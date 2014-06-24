What's new

CV-17 Shandong - Type 002 Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions

It's the time ! A new thread to share China 2nd type001A Aircraft Carrier building pics. :-)


DaLian shipyard have built a new 900ton gantry crane for China 2nd type001A A.C building !
(Left is new gantry crane, right is old for CV16)
222339ukzp3s816u1jh6dj.jpg.thumb.jpg

222239zsps9vkpmnnubpgv.jpg.thumb.jpg




China type001A A.C's hull bottom is there, behind CV16. Maybe July we will see the hull of type001A.
593b1754jw1eho5o9s0c8j21fy0zftp2.jpg

593b1754jw1eho5ofrt29j21kw158168.jpg



Rumors said type001A will be a bigger type001 CV16 A.C.
 
Larger version of the Liaoning with Steam Catapults my guess, I'm not expecting anything like the Nimitz models in the other thread until the Type 002 could be wrong.

I'll stick the thread.
 
These pictures have been around since 2012....isn't the number 16 taken already?

China Defense Blog: Ship pennant number 16
Not 2012, 2014 June CV16 return DaLian shipyard for maintain. 2nd new 900ton gantry crane for type001A, before 2014 there's only one gantry crane in DaLian shipyard. Now CV16's maintain has finished, next days CV16 will leave the yard and we will see type001A's hull.

Larger version of the Liaoning with Steam Catapults my guess, I'm not expecting anything like the Nimitz models in the other thread until the Type 002 could be wrong.

I'll stick the thread.

I'll stick the thread.
As far as i know, no catapult system on type001A ... it will be on next type002 A.C.
 
Not 2012, 2014 June CV16 return DaLian shipyard for maintain. 2nd new 900ton gantry crane for type001A, before 2014 there's only one gantry crane in DaLian shipyard. Now CV16's maintain has finished, next days CV16 will leave the yard and we will see type001A's hull.


As far as i know, no catapult system on type001A ... it will be on next type002 A.C.


As far as i know, no catapult system on type001A ... it will be on next type002 A.C.
So it is true, Type 001A will just be another larger version of the Liaoning.
 
NO catapult system??????????? NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
 

