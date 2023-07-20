Can Pakistan host Commonwealth games?

One_Nation
No state wants the Commonwealth Games, cost blowout 'exaggeration' claim
Premiers have said they will not step up to host the Commonwealth Games after Victoria's withdrawal — a move that organisers say has jeopardised the state's reputation.
www.sbs.com.au
Australian state Victoria has cancelled the event due to costs involved and it is not certain if the event will go ahead anywhere else.
This is a good opportunity for Pakistan to bid for it and host it on existing infrastructure with minimal expenditure.