What's new

Chinese Inner Mongolia per capita GDP reached $13,470, surpasses World Bank's high-income threshhold in 2021

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
59,646
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
全区2021年经济增长情况
第七次人口普查数据显示，内蒙古自治区常住人口约为2404.9万人，比第六次人口普查时减少了66万人。 以最新的常住人口数量为基数计算，内蒙古自治区2021年人均GDP约为8.53万元。

Chinese Inner Mongolia per capita GDP reached ￥85,300 （USD13,470$）, World Bank definition of a high-income country ($12,695), Inner Mongolia's per capita GDP surpassed high-income threshhold.

hohot.jpg
 
Last edited:
Area: 1.18 Million square meters, over 3 times the size of Japan
People : 5,810,000 ethnic Mongols live in Chinese Inner Mongolia, more than twice of 2,800,000 Mongols living in Republic of Mongolia. The real home for ethnic Mongol people.
Economy: GDP: 2051.42 Billion Yuan, ( $324 billion), is over 18 times of the GDP of the Republic of Mongolia
Per capita GDP is above the Chinese average

4dfce551e3bb918b1db155b8350012094d3d0f36.jpg
48ac4d27cf4e4bbfa58127b09737bac3.jpeg
20150714092508999.jpg
KDK_1341-Version-2.jpg
wKgBEFtEbU6AVee6AAwfVl8NZmQ95.jpeg
wKgBEFtEePWAUfwfAApV_XZ_74s94.jpeg
3ea2b7c08c224c3c909e24c63de9d0f6.jpeg


Wulanbutong-Mongolie-Interieure.jpg
e8dec80e5c6f451c161a9b7a90c364c9.jpg
19e5b7e0cf764113935197b50615742c.jpg
46eaa22921144f9c8c40b5dcb6511726.jpeg
Y7GAHgF.jpg
CXCMdaB.jpg
751b04fe7cd44531a59b1486863f3ba7.jpeg
20160726161405_256934116.jpg
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker said:
Area: 1.18 Million square meters, over 3 times the size of Japan
People : 5,810,000 ethnic Mongols live in Chinese Inner Mongolia, more than twice of 2,800,000 Mongols living in Republic of Mongolia. The real home for ethnic Mongol people.
Economy: GDP above the Chinese average per capita wise , total GDP is about 30 times of the Republic of Mongolia

View attachment 812043View attachment 812044View attachment 812045View attachment 812046View attachment 812047View attachment 812048View attachment 812049

View attachment 812050View attachment 812051View attachment 812052View attachment 812053View attachment 812054View attachment 812055View attachment 812056View attachment 812057
Click to expand...
In 2021, Mongolia's per capita GDP is US $4300. They have also entered the ranks of middle-income countries.
 
They have lots of coal mines and too little people -- a Saudi of China.
 
KampfAlwin said:
When Inner Mongolia is far richer and more developed than actual Mongolia. Lol
Click to expand...
It's a life example of how the same people fare under different governments, the west accuses China of "persecuting" people in Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mongolia, we can see how this " persecution" turns out to be.
Some PDF users and "analyst" believe Xinjiang and Tibet would have been more developed and wealthy without China's "exploitation".
 
Last edited:
Maybe china should invite the outer mongolians to fill population decline and finally hold a referendum when Mongolia gets pro china rather than pro russia, for re union with inner mongolia.Not annexation but a referendum.Undo soviet legacy.
 
vi-va said:
Actual Mongolia is Inner Mongolia. Outer Mongolia tribes were Genghis Khan slaves and vassals.
Click to expand...
You should see the tone-deaf Mongolian nationalists on social media. They fantasize claiming and reuniting with Inner Mongolia, with them leading it as if they would be the dominant one in this 'marriage' lmao.
 
beijingwalker said:
Area: 1.18 Million square meters, over 3 times the size of Japan
People : 5,810,000 ethnic Mongols live in Chinese Inner Mongolia, more than twice of 2,800,000 Mongols living in Republic of Mongolia. The real home for ethnic Mongol people.
Economy: GDP: 2051.42 Billion Yuan, ( $324 billion), is over 18 times of the GDP of the Republic of Mongolia
Per capita GDP is above the Chinese average

View attachment 812043View attachment 812044View attachment 812045View attachment 812046View attachment 812047View attachment 812048View attachment 812049

View attachment 812050View attachment 812051View attachment 812052View attachment 812053View attachment 812054View attachment 812055View attachment 812056View attachment 812057
Click to expand...

Ah - what a wonderful place with rich colorful traditions and history.

I remember watching a documentary on this region on TV and one feature was the auspicious dancing crane, a symbol of longevity in China.

iu
iu


001ec94de606141b889f0a.jpg


iu


iu


iu
 
KampfAlwin said:
When Inner Mongolia is far richer and more developed than actual Mongolia. Lol
Click to expand...
Outer Mongolia was originally carved out of China by the Soviet Union to create a buffer zone, and the ROC government was too weak to stand up to the Soviets.Mongolians who did not want to follow the Soviet Union fled to China's interior, and Mongolia was dominated by Slavic Mongolians. Only recently have they begun to return to the original Mongolian language.
 
You should see the losers from Mongolia on Reddit constantly talking shit about how Inner Mongolians are oppressed.

They live in a literal shit hole and they think their cousins need rescuing.
 
Yes, Inner mongolia is rich.

Because it has lots of mineral resource and little people.

But obviously there is more than that to the story of their success.

Because going up north in the Republic of Mongolia has even more resource and less people, and yet they are a lot poorer than Inner mongolian.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
A woman in Inner Mongolia jumped off the building, her daughter rushed out of the house and was blocked by a metal door
Replies
4
Views
750
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Song Hong
Jiang Zemin pass away
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Beidou2020
B
Mista
How Will China Fare With Covid? ‘Meaningless’ Data Clouds the Picture.
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
3K
flowerfan2020
F
DF41
China is now fearless drawing red lines with US and no longer can be bullied.
Replies
3
Views
472
Sandwalk
Sandwalk
vi-va
China Foreign Affairs: The State of Democracy in the United States 中国外交部：美国民主情况
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
5K
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom