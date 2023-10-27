beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 64,589
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Japan is coming to dominate slowly, but surely.
Japan's automakers unveil EVs galore at Tokyo show to catch up with TeslaToyota, Honda, Nissan and other Japanese automakers are serious about rolling out battery electric vehicles to catch up with the world's frontrunners like Tesla and BYDabcnews.go.com
China is fake news. Don't worry.Japan is coming to dominate slowly, but surely.
Japan's automakers unveil EVs galore at Tokyo show to catch up with TeslaToyota, Honda, Nissan and other Japanese automakers are serious about rolling out battery electric vehicles to catch up with the world's frontrunners like Tesla and BYDabcnews.go.com
Japan has failed in all digital products. From phone to AI. Japan will definitely fail in digitalized cars. I don't know where your confidence on Japan came from.Japan is coming to dominate slowly, but surely.
Japan's automakers unveil EVs galore at Tokyo show to catch up with TeslaToyota, Honda, Nissan and other Japanese automakers are serious about rolling out battery electric vehicles to catch up with the world's frontrunners like Tesla and BYDabcnews.go.com
Never underestimate Mighty Japan!
Japan has failed in all digital products. From phone to AI. Japan will definitely fail in digitalized cars. I don't know where your confidence on Japan came from.
That's cool.
View attachment 965563
China's EV market is at least 5 to 10 years ahead of Japan's, says auto consultancy