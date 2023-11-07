Attack on police check post in D.I. Khan

RescueRanger
An attack by unknown militants on a police check post guarding an Oil and Gas field has resulted in the martyrdom of four police constables with one further police constable in critical condition - confirmed by the DSP. The attack which occurred in the early hours of the morning targeted the oil field in Baska North Block in Dara zanda, on the outskirts of D.I. Khan city, the exploration of this field belongs to Al-Haj Group, Pakistan Pvt Ltd.
This is the fifth such attack against security forces in DI Khan within a few days.
