Black people suffer discrimination in Germany

Disparaging looks or insults are daily occurrences in Germany for people with dark skin, Muslim women who wear a headscarf, and people who speak German badly or not at all. Discrimination in Germany has many ugly faces and is widespread throughout society.

These findings are neither entirely new nor completely surprising but have rarely been determined as precisely as in the report of the National Discrimination and Racism Monitor (NaRiDa) by the German Center for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM), which was presented in Berlin on November 7. Around 21,000 people were surveyed from June to November 2022.

According to the findings, more than half of Black people in Germany (54%) have experienced racism at least once. Almost one in five women from this population group said they had even been threatened or harassed several times a year. Among the respondents, 14% of Muslim women and 13% of Asian women reported such problems.

"Repeated experiences of discrimination and racism have consequences for health and are demonstrably linked to a loss of trust in state institutions — this can weaken and threaten democracy," said DeZIM Director Naika Foroutan, who wants to establish a permanent monitoring system in Germany.

Forty-one percent of Black men and 39% of Muslim men reported having encountered racist discrimination when dealing with the police. These groups also experienced racism and discrimination in public offices.

They also experience racism when it comes to healthcare. People of color have more difficulty getting a doctor's appointment and are less likely to feel their problems are taken seriously. Black, Muslim and Asian respondents stated that they had delayed or avoided medical treatment for fear of being treated badly or changed doctors frequently.

Our data shows that experiences of discrimination and racism are also very clearly linked to anxiety disorders or depressive symptoms," said DeZIM co-director Frank Kalter.

His recommendation to politicians and society: develop preventative measures to better support those affected and civil society organizations "that work daily for a democratic, free and peaceful society."

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/worl...3ceebb934d7d29b&ei=10&fullscreen=true#image=2
Skin color or surname should never be the deciding factor in the quality of medical care, who gets a doctor's appointment or can start therapy, warned Reem Alabali-Radovan, the Federal Government Commissioner for Integration. Doctors, nursing staff and hospitals need "tailor-made anti-racism training and concepts," she said.

Sexism and age discrimination​

White people also reported having experienced discrimination. According to the study, women complained about sexist attitudes, and men because of age discrimination.

The study now presented is to be followed by others. DW has learned that, in light of the Israel-Hamas war, the next report will focus more on antisemitism. The German Center for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM), which is financially supported by the Ministry of Family Affairs, has expressly been asked to do so.

"In order to be able to take even more targeted and effective measures against discrimination and racism, we need more scientific findings and regular data," wrote Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) in response to a DW inquiry.





Oh well looks like a return to the 'old days' maybe? Many of these surveys, accounts videos etc are coming up with increasing regularity.

This article was originally written in German.
 
If anyone speaks french, there is this documentary from Arte (german/french channel) where they make up a white german in black with a wig and tells him to do basic things in the street (visiting jewelry, walking with others, applying for vacations), first the fake black does it, then a white journalist does the same thing and the racism is very clear, not only that but also the cowardice and hypocrisy of them

For instance the fake-black man goes to a dog training club, he asks if there it is available for his dog, the owner says no it is full, then the white journalist brings his dog and suddenly there are places available with pleasure!

The man nearly got beaten by football neonazi hooligans

It dates from 2009

French:
German:
 

