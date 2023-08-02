What's new

France loves its frogs’ legs. But for Indonesia and Vietnam, that’s becoming a problem

Viet

Viet

Jun 18, 2012
29,040
0
Viet Nam
Germany
A Helen’s Flying Frog perches on a branch in a nature reserve in Vietnam in 2009. France imports more than 2,500 tonnes of frogs’ legs from abroad every year to satisfy demand. Photo: Australian Museum Handout via Reuters

Asia / Southeast Asia

  • Frogs’ legs are particularly popular in France and Belgium. But in Southeast Asian nations that supply the delicacy, the picture is murkier
  • Key frog species are declining rapidly in both Indonesia and Vietnam, as traders strive to keep up with frog-loving Europe’s demand

When we think of French cuisine, the first thing that comes to mind, other than snails and foie gras, is probably frogs’ legs.

You can order frogs’ legs at most restaurants in France, where they are often served fried to a crisp and seasoned with garlic.

French people eat some 4,000 tonnes of the traditional dish every year.

But although the French Agriculture Ministry counts frogs’ legs as culinary heritage in the eastern region of Bourgone-Franche-Comté, most of them come from abroad.


Western-style baked frogs’ legs. In France, edible frog species have been protected for decades. Photo: Shutterstock


In France itself, edible frog species have been protected for decades. There are strict regulations on how many can be caught, in France and throughout most of the European Union.

In Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, grass frogs are allowed to be caught and killed under certain conditions between the end of February and April, the time in which they come to the ponds to reproduce.

However, France imports more than 2,500 tonnes of frogs’ legs from abroad every year to satisfy demand. The dish is also popular in Belgium.

But hungry frog-eaters in Europe are causing trouble in supplier countries. Indonesia is the largest exporter of frogs’ legs, and Europe’s appetite for the delicacy not only threatens the population of rare frog species, but also the balance of ecosystems.


The solution: raising millions of frogs in Vietnam

 

