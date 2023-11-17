What's new

France24: Vietnam's first class education system boasts top-notch students

While Vietnam remains a developing country, it boasts one of the best education systems in the world. According to data from the World Bank, Vietnamese students outperform not only their peers in nearby Malaysia and Thailand, but also those in wealthier countries such as Britain and Canada. Vietnamese students’ top-notch performance is often attributed to the ruling communist party’s heavy emphasis on education. Mélodie Sforza, Aruna Popuri, Justin McCurry and Pham Cong Dung report.

Focus - Vietnam's first class education system boasts top-notch students

