France loves its frogs’ legs. But for Indonesia and Vietnam, that’s becoming a problem

- Frogs’ legs are particularly popular in France and Belgium. But in Southeast Asian nations that supply the delicacy, the picture is murkier
- Key frog species are declining rapidly in both Indonesia and Vietnam, as traders strive to keep up with frog-loving Europe’s demand
When we think of French cuisine, the first thing that comes to mind, other than snails and foie gras, is probably frogs’ legs.
You can order frogs’ legs at most restaurants in France, where they are often served fried to a crisp and seasoned with garlic.
French people eat some 4,000 tonnes of the traditional dish every year.
But although the French Agriculture Ministry counts frogs’ legs as culinary heritage in the eastern region of Bourgone-Franche-Comté, most of them come from abroad.
Western-style baked frogs’ legs. In France, edible frog species have been protected for decades. Photo: Shutterstock
In France itself, edible frog species have been protected for decades. There are strict regulations on how many can be caught, in France and throughout most of the European Union.
In Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, grass frogs are allowed to be caught and killed under certain conditions between the end of February and April, the time in which they come to the ponds to reproduce.
However, France imports more than 2,500 tonnes of frogs’ legs from abroad every year to satisfy demand. The dish is also popular in Belgium.
But hungry frog-eaters in Europe are causing trouble in supplier countries. Indonesia is the largest exporter of frogs’ legs, and Europe’s appetite for the delicacy not only threatens the population of rare frog species, but also the balance of ecosystems.
France loves frogs’ legs. For Indonesia and Vietnam, that’s becoming a problem
In Southeast Asian nations that supply the delicacy, key frog species are declining rapidly to keep up with European demand.
