Govt working to bring entire country under rail connectivity, minister says​

​

Govt working to bring entire country under rail connectivity, minister says Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon on Saturday said that the present Government has been relentlessly striving for expansion and modernisation of rail lines to bring the entire country under rail connectivity. The minister said railway is a national asset and termed it as the best mode of easy and

Published :Oct 14, 2023 10:20 AMUpdated :Oct 14, 2023 10:34 AMRailway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon on Saturday said that the present Government has been relentlessly striving for expansion and modernisation of rail lines to bring the entire country under rail connectivity.The minister said railway is a national asset and termed it as the best mode of easy and safe transportation even in any natural disaster.The Railway Minister made the remark in a press briefing after visiting alignment (Bridge no-10) of the Khulna-Mongla Railway project from Fultala Railway Station to Mohammadnagar Railway Station this afternoon.Sujon said it will help to play a vital role in the development of economy of the country’s south-western region.“Connectivity between Bangladesh with India, Nepal and Bhutan will enhance and the three foreign countries will get benefits with the export and import of products at a cheaper cost by using the rail lines,” he said.He, however, said after opening Khulna-Mongla Railway line, huge employment will be created, the tourism sector will flourish side by side the country will fetch huge revenues.The construction work of 5.13 kilometres long Railway line on Rupsha River was 100 per cent completed while 98.05 per cent has been completed from Fultola Station to Mohammadnagar Station, said the minister adding that the remaining works will be completed by October 31.He also said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate Khulna-Mongla Railway line on November 9.Secretary of Railway Ministry Dr Md Humayun Kabir, Project Director Md Arifuzzaman, Acting deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar Maitra, Chief engineer of the project Ahmed Hossain Masum, additional chief engineer Md Ariful Islam, among others, were present.Khulna-Mongla Railway line project is being implemented by Indian organizations -Larsen, Tarbo and Irkon.Besides, the project has nine platforms, 107 small bridges and nine underpasses.The construction work of 91-kilometre-long Fultala-Mongla double rail line is being completed at a cost of Taka 42.61 billion (Tk 4,260.89 crore).Later, the Minister also visited Mongla Railway station.