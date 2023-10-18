What's new

Gulf summit with ASEAN countries in Riyadh

Riyadh meeting aims to boost GCC-ASEAN strategic cooperation before Friday’s summit​


1697668771380.jpeg

Organized by the Gulf Research Center, the meeting was attended by GCC and ASEAN representatives, members of the business community and journalists. (AN Photo/Meshaal Al-Qadeer)​

  • Chairman of the Gulf Research Center Abdulaziz Sagr: ‘There is a vast and very real potential that must be exploited’
  • Charge d’affaires of the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh Rommel Romato: ‘We can say that the GCC is an epicenter of growth and change’
RIYADH: A meeting on relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations was held on Wednesday at the Al-Faisaliah Hotel ahead of a summit involving the two blocs on Friday.

Organized by the Gulf Research Center, the meeting was attended by GCC and ASEAN representatives, members of the business community and journalists.

Among the topics discussed were political, security, and economic cooperation.

Although the GCC and ASEAN established relations back in 1990, this will be the first summit between the two blocs.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Uwaisheg, GCC assistant secretary-general for political affairs and negotiations, said: “The timing of this participation is crucial, especially in terms of the events and circumstances the region is going through.”

The main goal of this meeting is to boost strategic cooperation between leaders from the Gulf and Asia, he added.
“The trade exchange of goods (with ASEAN countries) exceeds $110 billion, representing a high portion of the volume of foreign trade between GCC countries and others,” he said.

Abdulaziz Sagr, chairman of the Gulf Research Center, told Arab News that a memorandum of understanding between the Federation of Gulf Chambers and ASEAN will enhance cooperation.

“In January of 2024, we will arrange another closed meeting between the Gulf and Asia so that there is a follow-up from the upcoming summit on Friday,” he said.

“There is a vast and very real potential that must be exploited. ASEAN occupies an important strategic location between the countries of the Arabian Gulf, the Indian Ocean, countries of Southeast China, and the China Sea.”

The Strait of Malacca, located between Indonesia and Malaysia, “is considered the second most important for oil trade after the Strait of Hormuz. This also gives great importance to the logistics for sea traffic and maritime security,” he said.

Rommel Romato, charge d’affaires of the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, said the Kingdom and GCC community “have important regional partners such as the United States, China, and Central Asia.”

Romato added: “We can say that the GCC is an epicenter of growth and change. There are a lot of changes here not only in the Kingdom but in the neighboring countries. So, this presents a lot of opportunities for everyone — not only for this region but for the world.”

He said that the Philippines is equally committed to making the proposed political and economic collaborations a reality.

“We want to promote cooperation in trade and investment, healthcare, tourism, and education,” Romato said.
He said he appreciated the fact that Saudi Arabia has provided employment to workers from Southeast Asia who need jobs and support for their families.

“We are very grateful for that. There is a need to strengthen our security cooperation,” Romato added.


https://www.arabnews.com/node/2393646/saudi-arabia


A pre-scheduled summit will be held in Riyadh..Between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the countries of Southeast Asia (ASEAN Association)..

1697668345125.jpeg

ASEAN consists of 10 countries located in Southeast Asia

1697668393332.png



The Gulf countries consist of 6 countries located in West Asia

1697668435967.jpeg



The Prime Minister of the Republic of Vietnam arrives in Riyadh
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714639979329081733

His Highness the #Crown_Prince receives, at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, and holds an official reception ceremony for his country.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714633175173910623

The President of East Timor arrives in Riyadh
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714644968436855178

The Sultan of Brunei 🇧🇳 arrives in Riyadh
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714741976426328344
 
Your Arab brothers in Palestine are being subjected to a genocide. What is this?
 
HGV said:
Indeed. They have no solidarity with their fellow Arabs - very sad.
Click to expand...

They have to expand their relationships to be relevant in a changing world. It is not like the ASEAN is the enemy of Arab or Muslim world.
 

