Indos
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2013
- Messages
- 22,716
- Reaction score
- 24
- Country
- Location
Asean member states unite for 2034 FIFA World Cup bid
The ten Asean member states have agreed to establish a joint task force aimed at securing hosting rights for the 2034 Fifa World Cup. The decision gained traction during the seventh Asean Ministerial Meeting on Sports.
The Nation
Asean member states unite for 2034 Fifa World Cup bid
The ten Asean member states have agreed to establish a joint task force aimed at securing hosting rights for the 2034 Fifa World Cup. The decision gained traction during the seventh Asean Ministerial Meeting on Sports.
asianews.network