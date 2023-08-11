ProudThamizhan
China’s Economy Isn’t Ailing—It’s ‘Evolving’: IPO Lawyers Told to Watch Their Language
Authorities’ recent guidance has sown confusion over what Chinese companies should say.
Adverse changes = evolving
Law change without notice = time to time
Delays = difference
So if you had an adverse reaction to something CCP wants you to say you are evolving ?
If they change a law overnight without notice , you lump it and say CCP law is just ‘diffirent’
And so on.
CCP wants our money to be invested in China but doesn’t want to tell us the truth about how they are screwing it up big time .
When a dictatorship has to stoop down to telling its lawyers how to lie you know they have really messed up.