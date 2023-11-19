Do you believe in a/some spiritual Guru/Sant/Saint/Pir/Baba ?

-=virus=-
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2012
- Messages
- 7,211
- Reaction score
- -44
- Country
- Location
Hi all
Just wondering, for us subcontinent lot, India and Pakistan specifically.
Here in India its fairly common for some to be bhakts (which literally translates to devotees) of some baba type (mostly) guy, but sometimes a lady saint too.
I have in my immediate, and extended family, as well as some friends etc who sorta have this strong thing about some baba/guru.. living, breathing ones, not mythological ones.
The whole holy man thing.. pretty common around here where I am at least.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru, Amma, Neem Karoli baba.. there's many
some say they're charlatans, others swear by them..
aapke waha bhi aisa kuch hai ?
batao
Just wondering, for us subcontinent lot, India and Pakistan specifically.
Here in India its fairly common for some to be bhakts (which literally translates to devotees) of some baba type (mostly) guy, but sometimes a lady saint too.
I have in my immediate, and extended family, as well as some friends etc who sorta have this strong thing about some baba/guru.. living, breathing ones, not mythological ones.
The whole holy man thing.. pretty common around here where I am at least.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru, Amma, Neem Karoli baba.. there's many
some say they're charlatans, others swear by them..
aapke waha bhi aisa kuch hai ?
batao