Fish farming in Pakistan

Production and culture of trout . A review.

1. INTRODUCTION



2. BROWN TROUT (Salmo trutta)











گلگت بلتستان میں ٹراو ٹ مچھلئ انس سو چھ 1906 میں Iنگریز پو لیٹیکل ایجنٹ اے ایف بروس ںے سر ی نگر اور یو رپ سے منگوا ئے تھے ۔ ٹرواٹ مچھلی کے انڈے ڈ بو ں میں پیک کر کے گلگت بلتسان پہنچا ئے گئے ۔ جہاں صا ف اور ٹھنڈے پا نی کے ندئوں کا انتخاب کیا گیا ۔ اور ان انڈوں کی افزا ئش پھنڈر ۔ گا ر گہ نالہ ۔ سئی نا لہ ۔ سنگل نا لہ ۔ گلمتی نا لہ ۔ بتھر یت نالہ اوردلنا ٹی نا لہ میں کی گئی ۔ یہ سلسلہ ا نس سو سترہ 1917 کےپو لیتیکل ا یجنٹ سی ۔ اے سمیتھ تک جار ی رھا ۔ س دس سال کے عر صے میں اس مچھلی کی افزا ی ئیش میں ز بر دست کا میا بی ہو ئی ۔ ٹراو ٹ مچھلی کی خا صئیت یہ ہے کہ یہ ٹھنڈے او شفاف پا نی میں رہنے کو تر جیح دیتی ہے ۔ا س لئے یہ گر میو ں میں دریا کے رخ کے مخا لف سمت میں سفر کر تی ہے ۔ اور ا نچا ئی کی طر ف سفر کر تی ہے ۔ گلگت بلتستان میں براون یا بھورا اور رینبو یا ست رنگی ٹراو ٹ کی نسل پا ئی جا تی ہے ۔ اس کا شمار مز یدار مچھلئیوں میں ہو تا ہے ۔ بد قستی سے ہمارے کچھ نا دان دوست اس مچھلی کی بے در یغ شکار سے ا کی نسل کشی پہ تلے ہوے ہیں ۔ شکار ضرور کر یں مگر با رود یا نیٹ کا استعما ل کرکے قتل عام اور نسل کشی نہ کر یں ۔ بشکر یہ ڈا کٹر اسد رحمان



3. TROUT IN QUETTA



4. RECOMMENDATIONS



The paper gives the history of the introductions of brown trout and culture of rainbow trout in KP and GB. There are 738 km of rivers with trout, 8 state run hatcheries, 18 private hatcheries and 28 private trout farms, the estimated production of which is 162 120 tons per year.Pakistan is a country of a great variety of landscapes and environmental conditions. This variety of habitats is especially remarkable in the KP. In addition, there is a critical contrast between winter and summer seasons. The rivers and streams are deep or shallow, clear or muddy, cold or warm, fast or slow and may have stony, sandy or muddy bottom and rich or scanty vegetation along the banks. Suitable species were designed by nature itself for this region.The trout fishery of Pakistan prevails particularly in the KP and GB, where two species of trout, though exotic in origin, have established themselves in rivers of this province. They are brown trout (and rainbow trout (OThe species was introduced in Gilgit from Europe by political officers in 1906. It has large scales, thickly spotted dark and red spots on the sides. The body is short but stout, suitable altitude for its culture is about 1 000 m above sea level. The fish becomes adult after two years and breeds in natural waters. In hatcheries it can be made to spawn by stripping which is quite successful. Its fecundity is about 1 500 eggs. Due to low temperature, its incubation period extends from 40 to 70 days. In Saif-ul-Maluk Lake (Kaghan Valley) the fish has reached 7 kg. Trout is a tasty fish, sometimes considered a delicacy. It is also a game fish caught with zeal by anglers. It usually reaches a total length of about 45 cm. Being carnivorous, the fish feeds upon a variety of aquatic animals including small fish.The major districts in Gilgit and Skardu. The major fishery of this area is brown trout. It was introduced there in 1908. Now it is established, mainly supporting sport fishing. Trout in Gilgit was first introduced in 1906 and has been established there since then. In 1963 more eyed ova were introduced from the Shinu hatchery, Kaghan Valley, hatched and also established a fish stock.Trout culture began in KP in 1928, when brown trout was first brought from Kashmir and kept in a nursery tank in the Shinu hatchery. In 1930 it was introduced in Swat and Chitral by H.R. Hay, Political Agent, Malakand, and by Captain B. Woods Ballard, Assistant Political Agent, Chitral, respectively, but did not succeed as the total stock died. Later some efforts were made again in both areas but could not achieve the objectives. Thereafter the matter was dropped for seven years. In 1946 Maj. B. H. Cobb, Political Agent, Gilgit, initiated more introductions with about 120 adult brown trout stocked directly in the Lutkoh River, Chitral. They self-reproduced and established a good population. At present this valley is unique for trout angling. Introductions elsewhere, including Swat, were unsuccessful. Interest in trout was revived in 1960 when a fully fledged project was approved and implemented by the Fisheries Department of the KP. In 1961, a trout hatchery was constructed at Madyan, Swat, and trout were imported from Kaghan. The first breeding was conducted in January 1962 and the resultant fry were stocked in the upper reaches of the Swat River, which proved successful.There are brown trout hatcheries at Hosho, Kargah and Chilas in Gilgit and Skardu areas.Trout was introduced to Quetta from Kaghan in 1953. Since then the nearby Karez reservoir and other waters have been regularly stocked with fry and fingerling obtained from the local hatchery at Urruk. It has been suggested to introduce trout culture in Ziarat Valley.Based upon the observation made at the Madyan Trout Hatchery, Swat, rainbow trout have a better potential than brown trout. It is better growing, tolerates crowding and water temperature fluctuations well.