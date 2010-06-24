ANSF | Afghan National Security Forces

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
isnt the USA supplying the ANA ? where did the hinds come from?
New Recruit
Very interesting pictures, but i am confused regarding gear:
LBV/Body Armour:
Some have some random III-A vest with T.Plate
Others have state of the art Striker Mollie Vest
Helmet:[/U]
Some using soviet ear helmet others M8
Weapons:
Some using a fully kitted M4A1 with rail system others using 47/74?
Any ideas why there is such a massive variation in equipment? Considering NATO is in charge, should they not have access to at least standardised equipment?
New Recruit
They don't. Stuff is coming in from all over the place and they are equipping places where it is needed the most. BTW only the commandos use the M-4s.
Ahh... Thank you, i really think they need to get some form of G2 logistics system going for the ANA. Such ad-hoc systems will create major problems in the future.
But overall great to see the ANA taking shape, hope they become a force for stability in their nation.