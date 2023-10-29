860 Pilots for 34 Aircrafts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

Hero786
If we compare it with Indian Airline "Air India" and Bangladesh "Biman Airlines".
Pakistan have 34 aircrafts and 860 pilots. [nearly 25 pilots for 1 aircraft]
India have 123 Aircraft and 650 pilots. [nearly 5 pilots for 1 aircraft]
BD have 21 air craft and 139 pilots. [nearly 6-7 pilots for 1 aircraft]
