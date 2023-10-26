American Big Tech Has Enslaved Us | Yanis Varoufakis

epebble said: So, some of these guys think because they have Greek names, they are automatically philosophers and can expound on anything. I don't know what his 'enslavement' means. I don't use Facebook or Instagram or TikTok. Am I enslaved too? Click to expand...

The concentration of power in the hands of a small number of Big Tech companies. These companies control the digital infrastructure that we rely on for work, communication, and entertainment. The extraction of rents from users and businesses alike. Big Tech companies use their monopoly power to charge exorbitant fees and take a large cut of profits. The stifling of competition and innovation. Big Tech companies use their power to crush rivals and copy potential competitors.

Foinikas said: I'll disappoint you. I don't like Varoufakis actually. He's one those rich guys who self-identify as "marxists" and "communists".

LeGenD said: Europe has given so much technology to China and now Europe is complaining? More like China has outplayed Europe by buying European tech and using it to develop cost-effective or more capable solutions in time and push for their adoption. Now China has many customers. China has marketing edge.

Varoufakis's argument is that Big Tech companies have created a system of techno-feudalism in which they are the new lords and masters, and we are the serfs. We are enslaved to them because we rely on their digital infrastructure for our basic needs and desires.According to understanding, by techno-feudalism, Varoufakis mainly refers to these three points:This has resulted in the creation of a new class of digital serfs. These are people who are dependent on Big Tech companies for their livelihoods, but who have little power or control over their own work. I hope this clears things up.That's irrelevant here. His political beliefs mean nothing to me. What matters is his argument on this particular topic. Do you disagree with what he is saying here? If yes, then kindly explain your reasoning. I incline more towards capitalism but this doesn't mean that I shouldn't listen to well-respected anti-capitalism voices. It's extremely important to listen to logical critiques of the ideas that you support.Giving technology to China is no excuse for stagnation. European countries should be technologically on par with the US. European big tech corporations are a joke compared to their American and Chinese counterparts.