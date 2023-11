BYD wins contract for battery electric school bus contract in California​

By Maria Merano November 22, 2023BYD recently won a contract, adding its battery-electric school bus to the California Department of General Services (DGS) statewide electric school bus contract.“BYD | RIDE is thrilled that our battery-electric school buses, the Achiever (Type A) and the Dreamer (Type D), are eligible for the California DGS Contract,” said Patrick Duan, BYD | RIDE Senior Vice President. “We look forward to providing zero-emission solutions to school districts throughout California and helping reduce emissions on the road.”Fleet owners may purchase BYD’s Achiever Type A and the Dreamer Type D school bus through the contract. The BYD Achiever can seat up to 30 passengers and has a battery capacity of 141 kWh. Meanwhile, the BYD Dreamer seats up to 84 passengers and has a battery capacity of 230 kWh. BYD plans to launch a Type C school bus soon.The California DGS’ has an umbrella contract to purchase electric school buses. The contract has no guaranteed purchase amount. It can act as a master contract for up to two years with the option to extend three times for one-year periods.The Department of General Services (DGS) is one of the state’s 10 organizations under the California Government Operations Agency. With BYD’s win , customers interested in adding Chinese automakers’ vehicles to their fleet can purchase directly through the California DGS contract.Last year, the EPA announced its Clean Bus Program with a spending budget of $1 billion in the 2023 fiscal year. The program helps schools buy electric buses and other alternatives.