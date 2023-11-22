What's new

BYD wins contract for battery electric school bus contract in California​

By Maria Merano
November 22, 2023

BYD recently won a contract, adding its battery-electric school bus to the California Department of General Services (DGS) statewide electric school bus contract.

“BYD | RIDE is thrilled that our battery-electric school buses, the Achiever (Type A) and the Dreamer (Type D), are eligible for the California DGS Contract,” said Patrick Duan, BYD | RIDE Senior Vice President. “We look forward to providing zero-emission solutions to school districts throughout California and helping reduce emissions on the road.”

Fleet owners may purchase BYD’s Achiever Type A and the Dreamer Type D school bus through the contract. The BYD Achiever can seat up to 30 passengers and has a battery capacity of 141 kWh. Meanwhile, the BYD Dreamer seats up to 84 passengers and has a battery capacity of 230 kWh. BYD plans to launch a Type C school bus soon.

The California DGS’ has an umbrella contract to purchase electric school buses. The contract has no guaranteed purchase amount. It can act as a master contract for up to two years with the option to extend three times for one-year periods.

The Department of General Services (DGS) is one of the state’s 10 organizations under the California Government Operations Agency. With BYD’s win, customers interested in adding Chinese automakers’ vehicles to their fleet can purchase directly through the California DGS contract.

Last year, the EPA announced its Clean Bus Program with a spending budget of $1 billion in the 2023 fiscal year. The program helps schools buy electric buses and other alternatives.

www.teslarati.com

