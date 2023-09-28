What's new

12th Rabi Al Awwal Mubarak to all PDF members

Photos: Muslims in Egypt observe Mawlid al-Nabawi, the birth of the Prophet

Muslims celebrated the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on Wednesday, a day of spiritual significance.
Armed Forces Congratulate Sisi on El Mawlid El Nabawi | Sada Elbalad

The Minister of Defense Mohamed Zaki congratulated President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Al Mawlid El Nabwi (The birth of Prophet Mohamed).
UAE Vice-President shares inspiring message on Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

We congratulate the Islamic nation on this blessed occasion, says Mohammed Bin Rashid
