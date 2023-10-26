_NOBODY_
American Big Tech Has Enslaved Us | Yanis Varoufakis
In his new book, ‘Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism’, Yanis Varoufakis explores how giant tech firms, both in the US and China are expanding their control over the planet. His analysis is that, whilst material resources certainly matter, the real battle ground is over digital real estate. Aaron sat down with Yanis to talk about how Europe’s power has faded, Elon Musk’s wet dreams and why the US is really afraid of China.
Technofeudalism is available on Penguin Books.
@Foinikas @Dalit Please watch this highly insightful podcast. It hurts my soul that I can't buy his book, Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism in Pakistan.
