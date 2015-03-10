What's new

China HSR News And Information: Original Translation

A New Timetable from 20 March 2015: The Number of Passenger Trains of Nanning Railway Bureau Will Increase To 168 Pairs
时间： 2015年03月09日
3月20日起再次调图 广西旅客列车增至168对_南宁铁路局

　3月20日零时起，南宁铁路局将再一次调整广西铁路列车运行图，使全局图定旅客列车总对数增至168对，其中动车组列车图定开行对数增至107.5对，占总对数比达64.0%。动车组列车的再一次加密开行，为广大旅客出行提供更多、更便利的选择。
From 20 March 2015, Nanning Railway Bureau will once again renew Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region's train timetable. The total number of passenger trains (excluding trains from other railway bureau which terminate in Guangxi) will increase to 168 pairs. Among them 107.5 pairs are HSR services, which account for 64%. This timetable upgrade in HSR trains will once again provide more convenient options for passengers.

P.S. 0.5 pair means a service which only operate in one direction rather than one pair which means two opposite directions.

　　此次列车运行图调整是南宁铁路局继去年12月26日“大调图”后又一次较大规模的列车运行方案调整。动车，仍是此次“调图”的主角。数据显示，3月20日“调图”后，南宁铁路局图定开行的旅客列车总对数将由去年底的152对增至168对，增幅10.5%；其中动车组列车图定开行对数由90.5对增至107.5对，增幅18.8%。
The total train number of Nanning Railway Bureau will increase from 152 pairs of the end of 2014 to 168 pairs by 10.5%. CRH services will rise to 107.5 pairs from 90.5 by 18.8%.

　　调整方案显示，南广高铁仍是动车加开的主要线路和方向。自12月26日南广高铁全线开通以来，南广方向客流出行需求持续旺盛，动车迅速取代其他交通方式成为两广间出行的首选方式。南广方向几经安排动车加开、重联运行，但动车平均客座率仍居高不下，已成为广西高铁发展的新亮点.
From the opening of Nanning-Guangzhou HSR on 26 Dec 2014, HSR has quickly replaced other transport and become the first choice between Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Guangdong Province. The average passenger load factor remains high in spite that the number of trains have been increased for several times and two separate trains have been connected as one.

　　按线路划分，3月20日起南广方向新开行图定动车组列车7对。具体为：开行南宁～广州南D3627/8次动车1对；开行柳州～广州南D3655/6次和D3657/8次动车2对；开行南宁东～广州南D3681/2次、D3683/4次及D3685/6次动车3对；开行南宁东～深圳北G2911/2次高速动车1对。贵广方向新开行图定动车组列车2对，具体为：贵阳北～广州南D2821/2次和D2823/4次。
Another 7 pairs of CRH trains will operate on Nanning-Guangzhou HSR Line and another 2 pairs will be on Guiyang-Guangzhou HSR Line.

　　同时，自3月16日至4月6日始发站起，每日继续开行南宁东～深圳北G4231/2次高速动车；自3月20日至4月30日始发站起，安排南宁东～深圳北G2911/2次、南宁东～广州南D201/3604次、D3611/20次及南宁～广州南D3621/12次4对动车重联运行。

　　从车站角度来看，广西第11个开通高铁客运业务的县级火车站——宾阳站成为此次调图变化最大的车站。3月20日起，宾阳站将增加桂林—北海D8261次、南宁东—桂林D8218次、梧州南—北海D8282/3、南宁东—梧州南D8285次、北京西—南宁东G421次、南宁东—北京西G530次、南宁东—南京南G1504次、广州南—南宁D3616次、广州南—北海D3640/1、南宁东—广州南D2361次、南宁—广州南D3621次共计11趟停站动车组列车，使停站动车趟数增加至14趟，更好地服务当地人民群众出行
Binyang Railway Station, which is the 11th opened county-level railway station in Guangxi, will witness biggest timetable change. The number of CRH trains which stop in Binyang will grow to 14.

　　铁路部门提醒，列车运行图调整后，部分列车始发、中途到站及终到时刻有所调整，敬请广大旅客关注铁路12306网站及火车站的公告提示，以免给您的出行造成不便。
 
Guangxi's HSR Network by 2014
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 18.07.07.png


Railway Vision 2020
Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 18.08.54.png
 
Railway Flyover, Nanning City, capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 17.39.40.png


Approaching Nanning
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 17.38.02.png


Freight train
Karst landform
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 17.38.41.png


CRH380A Brothers:-)
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 17.41.09.png


380km/h-CRH380A vs Kawasaki's 250km/h-CRH2
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 17.42.54.png


Old Nanning Railway Station and CRH380A
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 17.41.57.png
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 17.43.20.png


