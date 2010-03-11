Aircraft Profiles .

The Shenyang J-11 (JianJiJi-11 or Jian-11, 歼击机-11 or 歼-11 in Chinese) with NATO reporting name: Flanker B+ is a single-seat, twin-engine jet fighter based on the Soviet-designed Sukhoi Su-27 (NATO reporting name: Flanker) air superiority fighter. The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) of the People's Republic of China (PRC) is the sole operator of the aircraft.The basic variant of the J-11 is manufactured under license by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) using Russian-supplied kits,and is functionally identical to the Su-27SK variant. An "indigenized" multirole variant, the J-11B, is based on the J-11 airframe but fitted with a Chinese-built avionics and weapons suite. Future J-11 variants will be powered by the indigenous FWS-10A ‘Taihang’ turbofan jet engine.Like its Sukhoi brethren, the J-11 is a fourth-generation jet fighter, intended as a direct competitor to large United States fighters such as the F-15 Eagle.Role Multirole Air Superiority FighterManufacturer Shenyang Aircraft CorporationDesigned by Shenyang Aircraft CorporationFirst flight 1998Introduced 1998Status Active servicePrimary user People's Liberation Army Air ForceProduced 1998-PresentNumber built 120-130Developed from Sukhoi Su-27SKIn the 1970s, Shenyang Aircraft Factory proposed a light fighter powered by the British Rolls-Royce Spey 512 engine, but otherwise similar to the MiG-19 then in service. Known as the J-11, the project was abandoned due to difficulty in obtaining the engines.The J-11 was finally born in 1995 as a Chinese version of the Sukhoi Su-27SK air superiority fighter. Sukhoi originally provided kits to the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation upon an agreement in 1995, but over time there were to be increasing Chinese content in the aircraft, with up to 70% of all Su-27 ordered by the PLAAF to be Chinese-made. It has been reported that Sukhoi agreed to an upgrade program, allegedly in 2001, with improved radar and attack avionics.However, in 2004, Russian media reported that Shenyang co-production of the basic J-11 was stopped after around 100 examples were built. The PLAAF later revealed a mock-up of an upgraded multirole version of the J-11 in mid-2002. It was equipped with Chinese anti-ship and PL-12 air-to-air missiles presumably for the role of a maritime strike aircraft. The reason which lead to the sudden stop in the production line of the J-11 was the obsolete avionics and radar, which were structured for aerial missions. This was an issue in which the PLAAF evaluated after the first 100 J-11 were built, in that it lacked any true precision-strike capabilities, only being able to deliver unguided freefall bombs. With a contract of an initial 200 J-11 allowed to be produced in Shenyang under the Chinese-Russian contract made in the 90's, the PLAAF decided to modernize the J-11 with domestic radar, avionic suites, manufacture methods and material upgrades to extend the life of the aircraft in service. Reports and interviews points out that the upgraded and overhauled standard J-11, the J-11B is similar in capabilities and performance to the American F-15E and Russian export flanker Su-30MKK3.The Shenyang Liming WS-10A turbofan engine.The J-11 is a licensed co-production of the Soviet-designed Sukhoi Su-27SK. The basic variant J-11 is identical in design to the Russian aircraft.China intends to use domestic Shenyang Liming WS-10A turbofan engines to replace the Russian Saturn Lyulka AL-31F currently used in the J-11. The WS-10A is reported to have a thrust rating of 13,200 kg.At the Zhuhai 2002 airshow, a photo was released allegedly depicting a J-11 modified for flight testing of a single WS-10A. However, according to Russian media, as of November 2006, China intends to upgrade the current J-11 fleet's engines with either Saturn-Lyulka or Salyut powerplants. Engines under consideration include the Saturn AL-31-117S (a development of the Lyulka AL-31F planned for the Russo-Indian Su-30MKIs), and the Salyut AL-31F-M1, an improved variant of the AL-31F engine.In 2002, Russian media reported that Shenyang Aircraft Corporation was looking into replacing Russian-made J-11/Su-27SK components with domestic, Chinese-made parts. Specifically, to replace the Russian-made NIIP N001 radar with a Chinese-made fire control radar based on the Type 147X/KLJ-X family, the AL-31F engine with WS-10A, and Russian R-77 AAM's with Chinese-made PL-9 and PL-12 AAM's. One J-11 was photographed with an AL-31F and a WS-10A engine installed for testing in 2002. However, it was not until 2007 when the Chinese government finally revealed information