What's new

Hamas announces 4 day truce, prisoner exchange deal

Darius77

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 28, 2019
Messages
679
Reaction score
-9
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Hamas announces 4-day truce agreement, prisoners exchange deal​


  • ByAl Mayadeen English
  • Source: Al Mayadeen + Agencies
  • Today 05:19

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announces it has reached a mediated deal for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.



A four-day humanitarian truce has been reached between Hamas and the Israeli occupation under Qatari and Egyptian mediation, the Palestinian Resistance movement announced in a statement early on Wednesday morning.


Hamas said that the agreement was reached following difficult and complex indirect negotiations.


The agreement involved a prisoners exchange deal and a number of clauses that will ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the entire Gaza Strip "without exception".

english.almayadeen.net

Hamas announces 4-day truce agreement, prisoners exchange deal

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announces it has reached a mediated deal for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.
english.almayadeen.net english.almayadeen.net
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
US looks isolated after opposing UN resolution on Gaza truce
Replies
5
Views
241
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
beijingwalker
The US will likely 'go to war' in Israel with air and naval power if Syria or Iran become actively involved, retired 4-star general says
Replies
0
Views
391
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Shapur Zol Aktaf
Turkey's Erdogan strikes moderate stance as Israel-Hamas war rages
Replies
7
Views
478
Trisolaran
Trisolaran
third eye
Hamas threatens hostages as Israel claims ‘full control’ of Gaza border
Replies
0
Views
405
third eye
third eye
Falcon29
Did Israel miscalculate?
Replies
1
Views
174
Falcon29
Falcon29

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom