Combat Aircraft Projects & Designs - Index in 2nd post

http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-photos-multimedia/119664-military-uav-designs.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/pakist...on-helmet-designs-helmet-mounted-systems.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/pakistan-air-force/23474-fighter-aircraft-cockpit-designs.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...aircraft-projects-designs-index-2nd-post.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...umentaries-fighter-aircrafts-dogfights-2.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-photos-multimedia/101287-military-helicopters-designs.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-photos-multimedia/98561-modern-submarine-designs.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-index-2nd-post.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-photos-multimedia/106975-tank-designs.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-photos-multimedia/124808-warship-designs.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-photos-multimedia/121866-awacs-aew-cs-aircrafts-designs.html



Introduction;
This thread is a combination of many related subjects of my interest --e.g
secret projects, un-realized projects, modern fighter's initial design proposals - to design comparisons of both pre/post cold war era fighters etc
 
Last edited:
SOME QUICK LINKS TO PROJECTS

chineses-
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-4.html#post1443456
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-28.html#post1592659
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-17.html#post1514191

ECA (European Combat Aircraft), the predecessor of the Rafale and the Eurofightereurofighter / rafale

http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-6.html#post1465816
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-12.html#post1486358

mirage
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-10.html#post1484626
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-15.html#post1487522
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-28.html#post1582569
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-12.html#post1486436
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-24.html#post1559308
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-25.html#post1561433



f16/17/18
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-12.html#post1486360
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-13.html#post1487026
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-17.html#post1526145
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-6.html#post1456429


some single engine prototypes
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-14.html#post1487133
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-14.html#post1487264
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-19.html#post1536074
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-21.html#post1537720
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-21.html#post1539029
full page http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-25.html#post1559867
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-29.html#post1595702
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-30.html#post1598667 [some also in eurofighter evolution posts]
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-7.html#post1466011
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-7.html#post1466901
http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-photos-multimedia/75408-combat-aircraft-designs-23.html

f-7
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-20.html#post1536703
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-30.html#post1598683
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-31.html#post1619070
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-31.html#post1619985
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-10.html#post1484563

jf-17
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-21.html#post1537503
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-28.html#post1581736
http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-photos-multimedia/75408-combat-aircraft-designs-30.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-31.html#post1619861
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-6.html#post1456071
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-4.html#post1440304



stealth project ATF/ ATB proposal
2pages http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-17.html#post1526133
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-21.html#post1538967
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-24.html#post1554631
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-28.html#post1592049
http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-photos-multimedia/75408-combat-aircraft-designs-29.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-10.html#post1484606
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-23.html#post1548405
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-23.html#post1552418


HF-73
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-25.html#post1559859


airplane parts / terminologies
full page http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-photos-multimedia/75408-combat-aircraft-designs-26.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-28.html#post1590554
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-31.html#post1623751
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-28.html#post1587222


lca
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-27.html#post1580754
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-28.html#post1582562

on top airintakes
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-30.html#post1596422



aircraft generations
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-4.html#post1443456

helicopters
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-3.html#post1345332
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-8.html#post1481644
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-9.html#post1483196
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-12.html#post1486247
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-12.html#post1486280
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-21.html#post1538027
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-24.html#post1555799

Experimental Passenger Orbital Aircraft/ Lifting body
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-9.html#post1483203
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-15.html#post1487443

VTOL aircraft
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-9.html#post1483176
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-13.html#post1487084



early bomber concepts
page12/13/10/14
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-30.html#post1598695
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-32.html#post1628515
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-20.html#post1536655
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-19.html#post1532440
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-12.html#post1486392
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-12.html#post1486432
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-7.html#post1469923

f-15--2D nozzels
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-11.html#post1486064

WW2 Aircraft - 1939-1941
15/16/17

flying wing
page18 mid

some wind tunnel test links
22

-----------------------------------------page 10
western strike fighters 1960s
japan 3rd gen fighters
german forward swept fighters
long range bomber concepts

-------------------------------------PAGE-6

f16
vtol-- explained above
ground attack-- mig27 soko j22, q5 , amx , f11 ,jaguar

TA-50 - LIFT Lead-In Fighter Trainer vs JF17
YF16/17/18 and jf17
carrier fighters length comp
eurofighter evolution -- names and years if click on thumbnails


---------------------------------PAGE-5

two different engines on jxx
1960s-- sukoi and mig competators --- su17,20,22-- mig21,ye152 --blackburn buccaneer
wing experimentation --f14,tornado,draken,foxbat
1950s----- dassault , mig16,17
mig25 evolution
1950s----- Pulqui_II, f86,saab-j-29 , F-84
delta wings
f35
su47


------------------------------PAGE4

fifth gen
general design concepts for a2a , a2g
new single engine fighters/trainers -- t50, fc1, f.ck1 , l15, mb346, jl9
j10/lavi , l15/mb346/yak130
mirage evolution, kifir, NAMMER , cheetah
chinese fighters
f16/17 , wing labelling
x31


------------------------------------page7 --
eurofighter evolution contin
lca , gripen size comp
f5 x29 [made by 2 f-5s] -- bearing no resemblance to super7 as indians say
the quest of the soviets for a mig21 , single engine replacement even inspiring eurofighter evolution
T-4 xb70 strategic bomber
Tactical strike fighters of the 60s [failed/operational]

ground attack
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-21.html#post1537979
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-22.html#post1542134
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-12.html#post1486668
also a table on page6

B-58 evolution
22

some indian fighters
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-12.html#post1486265
22

trainers
26/27

oblique wing
9

http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-aviation/31365-concept-design-cas-aircraft.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-aviation/73549-fundamentals-stealth-design.html

