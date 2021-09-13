What's new

HAL Tejas Mk2 to roll out next year, first flight in 2023

LCA-Mk2 to roll out next year, first flight in 2023, says scientist
Dinakar Peri
NEW DELHI, SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 21:28 IST
UPDATED: SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 21:28 IST
More teeth: An LCA jet. The Mk2 will be heavier and much more capable than the current LCA variants. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

‘Detailed design has been completed and metal cutting is to start shortly’

The configuration for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk2 has been frozen and steel cutting is expected to begin soon while configuration for the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has been frozen and preliminary design completed, a senior scientist from the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has said.
“The detailed design is complete. In fact, we are in the critical design review stage and metal cutting should start very shortly. Roll-out of the aircraft (Mk2) is planned next year and the first flight in early 2023. We are well on track to achieve these goals,” Girish S. Deodhare, Programme Director (Combat Aircraft) & Director, ADA, said at an event by the Centre for Air Power Studies and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.
Enhabced range
The aircraft features enhanced range and endurance including an onboard oxygen generation system, which is being integrated for the first time, Dr. Deodhare said.
Heavy weapons of the class of Scalp, Crystal Maze and Spice-2000 will also be integrated on the Mk2. The LCA-Mk2 will be a heavier and much more capable aircraft than the current LCA variants.

The Mk2 is 1,350 mm longer featuring canards and can carry a payload of 6,500 kg compared to 3,500 kg the LCA can carry.

In February, the Defence Ministry signed a ₹48,000-crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) to supply 83 LCA-Mk1A to the Indian Air Force. In August, the HAL signed a $716 million deal with GE Aviation of the U.S. for 99 F404 aircraft engines and support services to power the Mk-1A. The Mk2 will be powered by a more powerful GE-414 engine.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has one squadron of the LCA in initial operational clearance and deliveries of the second squadron in final operational clearance configuration are under way.
The HAL has already set up a second assembly line to ramp up production from eight aircraft a year to 16. Order for 83 Mk-1A is expected to be completed by 2028-29, Dr. Deodhare said.
Stealth aircraft
Stating that the initial design of the AMCA was started way back in 2009, Dr. Deodhare said that it would be a twin engine stealth aircraft with an internal weapons bay and a diverterless supersonic intake, which has been developed for the first time for which the design is complete.
It will be a 25-tonne aircraft with internal carriage of 1,500 kg of payload and 5,500-kg external payload with 6,500 kg of internal fuel.
On the current status of the AMCA, Dr. Deodhare said the configuration had been frozen, preliminary service quality requirements finalised and preliminary design review completed.
“We are moving to critical design review by the middle of next year with the roll-out planned in 2024 and first flight planned in 2025.”
The AMCA will have stealth and non-stealth configuration and will be developed in two phases, AMCA Mk1 with existing GE414 engine and an AMCA Mk2 with an advanced, more powerful engine to be developed later along with a foreign partner, Dr. Deodhare added.
The manufacturing and production of the aircraft will be through a special purpose vehicle, which will also have participation of private industry.
Simultaneously, the project for development of a twin-engine deck-based fighter jet meant to fly from the Navy’s aircraft carriers is also making progress. On the various programmes under way, Dr. Deodhare said there was commonality of systems and technologies.

 
Will help our aerospace industry to grow a lot!
 
Roll-out of the aircraft (Mk2) is planned next year and the first flight in early 2023

They are telling serial production will start from 2026 but 2 years more can be added (Delay).

This means it will start from 2028 onwards. Meanwhile. HAL Tejas MK1a (83 aircrafts) with ASEA radar and astra Mk2 missile over 150 KM will be delivered to IAF.
 
In a recent speech, India Air Chief Vivek Chaudhari laid out the road map of future fighter jet procurement for IAF.

Tejas-MK2 was noticeably absent in that line-up. So what is future of the procurement for Mk2 for IAF?
 
So MK-1A isn’t even flying yet, and somehow they brought MK-2 “roll-out” to 2023. And what even is a roll-out? An excuse to say the jet is out? When it’s first flight is scheduled in 2024? What good is a static jet. Lol.
 
Crimson Blue said:
In a recent speech, India Air Chief Vivek Chaudhari laid out the road map of future fighter jet procurement for IAF.

Tejas-MK2 was noticeably absent in that line-up. So what is future of the procurement for Mk2 for IAF?
Tai Hai Chen said:
Highly doubt it. Late 2020s is a more realistic schedule.
iLION12345_1 said:
So MK-1A isn’t even flying yet, and somehow they brought MK-2 “roll-out” to 2023. And what even is a roll-out? An excuse to say the jet is out? When it’s first flight is scheduled in 2024? What good is a static jet. Lol.
Tejas Mk2 expected to enter into service in 2030 along with AMCA in the similar time frame with AMCA mk2 most likely 2040.

Tejas mk1a order (73 nos) will be completed by 2030.

Tejas Mk1B: Why IAF will need to look at beyond Mk1A – Indian Defence Research Wing (idrw.org)
 
bhai pehlay fourth gen tu bana lu phir 5th gen kai baray mai lambi lambi phainkna .... ajeeb chotia qaum hai ... boasting about an aircraft which doesn't even exists in it's own airforce in more or equal than a squadron's strength ... uss aircraft kai ver 2.0 ver 3.0 ver 4.0 gen 5 niklay ja rahay hain
 
baqai said:
bhai pehlay fourth gen tu bana lu phir 5th gen kai baray mai lambi lambi phainkna .... ajeeb chotia qaum hai ... boasting about an aircraft which doesn't even exists in it's own airforce in more or equal than a squadron's strength ... uss aircraft kai ver 2.0 ver 3.0 ver 4.0 gen 5 niklay ja rahay hain
It's called a product roadmap. Also I don't see any boasting in the article. The scientist is talking about the design, specs and expected improvements.
 
STREANH said:
It's called a product roadmap. Also I don't see any boasting in the article. The scientist is talking about the design, specs and expected improvements.
No it's all boasting, and there have been a lot of roadmaps that appear to be wrong regularly. This is the mainstay of Indian media these days. The MK1A as someone else has posted hasn't even flown yet and they are claiming that the MK2 will fly before then?
 
Keysersoze said:
No it's all boasting, and there have been a lot of roadmaps that appear to be wrong regularly. This is the mainstay of Indian media these days. The MK1A as someone else has posted hasn't even flown yet and they are claiming that the MK2 will fly before then?
The pandemic caused a considerable delay in the schedule of all the development programs. A number of scientists and staff also died due to it.

Maybe the article misquoted him. But what he said was aircraft rollout, ie. final assembled aircraft coming from the hangar. The flight test for mk2 will be somewhere in 2023.

What is an aircraft rollout?. A new aircraft rollout is the… | by Boom Supersonic | Boom Supersonic

Tejas mk1a is scheduled for first flight in march of 2022 and it is basically an enhanced Tejas with EW capabilities like EL/M-2052 and Uttam AESA radar, self-protection jammer, radar warning receiver, as well as being able to mount an external ECM pod.

mk1a is more of a stop gap model, the mk2 is what the IAF requires and thus has a higher priority.
 
No seriously, what the heck is a “roll-out”? If the aircraft is not going to fly until 2023, not going to be in service until 2026 and the deliveries aren’t going to be completed until 2030, then what does that mean? Leave it to HAL invent a new term just to show that they’re doing something. I wonder what they will “roll-out”? A cardboard mock-up?
 

