Asphalt 9: Legends. Anybody play this game?

Hyde
SENIOR MODERATOR
- Joined
Oct 20, 2008
- Messages
- 20,501
- Reaction score
- 20
- Country
- Location
So since the PDM takeover in unofficial coup d’etat. I decided to shun my interest in Pakistani politics and Army and focus on my work, family and personal life.
But I still had some time and decided to redownload my childhood favourite game of Asphalt 9. I believe I started playing Asphalt about 10-15 years ago. The Asphalt 7 and 8 were fun games about 8-10 years ago until I decided to delete it.
So wondering who else plays Asphalt 9?
what’s your garage level?
how many cars do you own?
And which platform do you use? iOS, windows, android etc
And do you play in touchdrive or manual?
And which club have u joined?
