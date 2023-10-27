What's new

China's EV market is at least 5 to 10 years ahead of Japan's, says auto consultancy

Sony and Honda AFEELA looks like Robocop's car.
1698377626214.png

But I fear the end product won't look like this.

Oh well, I'm more of a mini-car person anyway.
 
I think, time might have come when Japan, Korea, Singapore etc would now start copying Chinese technologies :-)
and China may easily 'feed' these 3 countries also :-)
 
Stranagor said:
Japan is coming to dominate slowly, but surely.


Japan's automakers unveil EVs galore at Tokyo show to catch up with Tesla

Toyota, Honda, Nissan and other Japanese automakers are serious about rolling out battery electric vehicles to catch up with the world's frontrunners like Tesla and BYD
Japan has failed in all digital products. From phone to AI. Japan will definitely fail in digitalized cars. I don't know where your confidence on Japan came from.
 
KAL-EL said:
Never underestimate Mighty Japan!
In my opinion, Toyota still has the change.

But not the other brands.

If the other brands still exist, they will become small brands.

kankan326 said:
Japan has failed in all digital products. From phone to AI. Japan will definitely fail in digitalized cars. I don't know where your confidence on Japan came from.
Agree!

If Japan is willingly to let down their pride and using foreign countries' components, Japanese brand still has a change.

For example, Toyota can use Chinese CATL for battery and Huawei for the software part.

Remember the case of Docomo?

Because Japan was so proud of it, it won't adept quickly to embrace Android.

Japan phones get slaughtered in the international market.
 
beijingwalker said:

Japan is good at marketing.

It will create an illusion to the consumer that Japanese car is still superior.

But if you follow many news from the trustful sources, Japan situation is bad.

Japan is rejecting EV, and despite of all the marketing, do you think they can do it by themselves in 1-3 years?

The problem is not just about the battery, but software as well.


As I say in other thread, young Japanese are lazy.

EV spotlight supposed to be owned by Japan, not Tesla nor China.

Japan has been researching and developing EV car for decades, autonomous driving, etc... but what is the result?

When Tesla released EV and got attention worldwide, I wonder if Japan didn't see and know about it?

Lazy perhaps, or way too stubborn.


Kodak and Nokia moments?
 