on the domestic J-11: the J-11 used to test WS-10 was designated as J-11WS, and it was when state television station CCTV-7 aired J-11B footages in mid-2007 when the existence of J-11 with domestic components was finally confirmed officially.The Chinese-built, Chinese variant of the Su-27SK with 70% components made in China.Radar: the original N001 radar on Su-27SK purchased by China in the 1990s is replaced by its successor, N001V, which like N001, can also simultaneously track 10 targets. However, when engaging a target out of the 10 tracked, the original N001 radar would lose all of the rest 9 targets tracked, and must restart a new tracking process after the engagement. N001V radar on J-11 overcomes this shortcoming so that during the engagement, the rest 9 targets tracked would not be lost. The major internal structural difference between the two radars is that the original TS100 processor in the older N001 radar is replaced by a more capable TS101M processor in the newer N001V radar.J-11 with further radar and flight instrumentation upgrade, most notably with the adoption of EFIS in its avionics.Radar: The N001V radar on J-11 is replaced by its successor, N001VE, which has the same tracking capability like its predecessor. The radar improvement is that in comparison to the older N001V radar which is only capable of single target engagement, N001VE is capable of simultaneously engaging two of the ten targets tracked with semi-active radar homing air-to-air missiles. The major internal structural difference between the two radars is that the original TS101M processor in the older N001V radar is replaced by a more capable BCVM-486-6 processor of the Baguet series processor in the newer N001VE radar.HMS: An improved domestic Chinese helmet mounted sights (HMS) first begun to appear on J-11A, which soon became standard on all versions of J-11, including retrofitting earlier J-11.EFIS: Most of the analogue dial indicators of the original Su-27SK are eliminated, replaced by four color MFDs, which are part of the overall EFIS system designed by China Aviation Industry Corporation I. There are three large MFDs that take most of the space of the flight instrumentation dashboard, with the MFD in the center is in a slightly lower position than the other two on the sides. A slightly smaller color MFD is located below the three MFDs, to the bottom right corner of the flight instrumentation dashboard.This is the advanced multirole version which uses more Chinese components, including radar, engine, and missiles. The chief program engineer for J-11B is Mr. Guo Dianman (郭殿满. China is interested in reducing its reliance on foreign technology for both cost reasons and a desire to improve its domestic research and design. It is reported that one regiment of J-11Bs are currently in service, but this seems to contradict with the latest information provided by the Chinese government: In May, 2007, the existence of J-11B was finally acknowledged by the Chinese government for the first time when the state-run Chinese TV stations first aired the report on J-11B in PLAAF service. However, the official Chinese report claims that there are only two squadrons of J-11Bs in service, instead of a regiment, which is consisted of three squadrons (as of end of 2007).According to the Chinese report, which is agreed by some western sources such as Jane's Information Group, the J-11B is superior to Su-27SK in the following areas:The wide adoption of composite material (mainly carbon fiber) for the surfaces, reducing the weight of the aircraft for more than 700 kg, while the life of the composite part is increased over 10,000 hours in comparison to the original part built from steel.Redesigned air inlets of engine intakes to reduce the radar cross section, this coupled with the adoption of composite material, and application of radar absorbent material has reduced the radar cross section (RCS) of 15 square meters of Su-27SK to just >3 square meters of J-11B. Carriage of external weapons will increase this greatly of course.Full air-to-surface / sea capability is added and J-11B is able to launch various precision guided air-to-surface and air-to-sea munitions.Certified to be equipped with WS-10 (will be upgraded to WS-10A in the future) turbofan engine, which is claimed to be cheaper to operate than AL-31F.Incorporation of on-board oxygen generating system (OBOGS): With the exception of Su-35 and Su-37, J-11B is the first of the Su-27 (Reverse Engineered) family to incorporate such technology. Due to the adoption of western style design features such as fully digitized computerized controls and solid state micro-electronics, Chinese claimed that the domestic OBOGS is superior than the analog system Russia offered to China.A Chinese multifunctional pulse-Doppler fire-control radar reportedly capable of tracking 6~8 targets and engaging 4 of them simultaneously.Fully digitized solid-state avionics have replaced the analogue set of the Su-27SK. In the mid-2007, the Chinese governmental television station CCTV-7 released news clips of Chinese pilots in the cockpits of J-11B, with the LCD of glass cockpit of J-11B clearly visible, despite that the official report itself only claimed replacing the original avionics with domestic Chinese fully digitized solid-state avionics, and nothing of EFIS or glass cockpit was mentioned. In comparison to the earlier EFIS on J-11A, the most obvious difference is that LCD MFDs on J-11B are aligned in a straight line, instead of the middle one being slightly lower. The arrangement, appearance and layout of MFDs and EFIS of J-11B are similar to the general design concept of the west.Though it has long been rumored that J-11B is aerial-refueling capable, it was impossible to determine if any aerial refueling probes have been added to the aircraft from the released official reports by the Chinese government. Professor Wang also revealed in the same interview that the J-11B entering series production would be equipped with domestic engines.Tandem twin seater version of J-11B under development, reportedly as the Chinese version of Su-30MK2/3. It is rumored that the letter S stands for Shuangzuo, meaning twin seater in Chinese. The existence of J-11BS is officially acknowledged by the Chinese government in 2007, and a large model of J-11BS was revealed public on June 9, 2007 during the opening ceremony of the new aerospace museum of the Harbin Institute of Technology at the 20-year anniversary of the establishment of its school of astronautics, where it is displayed.[edit]Both the SUV-VEP air-to-air subsystem and the SUV-P air-to-surface subsystems of the Sukhoi Su-30MKK fire control system were adopted to upgrade the single seat Su-27SK in Chinese inventory, and a joint team of Tikhomirov Scientific Research Institute of Instrument Design (NIIP) and State Instrumentation Plant at Ryazan was named as the primary contractor to provide the Chinese with the upgraded avionics package. The modified SUV-VEP subsystem adopted to upgrade Chinese Su-27SK was designated as SUV-VE, while the modified SUV-P subsystem adopted to upgrade Chinese Su-27SK was designated as SUV-PE. The original analog dial indicator on flight dashboard of Su-27SK were replaced by two 6 in x 6 in MFI-10-6M and a MFIP-6 LCD MFDs. According to Russian claim at the 6th Zhuhai Airshow, over 60 Chinese Su-27SK have been upgraded by the end of 2006.The radar was also upgraded, but such upgrade is not part of the deal signed with Russian contractors. Instead, the radar upgrade was indigenously carried out by Chinese themselves in increments, but no official information on the exact type of radar has been released by the Chinese authorities yet (as of 2008), and thus the rumored passive phased array radar being utilized in such upgrades cannot be confirmed. It is not clear if China has continued such upgrade after 2006 since no more information was released.A yet-to-be-built aircraft carrier version, speculated on due to the success of the Russian Navy Su-33. The first mock-up of J-11C was displayed in public at airshows and defense exhibitions in China in late 2002, and the mock-up is shown to be able to be armed with all currently available Chinese anti-ship missiles, as well as air-to-air missile including PL-12.Crew: 1Length: 21.9 m (71 ft 10 in)Wingspan: 14.70 m (48 ft 3 in)Height: 5.92 m (19 ft 6 in)Wing area: 62.04 m² (667.8 ft²Empty weight: 16,870 kg [1] (37,192 lb)Loaded weight: 23,140 kg (51,010 lb)Max takeoff weight: 33,000 kg (73,000 lb)Powerplant: 2× Lyulka AL-31F or Woshan WS-10A "Taihang" turbofansDry thrust: 74.5 kN / 89.17 kN (16,800 lbf / 20,050 lbf)[11] eachThrust with afterburner: 123 kN / 129.4 kN (27,600 lbf / 29,101 lbf) eachMaximum speed: Mach 2.35 (2,500 km/h, 1,600 mph) at altitudeRange: 3,720 km (2,010 nm, 2,310 mi)Combat radius: 2,000 km (1,240 mi)Service ceiling: 19,000 m (62,523 ft)Rate of climb: >325 m/s (64,000 ft/min)Wing loading: 371.0 kg/m² (76 lb/ft²Thrust/weight:Dry: 0.66With afterburner: 1.09G-limit: 9 gGuns: 1× 30 mm (1.18 in) Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 cannon with 150rHardpoints: 10: 2 under fuselage, 2 under air ducts, 4 under wings, 2 on wingtips and provisions to carry combinations of:Missiles:PL-12PL-9PL-8Vympel R-77Vympel R-27Vympel R-73Rockets: Unguided rocket launcherBombs: Free-fall cluster bombsFire-control radar: NIIP Tikhomirov N001VE Myech coherent pulse Doppler radarOEPS-27 electro-optic systemNSts-27 helmet-mounted sight (HMS)Gardeniya ECM pods