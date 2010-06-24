ANSF | Afghan National Security Forces

LightsHope said: Ahh... Thank you, i really think they need to get some form of G2 logistics system going for the ANA. Such ad-hoc systems will create major problems in the future.



I think Logistics is the least of their worries but your right it could be serious problem with all the random stuff they have been receiving and ISAF nations have donated. Their core equipment is still ex-soviet stuff though.Afghan National Army soldiers take up positions during a Taliban attack in Kabul January 18, 2010. Taliban gunmen launched a brazen assault on targets in the centre of Kabul on Monday, with suicide bombers blowing themselves up at several locations and heavily armed militants fighting a pitched battle in a shopping centre.Afghan National Army soldiers take up positions during a Taliban attack in Kabul January 18, 2010. Taliban gunmen launched a brazen assault on targets in the centre of Kabul on Monday, with suicide bombers blowing themselves up at several locations and heavily armed militants fighting a pitched battle in a shopping centreAfghan National Army soldiers take up positions during a Taliban attack in Kabul January 18, 2010. Taliban gunmen launched a brazen assault on targets in the centre of Kabul on Monday, with suicide bombers blowing themselves up at several locations and heavily armed militants fighting a pitched battle in a shopping centreAfghan National Army soldiers celebrate over the dead body of a gunman as government forces restored control after the Taliban attack in Kabul January 18, 2010. Taliban gunmen launched a brazen assault on targets in the centre of Kabul on Monday, with suicide bombers blowing themselves up at several locations and heavily armed militants fighting a pitched battle in a shopping centre.AFGHANISTAN - JANUARY 18: American soldiers with the Army 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Division and Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers make their way to a helicopter during an air assault operation on the town of Oshaky on January 18, 2010 in Oshaky, Afghanistan.Afghan National Army soldiers practice their shooting positions under the guidance of the U.S. Marine 7-5 "Sheepdogs" embedded training team at Forward Operations Base Blessing on the Pech Valley, Kunar Province, Afghanistan, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2009