Fighter Aircraft Cockpit Designs -ive added a couple f pages here aswell
http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-aviation/23474-fighter-aircraft-cockpit-designs.html

forward wing sweep
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-8.html#post1482020
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-10.html#post1484549
misplaced my post on f16 version?
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-21.html#post1538251
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-24.html#post1554599

uav
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-7.html#post1466296

mig25 evo
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...08-combat-aircraft-designs-5.html#post1448657

Ekranoplane types
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-32.html#post1628502
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-12.html#post1486309

j15 vs su33
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-21.html#post1537370

postwar russian fighters other than su and migs--
http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...8-combat-aircraft-designs-23.html#post1546035

su27/30 - j11 versions
http://www.defence.pk/forums/air-wa...ts-designs-index-2nd-post-36.html#post1698859


index till post date 03-31-2011
 
Last edited:
these kind of informational threads are in many good forums and i would like to start one here ... i hope you guys will pitch in !


MY INITIAL COMPARISON PICS UNFORTUNATELY CAN BEE SEEN ONLY VIA ******* ACCOUNT--- THIS CHANGE HAS HAPPENED RECENTLY
Some fighter designs-- enjoy

http://dc242.*******.com/img/9y2r_9iA/0.2669457245270288/2877090142_526cba2cfe.jpg


http://dc242.*******.com/img/le1HN5mu/0.12305185276026387/MiG21-007.jpg

http://dc218.*******.com/img/IrO0vMHF/0.8973760240744582/j8ii_schem_01.gif


http://dc218.*******.com/img/r_A88ItP/0.9704472528211633/fc-1_new.jpg


plz bear with me while i upload the images -)

http://dc256.*******.com/img/fpEjZYgN/0.7522799021657179/111222333.jpg

http://dc251.*******.com/img/Z9KYDeHb/0.04187206729485882/800px-Kfir_C-2_0007.jpg


http://dc251.*******.com/img/BtfMA89a/0.9711158867253291/20091019_11a18b2c88d077a48fc12.jpg
 
http://dc218.*******.com/img/OOVnd0h7/0.40926052103955024/f16_jf17.jpg


http://dc281.*******.com/img/9eDXyRfX/2-j10_schem_04.jpg

http://dc218.*******.com/img/q4aFumC_/0.6550464693234247/28805004.png

http://dc281.*******.com/img/hzjxAgVH/1-f16_4_3.png


some more on the way

http://dc251.*******.com/img/sryOhHom/0.5053166026389001/M29_line.jpg

http://dc230.*******.com/img/8omxdokB/0.20937155013037878/MiG-29_FULCRUM__MIKOYAN-GUREVI.png

http://dc268.*******.com/img/xWtt5tP4/0.8805719191273155/SUKHOI_Su-27_FLANKER.png

http://dc270.*******.com/img/w7m7foJB/0.5703163801881457/Sukhoi_Su-34.bmp
 
http://dc204.*******.com/img/nBESyIFG/0.5793806492944018/McDONNELL_DOUGLAS_F-A-18_HORNE.png

http://dc260.*******.com/img/j13jT4Mf/0.7757301370104164/F18_schem_02.gif


http://dc260.*******.com/img/dAZFHBSY/0.20896851064523214/MiG_144.jpg

http://dc232.*******.com/img/QpKNNxo0/0.1951525317529893/800px-Eurofighter_Typhoon_line.jpg
 
http://dc232.*******.com/img/RmU2egsB/0.6032258304902312/3veiwSu-47.jpg

http://dc232.*******.com/img/l9S2Vfcw/0.9152195801463133/316px-PAK-FA_diagram.jpg


http://dc232.*******.com/img/CZOHR0mf/0.8698349450906513/pakfa5022.jpg

http://dc185.*******.com/img/kGu-Md0Z/0.4596659457819052/ur_online.jpg

Last edited:
it will be much informational if you compare two/three designs of different aircraft in a horizontal manner(you have done it already sometimes) & make some technical conclusions. Do keep in mind the timeline of the airplanes being compared
 
im no technical person--to drive to conclusions. :no: ... there was a discussion on sabre/jf17 design , so i thought to post the pics i had saved on my pc over the years
 
http://dc127.*******.com/img/fQYJIz9s/0.3820532571625491/f15__f22.jpg

http://dc127.*******.com/img/VGCq7Ji5/0.9937114639551651/f16-f35-f22.jpg

http://dc127.*******.com/img/Sz0S3Ppy/0.9769674731473458/34691_25865.jpg
 
http://dc127.*******.com/img/wAz2fdIR/0.6957459602802041/MiGF18.jpg

http://dc196.*******.com/img/FXh0PEHK/0.6251589461542109/su-27-vs-mig-29.gif
 
pakfayf23f22f35-1.jpg - *******.com - photo sharing - download image


PAK FA & F22 kings of the modern stealth design
 
http://dc161.*******.com/download/ZwZpjBOS/tsid20101005-155923-79e9c365/pakfayf23f22f35-1.jpg
 
Storm Force said:
pakfayf23f22f35-1.jpg - *******.com - photo sharing - download image


PAK FA & F22 kings of the modern stealth design
Click to expand...

How many time will I have to tell you that you that PAK-FA is an LO aircraft, F-22 is still and will remain the undisputed Emperor of the skies.....
 
hasnain0099 said:
How many time will I have to tell you that you that PAK-FA is an LO aircraft, F-22 is still and will remain the undisputed Emperor of the skies.....
Click to expand...

why ?

could you elabrate is to why is the f22 a better model
in all aspects

Design,
weapon capabilty and so on

compare to pak-fa
 

