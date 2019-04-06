ghazi52
Fish farming in Pakistan
National Aquaculture Sector Overview
Catla catla ), rohu (Labeo rohita ), mrigal (Cirrhinus mrigala ) and common carp (Cyprinus carpio ). More recently, two fast growing species, the grass carp (Ctenopharyngodon idellus ) and silver carp (Hypophthalmichthys molitrix ), have been introduced for culture under modern polyculture systems to increase the fish yield per unit area. These two species have good economic values; have gained a reputation and became popular amongst the producers as well as consumers. Two species of trout namely brown trout (Salmo trutta ) and rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss ) are cultured in NWFP, AJK and NA.
Practices/systems of culture
The organisation of the Provincial Fisheries Departments was very poor at the beginning of aquaculture activities during 1980s and to some extent is still in a similar position in Balochistan and KP provinces. With the exception of a pilot shrimp farm in Sindh and one pilot trout culture facility in KP, virtually all aquaculture in Pakistan consists of pond culture of various carp species.
The quality of carp pond design and construction is highly variable, some commercial farms are well built and managed, however, many more are in need of technical and management assistance.
Carp are cultured in earthen ponds utilising extensive polyculture farming systems with very little inputs; in some farms semi-intensive culture has also been adopted. A combination of five or six of the three indigenous species of major Indian carps as well as 3 exotic species of Chinese carps are cultivated in the ponds. On a typical farm in Pakistan, the ratio of the warm water species stocked on the farm is as follows: catla (10-20 percent), rohu (30-35 percent), mrigal (15-20 percent), grass carp (15-20 percent) and silver carp (15-20 percent).
The intensive culture of these species has not yet been adopted so far, the major impediment to this development being the non-availability of low cost feed and to some extent the non-availability of intensive fish farming technology. The productivity of carp farms show marked differences across the various provinces with Punjab having the highest per unit production followed by Sindh and KP.
Cold water aquaculture provides a unique opportunity in the mountainous areas of KP, Balochistan, AJK and GB. Presently two species, brown trout and rainbow trout, are being produced and cultured successfully for use in sport fishing activities. The intensive rearing of trout is practiced in commercial raceways in Swat, Dir, Chitral and Hazara in KP and in AJK and GB.
