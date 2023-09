Elections to be held in last week of January: ECP

Says initial list for delimitation of constituencies will be published on September 27

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Commission said it had decided that the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies will be published on September 27The statement further said that after hearing objections and suggestions regarding the exercise, the final list will be issued on November 30.“Polls will be held in the last week of January following the completion of a 54-day election campaign programme,” the press release stated.On Wednesday, the ECP had said that a meeting with political parties will be scheduled on October 4 to discuss the code of conduct for general elections.According to a statement, the meeting will be held at its secretariat in Islamabad on October 4 at 2 pm in compliance with Section 233 of the Elections Act 2017.“In this regard, a copy of the draft Code of Conduct has also been sent to the leaders of political parties so that they can provide their feedback during the consultation,” the ECP said.Earlier this month, the ECP said it had decided to publish the list of final constituencies by November 30 . The election watchdog decided to shorten the time frame after consultation with political parties. The previous date was December 14, 2023.The National Assembly was dissolved on August 9 — a scenario which implies that the general elections are required to be held not later than November 7 this year, within the 90-day period mandated by the constitution.Article 224(2) provides that when the NA or a provincial assembly is dissolved, a general election to the assembly shall be held within a period of 90 days after the dissolution, and the results of the election shall be declared not later than 14 days after the conclusion of the polls.Earlier this month, President Dr Arif Alvi had proposed November 6 as the date for elections in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.The general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already been witnessing inordinate delay – keeping in view that both the provincial legislatures were dissolved in January this year and respective caretaker governments are since running the affairs of the two provinces.The delay in the general elections has met with criticism from some political parties, who have demanded that the elections be held as soon as possible.However, the ECP has said that it is committed to conducting a fair and transparent delimitation process and will not compromise on the quality of the delimitation plan.