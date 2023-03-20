DCS World and other Aircraft Simulator Games

I fly on both MSFS and DCS.
Personally I prefer MSFS because after work I prefer something more calm and less stressful
. My favourite planes to fly on MSFS are C172, simworks Kodiak 100, Flysimware 414 chancellor among GA aircraft; PMDG B737-800 & Fenix A320 among airliners. Generally I mostly fly airliner but not much on VATSIM again because it is a bit stressful.
In DCS I've flown Su-27, Mig-29, M2K and Mil Mi-8. But I'm not very thorough with the procedures as I barely play DCS and mostly fly solo against bots and also against ground targets.