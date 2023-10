Bleek said:



@tower9 I think China might already have been infiltrated by the Zionists, I mean it logically doesn't make sense it was able to become a significant threat without internal Zionist subversion or control. What do you think? @GreatHanWarrior Is China the final bastion of true independence in the world? Click to expand...

How is China controlled by the Zionists when it is taking positions against Israel?I think the reason why China was able to develop quietly for many decades was because they allowed the foreign capitalists to make money there, they kept a low profile and the west underestimated how quickly China would develop.However for the last six years China has been the primary target of the western deep state and media. I don’t know how you would be conclude they are controlled by Zionists if they are constantly being attacked by the Zionists.If any East Asian country is owned by the Zionists it is South Korea. Their media has basically copied American media, their population has largely converted to cult like evangelical Christianity and they are occupied by the US.