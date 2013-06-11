What's new

Afghan refugees in Pakistan fear deportation.

I don't care if they hate Pakistan or not. They are our people, and are in dire need of assistance. It is our responsibility to further extend the help we can and do not kick them out. Moreover, every Child that opens his/her eyes in the land of the pure is ours and must not be sent to Afghanistan. I don't care what Afghans on PDF think of us, but i do know for sure that our hospitality to our Afghan brethren will be remembered by historians.
 
They have overstayed their welcome, time for them to go home. They have contributed to rise in crime, kidnapping, drugs, weapons and prostitution. Majority of crime in major cities across Pakistan finds its roots in Afghan Bastis. We uprooted the Afghan Basti in Lahore and sent them packing back to their home, GUESS WHAT? Crime fell and that by a huge margin.
 
If they are your people, please cross the border and go in Afghanistan and declare " you are our brothers and I have come to visit my People". Then see what they will do to you. Let me clue you in, since you are clueless. We will have to recover your NAKED CORPSE and it would be evident what they did to you. I am not making this stuff up as this actually happens frequently.

And forget what the PDF Afghans say, just pay attention to what Hamid Karzai says. And he does not say kind things about Pakistan or Pakistani people. I want these Parasites OFF OUR LAND. This camaraderie and bonhomie is all one-sided affair. Afghans are ungrateful bunch and no matter what you do for them , in the end they will always complain and conspire with your enemies.

Just recently Hamid Karzai declared he does not recognize DURAND LINE. Translation: he has claims on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sending these refugees back to him might show him that we DO recognize the Durand Line.
 
The hand that gives,is greater than the hand that receives. This notion was refuted by Islam by introducing the beliefs like Musawat and Akhuwat.

We are a nation built on an ideology which cares not for ethnicities but common cause and respect for our own kind and beyond.

We are a nation built on migrants and refugees. We have been taught kindness and hospitality by our ideals and our founding fathers. A nation born in chaos must help others facing chaos.

These people are human and our people. Calling them parasites is a horrendus statement,did Budhha teach you that?

They are here by compulsion not by choice and they will return to their country once they are safe there. We need to keep our hand extended for as long as needed.
 
Sentimentalities aside, Pakistan is paying to feed them and provide healthcare. They are a drain on your economy. As of November 2012, there were still 1.8 million Afghans living in Pakistan.

Over half of all Afghans living in Pakistan do not have clean drinking water and 63 percent lack effective sanitation. One third of Afghans survive on less than $1 a day. Another third of the population is ranked just above this extreme poverty marker. Maintenance of Law and order is another issue.

Pakistan also paid an environmental price for being a generous host country. Refugees need pastures for their flocks, leading sometimes to the degradation of local ecosystems. Overall, their presence has put an additional pressure on Pakistan&#8217;s infrastructure.
 
They have overstayed their welcome, time for them to go home. They have contributed to rise in crime, kidnapping, drugs, weapons and prostitution. Majority of crime in major cities across Pakistan finds its roots in Afghan Bastis. We uprooted the Afghan Basti in Lahore and sent them packing back to their home, GUESS WHAT? Crime fell and that by a huge margin.
My sweetheart, crime (target killings in Karachi), kidnapping for ransom, drugs, weapons (adamkhel dara, 1000 guns produced by hand everyday on the streets) is Pakistani phenomenon. There are too many Pakistani **** sites online of Pakistani brothels. You cannot find one Afghan **** website on google. Don't relate us to prostitution, its never our habit or cultural value and the whole world knows it very well.
 
Worst possible outcome would have been to let them be killed by the soviets. I do know it has cost us very much,however there are things that transcend the marxist way of thought and costing. Pakistan being the largest host to refugees in the world,is just one of those positive things that depict our ideology and hospitality.


Afghanistan was once a prosperous country, during the Caliphate movement,many Punjabis,Sindhis and Balochis migrated there. I believe that they will be back on their feet once again. Moreover, i have strong admiration for Pashtun Wali. Overall it is a great way of life,it just has to be integrated and welcomed not alienated. I am sure, that they have recognized that we stood by them in their may day,they won't leave us alone in our may day either.
 
My sweetheart, crime (target killings in Karachi), kidnapping for ransom, drugs, weapons (adamkhel dara, 1000 guns produced by hand everyday on the streets) and specially prostitution is Pakistani phenomenon. There are too many Pakistani **** sites online of Pakistani brothels. You cannot find one Afghan **** website on google. Don't relate us to prostitution, its never our habit or cultural value and the whole world knows it very well.
Such pitiful acts are carried out by desperation. All one needs to do is look at the plight of Syrians in Jordanian camps where all of the above is rife. Those families would naver have done such things under normal circumstances.
 
correction 1.8 million REGISTERED Afghans living in Pakistan, the actual number may be double or triple that amount.
 
Such pitiful acts are carried out by desperation. All one needs to do is look at the plight of Syrians in Jordanian camps where all of the above is rife. Those families would naver have done such things under normal circumstances.
I don't agree with you, and with your Syrian example of prostitution centres. In Syrian camps a wealthy Arab go and marry Syrian women if they find a beautiful one, its not prostitution, those women agree to marry those arabs for their own good for the time being. Those Afghans in Pakistan maybe involved in minor crimes, like drugs and theft its agreeable.
 
Well jazbati hona wont solve anything, we should accept reality. Asli dunia mein yeh brother shrother sirf drama he reh jata hai.

Pakistan cannot even provide jobs/food and other basic things to its own people, how the hell can we help them? Are we that rich?

Apnay ap ko bacha lo ya un ko. Apnay pakistanio ko khana aur jobs do ya inko. If an Afghan takes a job that a Pakistani deserved? Us Pakistani ka haq kahan gaya?

But yes, if Pakistan was a rich country then we should have helped them.
 

