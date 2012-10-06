First Deep Sea Fishing Trawler Made in Bangladesh

What's new

Western Fishers launches first deep-sea fishing trawler

Friday, October 5, 2012
Business
Western Fishers launches first deep-sea fishing trawler

The country's first deep-sea mid-water fishing trawler, built by Western Fishers Shipyard Ltd, is pictured in Chittagong.Photo: Western FisherS
Staff Correspondent, CtgWestern Fishers Shipyard Ltd (WFSL) has launched its first deep-sea mid water fishing trawler recently.

WFSL -- a joint venture between Western Marine Shipyard and Fishers Shipyard Ltd -- is the first shipyard in Bangladesh to build such a trawler.

The 42-metre vessel -- FT Agro Food-1 -- has a freezing capacity of 300 tonnes of fish, Western Marine said in a statement.

It has a draft of 4.3 metres and is equipped with an engine of 1,850 BHP, a generator of 800 kilowatt, an anti roll-tank, a Kaplan propeller, a Kort nozzle, a bulbous bow and a bollard pull.

The vessel has a pulling capacity of 26 tonnes, according to the statement.

Unlike other imported fishing trawlers, FT Agro Food-1 has been customised following a design from Iceland to operate in the rough weather of the Bay of Bengal, said Sakhawat Hossain, managing director of Western Marine.

The trawler has a hi-tech refrigeration system, including a processing deck, a slurry ice machine, a chilled water maker, a blast freezer and a store freezer, which will keep stored fishes fresh, said A Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of WFSL.

New jobs will be created if WFSL secures orders to build such trawlers that were previously imported mainly from China and Thailand, according to the statement.
 
Here are some pictures of the deep-sea fishing trawlers by western marine:

image_283_59522.jpg


launch-Small.jpg


bangladesh-wfsl-completes-construction-of-its-first-deepsea-trawler-154.jpg


Bangladesh-Western-Fishers-Starts-Construction-Work-of-Three-More-Fishing-Trawlers.jpg
 
I think, Agro Food is a BD company. Pakistan may have also a company with the same name. Thanks, Mig-35 for posting the beautiful photographs of the fishing trawler. However, I wonder why the BA should induct that Khulna class tow boat to transport its troops when all the BD shipbuilding companies are capable to build far and far better ships. Any govt owned companies are not innovative because people working there get their salaries with putting no efforts to their jobs. BN should ask our private shipbuilders to build all our missile or non-missile naval crafts.
 
Good news in Bangladesh's shipbuilding sector, first the Danish technology transfer agreement and now this.
 

