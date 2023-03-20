What's new

DCS World and other Aircraft Simulator Games

I will start with F35 tutorial in Microsoft Flight Simulator

 
DCS (F22)


F-22 Raptor Release and Full Tutorial/Guide | Digital Combat Simulator | DCS |​

 

DCS F-16C Block 50 Viper Cold Start Tutorial!​



Basics of Landing in DCS! | Basic Landing Tutorial In the F-16C Viper!​

 

Flight Simulator 2022: RTX™ 3090 + INSANE REALISM Graphics Mods! Flying to Innsbruck | 4K​

 
I fly on both MSFS and DCS.

Personally I prefer MSFS because after work I prefer something more calm and less stressful 😅. My favourite planes to fly on MSFS are C172, simworks Kodiak 100, Flysimware 414 chancellor among GA aircraft; PMDG B737-800 & Fenix A320 among airliners. Generally I mostly fly airliner but not much on VATSIM again because it is a bit stressful.

In DCS I've flown Su-27, Mig-29, M2K and Mil Mi-8. But I'm not very thorough with the procedures as I barely play DCS and mostly fly solo against bots and also against ground targets.
 
I fly on both MSFS and DCS.

Personally I prefer MSFS because after work I prefer something more calm and less stressful 😅. My favourite planes to fly on MSFS are C172, simworks Kodiak 100, Flysimware 414 chancellor among GA aircraft; PMDG B737-800 & Fenix A320 among airliners. Generally I mostly fly airliner but not much on VATSIM again because it is a bit stressful.

In DCS I've flown Su-27, Mig-29, M2K and Mil Mi-8. But I'm not very thorough with the procedures as I barely play DCS and mostly fly solo against bots and also against ground targets.
lol, same

love me some GA piper cubs, cessnas 152/172 and just hop around and between random strips in the pacific north west/USA.

DCS mast hai, A-10 *both default and study module... tanks and AAA k against gun brrrrt waali gun runs :D

I think @SQ8 bhi shaukeen hain

@Windjammer .. aap ni aaye, somehow
 

DCS Beginners Guide | How To Get Started | Digital Combat Simulator | DCS |​

 

