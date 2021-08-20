Concepts / Ideas for the Pakistan Navy

Bilal Khan (Quwa)
I thought I'd start a thread that discusses concepts or ideas the Pakistan Navy (PN) should pursue in the coming years.
Note: I'm open to talking about developmental ideas, recommended purchases, etc. Just keep it within reason.
For example, I was looking through some of the things Turkey's working on at IDEF 2021, and noticed STM's new 'Multi-Purpose Attack Craft' (MPAC). I think the MPAC can be a good idea of where the PN can take the FAC(M) / Azmat-class should the PN need a larger mini-corvette type of platform (via DefenceTurk).
I think we can stretch the FAC(M) to retain its AShW/LACM capacity but also add ASW capabilities. In fact, Turkey is developing its own torpedo-tube launchers for its lightweight torpedoes. We basically have an option to build a low-cost multi-mission solution to fill our littoral waters.
