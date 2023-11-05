StraightEdge
酒に酔い路上で女性の顔を複数回殴った疑い アメリカ軍岩国基地所属の海兵隊の男を現行犯逮捕（ｔｙｓテレビ山口） - Yahoo!ニュース
けさ、山口県岩国市の路上でアメリカ軍岩国基地所属の海兵隊の20歳の男が女性の顔を殴ったとして暴行の疑いで現行犯逮捕されました。 逮捕されたのはアメリカ軍岩国基地所属の海兵隊員で兵長のマニュエル・ジ
Machine translated text -
A Marine from the US Marine Corps base in Iwakuni was arrested on suspicion of punching a woman multiple times in the face on the street while intoxicated.
Saturday 4 November, 12:19
TV Yamaguchi
This morning, a 20-year-old Marine from the US Army's Iwakuni base was arrested on suspicion of assault for punching a woman in the face on a street in Iwakuni City, Yamaguchi Prefecture.
The suspect arrested is Manuel Joshua Gomes, a Marine and a captain belonging to the US Army's Iwakuni Base. According to police, Gomez is suspected of punching a 76-year-old woman multiple times in the face on a street in Maribu-cho in the city at around 4am.
A witness called 110 to report that a foreigner seemed to be beating the woman, and the responding police officer caught the suspect red-handed. The woman was taken to hospital but is listed as non-life-threatening.
The suspect was intoxicated and denies all charges.