F-22 \ F-35 5th Generation jets: News & Discussions
Lockheed Martin of Bethesda, Md., and the U.S. Air Force recently announced the delivery of the 195th and final F-22 to the U.S. Air Force, completing the fleet of the fifth-generation stealth fighter, winner of the 2006 Robert J. Collier Trophy. The National Aeronautic Association, in bestowing the prestigious award, made particular note of the Raptor’s prowess: Raptor pilots achieved an unheard of 80-to-1 kill ratio against “Red Air” opponents during a large-scale exercise, and scored 100 percent direct hits with air-to-ground weapons.
Lockheed Martin of Bethesda, Md., and the U.S. Air Force recently announced the delivery of the 195th and final F-22 to the U.S. Air Force, completing the fleet of the fifth-generation stealth fighter, winner of the 2006 Robert J. Collier Trophy. The National Aeronautic Association, in bestowing the prestigious award, made particular note of the Raptors prowess: Raptor pilots achieved an unheard of 80-to-1 kill ratio against Red Air opponents during a large-scale exercise, and scored 100 percent direct hits with air-to-ground weapons.
F35 is having all sorts of problems. True. But it still will be better than old Flanker designs and F series. And I think they will rectify the problems even after the induction. It will not be the best aircraft but it will be good. Plus not many countries have Su27 or later versions.F-35 defeated in air combat simulation
September 7, 2011
Part of the presentation showed a computer simulation which calculated that the F-35 would be consistently defeated by the Russian-made SU-35 fighter aircraft. The defeat calculated by the scenario also showed the loss of the F-35's supporting airborne-early warning and air-to-air refueling aircraft. The technology in the SU-35 will also see its way into growth upgrades of other SU-fighter variants used by countries like Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Vietnam.
The Russian-made T-50, PAK-FA low-observable fighter now in development is expected to be much more lethal than the SU-35 in air-to-air combat against the U.S. made F-35.
Independent air combat analysts from Air Power Australia have also stated that the F-35 is not capable of facing high end threats; that what will be delivered (if it ever arrives) will be obsolete; and that the F-35 is not affordable or sustainable.
