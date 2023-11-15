What's new

Cabinet approves levy of 40% tax on banks’ windfall profit earned during 2021-22

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
101,266
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,

Cabinet approves levy of 40% tax on banks’ windfall profit earned during 2021-22

BR
November 15, 2023

1700070207712.png



The federal cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval to impose 40% tax on windfall profit earned by banks on the foreign exchange transactions during the years 2021 and 2022, state-run wire service APP reported.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq, which took the decision upon the recommendation of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

It may be noted that the Finance Act, 2023 introduced a new section 99D in the Income Tax Ordinance 20121 which would enforce the imposition of tax on windfall income profits and gains of the banks.



www.brecorder.com

Cabinet approves levy of 40% tax on banks’ windfall profit earned during 2021-22

The federal cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval to impose 40% tax on windfall profit earned by banks on the...
www.brecorder.com
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt mulls slapping up to 70% Windfall Tax on banking sector's lofty profits
Replies
0
Views
318
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
Cabinet extends duty for 40 days
Replies
2
Views
378
HAIDER
HAIDER
INDIAPOSITIVE
All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Ishaq Dar
Replies
1
Views
328
protean
P
ghazi52
Professional tax levied by cantonment board unconstitutional: SC
Replies
0
Views
251
ghazi52
ghazi52
Bilal9
Bangladesh' bKash Fintech Service logs 2,100% higher profit in Jan-Sep 2023
Replies
0
Views
105
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom