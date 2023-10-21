PradoTLC
Crowd, rose petals; PML-N gears up to welcome supremo
Shehbaz urges supporters not to let him down; Tarar says Nawaz to land in Islamabad.
www.dawn.com
As per reports, the party also hired two aircraft to shower rose petals in Lahore upon his return.
The PML-N supremo is returning to the country after ending his four-year self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.
Responding to the bail, PTI leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi called Mr Nawaz the “new ladla”.
“Today, the one who was calling someone else [Imran Khan] ladla [favourite] has now become ladla. Nawaz Sharif, a proclaimed offender and a convict, has got permission to roam around in the country…but let me tell you neither offering of motorbikes nor paradise pass will help them as the people have rejected him and his party,” Mr Elahi wrote on X.
The PML-N has hired the services of two small aircraft to shower rose petals in Lahore for three and a half hours (between 3:00pm and 6:30pm) on Saturday.
The Civil Aviation Authority has granted permission to a private company to dedicate their planes for the purpose.