Hamas announces 4 day truce, prisoner exchange deal

Hamas announces 4-day truce agreement, prisoners exchange deal
- ByAl Mayadeen English
- Source: Al Mayadeen + Agencies
- Today 05:19
The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announces it has reached a mediated deal for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.
A four-day humanitarian truce has been reached between Hamas and the Israeli occupation under Qatari and Egyptian mediation, the Palestinian Resistance movement announced in a statement early on Wednesday morning.
Hamas said that the agreement was reached following difficult and complex indirect negotiations.
The agreement involved a prisoners exchange deal and a number of clauses that will ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the entire Gaza Strip "without exception".
