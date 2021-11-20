Greek/Hellenic Armed Forces Thread - Pictures, News Articles and Discussions on all Greek/Hellenic Military Affairs.

Indeed. One of the many great things about the Hellenic Military in general is the abundance of great pics.I noticed that the HAF really maintains all its aircraft very nicely and especially its F-4E Phantom II, and one tends to notice those particular aircraft because of their age. 35 aircraft, 4 of which came from the Luftwaffe and so any air force that flies these birds has to really put in extra work to keep those things performing safely. I mean, production of the F-4 Phantom really began in 1961, and by the mid-1990s, most countries that were flying these birds began retiring them. But some air forces such as the Japanese Self Defense Force and I think a few others still operate them as frontline fighters and I'm guessing that many of those still flying today were much later builds that don't have hours piled up on them from the late 60's lmao!But another great thing about the HAF is the way they fly these things. Fly them like they stole them! (that's just a saying) but basically it means fly them hard like they're meant to be flown! Good example here.Had my hands on a bunch of recent amazing HAF Mirage 2K pics but lost them! I'll find them.