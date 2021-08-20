Concepts / Ideas for the Pakistan Navy

PLATFORMS1) Carrier vessel. Ideally a small to midsized carrier, able to accommodate 20 or so jets to provide air defence to the fleet.....like the Italians of WW2 we are living in a fools paradise if we think that we don't need carriers, that land-based airpower is sufficient and they were operating in the narrow Mediterranean, not the open ocean as we are.2) SSBN. Natch. 16 or so BM's. 4-5 vessels to ensure that at least one is continuously at sea.3) 2-3 large Destroyers/cruisers, to carry the new hypersonic missile. The frigates are too small.4) Maybe adapt some smaller vessels into ASW ships.MUNITIONS1)We need more multi role missiles on ships. The Yanks have shown the way. We should try and add as many Babar CM's onto ships as possible, even if box lanchers have to be used,2) And adapt the Ra'ad for shipborne naval use, like the AGM158C LRSM is adapted from the JASSM-ER. Its already stealthy and can strike a long way over the horizon.The carrier and the ASW can be made cheaper if we use commercial hulls. For instance, PAEC makes or made large merchant ships, those can be used as the basis for a Carrier (like HMS Ocean) and I have always thought that their coastal tanker can form the basis of an excellent ASW platform.