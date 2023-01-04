What's new

Aghori: Holy Men Of The Dead 💀(Documentary about India's Cannibals)

‘Aghori: Holy Men of The Dead’ is a short documentary about young travelers, Dakota, Jar and Kyle on a spiritual pilgrimage through India where he learns about a group of cremation dwelling tantrics that live in the outskirts of Hindu society called The Aghori. The Aghori do post-mortem rituals and cover themselves in the ash of the dead. In Sanksrit, Ghor means that which is terrible, and Aghor means that which is beyond terrible. The path of the Aghori is to take that which is naturally considered scary or taboo and transmute it into the divine substance of God, or Shiva.
 
The Aghori philosophy has merit. As long as they keep their practices to themselves I guess it's ok. In their defense, I haven't seen them to be the proselytizing types. Rather they like to stay aloof
 
this a good book:

Aghora: At the Left Hand of God

A collection of the spiritual wisdom of an esoteric pra…
The Aghori philosophy has merit. As long as they keep their practices to themselves I guess it's ok
they generally do I think

they don't want anything to do with the rest of us lol
 

