Helicopters of Pakistan Air Force

Helicopters of Pakistan Air Force


1625005591957.png




Alouette-III-5412-Pakistan-AF-1986



1625005664437.png



Alouette-III-1996-Pakistan-AF-1988




1625005723539.png



Alouette-III-1288-Pakistan-AF-1989
 
'PAF CSAR Platform'

Pakistan Air Force has Integrated AW-139 Multipurpose Helicopters with SAR, EO/IR & Ultra Lightweight FLIR Suit and now helicopters are more capable to conduct round the clock SAR & CSAR operations. The induction of AW-139 has increase the SAR range of Pakistan air Force.


1626206163377.png
 
The Aérospatiale Alouette III (French for Lark) is a single-engine, light utility helicopter developed by Sud Aviation and later manufactured by Aerospatiale of France.

The Alouette III is the successor to the Alouette II, being larger and having more seating. Originally powered by a Turbomeca Artouste IIIB turbo shaft engine, the Alouette III is recognised for its mountain rescue capabilities and adaptability.

Simultaneously with acquisition of Mirage IIIs Pakistan purchased 35 Alouette III helicopters and still uses them for search and rescue (SAR) duties, liaison and VIP-transport. It has a crew of two pilots and can accommodate 5 passengers.


1634757676498.png





1634757710740.png
 

