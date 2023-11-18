What's new

🏆 Elon Musk’s Starship rocket reaches space [but not orbit] for the first time [ 2x as powerful as a SaturnV 🚀]

smilingElonMusk.png


Elon Musk’s Starship rocket reaches space for the first time

Ship and main booster lost minutes into flight after topping 100km atmospheric limit
www.ft.com www.ft.com

Ship and main booster lost minutes into flight after topping 100km atmospheric limit

https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F85f0a042-d258-4e5a-bd55-8446d75dbabe.jpg
Starship launched from a base in Boca Chica, Texas, on Saturday © AP

SpaceX’s Starship rocket reached space for the first time on Saturday though both the ship and its main booster were lost minutes into the flight, dealing another setback to Elon Musk’s ambition of carrying humans to Mars.

The 400ft-tall rocket — the most powerful ever launched — left its launch pad alongside the Gulf of Mexico in Texas just after 7am local time and rose above a height of 100km, the point at which space begins, before the mishaps that affected its first failed launch in April recurred.After nearly three minutes of flight the spacecraft successfully separated from its first stage, a step further than SpaceX managed in the first test.


However the first part of the rocket, known as a super heavy booster, spun out of control and failed to return to the ground as planned.SpaceX eventually hopes to reuse both stages of the rocket to bring down the cost of flight, though it had only planned to land the booster during Saturday’s test.

The engines on the rocket’s second stage, bearing the spaceship that Nasa hopes to use to carry astronauts to the Moon later this decade, fired successfully and nearly completed their scheduled six-minute burn before SpaceX reported that it had lost contact with the craft.


Rocket size comparison

comparison.png

Note: China's most powerful rocket is on the far left (CZ-5) while SpaceX's Starship is on the far right.
 
I have watched the video, and the first stage of the rocket did explode when reaching an altitude of 90 km.

Nevertheless, it made a progression compared to the first launch.

The progression of the starship has motivated China to speed up its CZ-9 launch around 2030. :coffee:
 
