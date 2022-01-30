Chinese Inner Mongolia per capita GDP reached $13,470, surpasses World Bank's high-income threshhold in 2021

beijingwalker
全区2021年经济增长情况
第七次人口普查数据显示，内蒙古自治区常住人口约为2404.9万人，比第六次人口普查时减少了66万人。 以最新的常住人口数量为基数计算，内蒙古自治区2021年人均GDP约为8.53万元。
Chinese Inner Mongolia per capita GDP reached ￥85,300 （USD13,470$）, World Bank definition of a high-income country ($12,695), Inner Mongolia's per capita GDP surpassed high-income threshhold.
