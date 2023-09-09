What's new

6.8 Morocco Earthquake

RayKalm

RayKalm

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 7, 2012
Messages
2,433
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1700284227344847277

abcnews.go.com

Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, damaging buildings and sending people into the streets

A powerful earthquake has struck Morocco, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from Rabat to Marrakech
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, damaging buildings and sending people into the streets​

A powerful earthquake has struck Morocco, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from Rabat to Marrakech

People take shelter outside their homes after an earthquake in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from Rabat to Marrakech. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

People take shelter outside their homes after an earthquake in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings

RABAT, Morocco -- A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from Rabat to Marrakech. There was no immediate word on any casualties, nor any reports from government officials on the tremor's impact.

Moroccans posted videos showing some buildings turned to rubble. Tourists and others posted videos of people evacuating restaurants in Marrakech as throbbing club music played.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m. Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale.

Variations in early measurements are common, although either reading would be Morocco's strongest in years. Though earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths in 1960.

The epicenter of Friday's tremor was high in the Atlas Mountains south of Marrakech and west of Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort. It was also near Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa.

MAP, Morocco’s official news agency, had not published any information about the earthquake as of early Saturday.
 

Similar threads

D
Merkava Tanks Find New Homes in Cyprus and Morocco, Amid Speculations
Replies
2
Views
560
Communism
C
D
Morocco wants to expand its defence at a critical moment
Replies
0
Views
1K
dani191
D
D
Morocco Purchases 150 Israeli Military Drones
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
5K
TNT
TNT
dBSPL
International aids for twin earthquake in Kahramanmaraş/Turkiye | Common Thread
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
135
Views
8K
Ghostkiller
Ghostkiller
beijingwalker
No casualties in Xinjiang Pamir region from massive Tajikstan-China border earthquake, Earthquake proof new houses built after 2017 earthquake work
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom