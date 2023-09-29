What's new

Afghan embassy in India suspends operations, diplomats from previous government leave

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
99,769
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,

Afghan embassy in India suspends operations, diplomats from previous government leave, sources say​

Indian govt will now take over diplomatic compound in caretaker capacity, say Afghan officials

Reuters
September 29, 2023


people are seen outside the afghanistan embassy in new delhi india september 29 2023 photo reuters


People are seen outside the Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi, India, September 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS


NEW DELHI: The Afghan embassy in India has suspended all operations after the ambassador and other senior diplomats left the country for Europe and the United States where they gained asylum, three embassy officials said on Friday.

India does not recognise the Taliban government, and closed its own embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control in 2021, but New Delhi had allowed the ambassador and mission staff appointed by the Western-backed government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to issue visas and handle trade matters.

At least five Afghan diplomats have left India, the embassy officials said. The Indian government will now take over the diplomatic compound in a caretaker capacity, one of the Afghan officials said.

Asked about the matter, an Indian foreign ministry official in New Delhi said they were looking into the developments, without giving any details.

Taliban officials in Kabul were not immediately available for comment.

India is one of a dozen countries with a small mission in Kabul to facilitate trade, humanitarian aid and medical support. Bilateral trade in 2019-2020 reached $1.5 billion, but fell drastically after the Taliban government took office.

Earlier this month hundreds of Afghan college students living in India despite the expiry of their student visas staged a demonstration in New Delhi to urge the Indian government to extend their stay.



tribune.com.pk

Afghan embassy in India suspends operations | The Express Tribune

Indian govt will now take over diplomatic compound in caretaker capacity, say Afghan officials
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Saudi diplomats leave Kabul, relocate to Pakistan
2
Replies
20
Views
3K
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
ghazi52
Taliban gives a warm welcome to China’s new ambassador to Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
134
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Jakarta terms Taliban officials’ visit ‘informal’
Replies
10
Views
555
SaadH
S
ghazi52
Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
Replies
1
Views
300
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
ghazi52
Two years on from Taliban takeover, Afghan women are being ‘erased from everything’
Replies
3
Views
377
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom