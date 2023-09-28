12th Rabi Al Awwal Mubarak to all PDF members

PakAlp
Photos: Muslims in Egypt observe Mawlid al-Nabawi, the birth of the Prophet
Muslims celebrated the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on Wednesday, a day of spiritual significance.
www.aljazeera.com
Armed Forces Congratulate Sisi on El Mawlid El Nabawi | Sada Elbalad
The Minister of Defense Mohamed Zaki congratulated President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Al Mawlid El Nabwi (The birth of Prophet Mohamed).
see.news
UAE Vice-President shares inspiring message on Prophet Mohammed’s birthday
We congratulate the Islamic nation on this blessed occasion, says Mohammed Bin Rashid
gulfnews.com