7 Most Used Social Media Platforms in Pakistan (2022)

7 Most Used Social Media Platforms in Pakistan (2022)​

Last Updated: Mar 1, 2022

platforms


Social media platforms have become a norm of the modern era. People of all ages have become an integral part of it irrespective of their geographic location. Similar is the case in Pakistan with more individuals joining social media platforms and also becoming content creators. Moreover, in order to ensure the safety of the social media platforms containing informative, productive, and legitimate content for users, it is necessary to manage online content in conformity with local laws. To this end, PTA has implemented the law under the umbrella of PECA through Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules 2021,
Furthermore, the Government of Pakistan’s continued support to tech companies for sustainable growth and the launching of user-friendly social media apps has resulted in amassing a gigantic userbase in Pakistan. Currently, the country has over 60 million active social media users. So today we are going to tell you about the top social media platforms of Pakistan in terms of user base in 2022.

7 Most Used Social Media Platforms in Pakistan (2022)​

1) Facebook:​

fb

The meta-owned platform as expected has the highest user base in Pakistan in 2022. The total user base of Facebook is a whopping 50 Million. This is primarily because Facebook is one of the oldest social media platforms that is operating in the country.

2) YouTube:​

youtube

The popular video platform YouTube has grasped second place with 45 Million active users in Pakistan. YouTube is a go-to option for people of all ages because of its brilliant collection of videos and movies. Furthermore, it is also a great platform for content creators.

3) TikTok:​

tiktok

The social media platform that has been performing pretty well in Pakistan is TikTok. Though it has been banned 2 to 3 times still it has a tremendous userbase of 31.2 Million.

4) Snack video:​

snack video

This is also a relatively new platform in Pakistan with features of Snapchat. The platform has a considerably large user base of 20 Million.

5) Twitter:​

Twitter

We can claim that Twitter is probably the most authentic platform but it hasn’t been able to attract more users and currently has a user base of 3.7 Million.

6) Likee:​

platforms

Likee is a unique platform and a specific group of people uses it in Pakistan. It has a user base of 3 Million.

7) Bigo Live:​

platforms

Bigo Live has attracted many users in Pakistan because of the content monetization features through hosting etc. It has a user base of 0.5 Million.

Conclusion:​

All of the aforementioned data is taken from a very credible source. If you have liked our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!
Source: PTA
