What's new

70 years house ownership recently expires for some old houses in Shanghai, houses will be demolished

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
60,136
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
70 years house ownership expires for some old houses in Shanghai, houses will be demolished

Houses sold in China can only have an ownership of 70 years, it's because the government believes houses are only safe to live in for about 70 years, after that time the safety of the houses have to be reassessed or demolished.

Some old houses in Shanghai recently reached this 70 years ownership time limit, house owners can move into newly built houses of the same square meters for free, if they like to move into a bigger house, they have to pay for the extra square meters. the ownership of the new houses will also last for 70 years.

微信图片_20230714123352.png
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom