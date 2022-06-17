What's new

1,360 social media influencers recruited in KP

1,360 social media influencers recruited in KP


The influencers will be paid Rs25,000/month (Rs. 408,000,000 per year) to counter negative propaganda against the PTI-led government

1655451045420.png


The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has recruited around 1,360 social media influencers (SMIs).



The newly recruited SMIs will counter fake news and negative propaganda against the PTI-led provincial government. They will also create awareness at grassroots level about the reforms being carried out by the government in the public interest. An amount of Rs736 million has been allocated for the social media participatory platform project. Each SMI will be paid Rs25,000 monthly salary. All influencers have been recruited as interns for one year; however, the contract is extendable.

The opposition parties in KP have termed the recruitment of social media influencers an attempt to spread chaos in politics. The provincial government has completed the hiring process of the SMIs in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Abbottabad, Battagram, Buner, Chitral Lower, Hangu, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan Upper, Lakki Marwat, Malakand, Mansehra, Nowshera, Shangla, Swabi, Swat, Tank, Tor Ghar, Kohistan Lower, Bajaur, Khar, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai, South Waziristan, FR Bannu, FR Dera Ismail Khan, FR Kohat, FR Lakki Marwat, FR Peshawar, FR Tank, Kolai Pallas, and Chitral Upper.

According to the official documents, Rs870 million had been allocated for the project in the initial PC-1, but the amount was reduced to Rs736 million in the revised PC-1. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif told this correspondent that the objective of the project was to establish social media participatory platforms for creating public awareness and getting feedback on reform initiatives and encouraging civic responsibility.

He said the government had assigned the SMIs an important task of highlighting loopholes in the public service delivery. They will track and trace any human rights violation and public grievances surfacing on the social media.

Muhammad Ali Saif said the social media was cost-effective and easily accessible to everyone. The youngsters would help the government by creating awareness regarding polio and other campaigns.

Sardar Hussain Babak, the parliamentary leader in the KP assembly, said the PTI government used the government resources for political purposes. The PTI has recruited people on political grounds on the boards of all the institutions for the last nine years.

“The government will use these youngsters as keyboard warriors against the institutions and individuals. Social media will be used to defame politicians to spread anarchy in the country. There was no need to recruit 1,400 people for the social media in the presence of the Information Department,” he said.

The project will be executed through the PIU, headed by an independent project director. The KP government has appointed Zar Ali as project director (PD) of the social media participatory platform, who was working as deputy director IT in the Information Department. Furthermore, three communication consultants were also hired. Apart from the PD and communication consultants, one regular accountant would assist in the accounting matters of the project. The activities as per project objectives will be carried out by the social media influencers.

Project Director Zar Ali told this correspondent that a total of 9,379 candidates had submitted applications for which the qualification standard was intermediate or diploma in IT. However, the candidates must have at least 1,000 followers on any social media platform. Around 3,692 candidates were found eligible under the set criteria. Only 2,012 candidates came for interviews, out of which 1,096 were selected. Still, 157 seats are vacant and would be advertised soon.

ہمیں گالیاں دینے والے اب خیبر پختونخوا سے تنخواہ بھی پائیں گے
 
The government will use these youngsters as keyboard warriors against the institutions and individuals. Social media will be used to defame politicians to spread anarchy in the country. There was no need to recruit 1,400 people for the social media in the presence of the Information Department,
Wonder who else is doing it. Oh wait PMLNs nani420 has whole media cell of keyboard warriors who use to trash institutions and those who spoke against nani. Not only on twitter but everywhere. Now nani and all he baloongras have put their tongues on boots.


As for this PTI already has SM cells and if it wanted keyboard warriors for propaganda they wouldn't be making it public. Might use them to create awareness.
 
And the news here is? PML and its PDM allies are giving out billions worth of advertisements to media houses, PTI is focusing on social media, which is the right strategy under current circumstances. Nothing odd.
 
Wonder who else is doing it. Oh wait PMLNs nani420 has whole media cell of keyboard warriors who use to trash institutions and those who spoke against nani. Not only on twitter but everywhere. Now nani and all he baloongras have put their tongues on boots.


As for this PTI already has SM cells and if it wanted keyboard warriors for propaganda they wouldn't be making it public. Might use them to create awareness.
No one was paid by government, from taxpayers' money. PTI used to falsly accused Maryam for running a social media cell on government resources but today they are doing the same and not ashamed.
 
Yes, and Nazwaz Sharif got a full set of lush hair on his head Right! Since we are into believing fantasies.
 
Bahi we all know how they all are paid.

Lifafas are paid through advertisements.
Professionals through salary. (Govt or non-govt)
Lower level copy pasters are usually linked to MPAs and MNAs.

Baaki woh General Secretary of Mariyam to sirf muh pe haath pherne ki waja se ee slave bana hua he. 😂
 
Putting the taxpayers money to good use

Pakistan ghareeb mulk hai lolzzz
 
Why? All governments spend money on awareness of campaigns. Social media is probably a more effective platform than newspapers and TV channels.

It all depends on what they are spreading awareness of. If it's govt campaigns for example, getting covid vaccines, or how to sign up for health card, or availability of loans for small businesses etc - that's all valid government expenditure.

If it's advertising of PTI political achievements, then there would be a problem. At that point PTI as a party ought to be paying for it.

A lot of people would argue that mainstream media is completely funded by the PDM parties for advertising/propaganda, but if we wanted more of the same, we'd have voted for them.
 
ہمیں گالیاں دینے والے اب خیبر پختونخوا سے تنخواہ بھی پائیں گے
patwari ka usual randi rona
 
Are you a relative of a KP minister?? If not than there is no chance.

وہی تو میں کہہ رہا ہوں ، فرسٹریشن کے مارے ہزاروں لوگ مفت میں گالیاں دینے کو تیار ہیں تو پیسے کیوں دینے ہیں؟؟
🤔
 
