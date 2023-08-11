What's new

CCP officially teaches Chinese Lawyers to lie! What’s new

P

ProudThamizhan

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 29, 2023
Messages
712
Reaction score
1
Country
India
Location
United States
www.wsj.com

China’s Economy Isn’t Ailing—It’s ‘Evolving’: IPO Lawyers Told to Watch Their Language

Authorities’ recent guidance has sown confusion over what Chinese companies should say.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

Adverse changes = evolving
Law change without notice = time to time
Delays = difference

So if you had an adverse reaction to something CCP wants you to say you are evolving ?

If they change a law overnight without notice , you lump it and say CCP law is just ‘diffirent’

And so on.

CCP wants our money to be invested in China but doesn’t want to tell us the truth about how they are screwing it up big time .

When a dictatorship has to stoop down to telling its lawyers how to lie you know they have really messed up.
 
This ofcourse is nothing new , just that CCP seems to coming unravelled these days.

Remember how efficient they were when hiding the wuhan virus ?

 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Singapore's Chinese-language newspaper increasingly echoes China's message
Replies
10
Views
186
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
VkdIndian
Why can’t Chinese companies play by the rules?
2
Replies
26
Views
411
etylo
E
ghazi52
SC asks NAB to produce Imran in court within an hour
Replies
1
Views
209
ghazi52
ghazi52
Vanguard One
Australia escalates diplomatic campaign against Japanese child abductions
Replies
0
Views
89
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
Bilal9
Bangladesh’s ties with China, Russia not influencing US relations, says State Dept. official
Replies
0
Views
231
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom