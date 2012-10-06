First Deep Sea Fishing Trawler Made in Bangladesh

Friday, October 5, 2012BusinessWestern Fishers launches first deep-sea fishing trawlerThe country's first deep-sea mid-water fishing trawler, built by Western Fishers Shipyard Ltd, is pictured in Chittagong.Photo: Western FisherSStaff Correspondent, CtgWestern Fishers Shipyard Ltd (WFSL) has launched its first deep-sea mid water fishing trawler recently.WFSL -- a joint venture between Western Marine Shipyard and Fishers Shipyard Ltd -- is the first shipyard in Bangladesh to build such a trawler.The 42-metre vessel -- FT Agro Food-1 -- has a freezing capacity of 300 tonnes of fish, Western Marine said in a statement.It has a draft of 4.3 metres and is equipped with an engine of 1,850 BHP, a generator of 800 kilowatt, an anti roll-tank, a Kaplan propeller, a Kort nozzle, a bulbous bow and a bollard pull.The vessel has a pulling capacity of 26 tonnes, according to the statement.Unlike other imported fishing trawlers, FT Agro Food-1 has been customised following a design from Iceland to operate in the rough weather of the Bay of Bengal, said Sakhawat Hossain, managing director of Western Marine.The trawler has a hi-tech refrigeration system, including a processing deck, a slurry ice machine, a chilled water maker, a blast freezer and a store freezer, which will keep stored fishes fresh, said A Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of WFSL.New jobs will be created if WFSL secures orders to build such trawlers that were previously imported mainly from China and Thailand, according to the statement.