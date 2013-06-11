Afghan refugees in Pakistan fear deportation.

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I don't care if they hate Pakistan or not. They are our people, and are in dire need of ***istance. It is our responsibility to further extend the help we can and do not kick them out. Moreover, every Child that opens his/her eyes in the land of the pure is ours and must not be sent to Afghanistan. I don't care what Afghans on PDF think of us, but i do know for sure that our hospitality to our Afghan brethren will be remembered by historians.
Sentimentalities aside, Pakistan is paying to feed them and provide healthcare. They are a drain on your economy. As of November 2012, there were still 1.8 million Afghans living in Pakistan.I don't care if they hate Pakistan or not. They are our people, and are in dire need of assistance. It is our responsibility to further extend the help we can and do not kick them out. Moreover, every Child that opens his/her eyes in the land of the pure is ours and must not be sent to Afghanistan. I don't care what Afghans on PDF think of us, but i do know for sure that our hospitality to our Afghan brethren will be remembered by historians.
They have overstayed their welcome, time for them to go home. They have contributed to rise in crime, kidnapping, drugs, weapons and prostitution. Majority of crime in major cities across Pakistan finds its roots in Afghan Bastis. We uprooted the Afghan Basti in Lahore and sent them packing back to their home, GUESS WHAT? Crime fell and that by a huge margin.
Sentimentalities aside, Pakistan is paying to feed them and provide healthcare. They are a drain on your economy. As of November 2012, there were still 1.8 million Afghans living in Pakistan.
Over half of all Afghans living in Pakistan do not have clean drinking water and 63 percent lack effective sanitation. One third of Afghans survive on less than $1 a day. Another third of the population is ranked just above this extreme poverty marker. Maintenance of Law and order is another issue.
Pakistan also paid an environmental price for being a generous host country. Refugees need pastures for their flocks, leading sometimes to the degradation of local ecosystems. Overall, their presence has put an additional pressure on Pakistan’s infrastructure.
My sweetheart, crime (target killings in Karachi), kidnapping for ransom, drugs, weapons (adamkhel dara, 1000 guns produced by hand everyday on the streets) and specially prostitution is Pakistani phenomenon. There are too many Pakistani **** sites online of Pakistani brothels. You cannot find one Afghan **** website on google. Don't relate us to prostitution, its never our habit or cultural value and the whole world knows it very well.
Such pitiful acts are carried out by desperation. All one needs to do is look at the plight of Syrians in Jordanian camps where all of the above is rife. Those families would naver have done such things under normal circumstances.
