expand...

Is DGISPR saying the "country returning to stability" after Vote of No Confidence also classified as fake news?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514558369742393344
 
Bro, dont mind but these kind of posts / articles are not gonna work and make the PA win back its respect which they lost thanks to Bajwa and then Asim Whiskey.

Better to remove oneself from political engineering and this resign of terror and let the ppl of Pakistan select their leadership.

The jinnah house card, shuhada card, israeli card, this car and that card, all have failed and will fail.

Better let the ppl decide rather then politicians manufactured in GHQ.
 

Similar threads

Signalian
Pakistan Army’s Contributions to the Education Sector
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
Signalian
Military College Murree: Nurturing Heroes' Legacies through Education and Empowerment
Replies
1
Views
274
Vortex
Vortex
Signalian
Pakistan Army Outreach Program to Premier Institutions
Replies
1
Views
676
brational
brational
C
Command and Staff College Quetta (1977-2014) Study by Colonel David Smith (US Army)
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
Reichmarshal
Reichmarshal
Signalian
The Nightingales of Pakistan: Armed Forces Nursing Services
Replies
8
Views
426
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom