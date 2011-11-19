What's new

Chinese Y-9 Transport Aircraft

Chinese Y-9 Transport Aircraft

Shaanxi Y-9 aircraft is a medium sized, medium range transport aircraft produced by Shaanxi Aircraft Company in China. The aircraft was developed as a stretched version of the Shaanxi Y-8F with greater payload and range.

A prototype of Y-9 Transport Aircraft.


According to China Aviation News the first Y-9 prototype is under construction.

It is scheduled to perform its maiden flight in 2011.


After Y-9 is fully integrated into PLA tactics, we'll be ready for a major land warfare campaign against Vietnam.

china hyperpower said:
Y-9 is china's answer to C-130J.
Y-20 is china's answer to C-17.
I'll love to see the mighty Chinese power posing some "Questions" as well.With a huge economy and a dedicated regime at work it's time to think about something innovative.:)
 
Pakistan should also look into the aircraft to evaluate if it will be a fit for PAF, PN and PA or even for civilian transport use.
 
SinoChallenger said:
I think we would need Y-20 to project power deep into India. Y-9 is enough for Vietnam.
Yes, we project power using transports. Since China fly dozens of civilian airliners into India each day, they must be shaking in their boots.

Hint: psssss....I know you're slow, but it's not a bomber.
 
S10 said:
Yes, we project power using transports. Since China fly dozens of civilian airliners into India each day, they must be shaking in their boots.

Hint: psssss....I know you're slow, but it's not a bomber.
Yes, I saw many Chinese coming to India by Hongkong-Chennai daily flights. Oh God they have penetrated to 2000 km deep to South in India. :help:
 
SinoChallenger said:
I think we would need Y-20 to project power deep into India. Y-9 is enough for Vietnam.
To be honest, warmongers suck. Do you love seeing something like C-130 or Agni is more than enough for China? Come on my fellow Chinese bro, lets talk in a civil manner.
 

