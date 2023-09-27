What's new

Alhamdulillah, Indonesia found giant oil and gas field in Warin, Papua, at 27 billion barrel of oil and 47 trillion of cubic feet of gas

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Jul 25, 2013
Messages
22,667
Reaction score
24
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Currently it is explored by our state owned energy company, PT Pertamina

www.cnbcindonesia.com

Masela Lewat! Potensi Minyak di Papua Ini 27 Miliar Barel

Indonesia menyimpan potensi minyak di wilayah Papua mencapai 27 miliar barel
www.cnbcindonesia.com www.cnbcindonesia.com

As is known, the giant oil and gas potential in Warim is still hampered by environmental problems, this is because the area is in the Lorentz National Park.

Luhut said that his party had coordinated with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK). With this coordination, the government agreed to continue exploration in Warim, Papua with PT Pertamina (Persero), by drilling at an angle.

"We are starting (discussions with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry), Pertamina has followed up," "Pertamina is still alone. Warim does have a few problems, because it is a protected forest, but maybe they want to drill at an angle," said Luhut.
 
Last edited:
Apart from Warim, the Government is also focusing on developing oil and gas basins in Buton, Warin, Aru and Timor which are located in the eastern part of Indonesia. Currently, Indonesia has 70 basins that have not been explored.

www.cnbcindonesia.com

Masela Lewat! Potensi Minyak di Papua Ini 27 Miliar Barel

Indonesia menyimpan potensi minyak di wilayah Papua mencapai 27 miliar barel
www.cnbcindonesia.com www.cnbcindonesia.com
 
Good news. Congratulations to Indonesia.

Keep this news a secret from CCP heretics. Otherwise they will come up with a 2000 year old map claiming that this territory belongs to them as per the new Nine Dash Line.

All the best!
 
Ongoing big project is in Masela, also Eastern Indonesian region. Warin Block is way bigger than Masela block but Warin block is likely with much lower investment cost since unlike in Masela, Warin block is located in the land.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Finally Shell Gives Up, Letting Go of the Masela Block Shares​


Annisa ayu artanti • 14 June 2023 22:05

1695799236264.jpeg



Jakarta: Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif revealed that PT Pertamina and an oil and gas company from Malaysia, Petroliam Nasional Berhad or known as Petronas, will soon acquire participating interest (PI) in 35 percent of the Masela Block from the hands of Shell.

Pertamina's negotiations with Shell are said to have almost reached an agreement. The state-owned company is estimated to have to spend at least USD 1.4 billion or around IDR 20 trillion (exchange rate of IDR 14,835) to take the 35 percent stake.

"Alhamdulillah, Masela has found a meeting point, there is a way out. Shell wants to release its shares to Pertamina, and possibly Petronas as well. It will be executed at the end of this month," said Arifin in a working meeting with Commission VII reported by Media Indonesia, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Pertamina and Petronas together with an oil and gas company from Japan, Inpex Masela Ltd. will manage a liquefied natural gas (LNG) refinery project located in the Tanimbar Islands district, Maluku with an investment value of USD 19.8 billion or around IDR 294 trillion.

"We want to ensure that this project can be supported by parties who have adequate competence. For this reason, we are looking at the possibility of participation from other parties who do have the competence to be able to support this project," he said.

The production capacity of the Masela Block is estimated to be around the equivalent of 10.5 million tons per annum/mtpa, or 9.5 million tons for LNG per year and piped gas of 150 million cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

The government, continued Arifin, has given approval for the development plan (Plan of Development/PoD) for the Masela Block to Inpex from 2027-2055.

From that period, natural gas production will produce 16.38 trillion standard cubic feet (TSCF). (Kevin Schreiber)

www.medcom.id

Finally Shell Gives Up, Letting Go of the Masela Block Shares

Pertamina and Petronas, will soon acquire participating interest (PI) in 35 percent of the Masela Block from the hands of shell.
www.medcom.id www.medcom.id
 
I will try to update this Warin development, surely it is still in the very early stage of exploration.

Other big found in Western of Indonesia and extremely important for domestic industry in Sumatra and Java island as Sumatra and Java island has good gas pipe line connecting the two most populated Islands in Indonesia with the biggest regional GDP as well.

----------------------------------------------------


Harbour Energy revs up $110 million drilling campaign as sanctions slow Indonesian final investment decision​


Upcoming drilling aiming to demonstrate commercial viability of development on Andaman II block

1695801339203.jpeg

Advancing in Indonesia: Harbour Energy chief executive Linda Cook. Photo: HARBOUR ENERGY


Updated
1 September 2023 9:21 GMT
By Amanda Battersby


Harbour Energy is gearing up for an exploration drilling campaign in the Andaman Sea offshore Indonesia — targeting trillions of cubic feet of gas reserves.

It aims to demonstrate the commercial viability of a development on the Andaman II production sharing contract and to test the extension of the play into Mubadala’s contiguous South Andaman block.




Harbour Energy getting its ducks in a row for Indonesia wildcatting
Read more

First out of the traps for this drilling campaign, which has been delayed by the late arrival of Seadrill’s drillship the West Capella, will target the Layaran prospect on the South Andaman block.

www.upstreamonline.com

Harbour Energy revs up $110 million drilling campaign as sanctions slow Indonesian final investment decision

Upcoming drilling aiming to demonstrate commercial viability of development on Andaman II block
www.upstreamonline.com www.upstreamonline.com
 

Similar threads

Indos
AlhamduliLLAH, Government Discovers 33 Billion Barrels of Oil and 61 Trillion Cubic Feet Natural Gas Potential in Eastern Indonesia
Replies
13
Views
1K
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom