What's new

Asean member states unite for 2034 FIFA World Cup bid

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Jul 25, 2013
Messages
22,716
Reaction score
24
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Asean member states unite for 2034 FIFA World Cup bid​


1696457100961.png


The ten Asean member states have agreed to establish a joint task force aimed at securing hosting rights for the 2034 Fifa World Cup. The decision gained traction during the seventh Asean Ministerial Meeting on Sports.



The Nation

The Nation​


1696457166191.png

1696457211589.png

asianews.network

Asean member states unite for 2034 Fifa World Cup bid

The ten Asean member states have agreed to establish a joint task force aimed at securing hosting rights for the 2034 Fifa World Cup. The decision gained traction during the seventh Asean Ministerial Meeting on Sports.
asianews.network asianews.network
 

Similar threads

Viet
Biden Skips Jakarta: When (Not) Showing Up Speaks Volumes
2
Replies
17
Views
599
Viet
Viet
ghazi52
FIFA Club World Cup
Replies
0
Views
271
ghazi52
ghazi52
Reashot Xigwin
Indonesia first Asean country to file for OECD membership
Replies
1
Views
194
Indos
Indos
PakistaniandProud
Pakistan Navy ship reaches Qatar for FIFA World Cup security
Replies
0
Views
578
PakistaniandProud
PakistaniandProud
Song Hong
ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Banks Consider Dropping US Dollar, Euro and Yen, Indonesia Calls for Phasing Out Visa and Mastercard
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom