Afghan refugees in Pakistan fear deportation.

Aeronaut said: I don't care if they hate Pakistan or not. They are our people, and are in dire need of ***istance. It is our responsibility to further extend the help we can and do not kick them out. Moreover, every Child that opens his/her eyes in the land of the pure is ours and must not be sent to Afghanistan. I don't care what Afghans on PDF think of us, but i do know for sure that our hospitality to our Afghan brethren will be remembered by historians. Click to expand...

If they are your people, please cross the border and go in Afghanistan and declare " you are our brothers and I have come to visit my People". Then see what they will do to you. Let me clue you in, since you are clueless. We will have to recover your NAKED CORPSE and it would be evident what they did to you. I am not making this stuff up as this actually happens frequently.And forget what the PDF Afghans say, just pay attention to what Hamid Karzai says. And he does not say kind things about Pakistan or Pakistani people. I want these Parasites OFF OUR LAND. This camaraderie and bonhomie is all one-sided affair. Afghans are ungrateful bunch and no matter what you do for them , in the end they will always complain and conspire with your enemies.Just recently Hamid Karzai declared he does not recognize DURAND LINE. Translation: he has claims on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sending these refugees back to him might show him that we DO recognize the Durand Line.