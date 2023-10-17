Direct Jannat Certificates for Patwaries

Jazzbot
Anyone who attended the below corner meeting of PML-N member is already a confirmed Jannati, and anyone who will to welcome Nawaz Sharif (a convicted criminal and an absconder) will be issued a certificate of Heaven.
Feast your eyes:
Golden opportunity for @muhammadhafeezmalik @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Fish @fisher1
On a serious note, this is direct shirk of highest order if you have basic knowledge of Islam.
