Do you believe in a/some spiritual Guru/Sant/Saint/Pir/Baba ?

In life we all need people to look up2, to seek advice and follow. Your first role models are always your parents, then elder siblings, teachers and slowly as you grow up you'll find more role models or people you can trust. The problem in this modern day of age is everyone is after the money, you will hardly find anyone sincere. We know the younger generation are more educated and aware but they themselves still need people to follow and listen to so they end up finding some on YouTube, Twitter, somebody they never met in their life and don't even know them but all their life is based on following them, our elders followed the babas but they met them everyday, invited them to their homes and visited them.



In Islam we have something called Ihsan, which is tasawuff or spirituality. You spend your life walking on the spiritual path. This is what Pirs means its same as Shaykhs, Ustadh etc. Its certainly a great path to follow but the issue is we have many liers who are fake and use this to make money. The point of spirituality is to purify your heart from many diseases and live your life as its your last day on earth, dont harm people, show respect to all creation, destroy your ego, remember god 24 7.