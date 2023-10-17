What's new

Direct Jannat Certificates for Patwaries

Jazzbot said:
Anyone who attended the below corner meeting of PML-N member is already a confirmed Jannati, and anyone who will to welcome Nawaz Sharif (a convicted criminal and an absconder) will be issued a certificate of Heaven.

Feast your eyes:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714196280396648863

Golden opportunity for @muhammadhafeezmalik @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Fish @fisher1

On a serious note, this is direct shirk of highest order if you have basic knowledge of Islam.
Aisa khabeeson ka khilaf na koi toheen mazab or nah he koi chabbi Wala bandar bahir nikalta ha kyn ka pecha bhata wardi Wala dalla support ker raha hota hain.
 

