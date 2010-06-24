What's new

ANSF | Afghan National Security Forces

Jigs

Jigs

AFGHANSOLDIER2.jpg

AFGHANSOLDIER3.jpg

AFGHANSOLDIER4.jpg

AFGHANWITHAKM.jpg

AFGHANARMYWITHBULGARIANS.jpg
 
Moorkh said:
isnt the USA supplying the ANA ? where did the hinds come from?
They should be left over from the 80s when they received like 100 or so of them. Very little in service now though.

Edit- They also bought 6 Mi-35s from Czech Republic with U.S. funds in 2008
 
Afghan&


A two-man commando team practices with an M240 during live-fire training at Pol-e-Charkhi in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 19. The 3rd Company, Commando Kandak (Battalion), trained in a variety of live-fire scenarios and drills with various heavy weapons and the M4 rifle. (Photo by Afghan National Army Sgt. Rahmudeen Nangarhari, 201st Corps Public Affairs)

2-16.jpg


A three-man team from 3rd Company, Commando Kandak (Battalion), provides 360 degree security while a fourth soldier plays the role of a wounded civilian during a rescue operation scenario at Pol-e-Charkhi in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 19. The commandos trained in a variety of scenarios and drills with both the M4 rifle and various heavy weapons, all of which used live ammunition. (Photo by Afghan National Army Sgt. Rahmudeen Nangarhari, 201st Corps Public Affairs)

3-16.jpg


The commander of 3rd Company, Commando Kandak (Battalion), checks a soldier's M4 rifle during a qualification range at Pol-e-Charkhi in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 19. The commandos would later train in a variety of scenarios and drills with both the M4 rifle and various heavy weapons, all of which used live ammunition. (Photo by Afghan National Army Sgt. Rahmudeen Nangarhari, 201st Corps Public Affairs)
4-15.jpg


One soldier plays the role of a wounded civilian during a rescue operation scenario as a three-man commando team from 3rd Company, Commando Kandak (Battalion), carries him to safety during live-fire training at Pol-e-Charkhi in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 19. The commandos trained in a variety of scenarios and drills with both the M4 rifle and various heavy weapons. (Photo by Afghan National Army Sgt. Rahmudeen Nangarhari, 201st Corps Public Affairs)

5-14.jpg



Soldiers from 3rd Company, Commando Kandak (Battalion), fire from the kneeling position during a qualification range at Pol-e-Charkhi in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 19. The commandos would later train in a variety of scenarios and drills with both the M4 rifle and various heavy weapons, all of which used live ammunition. (Photo by Afghan National Army Sgt. Rahmudeen Nangarhari, 201st Corps Public Affairs)
 
Very interesting pictures, but i am confused regarding gear:

LBV/Body Armour:
Some have some random III-A vest with T.Plate
Others have state of the art Striker Mollie Vest

Helmet:[/U]
Some using soviet ear helmet others M8

Weapons:
Some using a fully kitted M4A1 with rail system others using 47/74?

Any ideas why there is such a massive variation in equipment? Considering NATO is in charge, should they not have access to at least standardised equipment?
 
They don't. Stuff is coming in from all over the place and they are equipping places where it is needed the most. BTW only the commandos use the M-4s.
 
Ahh... Thank you, i really think they need to get some form of G2 logistics system going for the ANA. Such ad-hoc systems will create major problems in the future.

But overall great to see the ANA taking shape, hope they become a force for stability in their nation.
 
Ahh... Thank you, i really think they need to get some form of G2 logistics system going for the ANA. Such ad-hoc systems will create major problems in the future.

I think Logistics is the least of their worries but your right it could be serious problem with all the random stuff they have been receiving and ISAF nations have donated. Their core equipment is still ex-soviet stuff though.


1-30.jpg


Afghan National Army soldiers take up positions during a Taliban attack in Kabul January 18, 2010. Taliban gunmen launched a brazen assault on targets in the centre of Kabul on Monday, with suicide bombers blowing themselves up at several locations and heavily armed militants fighting a pitched battle in a shopping centre.

3-30.jpg


Afghan National Army soldiers take up positions during a Taliban attack in Kabul January 18, 2010. Taliban gunmen launched a brazen assault on targets in the centre of Kabul on Monday, with suicide bombers blowing themselves up at several locations and heavily armed militants fighting a pitched battle in a shopping centre

4-25.jpg


Afghan National Army soldiers take up positions during a Taliban attack in Kabul January 18, 2010. Taliban gunmen launched a brazen assault on targets in the centre of Kabul on Monday, with suicide bombers blowing themselves up at several locations and heavily armed militants fighting a pitched battle in a shopping centre

5-22.jpg


Afghan National Army soldiers celebrate over the dead body of a gunman as government forces restored control after the Taliban attack in Kabul January 18, 2010. Taliban gunmen launched a brazen assault on targets in the centre of Kabul on Monday, with suicide bombers blowing themselves up at several locations and heavily armed militants fighting a pitched battle in a shopping centre.

6-18.jpg


AFGHANISTAN - JANUARY 18: American soldiers with the Army 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Division and Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers make their way to a helicopter during an air assault operation on the town of Oshaky on January 18, 2010 in Oshaky, Afghanistan.

7-16.jpg


Afghan National Army soldiers practice their shooting positions under the guidance of the U.S. Marine 7-5 "Sheepdogs" embedded training team at Forward Operations Base Blessing on the Pech Valley, Kunar Province, Afghanistan, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2009
 

