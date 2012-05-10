F-22 / F-35 5th Generation jets | News & Discussions.

Combat Engine Demo Plan Troubles F135 Supporters.Guy Norris/Los Angeles and Jen DiMascio and Graham Warwick/washingtonGeneral Electric and Rolls-Royce's decision to abandon their fight for an alternate engine to power the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter finally put an end to a long, politically charged battle with incumbent Pratt & Whitney. Or did it?No, the GE-Rolls F136 is not rising from the dead. But a U.S. Air Force demonstrator program, in which GE, Rolls and Pratt are competing separately to develop fuel-saving propulsion technology for combat aircraft, could conceivably produce an alternate engine sized for the JSF as early as 2020. That possibility has sent jitters through Pratt and its allies on Capitol Hill.The issue surrounds the adaptive engine technology development (AETD) program, a new effort that is rapidly gaining traction within the Pentagon because of its potential to save up to 25% in fuel burn over state-of-the-art engines. The Pentagon—which actively opposed the F-35 alternate engine plan for five years—supports the initiative run by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and sees it as a key part of an energy-saving strategy to keep the Air Force's annual fuel use below 2.4 billion gal.Sensing the longer term threat, Joseph Lieberman (I-Conn.), the senator most associated with the moves to counter the F136, is leading efforts to limit any possible impact of AETD on the F-35. But Lieberman, who leads the Senate Armed Services air-land subcommittee in charge of tactical aircraft, says he will not stop the Pentagon program aiming to develop engines that vastly improve fuel efficiency.Despite these reassurances, according to insiders, military planners are taking a dim view of what they consider political attempts to emasculate the evolution of U.S. combat engine technology for the benefit of an incumbent manufacturer. However, of more concern to Pratt is that Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter—a past critic of the company's F135 program—is thought to have asked AFRL to outline provisional schedules for making a production-standard engine available as early as 2020. This is well within the extended procurement schedule of the F-35, and early enough to make a significant impact on the production run of the F135.Yet the Air Force officially downplays any suggestion of either linking the AETD directly to the F-35 or accelerating its development to make it a possible contender before the early 2020s. Testifying to Congress earlier this year, Steven Walker, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for science, technology and engineering, said the official target for AETD is for “follow-on final design, engineering manufacturing development [EMD], and ground and flight-test qualification of a production-ready engine early in the next decade for integration into legacy and future aircraft systems.”The Pentagon has requested $214 million for the AETD in fiscal 2013. Lieberman would not divulge the details of the subcommittee's just-completed draft of the fiscal 2013 defense authorization bill, but says he is trying to “put some parameters” around the program. “I'm going to do everything I can, not to stop this program, but to make sure that it doesn't become a second engine, because that would be a waste of taxpayer money.”The F135-PW-600's FADECs will shift the motor's operating parameters, (vane positions, pressure ratio, fuel flow, nozzle ratio, etc) to provide extra 'power' to spin up the LiftFan during STO or VL situations. When you extract additional power from the engine's exhaust gasses for the LiftFan when engaged to the Low Pressure Turbine, the engine must compensate. You can't get rotational energy for the extra fan without giving up some thrust from the main engine. 'Bleeding' high pressure air from the core compressor will also lower the engine's power; not as much air is being moved through the combustion chamber, or out the rear nozzle.Say you extracted 100% of the 'power' from the exhaust gasses of a turbine engine, you'd have a turboshaft engine that makes HP not Thrust. All the power from the hot gas is taken up by the turbine, the result is a hot breeze from the exhaust but no 'push'. The 'push' was internal against the turbine blades (sometimes called buckets) and converted into rotational HP to drive something else (like a prop, rotor-head, or transmission). You may notice in a high by-pass ratio engine, there are many low pressure turbines needed to extract LOTS of HP to turn that huge fan up front. As a result the fan of such engines give most the thrust, and the core's thrust is limited due to the turbine extracting so much power from the exhaust stream.Now on to the F135-PW-100/-400