What's new

Asphalt 9: Legends. Anybody play this game?

Do you play Asphalt 9?

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, on iOS

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Yes, Android

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, Windows

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, Other platform

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Hyde

Hyde

SENIOR MODERATOR
Joined
Oct 20, 2008
Messages
20,501
Reaction score
20
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So since the PDM takeover in unofficial coup d’etat. I decided to shun my interest in Pakistani politics and Army and focus on my work, family and personal life.

But I still had some time and decided to redownload my childhood favourite game of Asphalt 9. I believe I started playing Asphalt about 10-15 years ago. The Asphalt 7 and 8 were fun games about 8-10 years ago until I decided to delete it.

So wondering who else plays Asphalt 9?

what’s your garage level?

how many cars do you own?

And which platform do you use? iOS, windows, android etc

And do you play in touchdrive or manual?

And which club have u joined?
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China Gives Children 1 Extra Hour Of Online Gaming Each Day For Lunar New Year
Replies
5
Views
526
REhorror
R
Hamartia Antidote
Microsoft’s new Xbox TV app streams games without a console later this month
Replies
0
Views
609
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Abu Dhabi
P.C and gaming nerds needed! help!
2 3
Replies
33
Views
4K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
hatehs
Assam: Muslim lynched by mob of Hindus he used to play football with
Replies
2
Views
220
Khan_patriot
Khan_patriot
beijingwalker
The auto industry’s Congress member is worried about losing the EV race to China
Replies
4
Views
230
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom