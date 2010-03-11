What's new

Kompromat

Kompromat

Hi all.

This thread is my attempt to collect a Database of today's State of the Art Fighter jet's Specifications and capabilities .

I would also expect to see some vintage aircraft Profiles.

Air support air craft and Air lifters / Refuelers / Bombers / Reconnaissance / UAV's / UCAV's Profiles can also be Posted.

Please Post the Link of your source and Lets have a mature discussion .

Regards: Black Blood:pakistan:
 
Su-35BM/T-10BM : The last Flanker
By Zarko Bulatovic | April 27, 2007 on 11:32 am | In Documentation, Fighters, Su-35 Super Flanker, Sukhoi |




This aircraft has not reached serial production stage yet, thus the avionics configuration is subjectable to changes. The Aviapedia staff will keep close eye on the matter, so stay tuned for possible article updates.

Introduction :

Su-35BM will be the last developed Flanker. An final upgrade, final variant. Actually, the designation is quite confusing, since Su-35 already exists in Russian Air Force. Su-35 was the export designation for upgraded Su-27, called Su-27M, internal Sukhoi designation T-10M. Su-27M gave baseline Flanker new avionics, as well as precision air-to-ground capability. Only five of these are in service with VVS (Russian Air Force), with 237th regiment based at Kubinka Air Base. VVS chose another path instead; to incorporate technologies tested in Su-35/T-10M, together with those of Su-30MK, into an standard upgrade project for the baseline Flanker, the Su-27SM. The Su-35 designation was also used for Su-37, dubbed as &#8220;Terminator&#8221;. Aircraft was a testbed for 2D thrust-vectoring engines, mounted on Su-35/T-10M.


The new Su-35BM is going to fill the interim gap between standard 4+ generation Su-27SM in service today, and PAK-FA, 5th generation fighter in developement stage. Thus, Su-35BM is designated as 4++ generation fighter, together with new MiG-35. Official first flight will commence late this year, Sukhoi officialy stated that year 2007 is the ending year of all work on Su-35BM. After MAKS 2007, Su-35BM will be put on state trials. The aircraft should be ordered by VVS, after all, they&#8217;re the ones who supported the initial beggining of work on the BM, after successful Su-27SM program.


Main specifications

Length 21.9 meters
Height 5.9 meters
Wingspan 15.3 meters

Take-off weight, with two R-77 and two R-73 25.3 tons
Take-off weight, with maximum payload 34.5 tons
Total thrust available, two Saturn 177S powerplants 29 tons
Thrust to weight ratio, under normal and maximum load 1.14 / 0.84

Maximum fuel in integrated fueltanks 11.5 tons
Maximum weapons load 8 tons

Service ceiling 18 kilometers
Range with maximum fuel, on sea-level and altitude 1,580 km / 3,600 km
Ferry range, with two PTB-2000 external tanks 4,500 km

Acceleration from 600kph to 1100kph, at 1000m alt and 50&#37; fuel 13.8 seconds
Acceleration from 1100kph to 1300kph, at 1000m alt and 50% fuel 8.0 seconds
Maximum rate of climb, at 1000m alt 280 meters / sec
Maximum airspeed, low-level and altitude (200m / 11000m) 1,400 kph / M2.25
Maximum G-load 9 G&#8217;s

Take-off run, full afterburner, normal weight 400-450 meters
Landing roll, brakes + parachute, standard landing weight 650 meters
Information taken from official KnAAPO brochures

Official description from KnAAPO (manufacturer) follows : &#8220;Su-35 is designed to gain air superiority through manned and unmanned aircraft destroying, by guided missiles, in medium and long range engagements and dogfights; to destroy ground and surface targets by all type of weapon, as well as destroy the enemy ground infrastructure facilities located very far from the base airfields, heavily protected by active AAD system&#8221;

The most important Su-35BM/T-10BM characteristics are : supreme flight performance (superagility), long range information targeting systems, jam-proof datalinks for squadron or ground control operations, high performance short, medium and long range missiles of both anti-air and anti-ground type, carried externally on fourteen hardpoints, sophisticated EW/ECM/ER systems, radar cross-section reduction, high-power sensors with adequate computing power and sensory fusion technique, cockpit with large LCD multi-function displays, and an in-flight refuelling probe.


Unlike Su-37, which was seen as remarkable aircraft by aerospace community, Su-35BM will have all Russian systems. Su-37 had it&#8217;s cockpit systems imported from French Sextant/Thales.

Airframe :

Su-35BM is more alike standard Su-27S, than Su-35/T-10M. It has no canards, has smaller fins, tailcone is smaller than those found on T-10M. High-lift surfaces are larger, big flaperons occupying complete wing trailing edge. Airframe structure is more &#8220;refined&#8221;, with usage of RAM coating and new all-composites material. Latter is said to grant 20% of weight reduction and an RCS signature suppression. Su-35BM also has larger air intakes.


Powerplant :



Engines that were planned for T-10BM are Saturn AL-41F1, with supercruise capability, rated at 15 metric tons of thrust each. This family of engines will power PAK-FA too, and are going to power Su-34 Fullback long range strike aircraft. The AL-41 series was built to feed power-hungry aircraft such as MiG&#8217;s MFI (1.42/1.44), and S-37/Su-47 Berkut. It was stated that first versions of these engines powered the MFI, but, recent statements from NPO Saturn pointed out, that engines won&#8217;t be ready for the first preproduction versions of PAK-FA. Thus, it&#8217;s viable to concur that Su-35BM won&#8217;t have it&#8217;s first flight with AL-41F1. To note : the MFI has flown on AL-31&#8217;s, while the Berkut was fitted with D-30F-6 engines, powerplant from MiG-31.

However, NPO Saturn managed to develop heavily upgraded AL-31F engines, and designated them AL-41F1A, or article 117S. The designation of AL-41(X) notes that thrust is closer to projected AL-41F series, but the AL-41F1A&#8217;s feature old, refubrished core. The AL-41F&#8217;s will have all-new core.

AL-41F1A are equipeed with three-dimensional thrust vectoring nozzles, too, so both of Russian 4++ generation aircraft will be 3D TVC capable, if we count the fact that Morskaya Osa engines can be upgraded with all-axis nozzles. As it&#8217;s stated on official sites, AL-41F1A&#8217;s have 14.5 tons of thrust each, that means 29 tons of thrust for Su-35BM. Since some early sources claimed that airframe material enhancement reduced Su-35BM weight by 20%, aircraft could have an greatly increased thrust-to-weight ratio, ensuring superb combat and flight performance.

Sensors and avionics :

3236b71a1eacfea1076417b140d0e1d2.jpg


Main radar system for the Su-35BM is the Tikhomirov NIIP Irbis-E (N035E). While it&#8217;s pointed out that this will be the radar model used on Su-35BM, it&#8217;s also probable that Su-35BM could fly with Phazotron NIIR radar, the Sokol III (N031 Zhuk-MSFE). Given the latest achievements on the field of AESA technology by Phazotron, that are already visible in form of complete systems found on the other Russian 4++ gen aircraft, MiG-35, Su-35BM could be equipped with an derivative of current Phazotron AESA models. However, Irbis is marked as the number one option for the radar system.

Tikhomirov NIIP Irbis-E radar uses electronically scanned array (ESA). It&#8217;s a multifunctional radar system, working in X-band, holded on two-axis hydraulic drive. Radar uses EKVS-E BTsVM Solo35 computing system. The Irbis-E can track 30 different targets, while retaining continous airspace scan, eg. track-while-scan mode. The fire control system can simultaneously guide two semi-active radar guided missiles. If used in conjuction with active radar guided missiles, this number is eight. In air to surface operations, radar is capable of mapping land and sea targets, and detection of targets in real-beam, Doppler, and SAR modes. Four ground targets can be tracked at the same time, while two can be attacked at the same time, too. Since Irbis-E has enormeous power output, up to 20 kilowatts, it can detect an &#8220;standard&#8221; target (RCS at 3 square meters) 400 kilometers away. Normally, that figure is given for head-on aspect, in tail-on aspect it drops down to 150 km. Stealth targets (RCS at 0.01 square meters) can be detected at 90 km range. Irbis-E is also capable of target identification, and can conduct simultaneous air-to-air and air-to-ground operations.

Su-35BM also has rearward radar system, to locate and track targets behind aircraft. Rear radar is located in tailcone. It&#8217;s still not known what system is going to use; Tikhomirov NIIP suggested it&#8217;s Osa type ESA radar for this task, but has also revealed it&#8217;s work on active-array radars that could fill this task, too. That information was given by NIIP to the public two years ago. The rear radar system is not something new for the Russian design bureaus; Su-35/T-10M features Phazotron N012 in the tailcone, MiG&#8217;s 1.42/1.44 MFI featured Phazotron N015, and the Su-34 Fullback features Leninets V005 tailcone radar system.

As every Russian 4th gen fighter has optronic infrared search and track system, Su-35BM will naturally feature that too. OLS-35 can track four different IR signatures at once. Maximum detection range for tail-on aspect is 90 km, and for head-on 50 km. The laser rangefinder can measure distance up to 20 km against aerial targets, and up to 30 km against ground based targets.

Electronic warfare system, the KNIRTI L175M Khibiny-M, is capable of accurate detection of the threats, threat coordinate mapping, and it&#8217;s also responsible for jamming signal generation and emmision replication/imitation, via wing-tip carried pods. The system has a separate display in the Su-35BM cockpit. The L175M, together with frontal and back radars and optronic complex is hooked up to &#8220;sensory fusion&#8221; package. Khibiny can also provide guidance for passive-radiation guided missiles, such as R-27EP and the new long-range type of AAM. Su-35BM also features approx. 150 aerials on it&#8217;s airframe. Apart from standard RWR (radar warning receiever), Su-35BM also has laser emission warning system, MAWS (missile approach warning system), and standard chaff / flare dispenser.

Powerful computer system will control all those sensory elements, giving information to the pilot in unique interface; via the two large LCD MFD&#8217;s found in cockpit, and shown in pilot&#8217;s helmet mounted display as well. Cockpit is summarized in MAK-35 system; two 22.5&#215;30 cm AMLCD&#8217;s, IKSh-1M widescreen HUD, and one back-up multifunctional display. The nav / attack functions are the responsibilty of KRNPO-35, and the plane is fitted with laser-gyro system, LINS-2000.

The aircraft features inertial / sattelite navigation systems, radio navigation system, digital maps, optical fiber and digital communication multiplex comm systems. The comm system has two UHF/VHF radios, Link-16 capacity, and encryption capability. FBW has quadruple redundancy, and the engines support full authority digital engine control, FADEC.


Weapons :



Su-35BM, as an true multirole fighter, will have both air-to-air, air-to-ground, and anti-ship weaponry. Whole current pallete of A2G precision missiles and bombs will be supported on Su-35BM. Regarding air-to-air, the aircraft has an Archer, Alamo, and Adder family capability (R-73, R-27, R-77). Su-35BM will also be able to launch ultra-long range active radar missiles. The type of this weapon shown on the Su-35BM model was Novator KS-172S-1 AAM. The same missile has been presented on the displayed Su-35BM at MAKS 2007 airshow. The KS-172S-1 has an engagement range over 300 kilometers, can be used against any kind of aircraft flying from 3 meters altitude to 30 kilometers altitude, up to 4000 kilometers per hour of speed, and up to 12G. The only thing that&#8217;s confirmed is that Su-35BM will have ultralong range radar missile engagement capability; KS-172S-1 has not been asured. The other ULR AAM in Russian developement is Vympel K-37/R-37M. It&#8217;s an upgrade of MiG-31M&#8217;s R-37 missile, which has been sucessfully tested against targets 300 kilometers away.

Other Vympel&#8217;s designs are not confirmed either; such as ramjet, thermal, or antiradiation variant of R-77. This capability could be easily added at some future point. Vympel also stated that it has finished working on the upgraded variant of antiradiation R-27P. Since L175M is chosen for the standard electronic warfare module for all new Russian aircraft, R-27P could be connected to work in conjuction with Su-35BM&#8217;s EW unit. Both short and long burn variants of the antiradiation R-27, eg. the 27P and the 27EP, are on the payload list.

The misterious unspecified long-range anti-ground, anti-ship and anti-radar missiles are still a matter of debate, but several sources indicate that GRAU-coded 3M14AE and 3M54AE missiles are the unspecified weapons. Both missiles are produced by NPO Novator, and Sukhoi has a long tradition of partnership with this design bureau; this raises the issue of long-range AAM too, since Sukhoi is clearly pushing the Novator&#8217;s KS-172S-1 design, while the VVS wants Vympel&#8217;s R-37M for MiG-31 deep modernization variant. In any case, Russia won&#8217;t use two similiar types of AAM&#8217;s in the same time period, so the R-72 could be used for export, while the R-37M would be used on domestic version of Su-35BM.

3M14AE and 3M54AE are the missiles from &#8220;Kalibr&#8221; system, developed from naval &#8220;Club&#8221; system. The first is LACM, while the other is standard anti-ship missile. The unspecified anti-radar missile could turn up as new Raduga X-58UShE. It works in wide-band regime, and has a maximum range of 200 km. The sole-carried large ASM/AGM is suspected to be Yakhont-M, GRAU coded 3M55A. Yakhont-M is the upgraded export variant of P-800 Onyx missile. Original Onyx has the range of 300 km.

Su-35BM is also fitted with standard 30mm gun of Flanker family; Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-301.

Weapons

Novator R-72 (KS-172S-1) or Vympel R-37M (&#8221;Arrow&#8221;) 400 km range, active and semi-active radar, passive radiation guidance
Maximum of five carried. AAM.
Vympel R-77 / RVV-AE (&#8221;Adder&#8221;) 100 km range, active radar guidance
Maximum of twelve carried. AAM.
Vympel R-27ET[1] (&#8221;Alamo&#8221;) 110-130 km range, thermal guidance
Maximum of four carried. AAM.
Vympel R-27EP[1] (&#8221;Alamo&#8221;) 110-130 km range, passive radiation guidance
Maximum of four carried. AAM.
Vympel R-27ER[1] (&#8221;Alamo&#8221;) 110-130 km range, semi-active radar guidance
Maximum of eight carried. AAM.
Vympel R-73E (&#8221;Archer&#8221;) 30 km range, thermal guidance
Maximum of six carried. AAM.

Non-specified ultralong range air to ground missile Maximum of one carried. AGM.
Non-specified long range air to ground missile Maximum of three carried. AGM.
Non-specified long range anti-radar missile Maximum of five carried. AGM.
Non-specified long range air to ship missile Maximum of five carried. ASM.

Raduga X-59M[K] Ovod (&#8221;Kazoo&#8221;) 140 km range, TV guidance
Maximum of 5 carried, AGM/ASM.
Zvezda X-31A/P (&#8221;Krypton&#8221;) 70 / 140 km range, active radar / passive radiation guidance
Maximum of 6 carried, AGM.
Molniya X-29TE[L] (&#8221;Kedge&#8221;) 10 km range, TV / laser guidance
Maximum of 6 carried, AGM.
FSUE LGB-250 300 kg warhead, laser guidance
Maximum of eight carried, smart bomb.
FSUE KAB-500KR/OD 500 kg warhead, TV guidance
Maximum of eight carried, smart bomb.
FSUE KAB-1500KR/LG 1500 kg warhead, TV / laser guidance
Maximum of three carried, smart bomb.
S-25LD 10 km range, laser guidance
Maximum of six carried, guided rocket.

500kg class bomb Maximum of ten carried, gravity bomb.
250kg class bomb Maximum of thirty-two carried, gravity bomb.
B-8M-1 Maximum of 120 carried in six dispensers, unguided rocket.
B-13L Maximum of 30 carried in six dispensers, unguided rocket.
S-250FM-PU Maximum of six carried, unguided rocket.
Payload capacity from KnAAPO, weapon specs from various sources​


http://www.aviapedia.com/fighters/su-35bmt-10bm-the-last-flanker
 
The Dassault Mirage F1 series was designed to replace the successful Dassault Mirage III series. With a host of new features added to this new aircraft, the Mirage F1 would be a substantial upgrade to the whole Mirage family that would continue in service well into the new millennium. The Mirage F1 was built with capability and a multi-role perspective in mind. The aircraft was designed for high-speed handling with low or high-altitude performance, multi-faceted capabilities in the fighter or strike aircraft role and provide the pilot with some minor conveniences for long sorties requiring short turnaround times. The Mirage F1 served with distinction, particularly in the Greek Hellenic Air Force, where her arrival proved a deterrent to Turkish air space incursions for some 28 years. Over 720 Mirage F1 examples have been produced. The F1 remains one of the most battle-tested aircraft systems of the Cold War.

The F1 first flew in a Dassault-funded prototype form on December 23rd, 1966, intended as a replacement for the aging Mirage III and Mirage 5 models. Unlike previous Dassault offerings, the F1 did away with the traditional low-mounted, delta-wing configuration and instead was fitted with a high-mounted, swept wing arrangement. The French Air Force liked what it saw in the promising design and selected it for further development in the form of additional prototypes in May of 1967. The French Air Force envisioned the type as an all-weather interceptor capable of handling any of the new generation threats available. The resulting design proved a far better product than the aircraft the F1 was intended on replacing, sporting high-performance, sleek lines and a powerful Cyrano radar system. Production inevitably commenced and full operational status was achieved in May 1973.

The single engine, high-mounted swept-wing aircraft was powered by a single SNECMA Atar 9K-50 afterburning turbojet 15,785lb engine fed by two side-mounted intakes. The F1 sported a single-seat cockpit positioned in the forward portion of the streamlined fuselage. Amenities such as a self-starter, shaded canopy glass and pressured refueling system provided operators of the aircraft with the advantage of a low maintenance, highly capable aircraft. Further developments (beginning with the Mirage F1C-200) went on to integrate an in-flight refueling probe to which the combat radius was increased substantially. The unique high-mounted swept-wing design coupled with the single vertical tail fin afforded the aircraft the ability to take off and land with a minimal use of runway.

Standard armament were twin 30mm cannons along with 2 x Matra R530 series medium-range air-to-air missiles. Missiles were initially held under the wings though wingtip rails were later added for the use of Matra R550 Magic and AIM-9 Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missiles, the latter at the behest of the American-friendly Hellenic Air Force of Greece (operating Mirage F1CG models of their own).

The base F1 fighter was exported as the F1CE (Spain), F1CG (Greece), F1CH (Morocco), F1CJ (Jordan), F1CK (Kuwait), F1CK-2 (Kuwait - follow-up order) and F1CZ (South Africa) with orders totaling some 175 exported aircraft. The two-seat F1B trainer was marketed overseas as well along with the F1A single-seat ground-attack fighter. The F1E became an all-weather, multi-role fighter and ground-attack variant. The Mirage F1D was a two-seat trainer spawned from the F1E multi-role, ground-attack fighter model. The Mirage F1CR was a dedicated reconnaissance model. The Mirage F1CT became a tactical ground attack variant based on the Mirage F1C-200. F1AZ and F1CZ were South African exports of ground-attack and radar-equipped models respectively. The Mirage F1CG were Greek-operated single-seat fighters, amounting over 100,000 thousand hours of flight time over water with little structural stress to show for it. The Mirage F1M-53 was a developmental Mirage F1 meant to compete in NATO trials for replacing the Lockheed F-104 Starfighters then in service (the General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon eventually won out).

The aircraft became a highly regarded interceptor - one of the best at the time of its inception - based on capabilities and its powerful nose-mounted radar. The system could track and engage multiple targets at any altitude all at the discretion of the pilot. The integrated weapon system could go so far as to select the appropriate weapon based on circumstance and fire the weapon when the target achieved an in optimal range.

In terms of combat exposure (the sure testing grounds of any aircraft design) the F1 was at the fore-front of several Cold War-era conflicts the world over. Mirages participated with the South African Air Force in their Border War. Morocco utilized the type to combat local rebels. Ecuador fielded the aircraft in their Paquisha War and follow-up Cenepa War against Peru. France got a chance to check out the F1's lethality in its actions against Libyan rebels operating against Chad. Spain operated their F1's in varying forms for over three decades before replacing them with Eurofighter Typhoons.

Iraq was a highly-publicized user of F1's. They sported the type in their war with Iran with moderate success in anti-shipping, interception and strike roles. Overall, inferior pilot training and lack of combat experience led to the F1 underachieving for the most part. Similarly in the 1991 Gulf War, Mirage F1's were wholly outclassed by Coalition forces, though, again not due to a lack of capability on the part of the aircraft.

More recently (2007), France has fielded some F1's in actions covering Southern Afghanistan. As of this writing, Greece, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and South Africa no longer employ the services of Mirage F1's.

In the end, the F1 series proved a welcomed addition to the Mirage family line. The aircraft, with special thanks to modernization programs and updates to the avionics and weapon systems, will ensure that the Mirage F1 series stays airborne for several more years. Undoubtedly, the system will continue to see service in Third World countries far longer than that. The French Air Force operated F1's until their displacement by the newer Mirage 2000 series. One thing to consider about this fabulous aircraft is longevity of Mirage F1's after decades of consistent and heavy-duty use - no doubt a testament to a winning design.

Specifications for the Dassault Mirage F1
arrow downDimensions:
Length: 50.20ft (15.30m)
Width:27.56ft (8.40m)
Height: 14.76ft (4.50m)

arrow downPerformance: About MACH
Max Speed: 1,453mph (2,338kmh; 1,262kts)
Max Range: 559miles (900km)
Rate-of-Climb: 41,931ft/min (12,781m/min)
Service Ceiling: 65,643ft (20,008m; 12.4miles)


arrow downStructure:
Accommodation: 1
Hardpoints: 7 (including wingtip mounts)
Empty Weight: 16,314lbs (7,400kg)
MTOW: 35,715lbs (16,200kg)

arrow downPowerplant:
Engine(s): 1 x SNECMA Atar 9K-50 turbojet engine with afterburner generating 15,785lbs of thrust.
arrow downArmament Suite:
STANDARD:
2 x 30mm cannons

Mission-specific ordnance can include any of the following limited up to 8,818lbs:

AIM-9 Sidewinder infrared air-to-air missile(wingtip mounted).
Magic infrared air-to-air missile (wingtip mounted).
R.530 radar-guided air-to-air missiles
Super 530F radar-guided air-to-air missiles
Rocket-Launching Pods
Conventional Bombs
Exocet air-to-surface missiles
Armat anti-radiation air-to-surface missile
--------------
specifications from other website
Specifications (Mirage F1)
Orthographically projected diagram of the Dassault Mirage F1

General characteristics

* Crew: 1
* Length: 15.33 m (50 ft 3 in)
* Wingspan: 8.44 m (27 ft 8 in)
* Height: 4.49 m (14 ft 8 in)
* Wing area: 25 m&#178; (270 ft&#178;)
* Empty weight: 7,400 kg (16,000 lb)
* Loaded weight: 11,130 kg (24,540 lb)
* Max takeoff weight: 16,200 kg (35,700 lb)
* Powerplant: 1&#215; SNECMA Atar 9K-50 afterburning turbojet

Performance

* Maximum speed: Mach 2.3 (2,573 km/h, 1,600 mph) at 11,000 m (36,000 ft)
* Combat radius: 425 km (229 nm, 265 mi)
* Ferry range: 2,150 km (1,160 nm, 1,335 mi)
* Service ceiling: 20,000 m (66,000 ft)
* Rate of climb: 215 m/s (42,300 ft/min)
* Wing loading: 450 kg/m&#178; (91 lb/ft&#178;)
* Thrust/weight: 0.64

Armament

* Guns: 2&#215; 30 mm (1.18 in) DEFA 553 cannons with 150 rounds per gun
* Rockets: 8&#215; Matra rocket pods with 18&#215; SNEB 68 mm rockets each
* Missiles: 4&#215; AIM-9 Sidewinders OR Matra R550 Magics, 2&#215; Super 530Fs, 2&#215; AM-39 Exocets, 2&#215; AS-30L
* Bombs: 14,000 lb (6,300 kg) of payload on five external hardpoints, including a variety of bombs, reconnaissance pods or Drop tanks
 
The Dassault Rafale is a French twin-engined delta-wing agile multi-role 4.5th-generation jet fighter aircraft designed and built by Dassault Aviation. Introduced in 2000, the Rafale is being produced both for land-based use with the French Air Force and for carrier-based operations with the French Navy. It has also been marketed for export to several countries but has not yet received orders.

Costs-

The total programme cost, as of 2008, is around &#8364;39.6 billion, which translates to a unit programme cost of approximately &#8364;138.5 million. The unit flyaway price as of 2008 is &#8364;64 million for C version (Air Force), and &#8364;70 million for the Navy version.


Important dates from the Rafale programme include:

* 1985 France formally withdraws from Eurofighter programme, committing to Rafale project.
* 1986 July 4: First flight of Rafale A; December: Development of SNECMA M88 engines commences
* 1988 April: First order signed (for Rafale C prototype).
* 1990 February: Flight tests of M88 begin
* 1991 May 19: First flight of Arm&#233;e de l'Air single seat prototype (Rafale C); December 12: First flight of A&#233;ronavale prototype (Rafale M)
1992 Rafale M carrier trials programme begins

1993 March: First contract for production aircraft signed. April: Start of carrier compatibility trials with Foch. April 30: First flight of Arm&#233;e de l'Air twin seat prototype (Rafale B)

1995 June: First MICA fired from Rafale in self guided mode. July: OSF system and helmet-mounted sight/display installed and tested. September: Rafale M tested on board carrier (4th series). November: First non-stop long-range flight by Rafale B01 (3,020 nm in under 6 hours 30 minutes). October: Final land-based carrier test series of Rafale M in the USA. December: First production model fuselage assembly.

1996 March: M88 engine "flightworthiness" qualified. April: Production suspended, restarted in January 1997 following cost reductions. May: Low level tests with digital terrain database. July: Spectra electronic warfare system integration tests in anechoic chamber. November: Spectra flight tested. December: First deliveries of production standard engines.

1997 February: Rafale B01 flight tested in heavyweight configuration (2 Apache ASMs, three 2,000l drop tanks, two Magic and two MICA AAMs). May: First inertially-guided MICA firing. June: Flight testing of Spectra countermeasures system. October: First production RBE2 radar flown for the first time. November: Inertially-guided firing of missiles against two targets, with aircraft-to-missile link, with countermeasures.

1998 June: Qualification of MICA fire control system. Proposed initial operational capability evaluated by Navy and Air Force pilots flying Rafale B01 and M02 development aircraft. November 24: First flight of production Rafale (a Rafale B)

1999 May: First test launch of SCALP EG cruise missile. July 6: First deck landing of Charles de Gaulle afgan. July 7: First flight of production Rafale M

2000 July 20: First Rafale M delivered to Flotille 12F

2002 Rafale M entered service with 12F (Aeronavale, evaluation)

2004 Full service entry with 12F (Navy); September 9: First Meteor GHTM (General Handling Training Missiles) carriage trials by Rafale M from CEV Istres; December Three Rafale Bs delivered to CEAM, Mont de Marsan

2005 September 11: First Meteor GHTM carriage trials by Rafale M from the carrier Charles de Gaulle.

2006 Summer: Formation of EC 1/7 with 8&#8211;10 aircraft

2007 Full service entry (Air Force) expected with EC7; First landing of Rafale M on US Navy carrier USS Enterprise

2008 Rafale qualified to full F3 standard




adcf608fef528641049e3f4ee0e6b27a._.jpg




VARIANTS-

Rafale A
A technology demonstrator that first flew in 1986. It has now been retired.
Rafale D
Dassault used this designation (D for discret or stealthy) in the early 1990s for the production versions for the Arm&#233;e de l'Air, to emphasise the new semi-stealthy features they had added to the design.
Rafale B
This is the two-seater version for the Arm&#233;e de l'Air; delivered to EC 330 in 2004.
Rafale C
This is the single-seat version for the Arm&#233;e de l'Air; delivered to EC 330 in June 2004.
Rafale M
This is the carrier-borne version for the A&#233;ronavale, which entered service in 2002. The Rafale M weighs about 500 kg (1,100 lb) more than the Rafale C. Very similar to the Rafale C in appearance, the M differs in the following respects:


* Strengthened to withstand the rigors of carrier-based aviation
* Stronger landing gear
* Longer nose gear leg to provide a more nose-up attitude for catapult launches
* Deleted front centre pylon (to give space for the longer gear)
* Large stinger-type tailhook between the engines
* Built-in power operated boarding ladder
* Carrier microwave landing system
* "Telemir" inertial reference platform that can receive updates from the carrier systems.

8170d57a32bec5c0c0f343207414d17b.jpeg


A French Navy Rafale M performing a touch and go on the deck of the carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74).


Rafale N
The Rafale N, originally called the Rafale BM, was planned to be a two-seater version for the A&#233;ronavale. Budget constraints and the cost of training extra crew members have been cited as the grounds for its cancellation.



Cockpit

The cockpit uses a Martin-Baker Mark 16F "zero-zero&#8221; ejection seat, i.e., capable of being used at zero speed and zero altitude. The seat is inclined 29 degrees backwards to improve G force tolerance. The canopy hinges open to the right. An on-board oxygen generating system is provided to eliminate the need for multiple oxygen canisters.

The cockpit includes a wide-angle holographic head-up display (HUD), two head-down flat-panel colour multi-function displays (MFDs) and a center collimated display. Display interaction is by means of touch input for which the pilot wears silk-lined leather gloves. In addition, in full development, the pilot will have a head-mounted display (HMD).

The pilot flies the aircraft with a side-stick controller mounted on his right and a throttle on his left. These incorporate multiple hands on throttle and stick (HOTAS) controls. The Rafale cockpit is also planned to include Direct Voice Input (DVI), allowing for pilot action by voice commands.


5f5a809285fd3ce375d61b4bb03595b8.jpg



AESA Radar

While the first 100 or so Rafales were fitted with the early Thales RBE2 radar. The most important sensor of the next generation Rafale will be the new Thales RBE2 AA active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, which will replace the passive array of the RBE2.

Thales completed its first active phased array, comprising 1,000 gallium-arsenide Transmit/Receive modules, in 2006. In late April this year, the company said the RBE2 AA had successfully completed a new series of tests on Rafale, carried out jointly with the French DGA defense procurement agency, at the Cazaux flight-test center.

"This milestone marks the latest step toward qualifying the RBE2 AESA radars this year in readiness for delivery of the first two units to Dassault Aviation during the first quarter of 2010," Thales stated. "The radars will be installed on the aircraft in 2011 for delivery to the French Air Force early in 2012."


b8ae5b8a30938bad9ab915898e05bc83.jpg


RBE-2 Radar

5f021347f7b3138e066fd418811d82e0.jpg


RBE-2 AESA radar





Radar signature reduction features-

Although not a true stealth aircraft, the Rafale has reduced radar signature according to Dassault, while most of the stealth design features are classified, extensive use of composite materials and serrated patterns on the trailing edges of the wings and canards help to reduce the radar cross section.

Specifications-

* Crew: 1&#8211;2
* Length: 15.27 m (50.1 ft)
* Wingspan: 10.80 m (35.4 ft)
* Height: 5.34 m (17.5 ft)
* Wing area: 45.7 m&#178; (492 ft&#178;)
* Empty weight: 9,500 kg (C), 9,770 kg (B), 10,196 kg (M) ()
* Max takeoff weight: 24,500 kg (C/D), 22,200 kg (M) (54,000 lb)
* Powerplant: 2&#215; Snecma M88-2 turbofans
o Dry thrust: 50.04 kN (11,250 lbf) each
o Thrust with afterburner: 75.62 kN with M88-Eco >90 kN after 2010 (17,000 lbf) each

Performance

* Maximum speed:
o High altitude: Mach 2 (2,390 km/h, 1,290 knots)
o Low altitude: 1,390 km/h, 750 knots
* Range: 3,700+ km (2,000+ nmi)
* Combat radius: 1,852+ km (1,000+ nmi) on penetration mission
* Service ceiling: 16,800 m (55,000 ft)
* Rate of climb: 304.8+ m/s (1,000+ ft/s)
* Wing loading: 326 kg/m&#178; (83 1/3 lb/ft&#178;)
* Thrust/weight: 1.13

Armament

* Guns: 1&#215; 30 mm (1.18 in) GIAT 30/719B cannon with 125 rounds
* Missiles:
o Air-to-air:
+ MICA IR/EM or
+ Magic II and in the future
+ MBDA Meteor
o Air-to-ground:
+ MBDA Apache or
+ SCALP EG or
+ AASM or
+ GBU-12 Paveway II or
+ AM 39 Exocet or
+ ASMP-A nuclear missile

Avionics

* Thales RBE2 radar
* Thales SPECTRA electronic warfare system.
* Thales/SAGEM OSF (Optronique Secteur Frontal) infrared search and track system.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rafale
 
F-4 Terminator 2020

The latest in a long line of F-4 variants, the Terminators are a batch of Turkish AF F-4Es, modernized by Israel. They differ from the existing F-4E airframe in a number of key areas; small strakes have been fitted above the air intakes to improve the agility of the admittedly lumbering fighter, new attachment fittings have also been added, to better handle modern weaponry. Other additions include stronger wing fold ribs, an updated canopy sill bar, and the replacement of some 20km of wiring (reducing weight by 750 kg) as well as most hydraulic and pneumatic lines and hoses..

The most radical changes occurred in the avionics department. All 2020s have been fitted with vastly updated suite, including MFDs (multifunction displays) as standard, and incorporating a number of new technologies. new Kaiser El-OP 976 wide-angle HUD and HOTAS system, high performance Elta ELO/M-2032 ISAR-capable high-resolution SAR/GMTI (ground moving target indicator) multi-mode fire control radar (developed for the IAI Lavi), IAIC mission computer, new navigation equipment including GPS/INS connected to mapping mode, dual MIL-STD-553B databus managing avionics package, Astronautics Central Air Data Computer, new UHF and IFF packages, airborne video tape recorder (AVTR), Elta EL/L-8222 active ECM pod and Mikes (Aselsan) AN/ALQ-178V3 passive embedded SPEWS, and RWR.

Additionally they had AGM-142 Popeye/Have Nap integration, Litening-II targeting pods, and the capability to launch AGM-65D/G Maverick, AGM-88 HARM, GBU-8 HOBOS, GBU-10/12 Paveway II LGBs, general purpose and cluster bombs for air-to-ground missions, while retaining the capability to launch AIM-7 Sparrow and AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles. It is also possible to install Pave Spike targeting pods and rocket pods of all sizes.

These upgraded F-4 Phantoms are referred to as the F-4E-2020 Terminator. They will be in service until at least 2015 and perhaps longer. They first entered service on 27 January 2000 with deliveries to 111 and 171 Filo.

3b18b649a9a7ee4f2a539cdfebc0f555.jpg

New Cockpit


Two MFDs in the rear for the radar intercept officer.


Difference between the two.


AGM-142 Have Nap


171th Pirate Squadron F-4E 2020 Terminator Phantom II

9ea49e7218ff8994fa13185643fc5745.jpg



111th Panthers also operate F-4E 2020 Terminator Phantom II


Recent Combat History-
During the 2008 Turkish incursion into northern Iraq, code-named Operation Sun F-16 jets equipped with LANTIRN belonging to the 181st Squadron (Pars Filo) and F-4E 2020 Terminator jets belonging to the 171st Squadron (Korsan Filo) began bombing the PKK's positions in northern Iraq, which lasted 45 minutes.
 

J-11


The Shenyang J-11 (JianJiJi-11 or Jian-11, &#27516;&#20987;&#26426;-11 or &#27516;-11 in Chinese) with NATO reporting name: Flanker B+ is a single-seat, twin-engine jet fighter based on the Soviet-designed Sukhoi Su-27 (NATO reporting name: Flanker) air superiority fighter. The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) of the People's Republic of China (PRC) is the sole operator of the aircraft.

The basic variant of the J-11 is manufactured under license by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) using Russian-supplied kits,and is functionally identical to the Su-27SK variant. An "indigenized" multirole variant, the J-11B, is based on the J-11 airframe but fitted with a Chinese-built avionics and weapons suite. Future J-11 variants will be powered by the indigenous FWS-10A &#8216;Taihang&#8217; turbofan jet engine.

Like its Sukhoi brethren, the J-11 is a fourth-generation jet fighter, intended as a direct competitor to large United States fighters such as the F-15 Eagle.

6d360a99cd5608daa550c0c5a58496f8.jpg


Role Multirole Air Superiority Fighter
Manufacturer Shenyang Aircraft Corporation
Designed by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation
First flight 1998
Introduced 1998
Status Active service
Primary user People's Liberation Army Air Force
Produced 1998-Present
Number built 120-130
Developed from Sukhoi Su-27SK

History

Proposed J-11

In the 1970s, Shenyang Aircraft Factory proposed a light fighter powered by the British Rolls-Royce Spey 512 engine, but otherwise similar to the MiG-19 then in service. Known as the J-11, the project was abandoned due to difficulty in obtaining the engines.

Modern J-11

The J-11 was finally born in 1995 as a Chinese version of the Sukhoi Su-27SK air superiority fighter. Sukhoi originally provided kits to the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation upon an agreement in 1995, but over time there were to be increasing Chinese content in the aircraft, with up to 70&#37; of all Su-27 ordered by the PLAAF to be Chinese-made. It has been reported that Sukhoi agreed to an upgrade program, allegedly in 2001, with improved radar and attack avionics.

However, in 2004, Russian media reported that Shenyang co-production of the basic J-11 was stopped after around 100 examples were built. The PLAAF later revealed a mock-up of an upgraded multirole version of the J-11 in mid-2002. It was equipped with Chinese anti-ship and PL-12 air-to-air missiles presumably for the role of a maritime strike aircraft. The reason which lead to the sudden stop in the production line of the J-11 was the obsolete avionics and radar, which were structured for aerial missions. This was an issue in which the PLAAF evaluated after the first 100 J-11 were built, in that it lacked any true precision-strike capabilities, only being able to deliver unguided freefall bombs. With a contract of an initial 200 J-11 allowed to be produced in Shenyang under the Chinese-Russian contract made in the 90's, the PLAAF decided to modernize the J-11 with domestic radar, avionic suites, manufacture methods and material upgrades to extend the life of the aircraft in service. Reports and interviews points out that the upgraded and overhauled standard J-11, the J-11B is similar in capabilities and performance to the American F-15E and Russian export flanker Su-30MKK3.

Design

The Shenyang Liming WS-10A turbofan engine.



The J-11 is a licensed co-production of the Soviet-designed Sukhoi Su-27SK. The basic variant J-11 is identical in design to the Russian aircraft.

China intends to use domestic Shenyang Liming WS-10A turbofan engines to replace the Russian Saturn Lyulka AL-31F currently used in the J-11. The WS-10A is reported to have a thrust rating of 13,200 kg.At the Zhuhai 2002 airshow, a photo was released allegedly depicting a J-11 modified for flight testing of a single WS-10A. However, according to Russian media, as of November 2006, China intends to upgrade the current J-11 fleet's engines with either Saturn-Lyulka or Salyut powerplants. Engines under consideration include the Saturn AL-31-117S (a development of the Lyulka AL-31F planned for the Russo-Indian Su-30MKIs), and the Salyut AL-31F-M1, an improved variant of the AL-31F engine.

Variants

In 2002, Russian media reported that Shenyang Aircraft Corporation was looking into replacing Russian-made J-11/Su-27SK components with domestic, Chinese-made parts. Specifically, to replace the Russian-made NIIP N001 radar with a Chinese-made fire control radar based on the Type 147X/KLJ-X family, the AL-31F engine with WS-10A, and Russian R-77 AAM's with Chinese-made PL-9 and PL-12 AAM's. One J-11 was photographed with an AL-31F and a WS-10A engine installed for testing in 2002. However, it was not until 2007 when the Chinese government finally revealed information on the domestic J-11: the J-11 used to test WS-10 was designated as J-11WS, and it was when state television station CCTV-7 aired J-11B footages in mid-2007 when the existence of J-11 with domestic components was finally confirmed officially.

J-11

The Chinese-built, Chinese variant of the Su-27SK with 70% components made in China.

Radar: the original N001 radar on Su-27SK purchased by China in the 1990s is replaced by its successor, N001V, which like N001, can also simultaneously track 10 targets. However, when engaging a target out of the 10 tracked, the original N001 radar would lose all of the rest 9 targets tracked, and must restart a new tracking process after the engagement. N001V radar on J-11 overcomes this shortcoming so that during the engagement, the rest 9 targets tracked would not be lost. The major internal structural difference between the two radars is that the original TS100 processor in the older N001 radar is replaced by a more capable TS101M processor in the newer N001V radar.

J-11A

J-11 with further radar and flight instrumentation upgrade, most notably with the adoption of EFIS in its avionics.
Radar: The N001V radar on J-11 is replaced by its successor, N001VE, which has the same tracking capability like its predecessor. The radar improvement is that in comparison to the older N001V radar which is only capable of single target engagement, N001VE is capable of simultaneously engaging two of the ten targets tracked with semi-active radar homing air-to-air missiles. The major internal structural difference between the two radars is that the original TS101M processor in the older N001V radar is replaced by a more capable BCVM-486-6 processor of the Baguet series processor in the newer N001VE radar.

HMS: An improved domestic Chinese helmet mounted sights (HMS) first begun to appear on J-11A, which soon became standard on all versions of J-11, including retrofitting earlier J-11.
EFIS: Most of the analogue dial indicators of the original Su-27SK are eliminated, replaced by four color MFDs, which are part of the overall EFIS system designed by China Aviation Industry Corporation I. There are three large MFDs that take most of the space of the flight instrumentation dashboard, with the MFD in the center is in a slightly lower position than the other two on the sides. A slightly smaller color MFD is located below the three MFDs, to the bottom right corner of the flight instrumentation dashboard.

J-11B



This is the advanced multirole version which uses more Chinese components, including radar, engine, and missiles. The chief program engineer for J-11B is Mr. Guo Dianman (&#37101;&#27583;&#28385;). China is interested in reducing its reliance on foreign technology for both cost reasons and a desire to improve its domestic research and design. It is reported that one regiment of J-11Bs are currently in service, but this seems to contradict with the latest information provided by the Chinese government: In May, 2007, the existence of J-11B was finally acknowledged by the Chinese government for the first time when the state-run Chinese TV stations first aired the report on J-11B in PLAAF service. However, the official Chinese report claims that there are only two squadrons of J-11Bs in service, instead of a regiment, which is consisted of three squadrons (as of end of 2007).

According to the Chinese report, which is agreed by some western sources such as Jane's Information Group, the J-11B is superior to Su-27SK in the following areas:
The wide adoption of composite material (mainly carbon fiber) for the surfaces, reducing the weight of the aircraft for more than 700 kg, while the life of the composite part is increased over 10,000 hours in comparison to the original part built from steel.
Redesigned air inlets of engine intakes to reduce the radar cross section, this coupled with the adoption of composite material, and application of radar absorbent material has reduced the radar cross section (RCS) of 15 square meters of Su-27SK to just >3 square meters of J-11B. Carriage of external weapons will increase this greatly of course.

Full air-to-surface / sea capability is added and J-11B is able to launch various precision guided air-to-surface and air-to-sea munitions.
Certified to be equipped with WS-10 (will be upgraded to WS-10A in the future) turbofan engine, which is claimed to be cheaper to operate than AL-31F.
Incorporation of on-board oxygen generating system (OBOGS): With the exception of Su-35 and Su-37, J-11B is the first of the Su-27 (Reverse Engineered) family to incorporate such technology. Due to the adoption of western style design features such as fully digitized computerized controls and solid state micro-electronics, Chinese claimed that the domestic OBOGS is superior than the analog system Russia offered to China.
A Chinese multifunctional pulse-Doppler fire-control radar reportedly capable of tracking 6~8 targets and engaging 4 of them simultaneously.

Fully digitized solid-state avionics have replaced the analogue set of the Su-27SK. In the mid-2007, the Chinese governmental television station CCTV-7 released news clips of Chinese pilots in the cockpits of J-11B, with the LCD of glass cockpit of J-11B clearly visible, despite that the official report itself only claimed replacing the original avionics with domestic Chinese fully digitized solid-state avionics, and nothing of EFIS or glass cockpit was mentioned. In comparison to the earlier EFIS on J-11A, the most obvious difference is that LCD MFDs on J-11B are aligned in a straight line, instead of the middle one being slightly lower. The arrangement, appearance and layout of MFDs and EFIS of J-11B are similar to the general design concept of the west.

Missile Approach Warning System.

Though it has long been rumored that J-11B is aerial-refueling capable, it was impossible to determine if any aerial refueling probes have been added to the aircraft from the released official reports by the Chinese government. Professor Wang also revealed in the same interview that the J-11B entering series production would be equipped with domestic engines.

J-11BS

Tandem twin seater version of J-11B under development, reportedly as the Chinese version of Su-30MK2/3. It is rumored that the letter S stands for Shuangzuo, meaning twin seater in Chinese. The existence of J-11BS is officially acknowledged by the Chinese government in 2007, and a large model of J-11BS was revealed public on June 9, 2007 during the opening ceremony of the new aerospace museum of the Harbin Institute of Technology at the 20-year anniversary of the establishment of its school of astronautics, where it is displayed.
[edit]

Su-27SK Upgrade.

Both the SUV-VEP air-to-air subsystem and the SUV-P air-to-surface subsystems of the Sukhoi Su-30MKK fire control system were adopted to upgrade the single seat Su-27SK in Chinese inventory, and a joint team of Tikhomirov Scientific Research Institute of Instrument Design (NIIP) and State Instrumentation Plant at Ryazan was named as the primary contractor to provide the Chinese with the upgraded avionics package. The modified SUV-VEP subsystem adopted to upgrade Chinese Su-27SK was designated as SUV-VE, while the modified SUV-P subsystem adopted to upgrade Chinese Su-27SK was designated as SUV-PE. The original analog dial indicator on flight dashboard of Su-27SK were replaced by two 6 in x 6 in MFI-10-6M and a MFIP-6 LCD MFDs. According to Russian claim at the 6th Zhuhai Airshow, over 60 Chinese Su-27SK have been upgraded by the end of 2006.

The radar was also upgraded, but such upgrade is not part of the deal signed with Russian contractors. Instead, the radar upgrade was indigenously carried out by Chinese themselves in increments, but no official information on the exact type of radar has been released by the Chinese authorities yet (as of 2008), and thus the rumored passive phased array radar being utilized in such upgrades cannot be confirmed. It is not clear if China has continued such upgrade after 2006 since no more information was released.

J-11C (or J-11BJ)

A yet-to-be-built aircraft carrier version, speculated on due to the success of the Russian Navy Su-33. The first mock-up of J-11C was displayed in public at airshows and defense exhibitions in China in late 2002, and the mock-up is shown to be able to be armed with all currently available Chinese anti-ship missiles, as well as air-to-air missile including PL-12.

Specifications (J-11/A)


General characteristics
Crew: 1
Length: 21.9 m (71 ft 10 in)
Wingspan: 14.70 m (48 ft 3 in)
Height: 5.92 m (19 ft 6 in)
Wing area: 62.04 m&#178; (667.8 ft&#178;)
Empty weight: 16,870 kg [1] (37,192 lb)
Loaded weight: 23,140 kg (51,010 lb)
Max takeoff weight: 33,000 kg (73,000 lb)
Powerplant: 2&#215; Lyulka AL-31F or Woshan WS-10A "Taihang" turbofans
Dry thrust: 74.5 kN / 89.17 kN (16,800 lbf / 20,050 lbf)[11] each
Thrust with afterburner: 123 kN / 129.4 kN (27,600 lbf / 29,101 lbf) each

Performance
Maximum speed: Mach 2.35 (2,500 km/h, 1,600 mph) at altitude
Range: 3,720 km (2,010 nm, 2,310 mi)
Combat radius: 2,000 km (1,240 mi)
Service ceiling: 19,000 m (62,523 ft)
Rate of climb: >325 m/s (64,000 ft/min)
Wing loading: 371.0 kg/m&#178; (76 lb/ft&#178;)
Thrust/weight:
Dry: 0.66
With afterburner: 1.09
G-limit: 9 g

Armament
Guns: 1&#215; 30 mm (1.18 in) Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 cannon with 150r
Hardpoints: 10: 2 under fuselage, 2 under air ducts, 4 under wings, 2 on wingtips and provisions to carry combinations of:
Missiles:
PL-12
PL-9
PL-8
Vympel R-77
Vympel R-27
Vympel R-73
Rockets: Unguided rocket launcher
Bombs: Free-fall cluster bombs

Avionics

5ea3ecbc6961a5a18b35c70e8d143f5c.jpg

Fire-control radar: NIIP Tikhomirov N001VE Myech coherent pulse Doppler radar
OEPS-27 electro-optic system
NSts-27 helmet-mounted sight (HMS)
Gardeniya ECM pods
 
Specifications (F-2A)
Mitsubishi F-2A
7c30d5168003bb1419a3ac0e9df7379b.jpg


General characteristics
Crew: 1 (or 2 for the F-2B)
Length: 15.52 m (50 ft 11 in)
Wingspan: 11.13 m (36 ft 6 in)
Height: 4.69 m (15 ft 5 in)
Wing area: 34.84 m&#178; (375 ft&#178;)
Empty weight: 9,527 kg (21,000 lb)
Loaded weight: 15,000 kg (33,000 lb)
Max takeoff weight: 22,100 kg (48,700 lb)
Powerplant: 1&#215; General Electric F110-GE-129 turbofan
Dry thrust: 76 kN (17,000 lbf)
Thrust with afterburner: 131 kN (29,500 lbf)

Performance
Maximum speed: Mach 2.0
Range: 834 km on anti-ship mission (520 miles)
Service ceiling: 18,000 m (59,000 ft)
Wing loading: 430 kg/m&#178; at weight of 15,000 kg (88 lb/ft&#178;)
Thrust/weight: 0.89

Armament
20 mm JM61A1 cannon, plus maximum weapon load of 8,085 kg:
AAMs: AIM-9 Sidewinder, AIM-7 Sparrow, Mitsubishi AAM-3, Mitsubishi AAM-4 (from FY2010)
air-to-ground weapons include: ASM-1 and ASM-2 anti-ship missiles, various free-fall bombs with GCS-1 IIR seeker heads, JDAM
others: J/AAQ-2 FLIR

Avionics
Mitsubishi Active Electronically Scanned Array radar system including J/APG-1

Full specifications
The F-2 support fighter aircraft is a multirole single engine fighter aircraft principally designed for the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF), the result of a joint Japan and USA development program. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) is the prime contractor and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company serves as the principal US subcontractor. The F-2A is the single-seat version and F-2B is the two-seat version.

The Japanese Defense Agency originally planned to procure a total of 130 F-2 aircraft (83 single-seat and 47 two-seat aircraft) with deliveries to beyond 2010, but, in early 2007, this number was reduced to 94.

The initial order was for 81 aircraft. A further five were ordered in March 2007.
"The F-2 fighter aircraft can also carry 500lb bombs, CBU-87/B cluster bombs and rocket launchers."

The initial order was for 81 aircraft. A further five were ordered in March 2007 in a $150m contract. MHI has further awarded a $250m contract to Lockheed Martin in April 2008 to manufacture components for eight more F-2 aircraft. The contract was the 12th annual contract awarded by MHI to Lockheed Martin.

In 1987, the JASDF selected a variant of the F-16C as the Japanese FS-X aircraft to replace the Mitsubishi F-1 aircraft, and in 1988 Mitsubishi was selected as prime contractor for the aircraft, which became known as the F-2. The program involved technology transfer from the USA to Japan, and responsibility for cost sharing was split 60&#37; by Japan and 40% by USA.

Four flying prototypes were developed, along with two static prototypes for static testing and for fatigue tests. Flight trials of the prototypes were successfully completed by 1997, and the aircraft entered production in 1998.

The first production aircraft was delivered to the Japanese Defense Agency in by March 2005 61 F-2 fighters had been delivered. The aircraft are being assembled at Mitsubishi's Komaki South Plant in Nagoya. MHI expects to complete deliveries of 76 aircraft in the near future.

In June 2007, the F-2 made its first overseas deployment to Andersen AFB in Guam for joint US / Japan exercises. The F-2 dropped live weapons for the first time during the exercises.

F-2 design
Kawasaki is responsible for the construction of the midsection of the fuselage, and also the doors to the main wheel and the engine. Mitsubishi builds the forward section of the fuselage and the wings.

Mitsubishi has also designed the lower-wing box structure, which includes lower skin, spars, ribs and cap, and is made from graphite-epoxy composite and co-cured together in an autoclave. This is the first application of co-cured technology to a production tactical fighter.

Fuji manufactures the upper-wing surface skin, the wing fairings, the radome, flaperons and the engine air-intake units and the tail section. Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company supplies the rear section of the fuselage, the port-side wing boxes and the leading-edge flaps.

Cockpit
The cockpit is equipped with three multifunction displays, including a liquid crystal display from Yokogawa. The pilot's head-up display was developed by Shimadzu.

Integrated weapons system
The aircraft's integrated electronic warfare system, mission computer and active phased array radar were developed by Mitsubishi Electric.

An M61A1 Vulcan 20mm multi-barrel gun is installed in the wing root of the port wing. There are 13 hardpoints for carrying weapon systems and stores: one on the fuselage centreline, one on each wing-tip and five under each wing. The stores management system is supplied by Lockheed Martin.

There are two Frazer Nash common rail launchers manufactured by Nippi. The aircraft is capable of deploying the Raytheon AIM-7F/M medium-range Sparrow air-to-air missile, the Raytheon AIM-9L short-range Sidewinder and the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries AAM-3 short-range air-to-air missile.

The F-2 is armed with the ASM-1 and ASM-2 anti-ship missiles. Mitsubishi started developing the Type 80 series anti-ship missiles, ASM-1 and ASM-2, in 1980, originally for the F-1 fighter.

The fighter aircraft can also carry 500lb bombs, CBU-87/B cluster bombs and rocket launchers. The centreline and the inner-wing hardpoints can carry drop tanks with a 4,400kg fuel capacity.
"In June 2007, the F-2 made its first overseas deployment to Andersen AFB in Guam for joint US / Japan exercises."

Avionics and flight controls

Lockheed Martin is responsible for the avionics systems. The aircraft's digital fly-by-wire system has been developed by Japan Aviation Electric and Honeywell (formerly Allied Signal) under a joint development agreement.

The fly-by-wire modes include control augmentation, static stabilization and load control during maneuvers.

Communications
The communications systems fitted in the F-2 are the AN/ARC-164 transceiver, operating at UHF band and supplied by Raytheon, a V/UHF transceiver supplied by NEC, a Hazeltine information friend or foe interrogator, and an HF radio, developed and supplied by Kokusai Electric.
d961bb6aaedcbada4ab5630e9614beee.jpg


Turbofan engine
The aircraft is equipped with a General Electric F110-GE-129 after-burning turbofan engine. The engine develops 131.7kN and the speed of the aircraft is Mach 2. The F-2 produces 17,000lb of thrust, with 29,000lb generated when the burners are switched on

The F-2 support fighter is a joint US / Japan development program, with Mitsubishi as prime contractor and Lockheed Martin as main US subcontractor.

The F-2 fighter is in production for the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF).

The integrated electronic warfare suite, active phased array radar and mission computer were developed by Mitsubishi Electric.

The fighter is armed with ASM-1 and ASM-2 anti-ship missiles from Mitsubishi.

The F-2 can be equipped with Sparrow, Sidewinder or AAM-3 air-to-air missiles.

The F-2 fighter has a maximum speed at altitude of Mach 2.
 
F22 RAPTOR SPECS
3c5d59389efbdb152cace3f4fd977b90.gif

Wing Area: 840 sq ft
Engine Thrust Class: 35,000 lb
Level Speed: 921 mph
Total Length: 62.08 ft
Wing Span: 44.5 ft
Horizontal Tail Span: 29ft
Tail Span: 18'10"
Total Height: 16.67ft
Track Width: 10.6ft
Engines: Pratt & Whitney F-119
Max. Takeoff Weight: 60,000 lb (27,216 kg)
Max. External Stores: 5,000 lb (2,270 kg)
Weight Empty: 31,670 lb (14,365 kg)
Ceiling: 50,000 ft (15,240 m)
Crew: 1
G Limit: +9 G
First Flight:September 7th 1997
bfee7ff5fc1be740e4828600a615dfbc.gif

Outer Surface Components
39% Titanium
24% Composite
16% Aluminum
01% Thermo-plastic
Fuselage

The F22 Raptors airframe is comprised mainly of four (4) large chunks, or pieces that are produced by separate companies (see illustration below for part and manufacturer)
80851617191cdbce274e8121641244c1.jpg

*The Aft Fuselage, main wing structures, power generation units, fire protection system, and other various parts, mostly found in the main fuselage. Boeing also manages many of the subsystems dealing with fuel, electrical components, and engine operation.

*Lockheed Marietta produces and manages the fins, flaps, ailerons, production of the forward fuselage, and joining the large chunks of the aircraft together.

*Lockheed Ft. Worth manages and oversees the production and assembly of the main fuselage, or the mid area of it. This job is possibly the most difficult of all, because of the aircrafts size, and the fact that most of the wiring, tubing, and systems run through this portion of the aircraft.

Inner Structure

"The structural loads of the F-22 are mostly absorbed by 5 titanium bulkheads." from F22Virtual Resource (No longer On-line).

Wings


The F-22 has large area wings which allow it to perform well in high speeds. They also double as a fuel tank. The leading edge flaps (located at the wings' front edges) serve as a method of achieving high Angles of Attack (AOA) of over 60 degrees when traveling at lower speeds.

Fins

The "fins" of the aircraft are divided into two types: the horizontal (which control vertical movement) and the vertical (which control the horizontal movement). The horizontal fins (located at the rear of the aircraft) not only provide the plane with extra maneuverability etc... , but also act as a heat shield for the exhaust of the engines, so the thermal trace of the F22 is at a minimum. The vert. fins are angled in the similar fashion of the F-22's body, to help reduce its radar signal. These also contain many internal antennas inside the body of the fin itself, as a way to conceal them and help maintain the stealth abilities of the aircraft.

Weapons Bays


The weapon bays are all internally concealed (much like a stealth bomber). On the low bottom left and right sides of the aircraft, underneath its wings, are the bays were Aim 9's wind other missiles. The missiles are ejected out by a special mechanism. See weapons . An F/A-22C is being currently produced to hold larger weapons in the internal bays, thus being a more bomber proned aircraft. Naval versions of the F-22 are also coming.

Landing Gear


The landing gear is produced by Menasco. The landing gear mechanism is a retractable tricycle type, stressed for no-flare landings of up to 3.05m/s downward speed. The measurement of the nose wheel tire is 23.5 x 7.5-10 and the 2 main wheel tires measure 37 x 11.5-18.

Air inlets



One of the F-22's distincitive features are the air intakes, which are located to the sides of the main "cockpit area" ( the narrower part of the fighter's nose). Once air has been channeled into the intakes, it winds up the internal tubes, winding up and around the engine. Extra intakes are above these intakes, which can be opened (they are closed to maintain stealth) when extra thrust is needed.

 
JF17/FC-1 SPECS

General characteristics

* Crew: 1
* Length: 14.0 m [114] (45.9 ft)
* Wingspan: 9.45 m (including 2 wingtip missiles) [114] (31 ft)
* Height: 4.77 m (15 ft 8 in)
* Wing area: 24.4 m² [114] (263 ft²)
* Empty weight: 6,411 kg (14,134 lb)
* Loaded weight: 9,100 kg including 2× wing-tip mounted air-to-air missiles [6][115] (20,062 lb)
* Max takeoff weight: 12,700 kg [115] (28,000 lb)
* Powerplant: 1× Klimov RD-93 turbofan
o Dry thrust: 49.4 kN [3][8] (11,106 lbf)
o Thrust with afterburner: 84.4 kN [3][116] (18,973 lbf)
* G-limit: +8.5 g [3]
* Internal Fuel Capacity: 2300 kg (5,130 lb) [6]

Performance

* Maximum speed: Mach 1.8 [6][50] (1,191 knots, 2,205 kph)
* Combat radius: 1,352 km [3] (840 mi)
* Ferry range: 3,000 km [8] (2,175 mi)
* Service ceiling: 16,700 m [8] (54,790 ft)
* Thrust/weight: 0.99 [3][6]



1. Aerodynamic Configuration

* Bifurcated side air inlet.
* New wing with ability of high angle of attack
* Leading edge maneuvering flap
* Trailing edge flap
* Tip missiles
* Twin Ventral Fin

Aerodynamic Changes in PT-4

2. New Landing Gear

* Nose gear with steering
* Main gear with paddle controlled hydraulic brakes and automatic anti-skid braking system

3. Comfortable Cockpit and Safe Escape System

* Cockpit geometry conforming to US MIL Standard, suitable for 3% to 98% pilot anthropometrics
* Single Piece stretch acrylic transparent canopy providing a good all around Field of View
* Ejection Seat
1. Martin Baker high performance ejection seat
2. Canopy severance system for additional safety
3. French oxygen regulation system

4. New Environment Control System, providing:

* Air supply to control cockpit pressure and temperature
* Air supply for cooling Avionics
* Air supply to pilot pressure suit
* Air supply for windscreen defogging
* Oxygen supply duration three hours

5. New Designed Flight Control System

* JF-17 has composite flight control system comprising conventional controls with stability augmentation in roll and yaw axis and fly by wire in pitch axis.
* Simple autopilot
* Control system of lift increasing device, leading edge slats / flap and trailing edge flaps will be an automatic control system referring to air speed and angle of attack for improving aircraft maneuvering

6. New Electrical Power Supply System

* Main power supply system will be 115V, 400Hz three phase AC and 27V DC combined system.
* Essential power will be provided by a hydraulic driven AC / DC combined generator in case of Main System Failure
* Emergency power will be provided by a set of batteries, in the event of engine flameout, for engine restarting, communication and navigation

7. Fuel System

* Total internal fuel 5130 lb
* Single point pressure refuelling system
* External Fuel
o One center line drop tank 800 liters
o Two under wing drop tanks 800/1100 liters

8.Strength and Fatigue Life

* JF-17 airframe is made of semi-monologue structure
* High strength steel and Titanium alloy adopted partially at some critical places.
* JF-17 aircraft would be designed, tested and proofed against the requirement tailored for MIL-A-8860 and Chinese National Military Specification GJB67-85
* The desired fatigue life of the JF-17 airframe is 4,000 flight hours or 25 years
* The period to first overhaul would be 1,200 flight hours

The Avionics Suite



The avionics suite will make the JF-17 as an effective weapon platform. The glass cockpit and hands on throttle and stick (HOTAS) controls will reduce pilot workload. Accurate navigation and weapon aiming information on the head up display will help the pilot achieve his mission effectively. The multifunction displays will provide information on engine, fuel, hydraulics, electrical, flight control and environmental control system on a need-to-know basis along with basic flight and tactical information. The capability would be built around highly modern state-of-the-art avionics equipment, which is as follows:

* Dual redundant two mission computers
* Dual redundant 1553 Mux bus architecture
* Multimode Pulse Doppler Radar with high power air-cooled transmitter and capable of tracking multiple targets with prioritized firing
* Ring laser gyro inertial navigation system tied with GPS
* Smart head up display with up front control panel. HUD minimum total Field of View is 25 degrees
* Color video recording camera and video recorder (for SMFCDs)
* Data Transfer Unit with digital map function
* HOTAS
* Three smart multi function color displays
* Air Data Computer
* R/Altimeter
* IFF Interrogator/Transponder
* ACMI
* Standard Armament Interface Unit
* Remote Interface Box
* BVR Datalink
* V / UHF Communication System (Qty 02)
* Comm Datalink
* All associated antennas
* Warnings Computer
* ILS
* TACAN
* RWR
* MAWS
* CFD
* Other essential equipment like
o Day/ night laser designator pod
o Self Protection Jammer
o IRST
o FLIR
o NVGs
o Helmet Mounted Sight/Display

Weapons Capability

1. The aircraft would be fitted with modern Stores Management System incorporating accurate weapons delivery modes and solutions involving minimum pilot work load
2. The system would be based on Mil-Std-1760 architecture for all stations including the wingtip stations
3. The aircraft would be capable of carrying some of the most modern as well as conventional weapons, including:

1.70-100 Km range beyond visual range active missiles
2.Highly agile Imaging infra red short range missiles
3.Air to sea missiles
4.Anti radiation missiles
5.Laser guided weapons
6.Programmable delays cluster bombs
7.Runway penetration bombs
8.General purpose bombs
9.Training bombs
10. 23 mm double barrel gun

Air-Air Configurations:


46a420f5b50d58e5b508b8d313017467.jpg

Source: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex....
 

