860 Pilots for 34 Aircrafts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

pia.jpg


If we compare it with Indian Airline "Air India" and Bangladesh "Biman Airlines".
Pakistan have 34 aircrafts and 860 pilots. [nearly 25 pilots for 1 aircraft]
India have 123 Aircraft and 650 pilots. [nearly 5 pilots for 1 aircraft]
BD have 21 air craft and 139 pilots. [nearly 6-7 pilots for 1 aircraft]

www.ainonline.com

Pakistan International Airlines' Pilot Roster Under Fire | AIN

Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee on Aviation will form a subcommittee to probe the issuance of pilot licenses.
www.ainonline.com

Pakistan International Airlines - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org

Login required | Planespotters.net

www.planespotters.net

Air India - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org

www.thedailystar.net

Biman heading for a mixed fleet

Bangladesh has committed to buying 10 Airbus A350s for Biman but the carrier is yet to come up with a business case for purchasing the planes.
www.thedailystar.net

Biman Bangladesh Airlines - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org
www.tbsnews.net

Pilot paradox: Biman not on top, but salaries are

It looks into discrepancies between remunerations of different national carriers
www.tbsnews.net
 

To make Bangladesh an aviation hub, we must invest in our airlines
Biman Bangladesh secures funding for Airbus order
Black_cats
Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh
Black_cats
Etihad to stop flights to and from Dhaka, good amount of money of other foreign airlines operating in Dhaka is now blocked in Bangladesh
IndianLite
