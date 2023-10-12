What's new

At least four killed as express train derails in India’s Bihar state

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,057
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

At least four killed as express train derails in India’s Bihar state​

Reason for derailment not immediately known as India’s Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw says cause of accident will be identified.

2017-01-22T120000Z_361310303_RC1A602AAD60_RTRMADP_3_INDIA-CRASH-1697076324.jpg

Train accidents occur regularly in India, as seen in this image of a derailed train in the state of Andhra Pradesh, India, in 2017 [File: Reuters]

Published On 12 Oct 202312 Oct 2023

At least four people were killed and several others injured when an express train derailed in the Indian state of Bihar, local media and officials reported.

The train from Anand Vihar Terminal railway station in Delhi came off the rails at around 9:35pm local time (16:05 GMT) on Wednesday as it raced to the Kamakhya Junction in Assam, the Times of India newspaper reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712237347528712648

“Four casualties have been confirmed and rescue operation is under way. Twenty-one coaches have derailed,” Tarun Prakash, general manager of the East Central Railway, was quoted by the Times as saying. The ANI news agency also put the death toll at four.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.
India’s Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on social media that rescue operations at the site of the derailment were now complete.

“Deepest condolences for the irreparable loss,” he wrote, adding that the “root cause” of the derailment will be investigated.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712210878634815961

In June, India experienced its worst train crash in two decades in Odisha, which resulted in the death of at least 288 people.

www.aljazeera.com

At least four killed as express train derails in India’s Bihar state

Reason for derailment not immediately known as India’s Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw says cause will be probed.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
beijingwalker said:

At least four killed as express train derails in India’s Bihar state​

Reason for derailment not immediately known as India’s Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw says cause of accident will be identified.

2017-01-22T120000Z_361310303_RC1A602AAD60_RTRMADP_3_INDIA-CRASH-1697076324.jpg

Train accidents occur regularly in India, as seen in this image of a derailed train in the state of Andhra Pradesh, India, in 2017 [File: Reuters]

Published On 12 Oct 202312 Oct 2023

At least four people were killed and several others injured when an express train derailed in the Indian state of Bihar, local media and officials reported.

The train from Anand Vihar Terminal railway station in Delhi came off the rails at around 9:35pm local time (16:05 GMT) on Wednesday as it raced to the Kamakhya Junction in Assam, the Times of India newspaper reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712237347528712648

“Four casualties have been confirmed and rescue operation is under way. Twenty-one coaches have derailed,” Tarun Prakash, general manager of the East Central Railway, was quoted by the Times as saying. The ANI news agency also put the death toll at four.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.
India’s Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on social media that rescue operations at the site of the derailment were now complete.

“Deepest condolences for the irreparable loss,” he wrote, adding that the “root cause” of the derailment will be investigated.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712210878634815961

In June, India experienced its worst train crash in two decades in Odisha, which resulted in the death of at least 288 people.

www.aljazeera.com

At least four killed as express train derails in India’s Bihar state

Reason for derailment not immediately known as India’s Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw says cause will be probed.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
Click to expand...
It looks like the Bharati railway defecators strike again! According to a government report, Bharati feces have been found to play an important role in the derailment of trains in Bharat!
👇👇👇
1697107049300.png

1697107055947.png


@Kingdom come
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
At least 30 killed, several injured as train derails near Nawabshah
2
Replies
16
Views
762
ghazi52
ghazi52
StraightEdge
Tragic train accident: 200 Killed In Big Odisha Train Accident, Rescue Ops On
Replies
6
Views
523
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
beijingwalker
Nine killed in Indian train coach fire
Replies
0
Views
140
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
N
Treat To Eyes: Indian Railways` Saffron-Coloured Vande Bharat Express Train Hits Tracks
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
3K
NG Missile Vessels
N
hatehs
[THROWBACK] When Modi-ji blamed a 2016 Kanpur train accident which took 151 lives on Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
272
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom