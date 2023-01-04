Aghori: Holy Men Of The Dead 💀(Documentary about India's Cannibals)

-=virus=-
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2012
- Messages
- 7,012
- Reaction score
- -44
- Country
- Location
‘Aghori: Holy Men of The Dead’ is a short documentary about young travelers, Dakota, Jar and Kyle on a spiritual pilgrimage through India where he learns about a group of cremation dwelling tantrics that live in the outskirts of Hindu society called The Aghori. The Aghori do post-mortem rituals and cover themselves in the ash of the dead. In Sanksrit, Ghor means that which is terrible, and Aghor means that which is beyond terrible. The path of the Aghori is to take that which is naturally considered scary or taboo and transmute it into the divine substance of God, or Shiva.