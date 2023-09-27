Alhamdulillah, Indonesia found giant oil and gas field in Warin, Papua, at 27 billion barrel of oil and 47 trillion of cubic feet of gas

Indos
Currently it is explored by our state owned energy company, PT Pertamina
As is known, the giant oil and gas potential in Warim is still hampered by environmental problems, this is because the area is in the Lorentz National Park.
Luhut said that his party had coordinated with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK). With this coordination, the government agreed to continue exploration in Warim, Papua with PT Pertamina (Persero), by drilling at an angle.
"We are starting (discussions with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry), Pertamina has followed up," "Pertamina is still alone. Warim does have a few problems, because it is a protected forest, but maybe they want to drill at an angle," said Luhut.
Masela Lewat! Potensi Minyak di Papua Ini 27 Miliar Barel
Indonesia menyimpan potensi minyak di wilayah Papua mencapai 27 miliar barel
www.cnbcindonesia.com
