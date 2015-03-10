China HSR News And Information: Original Translation

A New Timetable from 20 March 2015: The Number of Passenger Trains of Nanning Railway Bureau Will Increase To 168 Pairs

From 20 March 2015, Nanning Railway Bureau will once again renew Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region's train timetable. The total number of passenger trains (excluding trains from other railway bureau which terminate in Guangxi) will increase to 168 pairs. Among them 107.5 pairs are HSR services, which account for 64% . This timetable upgrade in HSR trains will once again provide more convenient options for passengers.



P.S. 0.5 pair means a service which only operate in one direction rather than one pair which means two opposite directions.



The total train number of Nanning Railway Bureau will increase from 152 pairs of the end of 2014 to 168 pairs by 10.5%. CRH services will rise to 107.5 pairs from 90.5 by 18.8% .

自12月26日南广高铁全线开通以来，南广方向客流出行需求持续旺盛，动车迅速取代其他交通方式成为两广间出行的首选方式

加开、重联运行

From the opening of Nanning-Guangzhou HSR on 26 Dec 2014, HSR has quickly replaced other transport and become the first choice between Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Guangdong Province. The average passenger load factor remains high in spite that the number of trains have been increased for several times and two separate trains have been connected as one.

Another 7 pairs of CRH trains will operate on Nanning-Guangzhou HSR Line and another 2 pairs will be on Guiyang-Guangzhou HSR Line.

Binyang Railway Station, which is the 11th opened county-level railway station in Guangxi, will witness biggest timetable change. The number of CRH trains which stop in Binyang will grow to 14.

时间： 2015年03月09日3月20日零时起，南宁铁路局将再一次调整广西铁路列车运行图，使全局图定旅客列车总对数增至168对，其中动车组列车图定开行对数增至107.5对，占总对数比达64.0%。动车组列车的再一次加密开行，为广大旅客出行提供更多、更便利的选择。此次列车运行图调整是南宁铁路局继去年12月26日“大调图”后又一次较大规模的列车运行方案调整。动车，仍是此次“调图”的主角。数据显示，3月20日“调图”后，南宁铁路局图定开行的旅客列车总对数将由去年底的152对增至168对，增幅10.5%；其中动车组列车图定开行对数由90.5对增至107.5对，增幅18.8%。调整方案显示，南广高铁仍是动车加开的主要线路和方向。。南广方向几经安排动车，但动车平均客座率仍居高不下，已成为广西高铁发展的新亮点.按线路划分，3月20日起南广方向新开行图定动车组列车7对。具体为：开行南宁～广州南D3627/8次动车1对；开行柳州～广州南D3655/6次和D3657/8次动车2对；开行南宁东～广州南D3681/2次、D3683/4次及D3685/6次动车3对；开行南宁东～深圳北G2911/2次高速动车1对。贵广方向新开行图定动车组列车2对，具体为：贵阳北～广州南D2821/2次和D2823/4次。同时，自3月16日至4月6日始发站起，每日继续开行南宁东～深圳北G4231/2次高速动车；自3月20日至4月30日始发站起，安排南宁东～深圳北G2911/2次、南宁东～广州南D201/3604次、D3611/20次及南宁～广州南D3621/12次4对动车重联运行。从车站角度来看，广西第11个开通高铁客运业务的县级火车站——宾阳站成为此次调图变化最大的车站。3月20日起，宾阳站将增加桂林—北海D8261次、南宁东—桂林D8218次、梧州南—北海D8282/3、南宁东—梧州南D8285次、北京西—南宁东G421次、南宁东—北京西G530次、南宁东—南京南G1504次、广州南—南宁D3616次、广州南—北海D3640/1、南宁东—广州南D2361次、南宁—广州南D3621次共计11趟停站动车组列车，使停站动车趟数增加至14趟，更好地服务当地人民群众出行铁路部门提醒，列车运行图调整后，部分列车始发、中途到站及终到时刻有所调整，敬请广大旅客关注铁路12306网站及火车站的公告提示，以免给您的出行造成不便。