Guangxi's railway fans. No train on this line?:o:
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 17.40.28.png
 
nice~congratulation GuangXi, this year ,A HSR will across my hometown ZunYi ,from ChongQing to GuiYang,It will link north and south china;~~~And last year ,A HSR Construction Completion in my hometown,from GuiYang to GuangZhou;
There will have six HSR build in my hometowm GuiZhou~:-)
 
hulk_lou said:
nice~congratulation GuangXi, this year ,A HSR will across my hometown ZunYi ,from ChongQing to GuiYang,It will link north and south china;~~~And last year ,A HSR Construction Completion in my hometown,from GuiYang to GuangZhou;
There will have six HSR build in my hometowm GuiZhou~:-)
Good for u!
which province is China's poorest province? The answer is Guizhou. | Page 2

Old News
南广高铁客座平均利用率达92.5%
Nanning-Guangzhou HSR's Average Utilisation Rate Reach 92.5%
http://www.chnrailway.com/html/20150116/714160.shtml

据铁路部门消息，南（宁）广（州）高铁于2014年12月26日全线开通运营以来，客流量持续处于旺盛的状态，动车全程客座平均利用率高达92.5%，位居全国在运营各条高铁线路前列。

广西、广东毗邻而居，两省区间的产业合作、经贸往来、人员交流由来已久，近年来，以中国-东盟自由贸易区和泛珠三角区域合作为平台，粤桂双方在经济、社会、文化、生态等领域的联系与合作日益紧密。广东以经济发达、开放度高、市场成熟、资金雄厚、技术先进、人才众多的优势，对广西经济社会发展起到了极大辐射带动作用；而广西以其区位独特、资源丰富、山水秀美、生态优良、市场广阔、潜力巨大的特征，成为广东重要的生态水源保护地、农副产品供应地、休闲旅游目的地、劳务用工输出地和产业转移落户地。2014年10月，两省正式启动粤桂省际合作特别试验区建设，打造珠江—西江经济带增长极、西江区域生态区域共建区、省际合作机制创新新区和东西部合作示范区。

　　经济发展，交通先行，火车一响，黄金万两。然而2014年底前，两广省会间仍未有一条直通的铁路线。由南宁出发，必须向下绕行贵港、玉林，再经茂名、肇庆等地才能到达广州，全程800多公里，需要耗时13个多小时。单线、绕行、旅途时间长等客观因素，一定程度上制约了两省间经济社会的进一步发展融合。The original train called for 13 hours for 800km before 2014.

　　南广高铁自2014年12月26日全线开通运营后，每天有19对动车组列车在两省区间往返运行，基本实现两端始发站大概1个小时就有一趟动车开行，“动车公交化”趋势逐渐显现。南广高铁由南宁横向穿过贵港、梧州、肇庆直达广州，由原来的800多公里运输距离缩短到570公里，旅途时间也由原来的13个多小时压缩到现在4个多小时，大大节约了人们出行的时间成本。南广高铁也因此受到广大旅客的欢迎，俨然成为两地人员出行的首选交通方式。From 26 Dec 2014, 19 pairs of HSR trains service between Nanning and Guangzhou, shortening the whole journey from 13 hours into 4 hours.

　　南广高铁的开通运营，极大带动了两广地区的经济文化的交流和发展，形成了两广优势互补、合作共赢的局面。如旅游业增长迅速，广西北海“天下第一滩”之称的银滩、桂林“山水甲天下”等每日接待游客剧增，更有广西梧州、贺州等地开展“凭动车票景点门票打折”等优惠活动。而珠三角地区的繁华闹市、无限商机、精品美食等同样深深吸引广西民众，可以实现“早上从南宁出发，到广州喝下午茶，游珠江夜景，再返回南宁的两广一日游”。铁路客流统计数据显示，至1月7日南广高铁全线运行仅18天，已累计运送旅客69.5万人次，动车的全程客座平均利用率达到92.5%，位居全国前列。The total passenger volume was 695,000 for the first 18 days from 26 December 2014 to 7 January 2015 with average whole-distance utilisation rate of 92.5%.

The first CRH train of Nanning-Guangzhou HSR Line
26 Dec 2014
Train number D201（non-stop, 563km/3h19min, 169/202.5 yuan for 2nd/1st class)
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 20.19.05.png
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 20.18.49.png


New Nanning East Railway Station
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 19.21.08.png
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 19.13.25.png
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 19.15.00.png
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 19.13.44.png
 
Which stations in China are the busiest Top21?
Figures by Feb 2015
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 21.49.54.png

Red Top1-10 Blue Top11-21
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 22.10.28.png


The second busiest station in China
Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station
464 trains daily by Feb. 2015
屏幕快照 2015-03-11 13.41.14.png


The seventeenth busiest station in China
Hankou Railway Station (located in Wuhan City)
224 trains daily by Feb. 2015
屏幕快照 2015-03-11 13.49.38.png
屏幕快照 2015-03-11 13.43.03.png

屏幕快照 2015-03-11 13.42.21.png
屏幕快照 2015-03-11 13.49.26.png
 
The Longest 50 HSR Intervals in China
Which 50 HSR services are of the longest intervals in China?
Notice
1, Datas by the end of 2014.
2, Ranking is calculated based on different internals, i.e. If Wuhan-Harbin interval has three trains daily, they are calculated as one.
3, One service may operate on different connected lines, in other words, Through-Service.
4, Only part of the chart is translated.
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 21.28.27.png
屏幕快照 2015-03-10 21.28.56.png


Some intervals are demonstrated by different colours as below.
No.1 Red Harbin West - Wuhan (Train No.G1278, 14h9min/2446km, 879.5yuan/2nd Class)
No.10 Green Beijing South - Xiamen North (Train No.G2229, 12h45min/2239km, 829.5yuan/2nd Class)
No.30 Yellow Chengdu East - Hangzhou East (Train No.D2224 & D2264, 14h10min/1927km, 589yuan/2nd Class)
No.32 Pink Shijiazhuang - Shenzhen North (Train No.G531, 9h7min/1921km, 860yuan/2nd Class) @Yizhi
No.33 Blue Xi'an North - Guangzhou South (9 trains daily, Train No.G846,828,842,834,820,824,838,828,98, 7.5-9.5h/1910km, 813.5yuan/2nd Class) @Nihonjin1051
No.44 Pink Lanzhou West - Urumqi South (Train No.D2704 & D2701, 11h54min/1777km, 548.5yuan/2nd Class)
屏幕快照 2015-03-11 13.16.20.png
 
just saw the taggings....
AndrewJin said:
Some New CRH prototypes Under Tests
【Royer55】 铝合金车体版CRH1A-1169，江门产CRH6A-4508
CRH1A-1169
View attachment 201975 View attachment 201974 View attachment 201976

CRH6A-4508, manufactured in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province
View attachment 201977View attachment 201978
they look nice, i hope my Guangzhou East to Shenzhen line can apply these new ones soon.:)
what's the test speed? the current CRH1 is kind of slow...
 
Yizhi said:
just saw the taggings....

they look nice, i hope my Guangzhou East to Shenzhen line can apply these new ones soon.:)
Yep. These cuties are designer for intercity serves like Guangzhou-Shenzhen and Wuhan-Huangshi. Their performance is similar to metro cars, easily speeding up and down. In that case, they are the most appropriate types for short-distance service with stops every 5-20km.

Technically and financially, these giants CRH380A are too "capable" for intercity services.
屏幕快照 2015-03-13 00.56.32.png

屏幕快照 2015-03-13 00.58.57.png
屏幕快照 2015-03-13 01.03.08.png

屏幕快照 2015-03-13 01.00.04.png

@Rajaraja Chola This Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station is the most convenient one in Shanghai since the old Shanghai Station provides less intercity services although it is located in the very centre.
 
Seasonal Discounts of CRH Sleepers!!!
Let’s go to Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou!!！
关于高铁动卧列车试行季节性票价的公告
铁路客户服务中心--关于高铁动卧列车试行季节性票价的公告
根据广大旅客需求，自2015年4月10日起开行的上海虹桥～深圳北、广州南，北京西～广州南、深圳北高铁动卧夕发朝至列车试行季节性票价优惠，即：
　　上海虹桥～深圳北（广州南）：动卧上铺560元、下铺630元；
　　北京西 ～广州南（深圳北）：动卧 上铺700元、下铺800元。

To meet passengers’ requirement, a part of HSR sleepers which leave at night and arrive in the morning will provide discounts from 10 April 2015.

1，Shanghai Hongqiao - Shenzhen North (Guangzhou South)
530yuan/upper berth; 630yuan/lower berth.
Twice daily, D931 & D935, about 11 hours/1725km
2，Beijing West - Guangzhou South (Shenzhen North)
700yuan/upper berth; 800yuan/lower berth.
Twice daily, D923 & D903, about 11 hours/2200km

p.s. These super cosy sleepers with a dinner are even cheaper than second class of daytime HSR trains. Let’s go to Beijing and Guangzhou for Beijing Duck and Cantonese Dim Sum!!!
屏幕快照 2015-03-13 01.43.20.png

屏幕快照 2015-03-13 02.49.29.png

屏幕快照 2015-03-13 01.52.12.png

屏幕快照 2015-03-12 15.13.53.png

屏幕快照 2015-03-13 01.44.53.png

屏幕快照 2015-03-13 02.36.37.png
屏幕快照 2015-03-13 02.36.53.png



Beijing Roast Duck!!
This set meal for 3-4 persons costs only 388yuan（$60) at Tiananmen Square Branch of Quanjude Roast Duck
屏幕快照 2015-03-13 02.31.21.png
 
