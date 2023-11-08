Black people suffer discrimination in Germany

If anyone speaks french, there is this documentary from Arte (german/french channel) where they make up a white german in black with a wig and tells him to do basic things in the street (visiting jewelry, walking with others, applying for vacations), first the fake black does it, then a white journalist does the same thing and the racism is very clear, not only that but also the cowardice and hypocrisy of themFor instance the fake-black man goes to a dog training club, he asks if there it is available for his dog, the owner says no it is full, then the white journalist brings his dog and suddenly there are places available with pleasure!The man nearly got beaten by football neonazi hooligansIt dates from 2009French:German: