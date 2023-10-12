beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 64,057
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
At least four killed as express train derails in India’s Bihar stateReason for derailment not immediately known as India’s Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw says cause of accident will be identified.
Train accidents occur regularly in India, as seen in this image of a derailed train in the state of Andhra Pradesh, India, in 2017 [File: Reuters]
Published On 12 Oct 202312 Oct 2023
At least four people were killed and several others injured when an express train derailed in the Indian state of Bihar, local media and officials reported.
The train from Anand Vihar Terminal railway station in Delhi came off the rails at around 9:35pm local time (16:05 GMT) on Wednesday as it raced to the Kamakhya Junction in Assam, the Times of India newspaper reported.
“Four casualties have been confirmed and rescue operation is under way. Twenty-one coaches have derailed,” Tarun Prakash, general manager of the East Central Railway, was quoted by the Times as saying. The ANI news agency also put the death toll at four.
The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.
India’s Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on social media that rescue operations at the site of the derailment were now complete.
“Deepest condolences for the irreparable loss,” he wrote, adding that the “root cause” of the derailment will be investigated.
In June, India experienced its worst train crash in two decades in Odisha, which resulted in the death of at least 288 people.
At least four killed as express train derails in India’s Bihar state
Reason for derailment not immediately known as India’s Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw says cause will be probed.
www.aljazeera.com