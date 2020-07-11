What's new

'Dubai-like' city to be developed near Lahore

ghazi52

ghazi52

July 11, 2020

'Dubai-like' city to be developed near Lahore


685320_334793_lahore-road_updates.jpg



LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has decided to develop a “modern city like Dubai” city near Lahore over an area of more than one 100,000 acres.

According to a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given the green signal to establish “River Ravi Front Authority” for developing a “most modern city” in the north of Lahore.

The provincial government will promulgate an ordinance for the establishment of this authority with the chief minister as its chairman, read the statement.

The authority would work to develop the new city over an area of more than one 100,000 acres. It is expected that Rs5 trillion would be invested by the private sector to develop the city.

The new city will help to overcome the problems of congested traffic, water and environment in Lahore city.

A large lake and free barrages will also be built in the new city.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/685320-dubai-like-city-to-be-developed-near-lahore
 
Why not just upgrade an existing city? Maybe even a small city?

A new city won’t have the oil wealth that Dubai does but you can use that money to upgrade the municipal services of an existing city which is the one thing that stands out about Dubai that’s also achievable

If their issue is traffic then sadly Dubai has that too and it has huge public transport project going on
 
They need to build it away from Lahore, there is already too much
pollution there. They should think about other areas where there
is lesser population, places like Bhawalpur and Rajanpur areas.
 
Place Karachi under federal authority and pour that 5 trillion there!
 
This will work for the planned NRO.

Why near Lahore though? Why not near Multan?
 
Awesome, that means this project is still alive.
It's actually called the ravi riverfront urban development project
It was proposed in 2014

Lahore is the best place for it

here is a map. I have more high quality and detailed ones along with plans but they are in .html form
here it is anyways
11.jpg
 
El Sidd said:
All PMLn and PPP projects are alive and kicking. There is no need for concern
Click to expand...
It was dead until some time ago, the PM ordered its revival, look it up
but there's no doubt that infrastructure development was at its peak during PMLN
 
LimaCharlie said:
It was dead until some time ago, the PM ordered its revival, look it up
but there's no doubt that infrastructure development was at its peak during PMLN
Click to expand...
PM ordered the planned NRO.

Now you can become a halal earner by investing in real estate businesses of patwars.

Jai Malik Riaz
Jai UK Construction Companies
 
Capture.PNG


El Sidd said:
PM ordered the planned NRO.

Now you can become a halal earner by investing in real estate businesses of patwars.

Jai Malik Riaz
Jai UK Construction Companies
Click to expand...
LOL

Still, its good that he prioritised infrastructure
 
Fawad alam said:
Please govt need to plan a new city near Karachi.
Click to expand...
army is building a new city near karachi DHA city! yes because its their job to do it and for that zardari is still rulling over us!

El Sidd said:
PM ordered the planned NRO.

Now you can become a halal earner by investing in real estate businesses of patwars.

Jai Malik Riaz
Jai UK Construction Companies
Click to expand...
thaika fwo ka!
 

