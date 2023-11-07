What's new

Attack on police check post in D.I. Khan

RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Joined
Sep 20, 2008
Messages
15,779
Reaction score
244
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
An attack by unknown militants on a police check post guarding an Oil and Gas field has resulted in the martyrdom of four police constables with one further police constable in critical condition - confirmed by the DSP. The attack which occurred in the early hours of the morning targeted the oil field in Baska North Block in Dara zanda, on the outskirts of D.I. Khan city, the exploration of this field belongs to Al-Haj Group, Pakistan Pvt Ltd.

1699353495790.png


This is the fifth such attack against security forces in DI Khan within a few days.
 
RescueRanger said:
An attack by unknown militants on a police check post guarding an Oil and Gas field has resulted in the martyrdom of four police constables with one further police constable in critical condition - confirmed by the DSP. The attack which occurred in the early hours of the morning targeted the oil field in Baska North Block in Dara zanda, on the outskirts of D.I. Khan city, the exploration of this field belongs to Al-Haj Group, Pakistan Pvt Ltd.

View attachment 969652

This is the fifth such attack against security forces in DI Khan within a few days.
Click to expand...
This sudden rise in attacks against forces directly connected to exodus of Afghan refugees.
 
Maarkhoor said:
This sudden rise in attacks against forces directly connected to exodus of Afghan refugees.
Click to expand...

Yep, the Afghans are being kicked out so they are agitated

They are a loaded gun, if anything this should show why they are such a security risk

They will happily attack the country for ethnocentric reasons
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Four police officials injured in militant attack on Dera Ismail Khan check post
Replies
6
Views
803
NooriNuth
NooriNuth
ghazi52
Four security personnel martyred at check post's attack in Baluchistan
Replies
7
Views
589
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
Police constable martyred in attack on police checkpost in Lakki Marwat: official
Replies
2
Views
558
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
ghazi52
Constable martyred in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Lakki Marwat:
Replies
5
Views
737
Goenitz
Goenitz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Most-wanted’ TTP commander Badshah Khan killed in Afghanistan
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Sayfullah
Sayfullah

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom